Cardinal Ritter's Moore ready to make a name for himself in the Big Ten

Fredrick Moore has battled at the line of scrimmage with some of the nation's best and won.

The Cardinal Ritter senior wideout, who helped the Lions capture the Class 3 state championship Dec. 3, has scrapped with future pros and come out on top.

But even after signing his name on that little piece of paper on Wednesday morning, it still hadn't dawned on him.

Moore was a bona fide Division I football player.

"I'm a pretty down-to-earth guy, it still hasn't really hit me yet," Moore said.

Moore joined thousand of student-athletes in taking that next step in their football careers by signing his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"It just brought everything to reality and made my dreams come true," Moore said.

Moore was joined by teammates Marvin Burks (University of Missouri), Ryan Boyd (Missouri State University) and Dallas Winner-Johnson (MSU), who also signed their letters of intent.

Wednesday was the first day student-athletes could sign letters of intent.

Moore intends to graduate early and enroll at Michigan in the spring and hopes to compete for a starting spot early. He knows it'll be tough to crack the starting lineup at a program that is in the midst of competing for a national championship but relishes the challenge.

"That program just fits my mindset," Moore said. "The guys on the team fit my mindset. I'm a competitive person and it's a winning program, so when I went to practice, it all came together."

Moore has never shied away from a challenge. That was one of the things Ritter coach Brennan Spain noticed when he stepped onto campus three years ago.

"What really stood out the first day was his work ethic," Spain said. "I've never seen a young man work that hard. He's the ultimate competitor."

Every day in practice, Moore competed against one of the country's top defensive backs in Burks.

"Me and (Burks) just butted heads, offense vs. defense," Moore said. "We were yelling at each other, but we know it's not personal. We've still got love for each other, we want each other to do our best. We know that iron sharpens iron and we competed with each other, each day."

Burks, who is headed to Missouri after flipping his original commitment to Ole Miss, admitted practicing against the likes of Moore, Boyd and Winner-Johnson helped mold him into the athlete he is.

"That helped me a lot. I didn't see a lot of guys that can take the top off a defense like Moore," Burks said. "Didn't get to see a lot of guys like Boyd who can get in and out of his breaks like him. I didn't see a lot of guys like (Winner-Johnson), who can use his big ole body and long arms that can shield you from the ball. It sharpened me and it obviously sharpened those guys."

Moore isn't the first Cardinal Ritter wideout that signed with a Big Ten program. In 2018, Jamison Williams committed to Ohio State University. After a year, the speedster transferred to Alabama before becoming the 12th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the impending harsh winter temperatures, Moore intends to head to Ann Arbor on Thursday to get a jump on the cold weather.

But Spain knows Moore is ready for it.

"I tell him all the time, 'It's only cold for those that are losing,'" Spain said. "If you're winning, you never feel the weather. He's prepared for the weather and he's built for it."