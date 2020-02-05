Chaminade's Fortune joins loaded local class by signing with Missouri Southern State

Loren “LJ” Fortune Jr. was out of options.
A standout running back and receiver for the Chaminade football team, Fortune was introduced to the ugly reality of college recruiting over the last two years. In his junior and senior seasons, Fortune rushed for a total of 1,326 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 1,105 yards and another 10 touchdowns. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, he’s a combination of size and speed that is useful — if not lethal — on the football field.
But the only number that seemed to matter to college recruiters was two.
As in two knee surgeries.
“I think (my recruiting) took a hit,” Fortune said.
Fortune missed time both as a junior and senior after tearing the meniscus in his knee. Both times he had surgery and rehabilitated like a madman. As a junior, he returned post-surgery for a district game against Mehlville and proceeded to rack up 259 yards rushing and score three times. He played eight games into his senior season before he injured the knee again and had another surgery. The Red Devils advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinal round, where they were beaten by Fort Zumwalt North. Had Chaminade won, Fortune was cleared to play the following week in the semifinals.
All the while, Fortune was searching for a place to call home at the next level and continued to come up empty. He had offers from Missouri Western State and Northwest Missouri State, but both schools dropped those offers when other players committed to them.
Fortune was a man without a home as the new year began when Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey suggested they take a look at Missouri Southern State. It wasn’t on Fortune’s radar, but what was he going to say, no?
“I didn’t have a choice,” he said.
Turns out Missouri Southern State was the choice for Fortune and a busload of area players.
On Wednesday, Fortune signed his binding national letter of intent to play at the NCAA Division II program in Joplin. He joins an incoming freshman class that includes Greg Birkhead (Webster Groves), Caleb Carvin (Normandy), Maurion Clemons (Webster Groves), Jeremiah Jones (Trinity), Tony McMiller (McCluer), Torre McMiller (McCluer), David Robinson (McCluer), Terrell Sanderson (Pattonville), Carl Sharp (Hazelwood Central), Jordan Smith (Lutheran North), Kaden Solverud (Fort Zumwalt West), Demetrius Washington (Riverview Gardens), Charlton Watson Jr. (Francis Howell), Dionnte White (Trinity) and Traevon Williams (Hazelwood West).
As if it wasn't readily apparent, Missouri Southern State coach Jeff Sims has an affinity for St. Louis football players. And that's in large part because he used to be one. A 1990 Pattonville graduate, Sims has worked his way up the coaching ladder the last 24 years. He’s been successful at every stop including Garden City Community College in Kansas, where he won a national championship in 2016 and was named the national coach of the year.
He was hired to run Missouri Southern State last November, so he didn’t get a full cycle on the recruiting trail. This time around he did and the fruits of his labor are evident in the sheer number of local players pledging to and signing with his program.
“He said he likes the grit (St. Louis guys) play with,” Fortune said. “We always play like we have something to prove.”
Fortune, 18, became fast friends with Sims as the two of them talked about their roots. Fortune grew up in the Pattonville district. He and Sims attended the same middle school. Despite having just met last month, there was a lot of familiarity right off the bat.
“It’s insane,” Fortune said. “We had a real St. Louis connection. And he recruited me to play wide receiver.”
Missouri Southern State runs a wide-open offense that’s prone to five-receiver sets and gaudy scoring totals. It’s a system that can take advantage of Fortune’s talents.
Fortune showed what he could do at receiver this fall when he led the Red Devils with 37 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his first year playing the position and he and Mizzou-bound quarterback Brady Cook had an instant connection.
“We all saw how that worked out,” Fortune said.
Everything appears to be working out for Fortune. When he was at his lowest point, the thought of not playing football again crossed his mind. He said Torrey provided him enlightening insight. If Fortune loved the game, the grind and everything football at the college level requires, he should keep going. If there was even a small part he didn’t love, he should step away.
“Do you love the game enough to go to 6 a.m. weights, two-a-days, class and have that set schedule?” Fortune said. “You have to love that kind of stuff or it’s not going to work out.”
Fortune came to the conclusion that he did.
“This game is everything to me,” he said.
By landing at Missouri Southern State, Fortune not only gets to continue his academic and athletic career, he’ll get the chance to prove himself to those schools that dropped him. Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State are in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association with Missouri Southern State. Fortune knows recruiting is business, it’s not personal. But when he takes the field for those games he’ll have some extra juice.
“I have an opportunity to prove they should have taken a chance on me,” Fortune said. “Just like Coach Sims did.”
