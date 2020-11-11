Belleville East's Thebeau plans to wrestle for Cornhuskers on steady diet of sweet potatoes

It started as almost a joke between Belleville East senior Adam Thebeau and his father.
Where other wrestlers may grab a sandwich before a match or snack food, Thebeau's go-to food is sweet potatoes.
"My father is a big advocate for sweet potatoes, something I make fun of him for," Thebeau said. "My dad really brags on it. It's just a running joke between him and my coach, but it's just kind of a tradition now."
It's a tradition Thebeau will take with him next season when he continues his wrestling career at the University of Nebraska.
Thebeau said he committed last week to the Cornhuskers and plans to sign his national letter of intent later this week. Wednesday was the first day athletes in all sports except football could sign binding letters of intent with NCAA Division I and Division II programs.
"Whenever I talked to their coach, they just had everything I was looking for," Thebeau said. "Their athletic programs are top-notch, but the programs they had for student-athletes are really top-notch. They really treat their athletes great there."
In the past 19 years under coach Mark Manning, the Cornhuskers wrestling program has notched 246 dual wins. The Cornhuskers have finished in the top 10 of the NCAA Championships 10 times in that span and earned 53 All-American honors.
The program also has five national titles under its belt since its inception in 1910.
"It all just made sense to me," Thebeau said.
Thebeau finished fifth last season in the Illinois Class 3A state tournament at 145 pounds.
He started eating sweet potatoes before matches when his father, Bernie, suggested it after a little research.
"We started eating them because they're a lean food and gives a good amount of carbohydrates," said Bernie Thebeau, who is a volunteer coach with the Belleville Little Devils.
"They're easy on the stomach, too. It's kind of one of those things that if it ain't broke, don't fix it. They always come back with energy, so we've stuck with it."
Thebeau was the first Belleville East wrestler to earn a state medal since 2015 and his finish was the program's best since 2012.
Belleville East coach Maurice Brown said he knew he had someone special as soon as Thebeau walked into the school's wrestling program.
The Lancers coach saw Thebeau dedicate himself fully to the sport and join a plethora of wrestlers from the Belleville area who recently have competed for NCAA Division I programs.
"He lives that lifestyle," Brown said.
Thebeau is joining a list that includes the likes of Belleville West's Josh Koderhandt (Navy) and several Althoff products — Zac Braunagel (Illinois), Danny Braunagel (Illinois), Joe Braunagel (Illinois), Max Kristoff (SIU-Edwardsville) and Anthony Federico (Fresno State).
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March and locked everything down, it put things into perspective for Adam Thebeau.
"We never stopped training," Thebeau said. "It's kind of blessed me to train more than I ever have this summer."
Because of coronavirus, the Illinois High School Association moved the wrestling season to the "summer season." Practices are scheduled to start April 19 and the season will end on June 26.
Adam Thebeau said he has no intention of leaving Belleville East early as long as it doesn't conflict with his summer offseason training at Nebraska.
"It's always been my goal to wrestle and win a state championship for East," Thebeau said. "I'll do my best to wrestle for East."
