Cardinal Ritter's Burden gives verbal commitment to Oklahoma

Touchdown Luther landed on Oklahoma.

A junior receiver for the Cardinal Ritter football team, Luther Burden verbally committed to play at Oklahoma. He announced the commitment on his Twitter page Friday afternoon.

A 6-foot-2 and 194-pound dynamo, Burden chose the Sooners from a final five that included Missouri, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. He whittled those options from a list of more than 40 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Burden is the latest area standout to pick Oklahoma. Lutheran North defensive end and 2017 Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year Ronnie Perkins is a junior at Oklahoma. Parkway North offensive and defensive lineman Michael Thompson signed with Oklahoma in 2018. Pattonville offensive lineman Marquis Hayes is a redshirt junior after he signed with the Sooners in 2017. Webster Groves defensive end and tight end Noah Arinze signed with Oklahoma last December.

The last area standout receiver to verbally commit to Oklahoma was De Smet’s Duron Neal in 2012. Kirkwood star Jeremy Maclin gave the Sooners a verbal commitment in 2005 but ultimately switched and signed with Missouri.