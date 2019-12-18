Cardinal Ritter's Moore honors former mentor by signing with Arizona State

Joe Moore III will never forget the advice.

The Cardinal Ritter senior lineman still recalls the words passed along by his mentor, Perry Jones, who died January 7, 2017.

"He always said, 'Hard work and dedication, that's what it's all about. That's going to get you where you want to be,' " Moore said.

Moore echoed those sentiments Wednesday afternoon just moments before he signed a letter of intent to play football at Arizona State University.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Moore was one of the most sought-after defensive ends in the country.

He selected Arizona State over 28 other NCAA Division I offers, including one from the University of Missouri, where his father, Joe Jr., shined as a running back from 1967-1971.

Upon making his choice official, Moore's first words during his speech were to honor Jones, who went by the nickname, PJ.

"He was somebody that touched my heart," Moore said in front of a large gathering of relatives and fellow classmates. "He spent so much time with me, not just making me an athlete, but helping me become the person that I am."

Moore was 7 years old when he first met Jones, who ran an AAU basketball team at the time. A former coach and official at the Mathews-Dickey boys club, Jones took Moore under his wing.

"At the time, he was a little silly, like little boys are sometimes," Moore Jr. said. "(Jones) helped him get serious, turn things around."

Moore III took Jones' death hard. But it also motivated him. A late bloomer, Moore III played sparingly as a sophomore.