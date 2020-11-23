Change pays off for Parkway West's Cosgrove with shot to play men's volleyball at Penn State

Matt Cosgrove’s dream became reality.
The Parkway West senior signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Penn State University earlier this month. For Cosgrove, who was born and lived in Philadelphia before moving to St. Louis when he was 6 years old, it is a return home.
“Penn State has been a dream school since I was a little kid,” said Cosgrove, who still is a Philly sports fan. “So even talking to them was like a dream come true. And the fact that I'm actually going there it's just still unreal.”
It is almost as unreal as Cosgrove’s path to becoming a Nittany Lion.
Cosgrove, who stands 6-foot-6, grew up on the soccer pitch as a striker and a defender. His older brother, Nolan, is a freshman goalkeeper at the University of Tulsa.
But in the fall of Cosgrove’s freshman year of high school, his friend invited him to a club volleyball tryout with High Performance.
“So, the night before tryouts, my best friend since kindergarten was like, hey you should totally come to these tryouts, it's 30 bucks and it would just be a lot of fun,” Cosgrove said. “I was like, you know what, it sounds fun, I'll do it. So I went not thinking I was going to make a team.”
Being a newbie, Cosgrove said he was awful. But the High Performance coaching staff saw his tall frame and athletic ability and he made the team.
Cosgrove made quick strides while learning the sport and volleyball surpassed soccer as his preferred sport.
Parkway West coach Susan Anderson saw Cosgrove at a club tournament shortly after he started playing. He was a different player the following spring while making the Longhorns’ varsity team as a freshman.
“I told my assistant coach that year, I was like, this kid's going to play D-I volleyball,” Anderson said. “I don't know where, but his progress, just in two months, was substantial.”
Cosgrove quickly became a force on the court. He was one of the area’s kills leaders as a sophomore, averaging 3.79 a set while leading Parkway West to a 20-8-1 record and a district title. A six-rotation standout, he also was tops on the team in serve receive.
Cosgrove continued that momentum into the club season, where he began garnering major college interest and exposure at high-profile tournaments.
Timing proved to be everything.
Cosgrove took his official visit to Penn State in February, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, including college recruiting.
“When I was 16, I played on the 17s team, and they found interest in me then,” Cosgrove said. “Then it really took off, probably last January and December, when I was playing in tournaments, out of town, and they came to watch. It just really went from there.”
Unfortunately for Cosgrove, he was looking forward to building on the momentum from the 2018 season for the Longhorns, but they never got a chance with the season canceled.
“We really felt like we had all the pieces last year to put together a good run,” Anderson said. “We didn't say it out loud, we didn't talk about what we were going to do or where we would end, but we knew that we had the pieces that were would have led us to a successful season.”
Though some of the key pieces have changed, Cosgrove and Anderson believe the ingredients are still there for a strong run in the spring of 2021.
“I feel like we're going to be extremely good, and we're ready to win that state championship,” Cosgrove said. “The team really just needs to keep their mind right and focus on one goal.”
Focus has never been a problem for Cosgrove. He is constantly working to improve his game, whether it is working in the gym or watching video of himself.
“His drive, just his love for the game is pretty unique,” Anderson said. “He just he found something that he's good at and once he figured out that he was good and could continue to get better, I think that kind of helped his love of the game and his growth in it.”
Cosgrove will take that work ethic to Penn State to both the court and the classroom. He plans on majoring in political science.
Cosgrove has even bigger plans after college.
“They have three subjects that you can focus in on and I'm going to focus in on national security,” Cosgrove said. “So, working for one of the three letter agencies and being an agent.”
