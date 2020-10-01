 Skip to main content
St. Louis Christian's Nesbitt picks Memphis
St. Louis Christian's Nesbitt picks Memphis

St. Louis Christian 63, Cardinal Ritter 57 (OT)

St. Louis Christian's Jordan Nesbitt looks for a lane during the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic championship boys basketball game against Cardinal Ritter on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at SLUH High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Randy Kemp

Jordan Nesbitt is headed to Memphis.

A senior guard for the St. Louis Christian boys basketball team, Nesbitt gave a verbal commitment Thursday to the Tigers from a final three list that included St. Louis U. and Illinois. He also received offers from DePaul, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and Mississippi.

The 6-foot-6 Nesbitt is rated as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri by 247Sports and the No. 83 prospect in the nation by ESPN in his class. Nesbitt is the No. 46-rated player in the nation by Rivals.

St. Louis Christian is not a member of the Missouri State High School Activities Association and does not play in the MSHSAA postseason. It is a MSHSAA affiliate school, which allows it compete against MSHSAA members.

Last season, St. Louis Christian won the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic at SLUH by knocking off CBC in the semifinals and eventual Class 3 state champion Cardinal Ritter in the championship. Nesbitt averaged more than 25 points per game in St. Louis Christian’s four tournament games.

Nesbitt transferred to St. Louis Christian after his sophomore year at Lutheran North in 2018. He reclassified in order to graduate in 2021.

