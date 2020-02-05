You are the owner of this article.
Chaminade's Fortune joins loaded local class by signing with Missouri Southern State
Chaminade's Fortune joins loaded local class by signing with Missouri Southern State

Loren “LJ” Fortune Jr. was out of options.

A standout running back and receiver for the Chaminade football team, Fortune was introduced to the ugly reality of college recruiting over the last two years. In his junior and senior seasons, Fortune rushed for a total of 1,326 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 1,105 yards and another 10 touchdowns. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, he’s a combination of size and speed that is useful — if not lethal — on the football field.

But the only number that seemed to matter to college recruiters was two.

As in two knee surgeries.

“I think (my recruiting) took a hit,” Fortune said.

Fortune missed time both as a junior and senior after tearing the meniscus in his knee. Both times he had surgery and rehabilitated like a madman. As a junior, he returned post-surgery for a district game against Mehlville and proceeded to rack up 259 yards rushing and score three times. He played eight games into his senior season before he injured the knee again and had another surgery. The Red Devils advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinal round, where they were beaten by Fort Zumwalt North. Had Chaminade won, Fortune was cleared to play the following week in the semifinals.

All the while, Fortune was searching for a place to call home at the next level and continued to come up empty. He had offers from Missouri Western State and Northwest Missouri State, but both schools dropped those offers when other players committed to them.

Fortune was a man without a home as the new year began when Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey suggested they take a look at Missouri Southern State. It wasn’t on Fortune’s radar, but what was he going to say, no?

“I didn’t have a choice,” he said.

Turns out Missouri Southern State was the choice for Fortune and a busload of area players.

On Wednesday, Fortune signed his binding national letter of intent to play at the NCAA Division II program in Joplin. He joins an incoming freshman class that includes Greg Birkhead (Webster Groves), Caleb Carvin (Normandy), Maurion Clemons (Webster Groves), Jeremiah Jones (Trinity), Tony McMiller (McCluer), Torre McMiller (McCluer), David Robinson (McCluer), Terrell Sanderson (Pattonville), Carl Sharp (Hazelwood Central), Jordan Smith (Lutheran North), Kaden Solverud (Fort Zumwalt West), Demetrius Washington (Riverview Gardens), Charlton Watson Jr. (Francis Howell), Dionnte White (Trinity) and Traevon Williams (Hazelwood West).

As if it wasn't readily apparent, Missouri Southern State coach Jeff Sims has an affinity for St. Louis football players. And that's in large part because he used to be one. A 1990 Pattonville graduate, Sims has worked his way up the coaching ladder the last 24 years. He’s been successful at every stop including Garden City Community College in Kansas, where he won a national championship in 2016 and was named the national coach of the year.

He was hired to run Missouri Southern State last November, so he didn’t get a full cycle on the recruiting trail. This time around he did and the fruits of his labor are evident in the sheer number of local players pledging to and signing with his program.

“He said he likes the grit (St. Louis guys) play with,” Fortune said. “We always play like we have something to prove.”

Fortune, 18, became fast friends with Sims as the two of them talked about their roots. Fortune grew up in the Pattonville district. He and Sims attended the same middle school. Despite having just met last month, there was a lot of familiarity right off the bat.

“It’s insane,” Fortune said. “We had a real St. Louis connection. And he recruited me to play wide receiver.”

Missouri Southern State runs a wide-open offense that’s prone to five-receiver sets and gaudy scoring totals. It’s a system that can take advantage of Fortune’s talents.

Fortune showed what he could do at receiver this fall when he led the Red Devils with 37 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his first year playing the position and he and Mizzou-bound quarterback Brady Cook had an instant connection.

“We all saw how that worked out,” Fortune said.

Everything appears to be working out for Fortune. When he was at his lowest point, the thought of not playing football again crossed his mind. He said Torrey provided him enlightening insight. If Fortune loved the game, the grind and everything football at the college level requires, he should keep going. If there was even a small part he didn’t love, he should step away.

“Do you love the game enough to go to 6 a.m. weights, two-a-days, class and have that set schedule?” Fortune said. “You have to love that kind of stuff or it’s not going to work out.”

Fortune came to the conclusion that he did.

“This game is everything to me,” he said.

By landing at Missouri Southern State, Fortune not only gets to continue his academic and athletic career, he’ll get the chance to prove himself to those schools that dropped him. Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State are in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association with Missouri Southern State. Fortune knows recruiting is business, it’s not personal. But when he takes the field for those games he’ll have some extra juice.

“I have an opportunity to prove they should have taken a chance on me,” Fortune said. “Just like Coach Sims did.”

