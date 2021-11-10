Kramer signs with SLU, mulls bringing back his mullet

Nick Kramer bid farewell to a good friend in the spring.
They’d been as close as could be for nearly two years. They were together when Kramer announced his presence with a spectacular dunk in traffic last November at CBC. When Kramer put on a dazzling display in the district tournament and dropped 22 points to lead St. Louis U. High past Hazelwood Central, they’d never been closer.
But when his junior season ended, Kramer felt he needed a change and got rid of his running buddy.
He sheared off his mullet.
“Now he likes the curly top,” said Becky Kramer, Nick’s mother and a professional hairdresser. “We get perms.”
A senior swingman for the SLUH basketball team, Kramer’s hair was trimmed and curly Wednesday when he sat down at midcourt of SLUH’s Danis Field House for his signing ceremony. Wednesday was the first day high school seniors that play sports other than football could sign their binding national letter of intent.
Basketball players have until Nov. 17 to sign in the early period. The regular period for basketball players runs from April 13 through May 18. The first day football players can sign is Dec. 15. All other sports can sign with NCAA Division I and Division II schools from Wednesday until Aug. 1.
Kramer signed with St. Louis U. He's the first SLUH player to sign with a Division I basketball program since 2016, when Brandon McKissic did so with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. McKissic is currently playing for Florida as a graduate student.
Kramer was one of two local standouts who signed with SLU. Pattonville point guard Kellen Thames was the other. They know one another well after playing with and against each other most of their young lives.
“That’s my guy right there,” Thames said at his own signing day ceremony at Pattonville. “I’m excited to start a new chapter with him.”
Whether or not that chapter includes Kramer’s mullet is to be determined. He’s reticent to bring back his old style for his senior year much less at college. In one corner he’s got friends pushing him hard to reunite with it. In the other corner is everyone else.
“We are not getting the mullet back, I’ll shave that damn thing myself,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said with a laugh.
Claggett didn’t like the cut, but it was hard to argue with the production. The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound Kramer was spectacular last winter as he averaged 19.2, points, 6.7 rebounds and more than an assist, steal and block per game. He knocked down better than 52 percent of his 3-pointers and was a 74-percent free throw shooter.
It got to the point that Claggett didn’t care if Kramer wore a wig.
“He was going crazy,” Claggett said. “I said, ‘If you keep scoring 25 to 30 you can keep the mullet all you want.’ ”
It was the kind of season that should have landed Kramer on the radar of college programs across the country. Only last winter wasn’t like any before it due to COVID-19. The NCAA instituted an in-person recruiting dead period that wasn’t lifted until this summer. College coaches couldn’t pop by the gym, catch a game and watch the carefully coifed Kramer go to work.
“It was definitely weird. Freshman and sophomore year I didn’t have any offers,” Kramer said. “Junior year COVID hit and I didn’t get to play on the (offseason) circuit so no coaches got to see me. It was my last year, my last chance to be seen.”
Kramer, 17, had been dead set on playing Division I basketball since he was in second grade. His parents, Becky and Jack, hauled him from their home in Wildwood to Mathews-Dickey and eventually Wohl Recreation Center in the city to give him the opportunity to play with and against the best competition in the area. It was there he connected with coaches and players that have all had a hand in shaping him into the person he has become. Most were on hand at Kramer’s signing ceremony to show their love and support.
“Today was our life for the last 10 years and we love that,” Jack Kramer said. “That journey was us.”
When Kramer’s junior season was finished — and his mullet trimmed off — he went into the offseason with no offers but a burning desire to prove he belonged. When he was invited to join the Bradley Beal Elite youth basketball team and play in the highly regarded Elite Youth Basketball League, he was thrilled. It was an opportunity to showcase himself, but one that came with its own challenges. Kramer would go from being the Jr. Bills' lead dog to a role player on a loaded BBE.
“It was a tough spot. My first tournament I didn’t perform the way I wanted to and I was kind of the 10th man on the team,” Kramer said. “I was good enough to play, but it was another level. They were kind of ahead of me and I knew it. I knew the only way I was going to get better is to play at this level and play with these guys.”
Over the spring and summer Kramer’s game continued to develop and he became an integral part of the team as BBE finished as the runner-up at the Peach Jam, the EYBL’s postseason tournament.
Kramer caught the eye of several college coaches and received a few offers and some interest. When SLU offered him a scholarship, it was a dream come true. It took everything Kramer had to not commit on the spot.
“My dad was telling me to wait it out and see some options,” Kramer said. “I wanted to take it right there.”
The next day Kramer took an unofficial visit to Mississippi, where his older brother, John, is a freshman pitcher for the baseball team. John graduated from Lafayette in the spring and is Missouri's reigning baseball Gatorade player of the year. Mississippi was a good fit for him but the trip out of town only reinforced how much Kramer wanted stay home and play for SLU.
“Nothing against Ole Miss. I liked it, but the culture at SLU was different,” Kramer said. “I feel it here. It’s the perfect place for me.”
Claggett, as beloved a SLU standout as there is, couldn’t be happier Kramer will continue his basketball career a few miles east of SLUH in Midtown.
“You know I’m Billiken true and blue. It’s a great story,” Claggett said. “He’s faced a lot of adversity from injuries and things like that, it’s life and he navigated through it. He made the best out of it. It made him a better person, it made him a better player and then to go to St. Louis U.? It’s awesome.”
Awesome — as long as he and his mullet don’t reunite.
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Tyler
|Tiemann
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Crace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lake Land
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lake Land
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois