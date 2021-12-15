CBC trio savors signing day despite wrestling with finals

“It feels good. I always wanted to go D-I since I’ve been playing,” Schonhorst said. “To finally make it official, I’m excited for the next four years.”

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the Cadets and Schonhorst especially.

On Nov. 27, CBC won its fourth Class 6 state championship. A little more than two weeks later it was time to sign. Schonhorst did so with his right wrist in a brace. He suffered a fracture in his wrist and his thumb that put his availability for the state championship game in doubt. After battling through the mess that was last season, grinding through the offseason and then getting so close to the title game, Schonhorst had zero interest in standing on the sidelines in street clothes for the final game of his high school career.

“The last couple weeks of playing football were stressful, not knowing if I would play in the state game,” Schonhorst said. “Getting the news I would, it was a big relief. Then to win, it’s been a great last three weeks of my last football season.”

Schonhorst’s afternoon was a joy, but his evening was going to be a challenge. On Thursday, he’s slated to take a final in his government class and he's anticipating it won't be easy.