Class of 2020 area college signings, NCAA Divisions I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jocelyn
|Abbott
|Fort Zumwalt East
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Zoe
|Ahlers
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Evansville
|Filip
|Aleksic
|MICDS
|water polo
|Brown
|Sam
|Altobella
|Vianney
|baseball
|Illinois Springfield
|Bennie
|Anderson
|Westminster
|football
|Yale
|Trent
|Anderson
|Hermann
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Noah
|Arinze
|Webster Groves
|football
|Oklahoma
|Josh
|Baker
|Eureka
|football
|Arizona
|Griffin
|Baur
|MICDS
|baseball
|Cornell
|Allison
|Beaton
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Nathan
|Beaton
|Vianney
|baseball
|Maryville
|Annalise
|Beck
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Quincy
|Emma
|Becker
|North County
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Rose
|Behrman
|Marquette
|soccer
|Coastal Carolina
|Maddie
|Bennett
|Howell Central
|track
|Drury
|Sam
|Benoist
|CBC
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Luke
|Bernstein
|MICDS
|Dayton
|football
|Ashlyn
|Betz
|Alton
|softball
|Valparaiso
|Donavan
|Bieber
|Columbia
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Teddy
|Bielecki
|Eureka
|football
|Truman State
|Greg
|Birkhead
|Webster Groves
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Faith
|Bland
|Metro
|basketball
|Texas A&M
|Jessica
|Bodmer
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Ben
|Borgmann
|Parkway North
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Brooke
|Borgmeyer
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|Spring Hill
|Julia
|Boyet
|Cor Jesu
|softball
|Duke
|Davion
|Bradford
|Mehlville
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Matt
|Bray
|Union
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Itayvion
|Brown
|Lutheran North
|football
|Minnesota
|Lela
|Bryant
|Troy
|softball
|Northwest Missouri
|Alyssa
|Buchheit
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Andrew
|Buescher
|Vianney
|baseball
|Quincy
|Cale
|Bunner
|Holt
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Alicia
|Burnett
|Parkway North
|track
|Texas A&M
|Kelsie
|Burrows
|Freeburg
|softball
|Illinois Springfield
|Sophia
|Burwitz
|Belleville East
|swimming
|Illinois
|Josie
|Bushell
|Edwardsville
|swimming
|Drury
|Reagan
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Mackenzie
|Caldwell
|Troy
|soceer
|Missouri-Kansas City
|Ryan
|Campbell
|Lafayette
|basketball
|Maryville
|Caroline
|Carr
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Dartmouth
|Lanell
|Carr
|De Smet
|football
|West Virginia
|Caleb
|Carvin
|Normandy
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Riley
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Belmont
|Reagan
|Cathcart
|Francis Howell
|swimming
|Utah
|CJ
|Cepicky
|Vianney
|baseball
|Missouri
|Mihir
|Chandra
|Lafayette
|swimming
|IUPUI
|Abi
|Chipps
|Jefferson
|softball
|Indiana State
|Molly
|Christopher
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Villanova
|Noah
|Clancy
|Alton
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Maurion
|Clemons
|Webster Groves
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Hailey
|Cloud
|Union
|soccer
|Arkansas State
|Jerqon
|Conners
|Webster Groves
|football
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Brady
|Cook
|Chaminade
|football
|Missouri
|Mookie
|Cooper
|Pattonville
|football
|Ohio State
|Emma
|Cox
|Granite City
|swimming
|Eastern Illinois
|Jake
|Cracchiolo
|Oakville
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Kristian
|Cross
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Upper Iowa
|Lily
|Dahl
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Karleigh
|Daniels
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Brianna
|Davis
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Missouri Western
|Camielle
|Day
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Austin
|Dearing
|Fox
|football
|Missouri Western
|Kim
|DeBold
|Troy
|softball
|Maryville
|Sean
|Dillon
|Lutheran South
|soccer
|Truman State
|Isabella
|Dixon
|Mascoutah
|track
|Monmouth
|Tyler
|Dixon
|CBC
|football
|Kent State
|Drake
|Downing
|Waterloo
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Antonio
|Doyle
|Lutheran North
|football
|Texas A&M
|Riley
|Dubbs
|CBC
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Mia
|Duchars
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Louisville
|Madison
|Eads
|Troy
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Reese
|Earleywine
|Westminster
|softball
|Southern Mississippi
|Alex
|Edgar
|Affton
|football
|Central Missouri
|Alexis
|Edgar
|Francis Howell
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Jonathan
|Edwards
|Parkway North
|football
|Indiana State
|Carson
|Elwood
|Fox
|football
|Northwest Missouri
|Luke
|Engelmeyer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Gracie
|English
|Belleville East
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Taylor
|Etling
|Cor Jesu
|field hockey
|Indiana
|Brady
|Feeney
|CBC
|football
|Indiana
|Hannah
|Feltz
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Jacob
|Ferguson
|Troy
|football
|Northern Iowa
|Naomi
|Ferguson
|MICDS
|soccer
|Brown
|Lillie
|Fields
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-Kansas City
|Mia
|Fields
|Nerinx Hall
|field hockey
|Bucknell
|Marsean
|Fisher
|Lafayette
|football
|Tarleton State
|Yohance
|Flager
|Belleville East
|football
|Butler
|Macy
|Flanigan
|Wood River
|softball
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Cam'Ron
|Fletcher
|Vashon
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Kyle
|Fowler
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Sophia
|Fredman
|Ladue
|swimming
|Lynn
|James
|Frenchie
|Trinity
|football
|Illinois
|Elena
|Fridley
|Wesclin
|soccer
|McKendree
|Karinna
|Gall
|Althoff
|volleyball
|Indiana State
|Marvin
|Gant
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Missouri Western
|Peyton
|Ganz
|Freeburg
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Mackenzie
|Gareau
|Marquette
|softball
|Austin Peay
|Bria
|Garmon
|Festus
|beach volleyball
