Belleville East's Thebeau plans to wrestle for Cornhuskers on steady diet of sweet potatoes

It started as almost a joke between Belleville East senior Adam Thebeau and his father.

Where other wrestlers may grab a sandwich before a match or snack food, Thebeau's go-to food is sweet potatoes.

Class of 2021 area college signings The Post-Dispatch and STLhighschoolsports.com annually publish a list of signees from area high schools, and we need your help. Coaches, athle…

"My father is a big advocate for sweet potatoes, something I make fun of him for," Thebeau said. "My dad really brags on it. It's just a running joke between him and my coach, but it's just kind of a tradition now."

It's a tradition Thebeau will take with him next season when he continues his wrestling career at the University of Nebraska.

Thebeau said he committed last week to the Cornhuskers and plans to sign his national letter of intent later this week. Wednesday was the first day athletes in all sports except football could sign binding letters of intent with NCAA Division I and Division II programs.

"Whenever I talked to their coach, they just had everything I was looking for," Thebeau said. "Their athletic programs are top-notch, but the programs they had for student-athletes are really top-notch. They really treat their athletes great there."