Class of 2020 area college signings, NCAA Divisions I and II

First Last High school Sport University
Jocelyn Abbott Fort Zumwalt East softball St. Louis U.
Zoe Ahlers Edwardsville soccer Evansville
Filip Aleksic MICDS water polo Brown
Sam Altobella Vianney baseball Illinois Springfield
Bennie Anderson Westminster football Yale
Trent Anderson Hermann baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Noah Arinze Webster Groves football Oklahoma
Josh Baker Eureka football Arizona
Griffin Baur MICDS baseball Cornell
Allison Beaton Lafayette volleyball Truman State
Nathan Beaton Vianney baseball Maryville
Annalise Beck Notre Dame soccer Quincy
Emma Becker North County softball Lindenwood
Rose Behrman Marquette soccer Coastal Carolina
Maddie Bennett Howell Central track Drury
Sam Benoist CBC soccer Southern Indiana
Luke Bernstein MICDS Dayton football
Ashlyn Betz Alton softball Valparaiso
Donavan Bieber Columbia football Northern Illinois
Teddy Bielecki Eureka football Truman State
Greg Birkhead Webster Groves football Missouri Southern
Faith Bland Metro basketball Texas A&M
Jessica Bodmer St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Ben Borgmann Parkway North baseball Central Missouri
Brooke Borgmeyer Lafayette volleyball Spring Hill
Julia Boyet Cor Jesu softball Duke
Davion Bradford Mehlville basketball Kansas State
Matt Bray Union football Missouri S&T
Itayvion Brown Lutheran North football Minnesota
Lela Bryant Troy softball Northwest Missouri
Alyssa Buchheit St. Dominic soccer Missouri State
Andrew Buescher Vianney baseball Quincy
Cale Bunner Holt football Southwest Baptist
Alicia Burnett Parkway North track Texas A&M
Kelsie Burrows Freeburg softball Illinois Springfield
Sophia Burwitz Belleville East swimming Illinois
Josie Bushell Edwardsville swimming Drury
Reagan Calcari MICDS field hockey New Hampshire
Mackenzie Caldwell Troy soceer Missouri-Kansas City
Ryan Campbell Lafayette basketball Maryville
Caroline Carr MICDS field hockey Dartmouth
Lanell Carr De Smet football West Virginia
Caleb Carvin Normandy football Missouri Southern
Riley Casey Francis Howell soccer Belmont
Reagan Cathcart Francis Howell swimming Utah
CJ Cepicky Vianney baseball Missouri
Mihir Chandra Lafayette swimming IUPUI
Abi Chipps Jefferson softball Indiana State
Molly Christopher MICDS field hockey Villanova
Noah Clancy Alton swimming Missouri S&T
Maurion Clemons Webster Groves football Missouri Southern
Hailey Cloud Union soccer Arkansas State
Jerqon Conners Webster Groves football Nebraska-Kearney
Brady Cook Chaminade football Missouri
Mookie Cooper Pattonville football Ohio State
Emma Cox Granite City swimming Eastern Illinois
Jake Cracchiolo Oakville football Southwest Baptist
Kristian Cross Hazelwood Central football Upper Iowa
Lily Dahl Orchard Farm soccer Southern Indiana
Karleigh Daniels Waterloo soccer Lindenwood
Brianna Davis Mehlville soccer Missouri Western
Camielle Day Fort Zumwalt West soccer Missouri State
Austin Dearing Fox football Missouri Western
Kim DeBold Troy softball Maryville
Sean Dillon Lutheran South soccer Truman State
Isabella Dixon Mascoutah track Monmouth
Tyler Dixon CBC football Kent State
Drake Downing Waterloo baseball Central Missouri
Antonio Doyle Lutheran North football Texas A&M
Riley Dubbs CBC soccer Rockhurst
Mia Duchars MICDS field hockey Louisville
Madison Eads Troy soccer Southwest Baptist
Reese Earleywine Westminster softball Southern Mississippi
Alex Edgar Affton football Central Missouri
Alexis Edgar Francis Howell track SIU Edwardsville
Jonathan Edwards Parkway North football Indiana State
Carson Elwood Fox football Northwest Missouri
Luke Engelmeyer Westminster baseball Maryville
Gracie English Belleville East soccer St. Louis U.
Taylor Etling Cor Jesu field hockey Indiana
Brady Feeney CBC football Indiana
Hannah Feltz Eureka volleyball Missouri S&T
Jacob Ferguson Troy football Northern Iowa
Naomi Ferguson MICDS soccer Brown
Lillie Fields Francis Howell soccer Missouri-Kansas City
Mia Fields Nerinx Hall field hockey Bucknell
Marsean Fisher Lafayette football Tarleton State
Yohance Flager Belleville East football Butler
Macy Flanigan Wood River softball Kentucky Wesleyan
Cam'Ron Fletcher Vashon basketball Kentucky
Kyle Fowler St. Dominic baseball Missouri S&T
Sophia Fredman Ladue swimming Lynn
James Frenchie Trinity football Illinois
Elena Fridley Wesclin soccer McKendree
Karinna Gall Althoff volleyball Indiana State
Marvin Gant Hazelwood Central football Missouri Western
Peyton Ganz Freeburg soccer Southern Indiana
Mackenzie Gareau Marquette softball Austin Peay
Bria Garmon Festus beach volleyball Central Arkansas
