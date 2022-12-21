CBC celebrates six seniors at signing day ceremony

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Lucas McAllister knew this day would come.

He just had no idea what it would take to get here.

“I had no clue,” McAllister said.

A 6-foot-1 and 205-pound senior safety for the CBC football team, McAllister joined five teammates in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at CBC’s Welcome Center.

Wednesday was the first day high school senior football players could sign their binding national letters of intent.

McAllister wanted to sign a letter of intent. He wanted to be the first person in his family to play NCAA Division I sports. To get what he wanted McAllister had to walk a different path than he imagined.

“It feels like the end of a stressful process,” he said. “I didn’t realize how stressful it was going to be. Today I’m just happy.”

Sitting with McAllister were Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Gant, Josh Gregory, Michael Teason and Dylan Van. It’s the largest early signing day group in the area this winter. East St. Louis was second with five players that signed Wednesday.

“It makes you realize how great this team was this year and how much it earned and accomplished,” Teason said of the reigning two-time Class 6 state champs. “We had a great class.”

It’s a class that will make its mark at all points in the college football landscape. Love is the highest rated running back to sign with Notre Dame in a decade. He’s the second area senior that signed with the Fighting Irish in the early period joining De Smet cornerback Christian Gray. They are the latest area standouts to make South Bend their home joining John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford who signed last year, Lutheran St. Charles’ Gabriel Rubio who signed in 2020, De Smet’s Jordan Johnson who signed in 2019 and Vianney’s Kyren Williams who signed in 2018.

“Being a part of that is great. I want to keep up the tradition,” Love said. “Kyren Williams kind of set the bar high. I want to try and follow in his footsteps.”

Before Love could enjoy his signing day ceremony he had some business to take care of. The 6-foot and 190-pound speed merchant had to knock out a pair of final exams Wednesday morning. First up was advanced placement environmental science followed by government. Love felt good about the tests but the day as a whole was moving almost as fast as he does in the open field.

“Two finals and then signing day it was a lot,” Love said with a smile. “It was a lot to take in.”

The 6-foot-3 and 280-pound Gant will play on the defensive line at Northwestern. He’s positively ecstatic to have the opportunity to grow intellectually and athletically at one of the most well regarded academic institutions in the nation. He was so pumped that he set his alarm for 5:30 a.m. and didn’t even need it. Gant felt like a little kid waiting on Christmas morning.

“I was up. I couldn’t sleep. I was too excited,” Gant said. “I couldn’t wait to get it done.”

Teason and Gregory stayed true to their verbal commitments despite coaching changes atop their respective destinations. A 6-foot-3 and 230-pound linebacker, Teason signed with Missouri State after Bobby Petrinio resigned to become the offensive coordinator at UNLV. The 6-foot-7 and 270-pound Gregory signed with Cincinnati even after Luke Fickell left the Bearcats to coach Wisconsin.

Teason said he never wavered because the new coach, Ryan Beard, was the defensive coordinator who was involved in his recruitment.

“I felt comfortable the whole time,” Teason said. “We’ve got a new coach and we’re excited for that.”

Teason is one of three area players headed to Springfield as he joins Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Ryan Boyd and tight end and linebacker Dallas Winner-Johnson.

The 6-foot and 175-pound Van was one of the Cadets three excellent running backs this season. He’s one of four area players that signed with Western Illinois. He joied O’Fallon defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph, O’Fallon offensive lineman Marcus Hansen and Edwardsville’s Dorian Arguelles as the newest Leathernecks.

Those will be his new teammates in the future but Wednesday was about sharing another memorable moment with the guys who’ve been there the last four years working towards this goal.

“It makes it that much better, it makes it that much sweeter,” Gant said. “These are the guys I’ve been grinding with and putting in work with since my freshman year. To see us all progress as men, progress as teammates, progress as players and progress as brothers it’s really great to see.”

Added McAllister, “It means the world to all of us. We talked about this freshman year. We would see the seniors our freshmen year, looking up to them when they were signing. How everything came full circle is a blessing.”

Area football signings, NCAA Divisions I and II First Last High school University Trevor Buhr Washington Iowa State Alex Bray Marquette Illinois Demetrion Cannon De Smet Southeast Missouri Anthony Cunningham Belleville East Iowa State Nicholas Deloach Cahokia Missouri Christian Gray De Smet Notre Dame Antwon Hayden East St. Louis Illinois Brandon Henderson East St. Louis Illinois Mark Hensley Washington Northern Illinois Tom Koenigstein Columbia McKendree Jahkai Lang Troy Missouri Mac Markway De Smet LSU Donovan McIntosh St. Mary's Kansas State Logan Minton Lafayette SIU Carbondale Allen Mitchell Lutheran St. Charles Campbell Winston Moore MICDS Colgate Will Nicholson Belleville West Lindenwood Brett Norfleet Francis Howell Missouri Zach Ortwerth St. Louis U. High Iowa Jamal Roberts St. Mary's Missouri Austin Romaine Hillsboro Kansas State Cole Ruble Seckman Southeast Missouri Justin Selbert Eureka Princeton Elijah Thomas De Smet New Mexico State Quaran Williams Parkway North Miami Ohio