Incarnate Word standout Tyler commits to Kentucky

As a junior, Tyler shot 35.7 percent from behind the arc, 75 percent from the free-throw line and had nearly a 2 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

“When you’re a young point guard trying to figure things out, mistakes are going to be magnified because you have the ball a whole lot more, but as she’s gotten older, she’s really taken control of our team and is able to do a lot of different things, including shooting the three extremely well,” Rolfes said.

As a sophomore, Tyler averaged 11.8 points and 4.3 assists. She delivered the game-winning assist on Missouri State-bound Jaiden Bryant’s last-second 3-pointer to propel Incarnate Word to a 57-54 victory over Ladue in a Class 4 quarterfinal. The Class 4 semifinals and finals were not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to being one of the most electric offensive players in the area, Tyler also has become one of the top perimeter defenders. She averaged 2.6 steals per game as a sophomore and 2.3 steals last season while making life miserable for opposing point guards trying to start an offense.

“Saniah is one of the best on-ball defenders that I’ve seen with her ability to move her feet and how athletic she is,” Rolfes said.