Lauren Gates Westminster softball SIU Edwardsville
Mitchell Gildehaus Borgia football Memphis
Haley Glover Columbia soccer Illinois State
Caleb Grau Mascoutah wrestling UNC Pembroke
Cameron Griffin Lutheran North football Western Michigan
Darriona Griffin Hazelwood West track Maryville
Bailey Grigg Triad tennis McKendree
Kileigh Grisham Eureka softball Southeast Missouri
Xavier Hadley Ladue soccer Rockhurst
Parker Hagemann Webster Groves swimming Nebraska Omaha
Brandon Hager Lutheran South baseball Arkansas State
Jacob Hager Lutheran South baseball Arkansas State
Ali Hall Roosevelt football Missouri S&T
Anna Hall Civic Memorial basketball Missouri Southern
Casey Hansen Edwardsville soccer Truman State
Braden Harmon Jefferson baseball McKendree
Courtney Harris Fort Zumwalt West swimming Houston
Callie Harrison Lafayette softball Maryville
Izaiah Hartrup Fort Zumwalt North football SIU Carbondale
Brayden Haug Alton baseball Lindenwood
Colton Hawks Holt wrestling Missouri
Lyndsey Heckel Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U.
Izzy Heintz Webster Groves soccer Truman State
Drake Heismeyer Francis Howell football Missouri
Nic Hemken Edwardsville baseball Truman State
Emily Henken Cor Jesu volleyball St. Louis U.
Sarah Higgins Lafayette swimming Indiana State
Andrew Hnilo Lindbergh baseball Truman State
Abby Hodges Nerinx Hall field hockey Bellarmine
Jake Holten Collinsville football Southeast Missouri
Amaya Honore Timberland soccer Northern Illinois
Cannon Hritz CBC baseball Regis
Emma Hubbell Mehlville track Lindenwood
Ethan Hudson Lutheran St. Charles football Missouri S&T
Azaria Hulbert Howell Central basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Lukas Hummel Summit soccer Indiana
Ronnie Hunsaker Columbia football McKendree
Kendall Hutchison Troy football Truman State
Maddie Isringhausen Edwardsville volleyball Tennessee Tech
Kayden Jackson Hazelwood Central football Northwest Missouri
Tyson James Webster Groves baseball Iowa
Abby Johnson Breese Central volleyball Nebraska
Antonio Johnson East St. Louis football Texas A&M
Charles Johnson Hazelwood Central football Lincoln
Destiny Johnson Collinsville soccer McKendree
Jordan Johnson De Smet football Notre Dame
Brock Jones Ladue football Truman State
Hanna Jones Incarnate Word soccer Illinois State
Jathen Jones Carnahan football SIU Carbondale
Jerimiah Jones Trinity football Missouri Southern
Logan Jones Marissa golf McKendree
Mackenzie Jones Howell Central soccer Grand Valley State
Reed Kaburick Edwardsville football Central Missouri
Lillie Kaempfe De Soto track Missouri State
Matt Kaiser Vianney baseball Missouri S&T
Ryan Kalkbrenner Trinity basketball Creighton
Miriam Kastens Edwardsville softball Brown
Luke Kasubke Chaminade basketball Kansas State
Baillie Kearns Lindbergh volleyball Tennessee Martin
Jayla Kelly Parkway Central basketball Missouri
Cameron Kirkpatrick Edwardsville football McKendree
Jensen Kitrel Eureka field hockey Bellarmine
Anthony Klein Parkway Central baseball Southeast Missouri
Kody Klingensmith Fort Zumwalt West football Truman State
Caite Knutson Collinsville basketball SIU Edwardsville
Abby Korak Edwardsville cross country Xavier
Tyler Kotsis Fort Zumwalt West baseball Central Missouri
Max Koviak Fort Zumwalt West football Missouri S&T
Tori Krahl St. Charles West swimming Missouri-St. Louis
Bennet Krebs Mater Dei football Drake
Rileigh Kuhns Edwardsville soccer Missouri-Kansas City
Josh Kyle Francis Howell wrestling Wyoming
Wes Laaker Alton baseball Drury
Sara Lawler Summit soccer Central Missouri
Grace Ledbetter Mehlville soccer Quincy
Madison Ledbetter Mehlville soccer Quincy
Isabel Lehan Triad softball McKendree
Skyler Lesslie MICDS field hockey Georgetown
Brooke Lierman Parkway Central lacrosse Florida Southern
Faith Liljegren Collinsville soccer Southeast Missouri
Jada Lindesmith Lutheran St. Charles basketball Missouri S&T
Noah Little Washington track Southeast Missouri
Grace Lock Webster Groves field hockey Denison
Ian Lohse Marquette baseball Missouri
Eric Loomis CBC baseball Missouri State
Caleb Love CBC basketball North Carolina
Quierra Love Edwardsville basketball SIU Carbondale
Reggie Love Trinity football Illinois
Abby Lynn Borgia volleyball Louisiana
Jay Maclin Kirkwood football Missouri
Diontae Makins Lift for Life football Quincy
Ryan Malzahn O'Fallon Christian baseball Southeast Missouri
Belle Marsala Collinsville golf McKendree
Lauren Marshall Lafayette field hockey Bellarmine
Rachel Martin Lafayette soccer Maryville
Jillian Mattingly Cor Jesu volleyball St. Louis U.
Kathryn Maxim St. Joseph's field hockey Central Michigan
Jackson McAlister Waterloo track Missouri
Julian McBride Chaminade football Ball State
Jacob McCauley Vianney football Drake
Jake McCollum Eureka football Truman State
Chase McCoy Timberland football Washburn
Lauren McCurley Triad volleyball McKendree
Craig McGee Lutheran North baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Isabelle McGuire Nerinx Hall track Missouri S&T
Henry McIntosh Ladue baseball St. Louis U.
Tony McMiller McCluer football Missouri Southern
Torre McMiller McCluer football Missouri Southern
Briana McMinn O'Fallon golf Murray State
Tyler Mersnick St. Dominic football Truman State
Darci Metzger Collinsville volleyball Murray State
Jack Meuse Fort Zumwalt West soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Tim Middleton Mascoutah football McKendree
Abigail Miller Mehlville soccer Arkansas State
Brandon Miller John Burroughs track Texas A&M
Rich Minda Lutheran South baseball Illinois Springfield
Rachel Mitts Belleville East volleyball Lindenwood
Tommy Mohan Parkway West baseball McKendree
Faith Montandon Incarnate Word soccer Purdue Fort Wayne
Brooklyn Moore Wright City softball Maryville
Joe Moore III Cardinal Ritter football Arizona State
Jacob Morrissey Edwardsville football Southeast Missouri
Jacob Mosher Francis Howell baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Annie Mueller Pacific softball Missouri State
Nate Murillo Holt soccer Maryville
Jake Murphy Fort Zumwalt West football Truman State
Megan Nemnich Lafayette soccer Memphis
Tim Nesslage Fort Zumwalt North football Drake
Sam Newton Howell Central soccer Truman State
Natalie Nguyen Francis Howell swimming Truman State
Gideon Niboh Francis Howell football Missouri S&T
Heaven-Lee Nichols Howell North lacrosse Quincy
Nick Nipper CBC baseball Lindenwood
Jordan Noble Lift for Life football Southeast Missouri
Abigail Norbury Wesclin soccer McKendree
Andrew O'Brien Chaminade swimming Duke
Emily O'Connell Visitation swimming Miami
Luke Odom Edwardsville wrestling Illinois
Brennan Orf Westminster baseball SIU Edwardsville
Lauren Ottensmeyer Parkway West lacrosse Youngstown State
Jack Owens Mascoutah baseball Truman State
Allison Palmatier St. Dominic soccer Lindenwood
Sydney Panagos John Burroughs field hockey Bucknell
Jaylen Parker Parkway North football Quincy
Cairo Payne Fort Zumwalt North football Missouri State
Marissa Peek Holt softball Iowa
Emily Pesselato Mehlville track Missouri S&T
Elijah Petersen Mascoutah football Kentucky Wesleyan
Aiden Petrofsky Parkway North track Missouri-St. Louis
Natalie Phelps Lafayette soccer Illinois
Caden Phillips Lafayette football Northwest Missouri
Riley Phillips Alton baseball Louisville
Jake Pisoni Fox football Quincy
Brooke Plessner St. Joseph's beach volleyball Missouri State
Maura Ploesser Ursuline volleyball Truman State
Madyson Pogue Eureka softball Southern Arkansas
Landon Porter De Soto wrestling McKendree
Holden Potter Parkway West soccer Truman State
Cameron Powell CBC football Southeast Missouri
Martez Poynter Trinity football Toledo
Jessica Preusser Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U.
Faythe Price Francis Howell lacrosse Oklahoma Baptist
Gus Pulos MICDS baseball Holy Cross
Emily Puricelli St. Joseph's soccer St. Louis U.
Channing Purnell Hazelwood East cross country Quincy
Addison Purvis Sullivan softball Mississippi State
Ellie Quaethem Washington softball McKendree
Evan Ramirez Edwardsville football Quincy
William Range Edwardsville baseball UMass
Cuinn Reagan Ladue rowing George Washington
E'rmoni Redden Howell Central lacrosse Upper Iowa
Courtney Reid Eureka cross country Lindenwood
Sydney Reid Eureka cross country Lindenwood
Tim Reinholz Gibault baseball Quincy
Madie Rey Columbia swimming Northern Arizona
Jack Rhodes St. Charles West baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Abby Rickermann Festus softball Southeast Missouri
Jalen Riggins Trinity football William Jewell
Zach Roberts Orchard Farm football Missouri S&T
Abby Robertson Fort Zumwalt West softball Drury
Cole Robinson Summit baseball Missouri State
David Robinson McCluer football Missouri Southern
Justin Robinson Hazelwood West track Arizona State
Carly Rodgers Lindbergh volleyball St. Louis U.
Katie Rodrigues Villa Duchesne soccer Lynn
Margaret Roggan Lafayette volleyball Fairfield
Kate Rolfes Incarnate Word basketball Maryville
Ulysses Ross Fort Zumwalt West football Truman State
Aliyah Rottger St. Dominic soccer Quincy
Matt Rouse Oakville football Southwest Baptist
Catey Roux St. Joseph's lacrosse Rockhurst
Callie Rowbottom Pacific hockey Mercyhurst
