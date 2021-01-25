CBC's Brenson commits to Ball State after coaching change at Illinois

Chevalier “Karate” Brenson thought he’d made one of the toughest decisions of his life.

Then he had to try to make it again.

A 6-foot-4 and 195-pound senior wide receiver for the CBC football team, Brenson verbally committed to Illinois in August. Two days before he was going to sign his binding national letter of intent, Illinois parted ways with head coach Lovie Smith, who was instrumental in Brenson choosing the Illini. He decided to not sign with Illinois and instead reopened his recruitment.

“It was hard knowing I had to find a new home,” Brenson said. “Everything kind of restarted.”

Brenson and his family took stock of the scholarship offers and opportunities in front of him. He had 21 offers at the peak of his recruitment last summer.

On Monday, Brenson verbally committed to Ball State.

The reigning Mid-American Conference champion, Ball State won Brenson over in large part because of its commitment to him.

“They have been persistent during this process,” Brenson said. “They hit me up every day. They sent me the most mail.”