Vashon standout Davis signs with SIU Carbondale

The hallway that runs between the gymnasium and auditorium at Vashon High is a timeline of greatness. Plastered on the wall are newspaper clippings, posters and pictures of the rich history that is the Vashon boys basketball program.

Kennard “Moo Moo” Davis Jr. walked through that corridor Wednesday afternoon with every intention of leaving his legacy on the walls when his time is through.

A senior swingman for the Vashon boys basketball team, Davis signed his binding national letter of intent with SIU Carbondale in the auditorium. Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for senior high school athletes in every sport but football. The early period runs through Nov. 16 for basketball.

Davis, 17, was happy to achieve a goal that has been on his to-do list for a while.

“It’s definitely an accomplishment,” Davis said. “I’ve been working hard all my life to get to this point.”

Davis said he had 10 scholarship offers and seriously considered St. Louis U. and Bradley at different points, but when it came time to make a choice SIU was the one that made the most sense.

“They were recruiting me the hardest, calling me every day, asking about my family. They came to multiple practices. I just felt the love,” Davis said. “I’m definitely glad with my decision. I’m not too far from home. My family and friends can visit me and support me.”

As a junior, Davis was the key cog for the Wolverines as he led team with 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. His 21 blocked shots and 45 steals were team highs. He made better than 76 percent of his 80 free throws, and more than 36 percent of his 3-pointers. He averaged more than an assist per game, too.

His well-rounded play on the offensive end combined with a motor that doesn’t quit on the defensive side was huge for a Vashon team that had just one senior but won the Class 4 state championship for the second consecutive year and fifth time in the last seven seasons.

Bigger and stronger at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Davis should be at the peak of his powers when the Wolverines begin their season Nov. 25-26 in Dallas at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

“I like to compete so I’m ready to let everyone know what I can do, me and the team we’re going to get it done,” Davis said.

Vashon will need Davis to continue as one of its rocks because it will be tested throughout the winter as it crisscrosses the country to play the best competition coach Tony Irons could find. The Wolverines open in Texas and there also are trips to Florida, Massachusetts, Utah and Kentucky.

“Since I’ve been here at Vashon, this is no cliché, this is probably the hardest schedule we’ve had collectively,” Irons said.

It’s the kind of schedule that should prepare Vashon for the rigors of the postseason but also will put its unsigned seniors and underclassmen on a stage where there will be lots of eyes watching. Davis is all about doing what he can to lend his teammates a hand so they have opportunities at the next level since he’s already put that stress behind him.

“It’s definitely a relief. I’m glad it’s over with,” Davis said. “I can help my other teammates get scholarships.”

As he signed his paperwork Wednesday afternoon he did so in front of his teammates, several of which are freshmen and sophomores. There was a time Davis was sitting in the crowd watching the seniors sign to play at college. Passing that baton is vital for the underclassmen to see and understand what’s possible through hard work and dedication.

“For our younger guys they get to see it happen and speak it into existence,” Irons said. “Hopefully they want to be sitting at that same table in three or four years.”