|Central Arkansas
|Lauren
|Gates
|Westminster
|softball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Mitchell
|Gildehaus
|Borgia
|football
|Memphis
|Haley
|Glover
|Columbia
|soccer
|Illinois State
|Caleb
|Grau
|Mascoutah
|wrestling
|UNC Pembroke
|Cameron
|Griffin
|Lutheran North
|football
|Western Michigan
|Darriona
|Griffin
|Hazelwood West
|track
|Maryville
|Bailey
|Grigg
|Triad
|tennis
|McKendree
|Kileigh
|Grisham
|Eureka
|softball
|Southeast Missouri
|Xavier
|Hadley
|Ladue
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Parker
|Hagemann
|Webster Groves
|swimming
|Nebraska Omaha
|Brandon
|Hager
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Arkansas State
|Jacob
|Hager
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Arkansas State
|Ali
|Hall
|Roosevelt
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Anna
|Hall
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri Southern
|Casey
|Hansen
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Truman State
|Braden
|Harmon
|Jefferson
|baseball
|McKendree
|Courtney
|Harris
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Houston
|Callie
|Harrison
|Lafayette
|softball
|Maryville
|Izaiah
|Hartrup
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Brayden
|Haug
|Alton
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Colton
|Hawks
|Holt
|wrestling
|Missouri
|Lyndsey
|Heckel
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Izzy
|Heintz
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Drake
|Heismeyer
|Francis Howell
|football
|Missouri
|Nic
|Hemken
|Edwardsville
|baseball
|Truman State
|Emily
|Henken
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|St. Louis U.
|Sarah
|Higgins
|Lafayette
|swimming
|Indiana State
|Andrew
|Hnilo
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Truman State
|Abby
|Hodges
|Nerinx Hall
|field hockey
|Bellarmine
|Jake
|Holten
|Collinsville
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Amaya
|Honore
|Timberland
|soccer
|Northern Illinois
|Cannon
|Hritz
|CBC
|baseball
|Regis
|Emma
|Hubbell
|Mehlville
|track
|Lindenwood
|Ethan
|Hudson
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Azaria
|Hulbert
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lukas
|Hummel
|Summit
|soccer
|Indiana
|Ronnie
|Hunsaker
|Columbia
|football
|McKendree
|Kendall
|Hutchison
|Troy
|football
|Truman State
|Maddie
|Isringhausen
|Edwardsville
|volleyball
|Tennessee Tech
|Kayden
|Jackson
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Northwest Missouri
|Tyson
|James
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Iowa
|Abby
|Johnson
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|Nebraska
|Antonio
|Johnson
|East St. Louis
|football
|Texas A&M
|Charles
|Johnson
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Lincoln
|Destiny
|Johnson
|Collinsville
|soccer
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Johnson
|De Smet
|football
|Notre Dame
|Brock
|Jones
|Ladue
|football
|Truman State
|Hanna
|Jones
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Illinois State
|Jathen
|Jones
|Carnahan
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Jerimiah
|Jones
|Trinity
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Logan
|Jones
|Marissa
|golf
|McKendree
|Mackenzie
|Jones
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Grand Valley State
|Reed
|Kaburick
|Edwardsville
|football
|Central Missouri
|Lillie
|Kaempfe
|De Soto
|track
|Missouri State
|Matt
|Kaiser
|Vianney
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Ryan
|Kalkbrenner
|Trinity
|basketball
|Creighton
|Miriam
|Kastens
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Brown
|Luke
|Kasubke
|Chaminade
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Baillie
|Kearns
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|Tennessee Martin
|Jayla
|Kelly
|Parkway Central
|basketball
|Missouri
|Cameron
|Kirkpatrick
|Edwardsville
|football
|McKendree
|Jensen
|Kitrel
|Eureka
|field hockey
|Bellarmine
|Anthony
|Klein
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Kody
|Klingensmith
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Truman State
|Caite
|Knutson
|Collinsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Abby
|Korak
|Edwardsville
|cross country
|Xavier
|Tyler
|Kotsis
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Max
|Koviak
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Tori
|Krahl
|St. Charles West
|swimming
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Bennet
|Krebs
|Mater Dei
|football
|Drake
|Rileigh
|Kuhns
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Missouri-Kansas City
|Josh
|Kyle
|Francis Howell
|wrestling
|Wyoming
|Wes
|Laaker
|Alton
|baseball
|Drury
|Sara
|Lawler
|Summit
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Grace
|Ledbetter
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Quincy
|Madison
|Ledbetter
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Quincy
|Isabel
|Lehan
|Triad
|softball
|McKendree
|Skyler
|Lesslie
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Georgetown
|Brooke
|Lierman
|Parkway Central
|lacrosse
|Florida Southern
|Faith
|Liljegren
|Collinsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Jada
|Lindesmith
|Lutheran St. Charles
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Noah
|Little
|Washington
|track
|Southeast Missouri
|Grace
|Lock
|Webster Groves
|field hockey
|Denison
|Ian
|Lohse
|Marquette
|baseball
|Missouri
|Eric
|Loomis
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Caleb
|Love
|CBC
|basketball
|North Carolina
|Quierra
|Love
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Carbondale
|Reggie
|Love
|Trinity
|football
|Illinois
|Abby
|Lynn
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Louisiana
|Jay
|Maclin
|Kirkwood
|football
|Missouri
|Diontae
|Makins
|Lift for Life
|football
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Belle
|Marsala
|Collinsville
|golf
|McKendree
|Lauren
|Marshall
|Lafayette
|field hockey
|Bellarmine
|Rachel
|Martin
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Maryville
|Jillian
|Mattingly
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|St. Louis U.
