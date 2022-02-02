Cahokia sends defensive mainstays Berry, Brown to McKendree

Orlando Gooden only got one season with the pair, but it was a year he won't soon forget.
The Cahokia High football coach had a first-row seat to watch linebacker Daniel Berry and defensive back Sy'mondrea Brown terrorize opponents each week.
But the first-year coach also got to see the two off the field, and that's what he'll miss the most.
"They made it easy to be a coach," Gooden said. "When they're not looking serious, they were smiling. There was no down moment with them. They never had bad days and were full of joy."
Berry (6-foot, 200 pounds) and Brown (5-11, 175) both signed Wednesday to play college football at the NCAA Division II level for McKendree University in nearby Lebanon.
"It felt really good because it was a long process," Berry said. "I'm just glad they gave me a shot because in the end I just wanted to go play."
McKendree posted a 4-7 overall record last season, including a 3-4 mark in Great Lakes Valley Conference action.
People are also reading…
Brown, like his defensive counterpart Berry, said he hoped from an early age to play college football.
"When I got out there in the football field in elementary, I realized I was better than everyone and I thought, maybe I can do this at the next level," Brown said. "It was just a natural thing."
Throughout the grueling recruiting process, the pair took a message from their coach to heart.
"My message to the kids — go where you're wanted," Gooden said. "When you go where you're wanted, you'll get the love that you're looking for."
O'Fallon defensive back Ethan Billingsley; East St. Louis linebacker Jalen Byrd; Crystal City tight end Calloway Dashner; Seckman defensive end Robert Frank; Greenville defensive end Nathan Grull; O'Fallon defensive end Tanner Hollerich; East St. Louis defensive tackle Jireh Mays; Liberty receiver David Richard; Civic Memorial defensive back Logan Turbyfill; and Triad defensive back Roger Wolf also signed Wendesday with McKendree.
On the recruiting visits, Berry saw a brotherhood forming at McKendree and wanted to be part of that.
Having a teammate coming with him didn't hurt.
"Coming in with someone I know who will be on my butt, I won't be with mom and dad, so having someone there I know who I can trust and talk to, it'll be easier," Berry said.
The two were nightmares for opponents this past season as they patrolled the defensive side of the field, combining for more than 110 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, one sack and two fumble recoveries.
The pair combined for all that havoc in only seven games, seeing three games canceled due to coronavirus protocols.
"They're even better kids than football players," Gooden said. "I think some of the numbers that people were able to see are not close to what they could have been. Those guys were performing at an extremely high level."
Cahokia shared the conference title with Marion and Carbondale and made it to the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Heading off to the Great Lakes Valley Conference, Brown doesn't care where he lines up.
As long as it's on the defense.
"I don't like offense — I like hitting people," Brown said.
With that versatility that both showed throughout the year, Gooden knows that it'll make the transition to the next level that much easier.
Both are hoping to make immediate impacts for McKendree as true freshmen.
"These two are football players," Gooden said. "They can go anywhere on the defensive side of the ball. Berry can be (defensive end) or linebacker, Brown can be a linebacker or defensive back. They'll find multiple ways to get on the field."
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Sydney
|Acker
|Villa Duchesne
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Joshua
|Anderson
|Westminster
|football
|Eastern Michigan
|Reagan
|Andrew
|MICDS
|football
|Butler
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Matthew
|Austin
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Derrick
|Baker
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|William Jewell
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Jaylen
|Banks
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Luca
|Bartoni
|CBC
|soccer
|Maryville
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Collin
|Bell
|CBC
|football
|Butler
|Tre
|Bell
|Parkway West
|football
|Lindenwood
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Daniel
|Berry
|Cahokia
|football
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Tabitha
|Bevan
|Parkway North
|track
|SIU Carbondale
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Ian
|Bollinger
|Gibault
|golf
|Lewis
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Andrew
|Bontrager
|Timberland
|football
|William Jewell
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Julia
|Boyher
|Summit
|track
|Lindenwood
|Sarah
|Bozeman
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Memphis
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Chris
|Brooks Jr.
