Cam'Ron Fletcher will take his talents from a Missouri powerhouse to a national one.
A soon-to-be senior for the Vashon High boys basketball team, Fletcher verbally committed to the University of Kentucky on his Twitter account Sunday morning.
A 6-foot-6 and 210-pound small forward, Fletcher picked the heavyweight Wildcats from a list of more than 20 scholarship offers. Among those that offered Fletcher were Missouri, Illinois, North Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Ohio State, North Carolina State, Marquette, Purdue and UCLA.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The first day Fletcher, or any other incoming senior, can sign a binding national letter of intent is Nov. 13.
Rivals ranks Fletcher as the No. 37 overall player in the 2020 class and ESPN has him as No. 45 in the nation and the No. 2 prospect in Missouri behind CBC guard Caleb Love. Fletcher is a consensus four-star recruit and the latest in a string of high-profile recruits for resurgent Vashon. Last year, guard Mario McKinney Jr. signed with Missouri. Three years ago, power forward Levi Stockard signed with Kansas State.
Should Fletcher sign with Kentucky, he would be the first local basketball standout to sign with current Wildcats coach John Calipari. The most recent local player to suit up for Kentucky was 2007 St. Charles High graduate Josh Harrellson, who signed with former coach Billy Gillespie. Harrellson played three seasons for the Wildcats, his last two two for Calipari, which included a trip to the 2011 NCAA Final Four.
Fletcher was a significant contributor as Vashon won the Class 3 state championship in March. It was the 10th title for the tradition-rich Wolverines and the third in four years since Tony Irons took over as coach prior to the 2015-16 season.
Fletcher averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds as a junior.
Over the summer, Fletcher played with the Bradley Beal Elite, the St. Louis entry in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He made 44 percent of his field goals, 52 percent of his free throws and hit on 28 percent of his 70 3-point attempts.
BBE finished 4-9 and did not qualify for the end-of-season Peach Jam tournament.