|Kathryn
|Maxim
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Central Michigan
|Jackson
|McAlister
|Waterloo
|track
|Missouri
|Julian
|McBride
|Chaminade
|football
|Ball State
|Jacob
|McCauley
|Vianney
|football
|Drake
|Jake
|McCollum
|Eureka
|football
|Truman State
|Chase
|McCoy
|Timberland
|football
|Washburn
|Lauren
|McCurley
|Triad
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Craig
|McGee
|Lutheran North
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Isabelle
|McGuire
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Missouri S&T
|Henry
|McIntosh
|Ladue
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Tony
|McMiller
|McCluer
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Torre
|McMiller
|McCluer
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Briana
|McMinn
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Murray State
|Tyler
|Mersnick
|St. Dominic
|football
|Truman State
|Darci
|Metzger
|Collinsville
|volleyball
|Murray State
|Jack
|Meuse
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Tim
|Middleton
|Mascoutah
|football
|McKendree
|Abigail
|Miller
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Arkansas State
|Brandon
|Miller
|John Burroughs
|track
|Texas A&M
|Rich
|Minda
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Illinois Springfield
|Rachel
|Mitts
|Belleville East
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Tommy
|Mohan
|Parkway West
|baseball
|McKendree
|Faith
|Montandon
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Brooklyn
|Moore
|Wright City
|softball
|Maryville
|Joe
|Moore III
|Cardinal Ritter
|football
|Arizona State
|Jacob
|Morrissey
|Edwardsville
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Jacob
|Mosher
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Annie
|Mueller
|Pacific
|softball
|Missouri State
|Nate
|Murillo
|Holt
|soccer
|Maryville
|Jake
|Murphy
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Truman State
|Megan
|Nemnich
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Memphis
|Tim
|Nesslage
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Drake
|Sam
|Newton
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Truman State
|Natalie
|Nguyen
|Francis Howell
|swimming
|Truman State
|Gideon
|Niboh
|Francis Howell
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Heaven-Lee
|Nichols
|Howell North
|lacrosse
|Quincy
|Nick
|Nipper
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Noble
|Lift for Life
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Abigail
|Norbury
|Wesclin
|soccer
|McKendree
|Andrew
|O'Brien
|Chaminade
|swimming
|Duke
|Emily
|O'Connell
|Visitation
|swimming
|Miami
|Luke
|Odom
|Edwardsville
|wrestling
|Illinois
|Brennan
|Orf
|Westminster
|baseball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Lauren
|Ottensmeyer
|Parkway West
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Jack
|Owens
|Mascoutah
|baseball
|Truman State
|Allison
|Palmatier
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Sydney
|Panagos
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|Bucknell
|Jaylen
|Parker
|Parkway North
|football
|Quincy
|Cairo
|Payne
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Missouri State
|Marissa
|Peek
|Holt
|softball
|Iowa
|Emily
|Pesselato
|Mehlville
|track
|Missouri S&T
|Elijah
|Petersen
|Mascoutah
|football
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Aiden
|Petrofsky
|Parkway North
|track
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Natalie
|Phelps
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Illinois
|Caden
|Phillips
|Lafayette
|football
|Northwest Missouri
|Riley
|Phillips
|Alton
|baseball
|Louisville
|Jake
|Pisoni
|Fox
|football
|Quincy
|Brooke
|Plessner
|St. Joseph's
|beach volleyball
|Missouri State
|Maura
|Ploesser
|Ursuline
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Madyson
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Southern Arkansas
|Landon
|Porter
|De Soto
|wrestling
|McKendree
|Holden
|Potter
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Truman State
|Cameron
|Powell
|CBC
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Martez
|Poynter
|Trinity
|football
|Toledo
|Jessica
|Preusser
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Faythe
|Price
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Oklahoma Baptist
|Gus
|Pulos
|MICDS
|baseball
|Holy Cross
|Emily
|Puricelli
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Channing
|Purnell
|Hazelwood East
|cross country
|Quincy
|Addison
|Purvis
|Sullivan
|softball
|Mississippi State
|Ellie
|Quaethem
|Washington
|softball
|McKendree
|Evan
|Ramirez
|Edwardsville
|football
|Quincy
|William
|Range
|Edwardsville
|baseball
|UMass
|Cuinn
|Reagan
|Ladue
|rowing
|George Washington
|E'rmoni
|Redden
|Howell Central
|lacrosse
|Upper Iowa
|Courtney
|Reid
|Eureka
|cross country
|Lindenwood
|Sydney
|Reid
|Eureka
|cross country
|Lindenwood
|Tim
|Reinholz
|Gibault
|baseball
|Quincy
|Madie
|Rey
|Columbia
|swimming
|Northern Arizona
|Jack
|Rhodes
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Abby
|Rickermann
|Festus
|softball
|Southeast Missouri
|Jalen
|Riggins
|Trinity
|football
|William Jewell
|Zach
|Roberts
|Orchard Farm
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Abby
|Robertson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Drury
|Cole
|Robinson
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri State
|David
|Robinson
|McCluer
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Justin
|Robinson
|Hazelwood West
|track
|Arizona State
|Carly
|Rodgers
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|St. Louis U.
