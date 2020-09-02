CBC standout pitcher Little announces early graduation to join Vanderbilt in January

Little is one of the top-rated pitching prospects in the country in the class of 2021 and likely would be a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick.

But with the decision to enroll early at the Southeastern Conference program in Nashville, Little will not be eligible for the draft until 2024.

"I was slow to make that decision at first, but with my family talking to me it just seemed like the perfect idea," said Little, who verbally committed to play at Vanderbilt as a 14-year-old in 2017.

Little’s family has some experience in such decisions since Chris Little, a University City native, was a 12th-round pick by Houston in 2001.

Chris Little went on to pitch 11 years professionally in independent and minor leagues.

"Mom and I were pro school 100 percent," Chris said. "When these rankings come out and those dollar amounts, it's very easy to start thinking money. We've always said as a family, if it’s meant to be, it'll be. The money will be there, but what's the best way to evolve as a player and person and we always felt that it was Vanderbilt on and off the field."

Christian Little was the 2020 Missouri Gatorade baseball player of the year even though no high school baseball was played because of coronavirus.