CBC trio savors signing day despite wrestling with finals

TOWN AND COUNTRY – Patrick Heitert's afternoon was nice and easy.
His morning was anything but.
The senior quarterback for the CBC football team, Heitert was all smiles as he and teammates Justus Johnson and Blair Schonhorst were celebrated at a signing day ceremony at school.
Heitert was thrilled to have made his goal of finding a home at an NCAA Division I football team a reality, but he was equally happy to have his pre-calculus final behind him. He wrestled it to the ground Wednesday morning.
“It’s given me some troubles throughout the year,” Heitert said with a laugh. “That was probably my hardest (final). I got through that just fine.”
Heitert signed to play at Southeast Missouri State University. Schonhorst followed through on his commitment to Ball State and Johnson will take his talents to Murray State. All three took advantage of the early signing period to ink their national letters of intent. The early period began Wednesday and runs through Friday.
CBC coach Scott Pingel said more Cadets will take their turn when the second signing day comes around on Feb. 2.
But this trio couldn’t wait to lock in their scholarships for their freshmen year.
“It feels good. I always wanted to go D-I since I’ve been playing,” Schonhorst said. “To finally make it official, I’m excited for the next four years.”
It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the Cadets and Schonhorst especially.
On Nov. 27, CBC won its fourth Class 6 state championship. A little more than two weeks later it was time to sign. Schonhorst did so with his right wrist in a brace. He suffered a fracture in his wrist and his thumb that put his availability for the state championship game in doubt. After battling through the mess that was last season, grinding through the offseason and then getting so close to the title game, Schonhorst had zero interest in standing on the sidelines in street clothes for the final game of his high school career.
“The last couple weeks of playing football were stressful, not knowing if I would play in the state game,” Schonhorst said. “Getting the news I would, it was a big relief. Then to win, it’s been a great last three weeks of my last football season.”
Schonhorst’s afternoon was a joy, but his evening was going to be a challenge. On Thursday, he’s slated to take a final in his government class and he's anticipating it won't be easy.
“I’ll be up studying a long time for that tonight,” Schonhorst said with a smile.
Johnson was able to enjoy every bit of his signing day. From sleeping good on Tuesday night, to savoring this one huge step on the path of his ultimate goal of becoming a professional, Johnson had time for all of it.
He only has one final and it’s not until Friday.
“Since we’re seniors, if you have an A in the class you’re exempt,” Johnson said. “I’m exempt for all of them except trigonometry.”
That Johnson has a place to play is no small feat. Junior year is one of the most important when it comes to recruiting and all the players in St. Louis and St. Louis County were unable to play anywhere close to a full season due to restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Throw on top of that, Johnson suffered an injury and you get a hellish year that could have left him defeated.
But it didn’t.
Johnson competed at Lindenwood University’s recruiting camp in June where Murray State saw him and offered him a scholarship. He’s built a relationship with the coaching staff and they think he’ll make a fine addition to the defensive secondary.
“He’s going to excel at cornerback,” Pingel said. “He’s that gnat that gets under a receiver’s skin and he’s really good at it.”
Johnson is a microcosm of what this senior class has gone through on its journey to the next level. The coronavirus pandemic marred the summer after their sophomore year and upended their junior seasons completely. The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period during the pandemic that limited any sort of in-person recruiting or visits. Every NCAA student athlete was granted an additional year of eligibility. Throw in the transfer portal and you’ve got a situation that’s never been dealt with by anyone before yet it’s all these seniors know.
“For this class, my heart goes out to them. Everything they had to go through with COVID, with the transfer portal, it’s been the hardest year in my experience,” Pingel said. “They didn’t get to experience anything different, but I know how much they’ve been through. What they’re accomplishing is pretty damn special.”