Incarnate Word standout Tyler commits to Kentucky

Incarnate Word girls basketball coach Dan Rolfes calls senior point guard Saniah Tyler “a program builder.”
On Thursday, Tyler selected the next program she will help in building when she verbally committed to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky.
Tyler announced her decision via Twitter, “I’m ready for this next chapter of my life… Big thank you to all the coaches that have invested so much time in preparing me to where I am today.”
As a junior, Tyler earned first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honors while helping guide Incarnate Word to a 29-0 record and a Class 6 state championship. She averaged 12.7 points per game, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
Her ability to attack to the rim and her precision in shooting 3-pointers made her a dynamic scorer, but ensuring that her talented teammates found their offensive rhythm was her first instinct.
“Saniah never was worried about getting ‘x’ number of points or getting a certain number of shots off,” Rolfes said. “That comes from maturity and being confident in her game.”
That confidence developed through an insatiable desire to improve in all areas.
As a freshman, Tyler came off the bench in 30 games for Incarnate Word to average 3.7 points but shot only 20.6 percent from 3-point range, 41.7 percent from the free-throw line and had more turnovers than assists.
As a junior, Tyler shot 35.7 percent from behind the arc, 75 percent from the free-throw line and had nearly a 2 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“When you’re a young point guard trying to figure things out, mistakes are going to be magnified because you have the ball a whole lot more, but as she’s gotten older, she’s really taken control of our team and is able to do a lot of different things, including shooting the three extremely well,” Rolfes said.
As a sophomore, Tyler averaged 11.8 points and 4.3 assists. She delivered the game-winning assist on Missouri State-bound Jaiden Bryant’s last-second 3-pointer to propel Incarnate Word to a 57-54 victory over Ladue in a Class 4 quarterfinal. The Class 4 semifinals and finals were not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to being one of the most electric offensive players in the area, Tyler also has become one of the top perimeter defenders. She averaged 2.6 steals per game as a sophomore and 2.3 steals last season while making life miserable for opposing point guards trying to start an offense.
“Saniah is one of the best on-ball defenders that I’ve seen with her ability to move her feet and how athletic she is,” Rolfes said.
Tyler shined this summer playing for Brad Beal Elite 17U club team and also received an offer from the University of Tennessee before announcing her choice to play for coach Kyra Elzy in Lexington.
Kentucky went 18-9 last season, 9-6 in the SEC and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Iowa 86-72.
Elzy, who won two NCAA national championships as a player at Tennessee, was named the Holly Warlick defensive player of the year in 1997.
In Tyler, Elzy has found another defensive stopper, a proven champion, and as Rolfes said, “a program builder.”
“It’s always great when your point guard is a natural leader,” Rolfes said.