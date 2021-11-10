Marquette's Fitzgerald takes shot-blocking skills to Colorado

“This is my dream school,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s great how things worked out.”

Fitzgerald is an avid skier and is very familiar with Boulder, where the school is located. She has been taking family ski trips to Colorado since she was in sixth grade.

“Just knowing about the area made it feel like home to me,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald made official visits to Air Force, Loyola-Chicago, Utah State, Pepperdine and Colorado before singling out the Pac-12 Conference school.

“I’m pretty sure she’ll do some great things there,” said Marquette junior Taryn Blevins, who is good friends with Fitzgerald. “She works so hard and it shows in her game.”

Fitzgerald, who is part of the BlueStar club program, has been the Mustangs’ defensive leader during her career. But she has spent most of the last two seasons as the No. 2 offensive option behind standout Kennedi Watkins, who is playing at Southeast Missouri State University.

This time around, Fitzgerald will be asked to take a much more active role in the offense.

“She’s got outside skills, things that big players don’t have” Bowdern said. “Right now, she plays anywhere we need her. She’s that versatile.”