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Wisconsin
|Brian
|Brown
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Mason
|Brown
|Summit
|football
|Lindenwood
|Symondrea
|Brown
|Cahokia
|football
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Luther
|Burden
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Bradley
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Owen
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Nasim
|Cairo
|Edwardsville
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Caden
|Cannon
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Florida A&M
|Kenneth
|Cargill
|Lafayette
|football
|Washburn
|Jacob
|Carmack
|Freeburg
|football
|Truman State
|Chris
|Caston
|St. Mary's
|football
|Lincoln
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Anna
|Chor
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Texas-El Paso
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Coleman
|Ball State
|football
|Ball State
|Kevin
|Coleman
|St. Mary's
|football
|Jackson State
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Alyssa
|Dennis
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Colgate
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Andrew
|Doehring
|Lafayette
|wrestling
|SIU Edwardsville
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Piper
|Douglas
|Parkway Central
|lacrosse
|Quincy
|Shaya
|Dry
|Principia
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Kinsey
|Dueker
|Troy
|track
|Lindenwood
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Adam
|DuPont
|Lindbergh
|football
|Quincy
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Izzy
|Ehrlich
|Francis Howell
|volleyball
|Augustana
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Schuler
|Erickson
|Hermann
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Anna
|Finley
|Owensville
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Sarah
|Foley
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Illinois
|Tyson
|Ford
|John Burroughs
|football
|Notre Dame
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Joey
|Friedel
|Fort Zumwalt South
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Anthony
|Fumagalli
|Timberland
|baseball
|Illinois-Springfield
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Mason
|Gessert
|Troy
|football
|Truman State
|Kameron
|Gillespie
|McCluer
|football
|Pittsburg State
|Alex
|Ginnever
|Holt
|football
|Eastern Illinois
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Emma
|Gober
|St. Dominic
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Marquis
|Gracial
|St. Charles
|football
|Missouri
|Grace
|Grana
|Affton
|lacrosse
|Lincoln Memorial
|Sophia
|Green
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Drury
|Conner
|Greninger
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Nathan
|Grewe
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Truman State
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Diego
|Guzman
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Truman State
|Abby
|Hacker
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Quincy
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Lily
|Haire
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Bogden
|Hamilton
|MICDS
|fencing
|Columbia
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Arlen
|Harris Jr.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Stanford
|Jay
|Harris
|Timberland
|football
|Northwest Missouri
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Patrick
|Heitert
|CBC
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Quin
|Hoening
|Francis Howell
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Sami
|Huck
|Potosi
|softball
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Marisa
|Jacknewitz
|Nerinx Hall
|cross country
|Army
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Logan
|Jacobson
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Justus
|Johnson
|CBC
|football
|Murray State
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Mathew
|Jones
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Harding
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Brooke
|Kittner
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Coastal Carolina
|Olivia
|Klump
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Grogan
|Krauss
|Howell North
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Drew
|Krobath
|Summit
|football
|Lindenwood
|Chase
|Krug
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Jalen
|Lee
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|South Dakota State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Robert
|LeMaster
|CBC
|football
|Truman State
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Alex
|Lindewirth
|Holt
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Marissa
|Liu
|Parkway West
|field hockey
|MIT
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Anna
|Lockhead
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Colgate
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Brian
|Loudenslager
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Tara
|Lowe
|Nerinx Hall
|cross country
|William Woods
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Matt
|Ludwig
|Lindbergh
|football
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Luitjohan
|Edwardsville
|track
|Southern Indiana
|Austin
|Mahoney
|Fort Zumwalt South
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Matthew
|Mayer
|CBC
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|Caleb
|Merritt
|John Burroughs
|football
|Wyoming
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Jacob
|Millard
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|LJ
|Minner
|Westminster
|football
|Washburn
|Jacob
|Mishkin
|Crossroads
|baseball
|McKendree
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Riley
|Monroe
|St. Dominic
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Julia
|Monson
|O'Fallon
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Regan
|Moody
|Althoff
|soccer
|Illinois
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Dylan
|Moulton
|Lafayette
|swimming
|UMass
|Samad
|Mounger
|Summit
|football
|Quincy
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Finnegan
|Mulvaney
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Drury
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Lee
|Naber
|MICDS
|swimming
|Virginia Tech
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Nnenna
|Okpara
|Parkway Central
|track
|Illinois State
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Payton
|Oviatt
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|McKendree
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Makai
|Parton
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Cameron
|Paul
|Kirkwood
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Brad
|Phillips
|Parkway Central
|shotgun
|Lindenwood
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Hunter
|Powell
|St. Dominic
|archery
|Lindenwood
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Kaleb
