Marquette's Fitzgerald takes shot-blocking skills to Colorado
Marquette's Fitzgerald takes shot-blocking skills to Colorado

CLARKSON VALLEY — Tim Bowdern cringes every time senior Ally Fitzgerald goes up to block a shot.

A 6-foot-2 defensive wizard, Fitzgerald drives her coach crazy with her penchant for rejections.

“I try and tell her that I don’t want her blocking shots, it’s too easy for her to commit a foul,” Bowdern said. “We need her on the court, not on the bench fouling out.”

Fitzgerald doesn't agree. She loves nothing more than swatting an opponent’s shot into the third row.

“If there’s a block opportunity, I’m going to take it,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just natural. It’s what I do.”

Fitzgerald is good at her craft. She has already set the school record for blocks in a career with 266. Last season, she claimed the school mark for stuffs for one season with 92.

And there are certainly more to come this season as well.

“I feel like this is going to be a breakout year for her,” Bowdern said.

Fitzgerald’s skills, both offensively and defensively, have caught the attention of NCAA Division I coaches throughout the country.

She signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to attend the University of Colorado during a brief ceremony.

“This is my dream school,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s great how things worked out.”

Fitzgerald is an avid skier and is very familiar with Boulder, where the school is located. She has been taking family ski trips to Colorado since she was in sixth grade.

“Just knowing about the area made it feel like home to me,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald made official visits to Air Force, Loyola-Chicago, Utah State, Pepperdine and Colorado before singling out the Pac-12 Conference school.

“I’m pretty sure she’ll do some great things there,” said Marquette junior Taryn Blevins, who is good friends with Fitzgerald. “She works so hard and it shows in her game.”

Fitzgerald, who is part of the BlueStar club program, has been the Mustangs’ defensive leader during her career. But she has spent most of the last two seasons as the No. 2 offensive option behind standout Kennedi Watkins, who is playing at Southeast Missouri State University.

This time around, Fitzgerald will be asked to take a much more active role in the offense.

“She’s got outside skills, things that big players don’t have” Bowdern said. “Right now, she plays anywhere we need her. She’s that versatile.”

Fitzgerald has kicked her game up a notch over the past two seasons and still has a high ceiling, according to Bowdern.

“This kid has worked constantly to become a Division I player,” he said. “Since she can do a little bit of everything, it makes her almost impossible to guard.”

Fitzgerald broke into the starting lineup as freshman and averaged 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She has steadily improved those figures to where she will likely end up in the top five on the school’s all-time rebounding list and top 10 in scoring.

She is averaging 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over her three seasons. The Mustangs are 51-27 with Fitzgerald in the starting lineup.

“Players like her don’t come into your program all the time,” Bowdern said. “She’s the kind that you know is going to do big things down the road in college.”

Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Delaney Ahearn Nerinx Hall soccer Mississippi State
Kyla Allen Jefferson track Southwest Baptist
Annie Arand Borgia volleyball Missouri S&T
Alexis Arnel Howell Central volleyball Truman State
Reese Baechle Francis Howell gymnastics Missouri
Connor Bain Triad baseball Drury
Rose Baldus Ursuline soccer Truman State
Dylan Bates Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri S&T
Chase Beattie Holt baseball St. Louis U.
Gabriella Becker Lindbergh soccer Missouri State
Macie Begley St. Dominic soccer SIU Edwardsville
PJ Behan MICDS lacrosse Brown
Meghan Belrose Ursuline soccer Northern Kentucky
Reagen Berra Troy soccer McKendree
Jordan Berry Summit softball Cedarville
Jacqueline Beville Cor Jesu volleyball South Alabama
Liz Bierhals Whitfield field hockey Maryville
Grace Bindbeutel St. Dominic soccer Oklahoma State
Evan Binder Whitfield wrestling Air Force
Kyra Blondin Francis Howell lacrosse Rockhurst
Keegan Bluette Webster Groves soccer Truman State
Ava Blum Nerinx Hall soccer Omaha
Paige Boeger Clayton soccer SMU
Will Bonnett Parkway West swimming BYU
Dalton Boruff Breese Central baseball Lindenwood
Cole Boston Timberland baseball McKendree
Mason Breidenbach Marquette baseball Bradley
Ella Brinkmann Borgia volleyball Maryville
Chase Brock Whitfield baseball Lindenwood
Kinley Brown Francis Howell soccer South Carolina
Lily Brown Borgia volleyball Maryville
Macy Brown Incarnate Word softball McKendree
Jaiden Bryant Incarnate Word basketball Missouri State
Finley Burns Marquette volleyball Lindenwood
Steven Busch John Burroughs swimming South Carolina
Dillion Byrkit CBC soccer William Jewell
Audrey Cain Alton Marquette golf McKendree
Brecken Calcari MICDS field hockey New Hampshire
Gina Catanzaro Triad soccer Maryville
Emily Chadwick Howell Central softball Missouri State
Hailey Chambliss Eureka soccer Missouri State
Tyler Charlton CBC baseball Missouri State
Ellie Choate St. Joseph's tennis Navy
Claire Christeson Civic Memorial basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Avery Christopher O'Fallon soccer Western Kentucky
Jenna Clark Webster Groves golf Maryville
Elizabeth Collins O'Fallon softball McKendree
Cami Crouch Nerinx Hall track Alabama
Alivia Daniels Troy softball Truman State
Dallis Darnell Troy softball Lindenwood
Parker Dempsey Timberland baseball Drury
Rylee Denbow Howell Central basketball Quincy
Ryan Dickherber Timberland baseball Lindenwood
Jordan Dix Parkway South track Jacksonville
Kaylie Drysdale Cor Jesu beach volleyball Georgia State
Jack DuMont St. Louis U. High baseball St. Louis U.
Jessica Earley Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
Abby Eberwine Francis Howell soccer Truman State
Sam Emrick Howell Central golf Lindenwood
Elle Evans Edwardsville basketball North Dakota State
Jeff Fearnley Howell Central baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Payton Federmann Edwardsville soccer Omaha
Kendyll Feiste Fort Zumwalt West soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Lydia Feiste Fort Zumwalt West softball Lindenwood
Kathryn Ferguson Lafayette tennis Cincinnati
Dorothy Fife Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
Kaitlyn Finnegan Cor Jesu soccer Maryville
Allie Fishering Incarnate Word soccer SIU Edwardsville
Ally Fitzgerald Marquette basketball Colorado
Cameron Flynn Fort Zumwalt South lacrosse Colorado Mesa
Tyler Freiner Timberland track Missouri
Joey Funk Vianney baseball Drury
Quinten Gallagher CBC water polo McKendree
Ramiri Gardner Fort Zumwalt South volleyball Southeast Missouri
Landon Gelven MICDS lacrosse St. Joseph's
Abigail Gerstner Nerinx Hall lacrosse Rockhurst
Alex Gitt Parkway West baseball Lindenwood