TJ Rush Trinity football Miami (Ohio)
Liam Sallee MICDS baseball Lafayette
Ashlyn Sanders Holt golf Quincy
Terrell Sanderson Pattonville football Missouri Southern
Amber Schade Summit volleyball Lindenwood
Jacob Schadegg Mater Dei basketball McKendree
Kylie Schaffer Howell North volleyball Missouri-St. Louis
Natalie Schellert St. Dominic softball McKendree
Holly Schneider St. Joseph's soccer Lindenwood
Cole Schnettgoecke Webster Groves football Quincy
Jeremy Schork Summit baseball Purdue
Zoe Schulte Timberland softball Iowa
Sam Schultz Chaminade wrestling Drury
Logan Scott Howell Central baseball Maryville
Hannah Scrum Collinsville volleyball Maryville
Jake Seidel Seckman football Missouri State
Jessie Seidel Waterloo volleyball Lindenwood
Ally Sewester Parkway West soccer Truman State
Lauren Shah Howell North soccer Arkansas State
Tucker Shalley Jerseyville baseball Illinois
Carl Sharp Hazelwood Central football Missouri Southern
Connor Sheehan O'Fallon volleyball Lindenwood
Ashley Shoemake Troy track Lindenwood
Ella Siebenberger Freeburg track Murray State
Darion Smith Trinity football UNC Charlotte
Lexie Smith Freeburg volleyball Southeast Missouri
Maria Smith Edwardsville softball Southern Mississippi
Claire Solovic Seckman golf Central Missouri
Kaden Solverud Fort Zumwalt West football Missouri Southern
Sydney Sonthiemer Fort Zumwalt North softball Drury
Macie Sparks Metro-East Lutheran swimming Maryville
Anna Speller MICDS gymnastics Southeast Missouri
Javontez Spraggins East St. Louis football Tennessee
Gabby Sprich Visitation volleyball Spring Hill
Jalen St. John Trinity football Arkansas
Gretta Stark Mater Dei triathlon Black Hills State
Ty Stauss Lafayette baseball Southeast Missouri
Kayla Steinmeyer Howell Central volleyball Ouachita Baptist
Brady Stephan Fort Zumwalt West baseball Lindenwood
Sydney Stephens Waterloo soccer Georgia
Anna Stiffler St. Dominic soccer McKendree
Megan Stutsman Holt wrestling McKendree
Connor Surratt Jefferson football Missouri S&T
JJ Swafford Jr. Troy baseball Truman State
Jacob Tackes Ladue baseball Maryville
Ava Tankersley Fort Zumwalt South soccer Arkansas
Ray'Sean Taylor Collinsville basketball SIU Edwardsville
Kaitlyn Thorne St. Charles wrestling Lindenwood
Aeneas Tibbs Mascoutah football Lincoln
Lili Toledano Ladue rowing Indiana
Kevin Tyler Ritenour football Illinois
Lauren Tyson Summit soccer Fairmont State
Zach Unnerstall Borgia golf Missouri-St. Louis
Zach Valentine Eureka football Truman State
Kat Van Booven Timberland soccer UW-Milwaukee
Paige Vanek Howell North soccer Southern Indiana
Riley Vickrey Alton Marquette cross country Missouri Southern
Jay Viola Howell Central soccer SIU Edwardsville
Ellie Viox Edwardsville softball Missouri S&T
Zoey Vogel Notre Dame soccer Rockhurst
John Volmert Vianney football SIU Carbondale
Joe Wade Triad baseball Southwest Baptist
Casey Wagner Columbia golf Drury
Darius Walker East St. Louis football Illinois State
Armon Wallace De Smet football Missouri State
Cade Walsh CBC soccer Southern Indiana
Julia Walsh Marquette rowing Clemson
Mitch Walters Mehlville football Missouri
Devin Ward Vianney baseball Marshall
Justin Watson Eureka football Lehigh
Kelsey Watson Cor Jesu volleyball Loyola (Chicago)
Charlton Watson Jr. Francis Howell football Missouri Southern
Bryce Wear Fox baseball Lindenwood
Chloe Weaver Ursuline lacrosse Rockhurst
Peter Weaver Priory golf Villanova
Rashad Weekly-McDaniels Trinity basketball Central Michigan
Ellie Wehrmann Incarnate Word swimming Kansas
Kaitlyn Weinrich St. Charles West soccer Lindenwood
Maggie Weller Fort Zumwalt East soccer Lindenwood
Michael West CBC football Kent State
Drake Westcott Edwardsville baseball Louisville
Dionnte White Trinity football Missouri Southern
Alexis Williams Oakville volleyball South Florida
Braeden Williams Lafayette lacrosse High Point
Courtney Williams Nerinx Hall track Clemson
Donte Williams Collinsville football Missouri Southern
Vic Williams John Burroughs soccer Richmond-London
Jarod Willis Triad cross country Murray State
Dain Wilson Fort Zumwalt South baseball Rockhurst
Hannah Wilson Nerinx Hall field hockey Central Michigan
Jarrett Wilson Timberland football Missouri S&T
Matthew Wilson Mascoutah football Kentucky Wesleyan
Lucy Winkelmann Ladue rowing Canisius
Kam Yancey Webster Groves football Central Missouri
Ethan Young Edwardsville football McKendree
Becca Zaber Visitation volleyball Arkansas State
Anika Zepeda Parkway West soccer Hiram
Ryan Zerwig Vianney football Truman State
Caleb Zurliene Mater Dei basketball Purdue Northwest
Madison Zurmuehlen Holt soccer Missouri-Kansas City