|Purdy
|De Smet
|football
|Kansas
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|Tyler
|Rauser
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Truman State
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Nolan
|Reed
|North County
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|David
|Richard
|Liberty
|football
|McKendree
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Kaian
|Robers-Day
|Festus
|football
|Baylor
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ayden
|Robinson
|CBC
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Nathan
|Ruble
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Eric
|Ruess
|Festus
|football
|Missouri State
|Ashtin
|Rustemeyer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Arkansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Nathan
|Ryan
|Troy
|football
|Truman State
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Taytum
|Scarborough
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Gavin
|Schaefer
|Timberland
|track
|Valparaiso
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Peyton
|Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|track
|Bradley
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Blair
|Schonhorst
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ryan
|Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Jack
|Schwering
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Western Illinois
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Samantha
|Short
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Isaiah
|Slaughter
|Holt
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Kathryn
|Smith
|Belleville East
|golf
|McKendree
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Henry
|Staebell
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Grace
|Stafford
|Lafayette
|golf
|Drury
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Kyndal
|Stark
|Lebanon
|bowling
|Quincy
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Ben
|Stelken
|Lindbergh
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Spencer
|Stephenson
|Howell North
|baseball
|McKendree
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kayelyn
|Tate
|Parkway Central
|track
|VCU
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Isaac
|Thompson
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Missouri
|Tyler
|Tieman
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Dareonte
|Turman
|Summit
|football
|Quincy
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Rashad
|Turner
|Carnahan
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Jane
|Upmeyer
|Kirkwood
|rowing
|Clemson
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Megan
|VanValkenburgh
|Parkway West
|swimming
|Butler
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ryan
|Walsh
|Chaminade
|golf
|Loyola-Chicago
|Ja'Marion
|Wayne
|Parkway West
|football
|Missouri
|Jaydon
|Wannstedt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Murray State
|Sterling
|Webb
|Westminster
|football
|New Mexico State
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Charlie
|Weber
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Wofford
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Cameron
|Whitt
|St. Dominic
|football
|Missouri Western
|Landon
|Willbrand
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ally
|Williams
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryland
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Caldra
|Williford
|Lutheran North
|football
|Murray State
|Tre'marr
|Willis
|McCluer
|football
|Lincoln
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Roger
|Wolf
|Triad
|football
|McKendree
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Emma
|Wood
|Fort Zumwalt North
|softball
|MSU Moorhead
|Micah
|Worley
|Principia
|baseball
|Missouri
|Kyle
|Wuebbling
|Holt
|football
|Truman State
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Charles
|Young III
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Derrick
|Archer
|Howell North
|baseball
|Westminster
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Clayton
|Arrowood
|St. Dominic
|sprint football
|Fontbonne
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Xavier
|Austin
|Kirkwood
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Cassidy
|Avery
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Columbia College
|Joey
|Avitia
|Washington
|football
|Concordia (Wis.)
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Dantoine
|Ballard
|CBC
|bowling
|St. Mary (Kansas)
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Ginaris
|Betancourt Diaz
|Lafayette
|softball
|Eureka
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Cade
|Bobbitt
|Granite City
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Max
|Boland
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Occidental
|Cameron
|Booth
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Webster
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Elliott
|Boyer
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Grace
|Bray
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Ayden
|Brendenkamp
|Fort Zumwalt North
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Christian
|Briggs
|Lafayette
|lacrosse
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Cooper
|Brown
|Holt
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Piper
|Brown
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Colin
|Bunner
|Holt
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|John
|Butka
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Chicago
|Grant
|Campbell
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Grinnell
|NaKaila
|Campbell
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Emma
|Caplinger
|Timberland
|softball
|Rhodes
|Emma
|Carr
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Millikin
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Izaac
|Cell
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Joshua
|Clark
|John Burroughs
|football
|Grinnell
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Catherine
|Connolly
|Howell North
|lacrosse
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Kylee
|Crowder
|Belleville East
|softball
|Pensacola State
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Anand
|Dharmarajan
|John Burroughs
|basketball
|Case Western
|Madison
|Dixon
|Hermann
|track
|William Woods
|Clare
|Doering
|Summit
|wrestling
|Lakeland
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Jack
|Dunn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|Mineral Area
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Hannah
|Emeling
|Howell North
|basketball
|Millikin
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Ella
|Field
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Belhaven
|Alex
|Fillner
|Liberty
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Zac
|Fruend
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Moberly
|Deshawn
|Fuller
|St. Mary's
|football
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Adam