Carolina Glastetter Borgia volleyball Maryville
Carly Glendinning Timberland volleyball Cincinnati
Morgan Goodrich Lindbergh softball Indiana State
Rylee Griffith Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Alyssa Haile Howell Central softball Missouri S&T
Mia Ham Parkway North soccer Quincy
Mikenna Ham Parkway North soccer Quincy
Mary Hardy Parkway West soccer Murray State
Zaire Harrell MICDS basketball Kansas City
Sydney Harris Edwardsville basketball Central Michigan
Tori Hatton Troy softball Lindenwood
Tristen Head Wright City softball Tennessee Tech
Allison Hemsath Francis Howell softball Washburn
Sophie Henriksen MICDS swimming Penn
Brooke Highmark Westminster basketball Belmont
Eli Hill Freeburg baseball Eastern Illinois
Mia Hinkamper Cor Jesu volleyball Quincy
Maci Hockett Edwardsville soccer Southeast Missouri
Maddie Hoffman Cor Jesu volleyball Wingate
Zack Hoffman Lafayette baseball Missouri Southern
Hayley Hogenmiller Seckman soccer Murray State
Zoe Houston Francis Howell soccer Southeast Missouri
Rylee Howard Lafayette soccer Wisconsin
Cooper Hyken John Burroughs track Bucknell
Maggie Illig Troy soccer Michigan State
Lily Jackson St. Charles West cross country Omaha
Rachel Jackson Francis Howell soccer Lindenwood
Alayna Jakul Orchard Farm soccer Southeast Missouri
Mackenzie James O'Fallon soccer Western Michigan
Allison Jansen St. Joseph's volleyball Colorado Mines
Ethan Jennings Parkway West volleyball Pepperdine
Kyle Johnson Wright City baseball Lindenwood
Hailey Jolliff Liberty soccer Central Missouri
Christian Jones East St. Louis basketball Missouri
Hannah Kampwerth Breese Central volleyball McKendree
Riley Katen Holt soccer Southwest Baptist
Ana Keller Triad track SIU Edwardsville
Nate Kemp St. Dominic baseball Missouri S&T
Amira Khayyat Liberty soccer Quincy
Jordan Knight Eureka lacrosse UVA Wise
Nick Kramer St. Louis U. High basketball St. Louis U.
Allison Kruger Liberty track Kentucky
Sydney Lane Edwardsville soccer SIU Edwardsville
Ava Langheim Whitfield diving Pepperdine
Jessica Larson St. Dominic soccer Missouri
Casen Lawrence Westminster basketball Truman State
Noah Leingang Westminster baseball Maryville
Riley Lewis Edwardsville golf Iowa
Caleb Lind Lutheran St. Charles cross country Bradley
Kinlee Lippert Triad soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Rolen Lively Mehlville volleyball McKendree
Madeline Lotspeich Fort Zumwalt West soccer Indiana State
Lizzy Ludwig Freeburg softball Kansas
Katie Malzahn O'Fallon Christian beach volleyball Lindenwood
Evan Margherita CBC baseball Quincy
Maya Martin Lafayette tennis Rockhurst
Luke Matschiner CBC baseball Drury
Eliza Maupin Webster Groves basketball Kansas State
Mia Mazzola Eureka softball Abilene Christian
Cameron McCrary Fort Zumwalt West swimming Missouri S&T
Jake McCutcheon Francis Howell baseball Missouri State
Ella Mead Lindbergh volleyball UNC Pembroke
KJ Miley Whitfield wrestling Little Rock
Brandon Mitchell-Day MICDS basketball Dartmouth
Anna Moehn Cor Jesu swimming Penn
Paige Montgomery Waterloo volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Taryn Moore Marquette soccer SIU Edwardsville
Logan Mueller Columbia baseball Quincy
Maddie Muhr Incarnate Word soccer Kansas City
McKenzie Murphy Columbia beach volleyball North Florida
Mary Kate Neal Howell Central soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Josh Newell St. Charles West baseball Lindenwood
Mia Nicastro St. Charles West basketball St. Louis U.
Sophia Nittinger Webster Groves basketball Eastern Michigan
Molly O'Brien John Burroughs track Davidson
Kate Oliver MICDS field hockey Harvard
Kylee Orf Liberty softball Southwest Baptist
Caiden Otte Troy baseball Drury
Ellie Paloucek Webster Groves soccer St. Louis U.
Baker Pashea St. Louis U. High track Dartmouth
Emily Passini Cor Jesu soccer Bellarmine
Kaitlyn Patke Borgia basketball Truman State
Kharis Perona Westminster lacrosse Rockhurst
Kenzie Petch Marquette field hockey Maryville
Gracie Piar Alton Marquette golf CSU Northridge
Skylinn Pogue Eureka softball Iowa
Vanessa Polk John Burroughs volleyball Pepperdine
Grace Pottebaum John Burroughs field hockey North Carolina
Jack Potteiger Summit baseball Eastern Illinois
Alyssa Powell Alton Marquette basketball McKendree
Brynn Presley Triad soccer Maryville
Brooke Punnewaert Nerinx Hall swimming Tampa
Easton Rakers Breese Central baseball Lindenwood
Mia Rallo St. Joseph's golf Central Missouri
Morgan Ramthun Incarnate Word basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Anna Raumschuh Ursuline lacrosse Mars Hill
John Rea Triad baseball Lindenwood
Jadyn Renth Edwardsville soccer Northeastern State
Chloe Rhine Summit softball St. Louis U.
Grant Richars St. Dominic baseball Coastal Carolina
Joey Riggs Wright City track Southwest Baptist
Haley Ritchie Eureka lacrosse Grand Valley State
Tess Roberts Liberty soccer Concordia St. Paul
Ella Roesch Parkway West soccer Indiana State
Alaina Ronning Westminster rowing Kansas
Isabella Ross Clayton rowing Kansas State
Joe Ruzicka Webster Groves baseball Belmont
Tia Sansone Whitfield field hockey Maryville
Cooper Scharff St. Louis U. High swimming Wisconsin
Madison Scheer Eureka volleyball Auburn
Rachel Schipper St. Dominic volleyball Maryville
Gabby Schlapper Duchesne soccer Missouri State
Maddie Schneiderhahn Ursuline soccer Miami (Ohio)
Owen Schneider Summit baseball Missouri Southern
Breanna Schreimann St. Dominic volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Kellen Scruggs O'Fallon baseball Missouri Western
Madilyn Sell Marquette volleyball Missouri
Jeremy Sheffield Westminster baseball Georgetown
Ellie Sigman Lafayette gymnastics West Virginia
Macy Silvey Edwardsville basketball SIU Edwardsville
Ayalew Sisay Timberland baseball Indianapolis
Cora Skaggs Eureka softball Arkansas Tech
Anis Smajlovic Mehlville soccer Akron
Ethan Smith Lindbergh baseball Missouri Southern
Hannah Smith Eureka soccer St. Louis U.
Parker Smith Westminster baseball Drury
Anna Sommer Parkway South volleyball USC Aiken
Ashtoon Soots Fort Zumwalt West soccer Lindenwood
Mia Stahl Parkway South lacrosse Youngstown State
Giavonna Starman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Missouri State
Julie Steiger Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Lydia Strasser Holt soccer Southwest Baptist
Dylan Tate Eureka baseball Lindenwood
Kellen Thames Pattonville basketball St. Louis U.
Tyler Tiemann Althoff baseball Truman State
Sydney Tolbert Marquette diving Lindenwood
Alex Turley Webster Groves wrestling Hofstra
Connor Turnbull Fort Zumwalt North basketball Butler
Saniah Tyler Incarnate Word basketball Kentucky
Ryan Ulm Fort Zumwalt West baseball Quincy
Maddie Vanderheyden O'Fallon golf Maryville
Carlie Vick Westminster basketball Florida Atlantic
Jack Wagoner Marquette soccer Indiana
Michael Walsh CBC baseball Lindenwood
Adriana Weber St. Dominic lacrosse Drury
Camille Welker Cor Jesu soccer Iowa
Brianna Wellen Collinsville softball Quincy
Brenden White Howell Central baseball McKendree
Zora Williams Francis Howell track St. Louis U.
Jessica Willsey Marquette softball Evansville
Delanie Winkelmann St. Joseph's field hockey Maryville
Daniel Wissler Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri
Alex Wittenauer Westminster baseball Truman State
Sadie Wolf Lafayette soccer Colorado Mines
Ella Wolfard Lindbergh soccer Quincy
Andrew Young Marquette basketball Missouri S&T
Alex Zoellner St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst

Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Jenna Achs Nerinx Hall softball Missouri Baptist
Madison Adolphsen Parkway North basketball William Woods
Kaley Adzick Lafayette softball Webster
Anthony Anderson St. Dominic volleyball St. Ambrose
Lauren Argo Marquette softball Millikin
Abby Atherton Fort Zumwalt South basketball Hannibal-LaGrange
Zachary Baker Timberland lacrosse Columbia College
Kieffer Beckmann Eureka water polo Penn St.-Behrend
Amanda Beuth Triad swimming St. Ambrose
Josie Bezzole Howell Central softball Three Rivers
Katie Boston Nerinx Hall volleyball Carthage
Avery Budde Breese Central softball John A. Logan
Maddie Casey Francis Howell soccer Southwestern Illinois
Sophie Colson Waterloo soccer Milwaukee Engineering
Hayden Cook Lafayette baseball East Central
Rylie Crecelius Fort Zumwalt West basketball Lake Forest
Maddy Davis Waterloo softball Southwestern Illinois
Cadence Dempsey Fort Zumwalt South softball Lake Forest
Ethan Edinger Troy baseball Kirkwood CC
Ella Evans Liberty softball Belhaven
Audrey Evola Alton softball Briar Cliff
Daniel Flier CBC baseball Jefferson
Carli Foersterling Alton Marquette softball Southwestern Illinois
Adison Foutch Breese Central softball John A. Logan
Hailey Gerard Fort Zumwalt South cross country William Woods
Mackenzie Gieseler Marquette softball St. Louis CC
Sophie Gill-Kemper Columbia volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Lillian Harris Granite City cross country Missouri Baptist
Cameron Hart Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri Baptist
Camryn Kessler Summit softball Jefferson
Madison Klein Parkway South softball Missouri Baptist
Andi Lipic Cor Jesu soccer Trine
Kyle Mager Webster Groves baseball Jefferson
Irena Malek Timberland soccer Millikin
Joey Marcinkiewicz Summit baseball Moberly
Gwen Marino Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Columbia College
Trinniti Matthews Howell Central basketball Webster
Megan McBride Summit soccer Missouri Baptist
Crace McGinnis Summit softball Jefferson
Kylee McKay Timberland soccer Evangel
Hannah Menke Summit track St. Louis Pharmacy
Grace Middendorf Marissa softball Wabash Valley
Ella Middleton Civic Memorial volleyball Illinois College
Sean Mitchell Alton Marquette baseball Parkland
Payton Montana Seckman soccer Westminster
Brady Moore Breese Central basketball Rend Lake
Jillian Nelson Alton Marquette soccer Concordia Moorhead
Hattie Ostermeyer Francis Howell softball Jefferson
Ella Palm Mater Dei softball John A. Logan
Ellie Rodriguez Wright City soccer St. Charles CC
Hayden Sanborn Vianney baseball Westminster
Adam Sausele Vianney basketball Columbia College
Emily Rae Sheffield Holt softball Cornell College
Cooper Swift Liberty baseball Moberly
Lauren Ulrich Eureka tennis Savannah A&D
Cole Vance Liberty baseball East Central
Kyleigh Villareal Summit softball Missouri Valley
Emily VonHatten Mater Dei softball Greenville
Ailene Walker Belleville East softball Lake Land
Kannon Walker Belleville East baseball Lake Land
Taryn Wallace Alton volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Abby Wampler Summit swimming Davenport
Dyllan Weicht Holt soccer Missouri Baptist
Isaac Will Summit baseball Missouri Baptist
Hayden Wilson Fort Zumwalt West baseball Moberly
Nick Witcher St. Louis U. High lacrosse Centre
Ian Wolff Wright City baseball Black Hawk
Allison Woobright Alton Marquette volleyball Greenville
Luke Wright Parkway West baseball Heartland
Alyssa Zimmerman Triad volleyball Southwestern Illinois
