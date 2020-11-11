Howell Central's Tweedie ready to chase hoop dreams at Hawaii Pacific

COTTLEVILLE — Sofia Tweedie has known two things since she was little.
She wanted to take after her father, James, and she wanted to see the world with a basketball in hand.
Tweedie, a 5-foot-9 senior forward for the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team, took a step toward both those dreams Wednesday when she signed to play for Hawaii Pacific University.
The Sharks went 29-1 during the 2019-20 season and finished as the No. 3 team in NCAA Division II women's basketball. The school is located in Honolulu.
“I always knew I wanted to play in the west — my dad lives in California and I’m a daddy’s girl,” Tweedie said. “He’s the one who showed me the game of basketball and I just wanted to be close to him. I really want to thank him for being the one who showed me the way, showing me how to pursue your dreams. He’s out there acting, pursuing his dreams and I want to pursue mine. I’ve wanted to play in college and after. It’s great that I’m pursuing that and may get to play after college.”
As a junior, Tweedie averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Spartans.
At Hawaii Pacific she'll join a roster that includes a large Australian contingent as well as players from the western U.S., Hawaii, Germany and Sweden.
“I’m the first girl they’ve had from around here,” Tweedie said. “I’m so excited and I’m not fearful of going far from home. Coach (Reid Takatsuka) challenges his players so hard. He shows that he cares for them. He’s always checking up on me and I’m not even officially on the roster yet. The fact that he cares so much says a lot about him. They push their players and I want to be pushed to the highest level I can be, to be pushed to be the best version of myself.”
Tweedie has been an all-Gateway Athletics Conference South Division selection the last two seasons.
She and fellow senior guard Gracie Stugart, who signed Wednesday with Truman State, aim to keep Howell Central on a successful track that included a 24-3 finish last season.
“Ever since my freshman year, I knew I wanted to play college basketball,” said Stugart, who averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a junior. “With everything we’ve accomplished with all my coaches and my family and the sport. I just feel blessed to be here. I think for this season coming up, we have a chip on our shoulder. There are so many unknowns. We never know when our last practice or our last game could be. We just want to go into everything with that mentality.”
Tweedie and Stugart were among a group of seven Francis Howell Central athletes signing to play in college. Also signing were: soccer players Faith Bridges (Hannibal-LaGrange) and Paige VanDeale (Missouri S&T); and baseball players Ryan Hoshaw (Maryville), Jackson Landers (Colorado State-Pueblo) and Blake VanBeers (Maryville).
For Tweedie, she’s filled with excitement for what’s to come in Hawaii, but also what’s on the horizon in Cottleville.
“I’ve already spoken to some of the girls and they go to the beach on the weekends,” Tweedie said. “Here, we have resistance training. There, their resistance training is running on the beach and burpees. When they’re done, they’re drenched in sweat and they just walk into the ocean to cool off. This season is my focus now, though. I feel like we have to work harder than ever before. Gracie and I will have to step up, work harder and be bigger leaders than we were last year to help the team succeed. I feel like we have a long way to go but we can definitely make it to where we want to be.”
