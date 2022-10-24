Cardinal Ritter standout Burks verbally commits to Ole Miss

Marvin Burks Jr. woke up Friday feeling good about his decision.

It was the hardest one he’s made in his young life.

A senior running back and safety for the Cardinal Ritter football team, Burks verbally committed to play college football at the University of Mississippi at a senior night ceremony at Ritter.

“It was a very tough choice,” Burks said. “Everything came down to the wire but I feel like I had to go somewhere where my heart was telling me to go.”

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound Burks was among the most sought-after recruits in the area. He picked Ole Miss from a final five that also included Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He had 35 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Burks was ranked as the No. 9 recruit in Missouri and the No. 11 safety in the nation by Rivals. 247sports and On3 both tabbed him as the No. 10 prospect in the state and the No. 30 safety in the country.

Burks has spent his senior season spearheading a defense that has allowed 40 points and posted five shutouts as the Lions rolled through the regular season 9-0. He has 50 tackles.

Ole Miss loved Burks’ ability to play multiple roles on the defense be it at safety, free safety or as a nickel defender. Burks said he wasn’t hung up on where he fits into the defensive plans, he’s just itching to get on the field and show what he can do.

“That didn’t matter to me,” Burks said. “I feel like I’m real versatile and I can play anywhere on the defensive side of the ball.”

He’s played all over for the Lions. Last season he was used on offense primarily as a wide receiver. This season he’s been their lead running back as he’s rushed for 939 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns.

Burks spends a good chunk of his practice going one-on-one with senior receiver Fredrick Moore. A Michigan recruit, Moore has caught 37 passes for 829 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season. He and Burks have helped each other improve.

“During the course of the week he and Fredrick Moore go at it all the time,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “Fredrick Moore is the best route runner and receiver in the state of Missouri.”

Burks said he really liked Ole Miss after his official visit in June but left his recruiting open in case someone else could sway him but none could. When he woke up Friday he knew he was making the choice that felt right.

“Friday morning that’s when I was with it,” Burks said. “I felt real good about it Friday.”

Despite having to make such a difficult decision, Burks kept his recruiting and in-season preparation separate. Spain said there wasn’t much talk about recruiting because Burks is so focused on Ritter’s goal of breaking through for its first state championship after back-to-back semifinal appearances. That’s where his attention has been when the Lions are together.

“His focus and mindset has been team first,” Spain said. “He hasn’t talked much about recruiting.”

In this new age of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), college athletes have the opportunity to make money from endorsements or, in some instances, just for playing their chosen sport. Burks said there wasn’t much talk at Ole Miss about NIL opportunities.

“We really haven’t had too many conversations about that,” Burks said. “We’re focused on where I feel like I’m going to get developed the best.”

Before he gets there Burks wants to end his high school career with a victory. The last two seasons the Lions have been close but unable to reach their ultimate goal of a state title.