|Katie
|Rodrigues
|Villa Duchesne
|soccer
|Lynn
|Margaret
|Roggan
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|Fairfield
|Kate
|Rolfes
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Maryville
|Ulysses
|Ross
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Truman State
|Aliyah
|Rottger
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Quincy
|Matt
|Rouse
|Oakville
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Catey
|Roux
|St. Joseph's
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Callie
|Rowbottom
|Pacific
|hockey
|Mercyhurst
|TJ
|Rush
|Trinity
|football
|Miami (Ohio)
|Liam
|Sallee
|MICDS
|baseball
|Lafayette
|Ashlyn
|Sanders
|Holt
|golf
|Quincy
|Terrell
|Sanderson
|Pattonville
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Amber
|Schade
|Summit
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Jacob
|Schadegg
|Mater Dei
|basketball
|McKendree
|Kylie
|Schaffer
|Howell North
|volleyball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Natalie
|Schellert
|St. Dominic
|softball
|McKendree
|Holly
|Schneider
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Schnettgoecke
|Webster Groves
|football
|Quincy
|Jeremy
|Schork
|Summit
|baseball
|Purdue
|Zoe
|Schulte
|Timberland
|softball
|Iowa
|Sam
|Schultz
|Chaminade
|wrestling
|Drury
|Logan
|Scott
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Maryville
|Hannah
|Scrum
|Collinsville
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Jake
|Seidel
|Seckman
|football
|Missouri State
|Jessie
|Seidel
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Ally
|Sewester
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Truman State
|Lauren
|Shah
|Howell North
|soccer
|Arkansas State
|Tucker
|Shalley
|Jerseyville
|baseball
|Illinois
|Carl
|Sharp
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Connor
|Sheehan
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Ashley
|Shoemake
|Troy
|track
|Lindenwood
|Ella
|Siebenberger
|Freeburg
|track
|Murray State
|Darion
|Smith
|Trinity
|football
|UNC Charlotte
|Lexie
|Smith
|Freeburg
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Maria
|Smith
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Southern Mississippi
|Claire
|Solovic
|Seckman
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Kaden
|Solverud
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Sydney
|Sonthiemer
|Fort Zumwalt North
|softball
|Drury
|Macie
|Sparks
|Metro-East Lutheran
|swimming
|Maryville
|Anna
|Speller
|MICDS
|gymnastics
|Southeast Missouri
|Javontez
|Spraggins
|East St. Louis
|football
|Tennessee
|Gabby
|Sprich
|Visitation
|volleyball
|Spring Hill
|Jalen
|St. John
|Trinity
|football
|Arkansas
|Gretta
|Stark
|Mater Dei
|triathlon
|Black Hills State
|Ty
|Stauss
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Kayla
|Steinmeyer
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Ouachita Baptist
|Brady
|Stephan
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Sydney
|Stephens
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Georgia
|Anna
|Stiffler
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|McKendree
|Megan
|Stutsman
|Holt
|wrestling
|McKendree
|Connor
|Surratt
|Jefferson
|football
|Missouri S&T
|JJ
|Swafford Jr.
