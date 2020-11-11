Howell Central's Tweedie ready to chase hoop dreams at Hawaii Pacific

“I’ve already spoken to some of the girls and they go to the beach on the weekends,” Tweedie said. “Here, we have resistance training. There, their resistance training is running on the beach and burpees. When they’re done, they’re drenched in sweat and they just walk into the ocean to cool off. This season is my focus now, though. I feel like we have to work harder than ever before. Gracie and I will have to step up, work harder and be bigger leaders than we were last year to help the team succeed. I feel like we have a long way to go but we can definitely make it to where we want to be.”