Cahokia sends defensive mainstays Berry, Brown to McKendree

Orlando Gooden only got one season with the pair, but it was a year he won't soon forget.

The Cahokia High football coach had a first-row seat to watch linebacker Daniel Berry and defensive back Sy'mondrea Brown terrorize opponents each week.

But the first-year coach also got to see the two off the field, and that's what he'll miss the most.

"They made it easy to be a coach," Gooden said. "When they're not looking serious, they were smiling. There was no down moment with them. They never had bad days and were full of joy."

Berry (6-foot, 200 pounds) and Brown (5-11, 175) both signed Wednesday to play college football at the NCAA Division II level for McKendree University in nearby Lebanon.

"It felt really good because it was a long process," Berry said. "I'm just glad they gave me a shot because in the end I just wanted to go play."

McKendree posted a 4-7 overall record last season, including a 3-4 mark in Great Lakes Valley Conference action.

Brown, like his defensive counterpart Berry, said he hoped from an early age to play college football.

"When I got out there in the football field in elementary, I realized I was better than everyone and I thought, maybe I can do this at the next level," Brown said. "It was just a natural thing."

Throughout the grueling recruiting process, the pair took a message from their coach to heart.

"My message to the kids — go where you're wanted," Gooden said. "When you go where you're wanted, you'll get the love that you're looking for."

O'Fallon defensive back Ethan Billingsley; East St. Louis linebacker Jalen Byrd; Crystal City tight end Calloway Dashner; Seckman defensive end Robert Frank; Greenville defensive end Nathan Grull; O'Fallon defensive end Tanner Hollerich; East St. Louis defensive tackle Jireh Mays; Liberty receiver David Richard; Civic Memorial defensive back Logan Turbyfill; and Triad defensive back Roger Wolf also signed Wendesday with McKendree.

On the recruiting visits, Berry saw a brotherhood forming at McKendree and wanted to be part of that.

Having a teammate coming with him didn't hurt.

"Coming in with someone I know who will be on my butt, I won't be with mom and dad, so having someone there I know who I can trust and talk to, it'll be easier," Berry said.

The two were nightmares for opponents this past season as they patrolled the defensive side of the field, combining for more than 110 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

The pair combined for all that havoc in only seven games, seeing three games canceled due to coronavirus protocols.

"They're even better kids than football players," Gooden said. "I think some of the numbers that people were able to see are not close to what they could have been. Those guys were performing at an extremely high level."

Cahokia shared the conference title with Marion and Carbondale and made it to the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Heading off to the Great Lakes Valley Conference, Brown doesn't care where he lines up.

As long as it's on the defense.

"I don't like offense — I like hitting people," Brown said.

With that versatility that both showed throughout the year, Gooden knows that it'll make the transition to the next level that much easier.

Both are hoping to make immediate impacts for McKendree as true freshmen.

"These two are football players," Gooden said. "They can go anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. Berry can be (defensive end) or linebacker, Brown can be a linebacker or defensive back. They'll find multiple ways to get on the field."