Class of 2020 area college signings, NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

First Last High school Sport University
Nikki Abbott Incarnate Word softball East Central
Colby Ackley Timberland football Greenville
Heather Albers Waterloo soccer Southwestern Illinois
Matthew Arnold Marquette baseball St. Charles CC
Grace Aromando St. Joseph's golf Seminole State
Ben Axelrod MICDS baseball DePauw
Ian Bailey Edwardsville golf Ottawa
Maddie Barton Marquette soccer St. Louis CC
Megan Barton Marquette soccer St. Louis CC
Kate Baskin Wood River volleyball Blackburn
Jaterius Battle Pattonville football Missouri Baptist
Paige Bauer Collinsville soccer Lewis & Clark
Mikayla Beedy Holt soccer Central Methodist
Addison Bellistri Nerinx Hall lacrosse Ohio Northern
Dalton Bingman Priory football Washington
Dalton Blanchard Waterloo soccer Westminster
Allison Bonde Columbia volleyball Manchester
Katie Borst Visitation volleyball Coastal Georgia
Summer Boswell Wright City softball Westminster
Kelly Bowen Parkway West soccer Webster
Zach Brasel McGivney track STL Pharmacy
Paul Brock Lutheran South football Concordia (Wisc.)
Eliana Brook MICDS tennis Oxford of Emory
Jessica Brooks MICDS basketball Washington
Kameren Brooks De Soto baseball Fontbonne
Lauren Brown Jerseyville softball Kaskaskia
Kimmie Browne Francis Howell shooting Missouri Valley
Makayla Bryant Troy softball Three Rivers
Emma Caldwell Incarnate Word soccer Greenville
Molly Callihan Brentwood softball Mineral Area
Kati Casey Waterloo volleyball Illinois College
Chris Chi Collinsville football Missouri Baptist
Joe Chiesa Howell Central baseball Hannibal-LaGrange
Catie Chismarich Marquette soccer Illinois Tech
Ryan Clancy Mater Dei cross country Mount Mercy
Colton Clark Triad soccer Southwestern Illinois
Hailey Clooney Seckman softball East Central
Sydney Coker Highland volleyball John A. Logan
Claudia Cooke Parkway Central basketball Kenyon
Dominic Copeland Valley Park baseball St. Louis CC
Alyssa Cowell Red Bud softball Southwestern Illinois
Daniel Creighton Hazelwood Central football Missouri Baptist
Logan Cromer Edwardsville baseball Parkland
Ashley Croom Herculaneum softball Missouri Baptist
Anthony Dalton Orchard Farm soccer William Woods
Ashleigh Damazyn Crystal City softball East Central
Darrien Daniels Hazelwood East football Community Christian
Caroline Daughtry Affton basketball Fontbonne
Megan Davidson Affton soccer Westminster
Ashanti Davis Trinity basketball Mineral Area
Jelani Davis Ladue football Iowa Western
Jackson Dearing St. Dominic baseball Jefferson
Lindsey Dejong St. Charles softball North Central (Minn.)
Giuseppe Di Cera Ladue soccer Chicago
Molly Diekember Carlyle volleyball Kaskaskia
Jake Divis Chaminade football Washington
Gavyn Dockery Ladue baseball Jefferson
Jordan Duncan Herculaneum baseball Jefferson
Quincy Erickson Hermann basketball Mineral Area
Maggie Evans Alton soccer Southwestern Illinois
Brian Faulkner Ladue football Iowa Western
Kelly Ferguson Timberland softball East Central
Nicholas Fiacco Ladue track STL Pharmacy
Cailey Foss Borgia soccer Stephens
Taylor Friederich Mascoutah softball Kaskaskia
Hailee Fritsche Visitation soccer Washington
Erica Fulk O'Fallon Christian softball Missouri Baptist
Cameron Fuller Mehlville baseball Harris-Stowe
Ke'Vaughn Gaines Belleville East football Missouri Baptist
Maddi Galczynski DuBourg softball Fontbonne