|Gates
|Kirkwood
|football
|Washington
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Caroline
|Gibson
|Jerseyville
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Brady
|Gotter
|O'Fallon
|swimming
|Stevenson
|Trista
|Grobe
|De Soto
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Aaron
|Guller
|John Burroughs
|football
|Chicago
|Abby
|Hammond
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|UW River Falls
|Aubrey
|Harris
|Pacific
|track
|Central (Iowa)
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Payton
|Harting
|Parkway South
|soccer
|Webster
|Landon
|Hartsell
|CBC
|soccer
|Wartburg
|Blayne
|Holman
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Moberly
|Grace
|Hupp
|Kirkwood
|basketball
|Webster
|Adelina
|Huric
|Bayless
|volleyball
|St. Louis CC
|Hadleigh
|Iborg
|Troy
|soccer
|Millikin
|Devon
|Jennings
|Howell North
|baseball
|East Central
|Alex
|Johnson
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Rhodes
|Luke
|Johnston
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Washington
|Grace
|Justus
|Troy
|powerlifting
|Missouri Valley
|Doug
|Kafigian
|Howell North
|baseball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Emily
|Kantrovitz
|John Burroughs
|tennis
|Emory
|Melissa
|Keeton
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Emma
|Kinder
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Indiana Tech
|Elijah
|Kjellberg
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Greenville
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Logan
|Knapp
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Megan
|Korte
|Villa Duchesne
|volleyball
|Rose-Hulman
|Erin
|Lamping
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|Bowdoin
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Abby
|Love
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Ryan
|Mauney
|MICDS
|swimming
|Middlebury
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Elena
|McCarthy
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|Wartburg
|Andie
|McCool
|Timberland
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Grace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Matthew
|Mehrhoff
|Summit
|football
|William Penn
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Andrew
|Meyers
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|State Fair
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Theo
|Millas
|Belleville East
|football
|North Central
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Chelsey
|Moeckli
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Cydney
|Moeckli
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Kyle
|Mosley
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Aurora
|Kellen
|Mottl
|Clayton
|swimming
|Colby
|Chris
|Mueller
|Belleville East
|football
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Dan
|Nickel
|Lindergh
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Meghan
|Nolte
|Holt
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Maura
|Oge
|Notre Dame
|volleyball
|Fontbonne
|Amanda
|Olivas
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Cayden
|Owens
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Millikin
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Singh
|Paramanmol
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Danny
|Parks
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Webster
|Riley
|Petsch
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Kylie
|Petroski
|Althoff
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sami
|Picha
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|State Fair
|Julia
|Poole
|Freeburg
|volleyball
|Kaskaskia
|Owen
|Powers
|Timberland
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Thai
|Prakit
|O'Fallon
|golf
|North Park
|Meghan
|Quinones
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Westminster
|Jacob
|Raines
|Troy
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Allison
|Recar
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Nevaeh
|Redmond
|Lebanon
|softball
|Fontbonne
|Matthew
|Reinsch
|St. Dominic
|sprint football
|Fontbonne
|Skyler
|Repp
|Timberland
|baseball
|Central Methodist
|Colton
|Richardson
|Jefferson
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Wil
|Rieves
|Parkway Central
|soccer
|William Woods
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Averi
|Runge
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Millikin
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Justin
|Schnelt
|St. Dominic
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Joshua
|Schulhofer
|O'Fallon
|football
|Illinois College
|Wyatt
|Seymour
|Timberland
|baseball
|Spoon River
|Jack
|Shanahan
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Drew
|Sharpe
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|William
|Sheppard
|Webster Groves
|football
|Missouri Valley
|Cooper
|Shinn
|Timberland
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Hunter
|Shoulta
|Howell North
|baseball
|Moberly
|Hannah
|Shylanski
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Westminster
|Joe
|Siervo
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Jackson
|Smith
|Holt
|football
|Graceland
|Caitlyn
|Snider
|Pacific
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Caron
|Spann
|St. Mary's
|football
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Ben
|Spear
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Andrew
|Staph
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Jordan
|Starkey
|Troy
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Logan
|Stipes
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Britton
|Struewing
|Belleville East
|tennis
|Webster
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Niko
|Theodos
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|Kenyon
|Gavin
|Thomas
|Clayton
|swimming
|Occidental
|Willem
|Thomas
|Clayton
|swimming
|Occidental
|Ted
|Toney
|Pacific
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Aiden
|Troup
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Bethany
|Sydney
|Tucker
|Timberland
|golf
|North Central
|Mia
|Turner
|Affton
|soccer
|Westminster
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Lizzie
|Wagner
|John Burroughs
|track
|Washington
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lakeland
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lakeland
|Thornton
|Walker
|John Burroughs
|golf
|Grinnell
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Terry
|Washington
|McCluer
|football
|Graceland
|Monte
|Weaver
|Parkway North
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Caitlyn
|Wheadon
|Howell North
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Lillian
|Williams
|Parkway North
|volleyball
|Allen
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Cooper
|Yates
|Timberland
|football
|Hamline
|Michael
|Yemm
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Frederic
|Zheng
|Owensville
|cross country
|William Woods
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois