Pattonville's Thames puts his dad in Billiken blue

By signing Wednesday he has given himself the gift of focus. Kellen can put everything he has into making the most out of a senior season that will start soon and end in the blink of an eye.

“He wanted to sign early and have his senior year to play free, play hard and try to do the same thing he did last year even better,” Kelly said. “It’s a relief. The burden is off his shoulders, he can have fun and play with his teammates and friends.”

Kellen is eager to get the winter season going. The Pirates have plenty to look forward to as they try to take the next step. Kellen wants to the team to be successful on the court and in doing so maybe catch some eyes and get his teammates a chance to have their own signing celebration.

“I can do it for these guys and hopefully get them opportunities to have a day like this,” he said.

It can be incredibly difficult for a kid to live in the immense shadow of a parent who was a highly successful athlete, especially when playing the same sport. Kelly has done what he can to alleviate that for his son. He wanted Kellen to find his own path. That basketball became his passion was a blessing.