|Troy
|baseball
|Truman State
|Jacob
|Tackes
|Ladue
|baseball
|Maryville
|Ava
|Tankersley
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Arkansas
|Ray'Sean
|Taylor
|Collinsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Kaitlyn
|Thorne
|St. Charles
|wrestling
|Lindenwood
|Aeneas
|Tibbs
|Mascoutah
|football
|Lincoln
|Lili
|Toledano
|Ladue
|rowing
|Indiana
|Kevin
|Tyler
|Ritenour
|football
|Illinois
|Lauren
|Tyson
|Summit
|soccer
|Fairmont State
|Zach
|Unnerstall
|Borgia
|golf
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Zach
|Valentine
|Eureka
|football
|Truman State
|Kat
|Van Booven
|Timberland
|soccer
|UW-Milwaukee
|Paige
|Vanek
|Howell North
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Riley
|Vickrey
|Alton Marquette
|cross country
|Missouri Southern
|Jay
|Viola
|Howell Central
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ellie
|Viox
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Zoey
|Vogel
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|John
|Volmert
|Vianney
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Joe
|Wade
|Triad
|baseball
|Southwest Baptist
|Casey
|Wagner
|Columbia
|golf
|Drury
|Darius
|Walker
|East St. Louis
|football
|Illinois State
|Armon
|Wallace
|De Smet
|football
|Missouri State
|Cade
|Walsh
|CBC
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Julia
|Walsh
|Marquette
|rowing
|Clemson
|Mitch
|Walters
|Mehlville
|football
|Missouri
|Devin
|Ward
|Vianney
|baseball
|Marshall
|Justin
|Watson
|Eureka
|football
|Lehigh
|Kelsey
|Watson
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Charlton
|Watson Jr.
|Francis Howell
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Bryce
|Wear
|Fox
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Chloe
|Weaver
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Peter
|Weaver
|Priory
|golf
|Villanova
|Rashad
|Weekly-McDaniels
|Trinity
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Ellie
|Wehrmann
|Incarnate Word
|swimming
|Kansas
|Kaitlyn
|Weinrich
|St. Charles West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Maggie
|Weller
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Michael
|West
|CBC
|football
|Kent State
|Drake
|Westcott
|Edwardsville
|baseball
|Louisville
|Dionnte
|White
|Trinity
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Alexis
|Williams
|Oakville
|volleyball
|South Florida
|Braeden
|Williams
|Lafayette
|lacrosse
|High Point
|Courtney
|Williams
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Clemson
|Donte
|Williams
|Collinsville
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Vic
|Williams
|John Burroughs
|soccer
|Richmond-London
|Jarod
|Willis
|Triad
|cross country
|Murray State
|Dain
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|Rockhurst
|Hannah
|Wilson
|Nerinx Hall
|field hockey
|Central Michigan
|Jarrett
|Wilson
|Timberland
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Matthew
|Wilson
|Mascoutah
|football
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Lucy
|Winkelmann
|Ladue
|rowing
|Canisius
|Kam
|Yancey
|Webster Groves
|football
|Central Missouri
|Ethan
|Young
|Edwardsville
|football
|McKendree
|Becca
|Zaber
|Visitation
|volleyball
|Arkansas State
|Anika
|Zepeda
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Hiram
|Ryan
|Zerwig
|Vianney
|football
|Truman State
|Caleb
|Zurliene
|Mater Dei
|basketball
|Purdue Northwest
|Madison
|Zurmuehlen
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri-Kansas City
Class of 2020 area college signings, NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Nikki
|Abbott
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|East Central
|Colby
|Ackley
|Timberland
|football
|Greenville
|Heather
|Albers
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Matthew
|Arnold
|Marquette
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Grace
|Aromando
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Seminole State
|Ben
|Axelrod
|MICDS
|baseball
|DePauw
|Ian
|Bailey
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Ottawa
|Maddie
|Barton
|Marquette
|soccer
|St. Louis CC
|Megan
|Barton
|Marquette
|soccer
|St. Louis CC
|Kate
|Baskin
|Wood River
|volleyball
|Blackburn
|Jaterius
|Battle
|Pattonville
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Paige
|Bauer
|Collinsville
|soccer
|Lewis & Clark
|Mikayla
|Beedy
|Holt
|soccer
|Central Methodist
|Addison
|Bellistri
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Ohio Northern
|Dalton
|Bingman
|Priory
|football
|Washington
|Dalton
|Blanchard
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Westminster
|Allison
|Bonde
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Manchester
|Katie
|Borst
|Visitation
|volleyball
|Coastal Georgia
|Summer
|Boswell
|Wright City
|softball
|Westminster
|Kelly
|Bowen
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Webster
|Zach
|Brasel
|McGivney
|track
|STL Pharmacy
|Paul
|Brock
|Lutheran South
|football
|Concordia (Wisc.)
