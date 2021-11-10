Kramer signs with SLU, mulls bringing back his mullet

“Today was our life for the last 10 years and we love that,” Jack Kramer said. “That journey was us.”

When Kramer’s junior season was finished — and his mullet trimmed off — he went into the offseason with no offers but a burning desire to prove he belonged. When he was invited to join the Bradley Beal Elite youth basketball team and play in the highly regarded Elite Youth Basketball League, he was thrilled. It was an opportunity to showcase himself, but one that came with its own challenges. Kramer would go from being the Jr. Bills' lead dog to a role player on a loaded BBE.

“It was a tough spot. My first tournament I didn’t perform the way I wanted to and I was kind of the 10th man on the team,” Kramer said. “I was good enough to play, but it was another level. They were kind of ahead of me and I knew it. I knew the only way I was going to get better is to play at this level and play with these guys.”

Over the spring and summer Kramer’s game continued to develop and he became an integral part of the team as BBE finished as the runner-up at the Peach Jam, the EYBL’s postseason tournament.