Eva Gannon Holt softball Westminster
Jaylen Gardner McCluer football Elmhurst
Easton Gavin O'Fallon volleyball Carthage
Mackenzie Gibbons Fort Zumwalt West soccer Indiana Kokomo
Calyn Gicante Oakville softball Illinois College
Carlee Gilham Notre Dame softball St. Louis CC
Tyler Gilmore Parkway West baseball DePauw
Jakob Gittemeier Holt baseball Culver-Stockton
Grant Goebel Mater Dei golf Rend Lake
Madison Greco Pacific softball East Central
Sammy Gruener Francis Howell soccer John Woods
Paige Hand Marissa/Coulterville volleyball Rend Lake
Peyton Hanser Parkway Central soccer Webster
Ethan Hare Priory lacrosse Illinois Wesleyan
Lachlan Harlan Affton football Missouri Valley
Lily Harrell Eureka swimming Midland
Christian Harvey Mehlville baseball St. Louis CC
Halle Haudrich Gibault soccer Missouri Baptist
Carter Hemeyer Hermann track STL Pharmacy
Aryn Henke Columbia softball John A. Logan
Emmeline Herman Mascoutah bowling Hastings
Kayon Hill McCluer football Evangel
Evan Hofer MICDS soccer Rose-Hulman
Skylar Hollingshead St. Dominic soccer Lewis & Clark
Aubrey Hubbard Waterloo basketball Fontbonne
Ciara Hynes Eureka swimming UW-Whitewater
Cierstyn Jacquin Washington soccer Culver-Stockton
Kyle James Troy baseball Fontbonne
McKenna Joern Fort Zumwalt West softball St. Charles CC
Cassidy Kallash Troy softball Central Methodist
Caroline Karr Notre Dame lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Eylesa Kellam O'Fallon Christian soccer Palm Beach Atlantic
Jeff Keller Fox football Missouri Baptist
Erik Kiewiet Francis Howell baseball Iowa Wesleyan
Sydney Kirchoff Ursuline swimming Chapman
Annika Kline MICDS field hockey Haverford
Mallory Klutho Nerinx Hall basketball/soccer Stephens
Alyce Koch Eureka volleyball UW-Whitewater
Claudia Labruyere Timberland track STL Pharmacy
Trevor Laub Edwardsville golf Heartland
Elizabeth Lebro Edwardsville softball St. Louis CC
Ari Lieberman Parkway Central soccer Westminster
Melissa Locke Wright City softball Des Moines
Stevie Loretta DuBourg soccer Fontbonne
Tyson Ludwig Troy baseball Bryant and Stratton
Caleb Mabe Union baseball St. Charles CC
Mackenzie Macam MICDS softball Cornell College
Tia Marlinghaus Notre Dame lacrosse N.C. Methodist
Malik Maroney St. Dominic soccer Missouri Baptist
Emily Martin Fort Zumwalt West swimming Augustana
Abby Mathany Columbia soccer Wabash Valley
Payton Matz Howell Central track Missouri Baptist
Peyton McAfee Trinity football Iowa Central
Christian McConnell St. Dominic baseball Fontbonne
Daeon McDuffie Hazelwood East football Eureka
Shannon McGinnis Lafayette soccer Webster
Abigail McGue Lutheran South field hockey Concordia (Wisc.)
Chase McKague Hermann baseball Columbia College
Molly McPheeters Webster Groves softball Missouri Valley
Larry Miles McCluer football Iowa Central
Cole Miller Ladue basketball Coe
Hunter Miller Marquette baseball St. Charles CC
Rhyen Mills St. Charles softball Jefferson
Katie Minkler Ladue basketball Washington
Kristyn Mitchell Collinsville basketball Illinois Central
Kaylee Morris Howell Central softball Missouri Baptist
Jessica Mowry Lutheran South volleyball Central Methodist
Hutton Murdoch Clayton lacrosse Roanoke
Brandon Murphy Eureka baseball Rose-Hulman
Braden Nett Troy baseball Wabash Valley
Emma Nicholson Alton Marquette softball Illinois College
Addison Niethe DuBourg soccer Harris-Stowe