|Eliana
|Brook
|MICDS
|tennis
|Oxford of Emory
|Jessica
|Brooks
|MICDS
|basketball
|Washington
|Kameren
|Brooks
|De Soto
|baseball
|Fontbonne
|Lauren
|Brown
|Jerseyville
|softball
|Kaskaskia
|Kimmie
|Browne
|Francis Howell
|shooting
|Missouri Valley
|Makayla
|Bryant
|Troy
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Emma
|Caldwell
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Greenville
|Molly
|Callihan
|Brentwood
|softball
|Mineral Area
|Kati
|Casey
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Chris
|Chi
|Collinsville
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Joe
|Chiesa
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Catie
|Chismarich
|Marquette
|soccer
|Illinois Tech
|Ryan
|Clancy
|Mater Dei
|cross country
|Mount Mercy
|Colton
|Clark
|Triad
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Hailey
|Clooney
|Seckman
|softball
|East Central
|Sydney
|Coker
|Highland
|volleyball
|John A. Logan
|Claudia
|Cooke
|Parkway Central
|basketball
|Kenyon
|Dominic
|Copeland
|Valley Park
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Alyssa
|Cowell
|Red Bud
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Daniel
|Creighton
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Logan
|Cromer
|Edwardsville
|baseball
|Parkland
|Ashley
|Croom
|Herculaneum
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Anthony
|Dalton
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|William Woods
|Ashleigh
|Damazyn
|Crystal City
|softball
|East Central
|Darrien
|Daniels
|Hazelwood East
|football
|Community Christian
|Caroline
|Daughtry
|Affton
|basketball
|Fontbonne
|Megan
|Davidson
|Affton
|soccer
|Westminster
|Ashanti
|Davis
|Trinity
|basketball
|Mineral Area
|Jelani
|Davis
|Ladue
|football
|Iowa Western
|Jackson
|Dearing
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Lindsey
|Dejong
|St. Charles
|softball
|North Central (Minn.)
|Giuseppe
|Di Cera
|Ladue
|soccer
|Chicago
|Molly
|Diekember
|Carlyle
|volleyball
|Kaskaskia
|Jake
|Divis
|Chaminade
|football
|Washington
|Gavyn
|Dockery
|Ladue
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Jordan
|Duncan
|Herculaneum
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Quincy
|Erickson
|Hermann
|basketball
|Mineral Area
|Maggie
|Evans
|Alton
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Brian
|Faulkner
|Ladue
|football
|Iowa Western
|Kelly
|Ferguson
|Timberland
|softball
|East Central
|Nicholas
|Fiacco
|Ladue
|track
|STL Pharmacy
|Cailey
|Foss
|Borgia
|soccer
|Stephens
|Taylor
|Friederich
|Mascoutah
|softball
|Kaskaskia
|Hailee
|Fritsche
|Visitation
|soccer
|Washington
|Erica
|Fulk
|O'Fallon Christian
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Fuller
|Mehlville
|baseball
|Harris-Stowe
|Ke'Vaughn
|Gaines
|Belleville East
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Maddi
|Galczynski
|DuBourg
|softball
|Fontbonne
|Eva
|Gannon
|Holt
|softball
|Westminster
|Jaylen
|Gardner
|McCluer
|football
|Elmhurst
|Easton
|Gavin
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Mackenzie
|Gibbons
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana Kokomo
|Calyn
|Gicante
|Oakville
|softball
|Illinois College
|Carlee
|Gilham
|Notre Dame
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Tyler
|Gilmore
|Parkway West
|baseball
|DePauw
|Jakob
|Gittemeier
|Holt
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Grant
|Goebel
|Mater Dei
|golf
|Rend Lake
|Madison
|Greco
|Pacific
|softball
|East Central
|Sammy
|Gruener
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|John Woods
|Paige
|Hand
|Marissa/Coulterville
|volleyball
|Rend Lake
|Peyton
|Hanser
|Parkway Central
|soccer
|Webster
|Ethan
|Hare
|Priory
|lacrosse
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Lachlan
|Harlan
|Affton
|football
|Missouri Valley
|Lily
|Harrell
|Eureka
|swimming
|Midland
|Christian
|Harvey
|Mehlville
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Halle
|Haudrich
|Gibault
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Carter
|Hemeyer
|Hermann
|track
|STL Pharmacy
|Aryn
|Henke
|Columbia
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Emmeline
|Herman
|Mascoutah
|bowling
|Hastings
|Kayon
|Hill
|McCluer
|football
|Evangel
|Evan
|Hofer
|MICDS
|soccer
|Rose-Hulman
|Skylar
|Hollingshead
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Lewis & Clark
|Aubrey
|Hubbard
|Waterloo
|basketball
|Fontbonne
|Ciara
|Hynes
|Eureka
|swimming
|UW-Whitewater
|Cierstyn
|Jacquin
|Washington
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Kyle
|James
|Troy
|baseball
|Fontbonne
|McKenna
|Joern
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Cassidy
|Kallash
|Troy
|softball
|Central Methodist
|Caroline
|Karr
|Notre Dame
|lacrosse
|Missouri Baptist
|Eylesa
|Kellam
|O'Fallon Christian
|soccer
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|Jeff
|Keller
|Fox
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Erik
|Kiewiet
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Sydney
|Kirchoff
|Ursuline
|swimming
|Chapman
|Annika
|Kline
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Haverford
|Mallory
|Klutho
|Nerinx Hall
|basketball/soccer
|Stephens
|Alyce
|Koch
|Eureka
|volleyball
|UW-Whitewater
|Claudia
|Labruyere
|Timberland
|track
|STL Pharmacy
|Trevor
|Laub
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Heartland
|Elizabeth
|Lebro
|Edwardsville
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Ari
|Lieberman
|Parkway Central
|soccer
|Westminster
|Melissa
|Locke
|Wright City
|softball
|Des Moines
|Stevie
|Loretta
|DuBourg
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Tyson
|Ludwig
|Troy
|baseball
|Bryant and Stratton
|Caleb
|Mabe
|Union
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Mackenzie
|Macam
|MICDS
|softball
|Cornell College
|Tia
|Marlinghaus
|Notre Dame
|lacrosse
|N.C. Methodist
|Malik
|Maroney
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Emily
|Martin
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Augustana
|Abby
|Mathany
|Columbia
|soccer
|Wabash Valley
|Payton
|Matz
|Howell Central
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Peyton
|McAfee
|Trinity
|football
|Iowa Central
|Christian
|McConnell
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Fontbonne
|Daeon
|McDuffie
|Hazelwood East
|football
|Eureka
|Shannon
|McGinnis
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Webster
|Abigail
|McGue
|Lutheran South
|field hockey
|Concordia (Wisc.)
