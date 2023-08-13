TOWN AND COUNTRY — CBC senior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan wore the team colors from each of his final three college choices last week in practice.

That color scheme changed to Scarlet and Red on Sunday afternoon

McClellan gave a verbal commitment to attend Ohio State University in front of family and friends at CBC.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder said he established a close relationship with the Buckeyes coaching staff, which made the difference in the end.

"Because of Coach (Brian) Hartline and how he's developed all the receivers that he's had so far and put them in the (NFL) first round," McClellan said of the Ohio State offensive coordinator.

Verbal commitments are non-binding. Dec. 20 is the earliest date players in the class of 2024 can sign binding letters of intent with NCAA Division I and Division II schools.

McClellan has received offers from 43 NCAA Division I schools and 41 came from Power Five Conferences.

He narrowed his choices to Ohio State, Oregon and Missouri earlier this month before announcing his much anticipated choice.

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, McClellan has hauled in 104 passes for 2,119 yards and 22 touchdowns over three seasons. He helped the Cadets to Class 6 state championships each of the last two campaigns.

His big-play capability guided CBC to a 30-4 record in his three seasons as a regular. He enters his final high school season averaging 20.4 yards per catch.

"Big time college football is something he's always wanted," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "After his sophomore year, he just took off and never really stopped."

The Cadets are in position to claim a three-peat this season with McClellan leading the way.

"I'm glad it's over, but it's been an exciting journey," said his mother, Stacy McClellan. "He just needed to find his way."

The four-star recruit also returns kickoffs and punts.

"Now I can focus on my senior year and winning another state championship," McClellan said.