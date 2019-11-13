SPANISH LAKE — Rashad Weekly couldn't contain himself to just a text message.
Some things require a phone call.
Like landing your first college scholarship offer.
Weekly burned through his anytime minutes last fall when Western Illinois became the first NCAA Division I basketball program to offer him a scholarship.
“I couldn't stop smiling,” he said. “I called everybody in my family.”
Weekly didn't have to make any calls Wednesday. A senior guard for the Trinity basketball team, Weekly's family was at his side or with him in spirit as he signed his national letter of intent to play at Central Michigan. He was joined by teammate Ryan Kalkbrenner, who signed with Creighton.
Wednesday was the first day high school seniors could sign binding letters of intent to play college athletics aside from football. The first chance football players can sign is Dec. 18.
Boys and girls basketball players can sign until Nov. 20, and anyone that does not must wait until the next signing period begins on April 15, 2020.
Weekly and Kalkbrenner didn't want to wait. They've found the right places for them and wanted to put their recruiting process to bed. Weekly was thrilled to be headed to Central Michigan. Kalkbrenner liked what Creighton had to offer.
“It's a big relief to get the process over with,” Kalkbrenner said. “I'm happy with my decision, I feel like it's going to be a good choice and looking forward to focusing on my senior season.”
At 7-foot and 230 pounds, Kalkbrenner was a popular recruiting target in the summer. He played in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League with the Chicago-based Mac Irvin Fire. He led the EYBL in blocked shots and was a defensive nightmare for opponents. Kalkbrenner had more than 20 offers when his time with Mac Irvin ended in July. It was a whirlwind tour for Kalkbrenner, who went from having a middling interest from Division I programs to becoming a full-fledged top-tier prospect.
“Before I got with Mac Irvin maybe a school here and there,” Kalkbrenner said. “Once I got to playing with them a bunch of schools offered me.”
Kalkbrenner took three of his five official visits as he made stops at Purdue, Stanford and Creighton. Ultimately Creighton coach Greg McDermott and his staff made the right impression on the big man with the size 18 feet.
“It felt like home,” Kalkbrenner said. “I felt comfortable there, I like the people there. Coach Mac is a great coach.”
Weekly was sold on Central Michigan when coach Keno Davis made his in-home visit and outlined what he saw in the 6-foot and 205-pound combo guard.
“When Keno Davis came in my living room he kept it real with me, that's one thing I asked for a coach to do,” Weekly said. “It's time for me to go to work now. Everything else is in my hands. He did the recruiting, now it's my turn.”
After all the football talent that has signed to play at the college level, Trinity boys basketball coach Jeff McCaw was happy two of his guys got the opportunity to showcase themselves and their accomplishments. Now in his seventh season at Trinity, McCaw has never had two Division I basketball recruits on the roster. Sure there have been elite athletes, but basketball wasn't their first choice.
“Now you've got two Division I signees the expectation is you're supposed to win games,” McCaw said wryly. “I shouldn't have to do a lot of coaching. I have Division I players who'll outweigh the high school talent.”
That may be true, but Trinity will have its share of tests the winter. The Titans will play in showcase games at the Highland Shootout, Alton Shootout and the Norm Stewart Classic. They'll also be heavy favorites at Vianney's Boeckman Invitational, the MICDS Holiday Tournament and the Belleville East Classic. Plus there are regular-season games against Chaminade and Vashon.
Kalkbrenner averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and blocked more than four shots per game. Weekly chipped in with 10 points per game, almost three assists and more than a steal per game. Both of them said the end goal this season is a state championship.
Trinity advanced to the Class 3 quarterfinals last winter only to fall to eventual champion Vashon. Now that they are through with college recruiting they are free to focus on their ultimate goal.
“Just win state, that's all there is too it. Last year we came up short,” Kalkbrenner said. “We have to find a way to make it through this time.”