Rachel Nolte Holt soccer Westminster
Caroline O'Keefe Nerinx Hall soccer St. Mary's of Notre Dame
Emma Oldani Parkway North soccer Carthage
Jillian Oligschlaeger Eureka soccer Illinois Tech
Grace Osvath St. Dominic soccer Lewis & Clark
Brooklyn Palmer Fort Zumwalt West basketball Utah State Eastern
Ryan Palumbo Summit baseball John A. Logan
Ben Parks Parkway North baseball Westminster
Samuel Patterson III Ladue baseball Hannibal-LaGrange
Mason Peebles Parkway North football Robert Morris (Ill.)
Parker Perry MICDS golf Grinnell
Cameron Peters St. Dominic bowling Missouri Baptist
Jared Peters Hazelwood Central football Iowa Central
Nick Plattner Eureka football St. Ambrose
Lillian Prichard Pacific softball East Central
Logan Radar Collinsville soccer Southwestern Illinois
Johnny Rasco Troy baseball Culver-Stockton
Noah Reichman John Burroughs baseball Colby
Jason Reilly Parkway West baseball Westminster
Sami Remis John Burroughs tennis Middlebury
Hayley Riebe St. Charles softball State Fair
Anna Rios Notre Dame soccer Westminster
Cameron Roll Timberland baseball St. Charles CC
Devon Ross Mascoutah football Ripon
Gracie Ruse St. Charles volleyball Illinois College
Jordon Ryan John Burroughs basketball Grinnell
Collin Salter Edwardsville baseball Parkland
Luis Sanchez Valley Park baseball St. Charles CC
Matt Schark Francis Howell baseball Jefferson
Jacob Schawo Affton volleyball Graceland
Emily Schellhase Oakville volleyball Dominican
Sierra Schlemmer Triad soccer Culver-Stockton
Ethan Schmitt Valley Park baseball Jefferson
Brady Schmitz Freeburg baseball Rend Lake
Lydia Schorfheide Wesclin volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Haley Schulte Parkway West softball East Central
Janie Shanahan John Burroughs field hockey Bowdoin
Damonte Sherod Hazelwood East cross country William Penn
Kameron Sloan Belleville East football Missouri Baptist
Brandon Smith Parkway Central baseball College of Desert
Brayden Smith Vianney football Lyon
Kieran Snowden Fort Zumwalt South football Grand View
Katie Spotanski Fort Zumwalt South soccer McKendree
Mariah Standifer Ladue softball Manchester
Amelia Stone Lutheran South softball Jefferson
Drew Sutton Holt baseball Millikin
Brady Sweet Parkway West track Missouri Baptist
Ben Swift Marquette baseball North Central Mo.
Jacob Taylor Lutheran South football Augustana
Charlie Teeter Webster Groves track Johns Hopkins
Nick Thomas Holt soccer Webster
Noah Thomas Holt soccer Webster
Jordan Tierney Visitation field hockey MIT
Austin Toler Highland baseball Harris-Stowe
Kate Trickey Belleville East volleyball STL Pharmacy
Sophie Vandeloecht Lutheran South football Concordia (Wisc.)
Megan Vidmar Highland volleyball Blackburn
Nicholas Viers Troy baseball Lewis & Clark
Grace Vogel MICDS swimming Transylvania
Tomiko Walker Trinity football Iowa Wesleyan
Sydney Webber Edwardsville softball Lincoln Land
Sam Weilgus Granite City golf Lewis & Clark
Mackenzie Wessels Trinity volleyball William Penn
Taylor Whitehead Wood River softball St. Louis CC
Jacob Wiedemann Troy baseball St. Charles CC
Erin Williams Nerinx Hall bowling St. Ambrose
Ta Niya Williams Howell Central track MidAmerica Nazarene
Maiya Wilmes Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Central Methodist
Abby Woolverton Visitation volleyball Centre
Anika Zepeda Parkway West soccer Hiram
Dallas Zirkelbach Triad softball Lewis & Clark