|Chase
|McKague
|Hermann
|baseball
|Columbia College
|Molly
|McPheeters
|Webster Groves
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Larry
|Miles
|McCluer
|football
|Iowa Central
|Cole
|Miller
|Ladue
|basketball
|Coe
|Hunter
|Miller
|Marquette
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Rhyen
|Mills
|St. Charles
|softball
|Jefferson
|Katie
|Minkler
|Ladue
|basketball
|Washington
|Kristyn
|Mitchell
|Collinsville
|basketball
|Illinois Central
|Kaylee
|Morris
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Jessica
|Mowry
|Lutheran South
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Hutton
|Murdoch
|Clayton
|lacrosse
|Roanoke
|Brandon
|Murphy
|Eureka
|baseball
|Rose-Hulman
|Braden
|Nett
|Troy
|baseball
|Wabash Valley
|Emma
|Nicholson
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Illinois College
|Addison
|Niethe
|DuBourg
|soccer
|Harris-Stowe
|Rachel
|Nolte
|Holt
|soccer
|Westminster
|Caroline
|O'Keefe
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|St. Mary's of Notre Dame
|Emma
|Oldani
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Carthage
|Jillian
|Oligschlaeger
|Eureka
|soccer
|Illinois Tech
|Grace
|Osvath
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Lewis & Clark
|Brooklyn
|Palmer
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Utah State Eastern
|Ryan
|Palumbo
|Summit
|baseball
|John A. Logan
|Ben
|Parks
|Parkway North
|baseball
|Westminster
|Samuel
|Patterson III
|Ladue
|baseball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Mason
|Peebles
|Parkway North
|football
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|Parker
|Perry
|MICDS
|golf
|Grinnell
|Cameron
|Peters
|St. Dominic
|bowling
|Missouri Baptist
|Jared
|Peters
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Iowa Central
|Nick
|Plattner
|Eureka
|football
|St. Ambrose
|Lillian
|Prichard
|Pacific
|softball
|East Central
|Logan
|Radar
|Collinsville
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Johnny
|Rasco
|Troy
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Noah
|Reichman
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Colby
|Jason
|Reilly
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Westminster
|Sami
|Remis
|John Burroughs
|tennis
|Middlebury
|Hayley
|Riebe
|St. Charles
|softball
|State Fair
|Anna
|Rios
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Westminster
|Cameron
|Roll
|Timberland
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Devon
|Ross
|Mascoutah
|football
|Ripon
|Gracie
|Ruse
|St. Charles
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Jordon
|Ryan
|John Burroughs
|basketball
|Grinnell
|Collin
|Salter
|Edwardsville
|baseball
|Parkland
|Luis
|Sanchez
|Valley Park
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Matt
|Schark
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Jacob
|Schawo
|Affton
|volleyball
|Graceland
|Emily
|Schellhase
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Dominican
|Sierra
|Schlemmer
|Triad
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Ethan
|Schmitt
|Valley Park
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Brady
|Schmitz
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Rend Lake
|Lydia
|Schorfheide
|Wesclin
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Haley
|Schulte
|Parkway West
|softball
|East Central
|Janie
|Shanahan
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|Bowdoin
|Damonte
|Sherod
|Hazelwood East
|cross country
|William Penn
|Kameron
|Sloan
|Belleville East
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Brandon
|Smith
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|College of Desert
|Brayden
|Smith
|Vianney
|football
|Lyon
|Kieran
|Snowden
|Fort Zumwalt South
|football
|Grand View
|Katie
|Spotanski
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|McKendree
|Mariah
|Standifer
|Ladue
|softball
|Manchester
|Amelia
|Stone
|Lutheran South
|softball
|Jefferson
|Drew
|Sutton
|Holt
|baseball
|Millikin
|Brady
|Sweet
|Parkway West
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Ben
|Swift
|Marquette
|baseball
|North Central Mo.
|Jacob
|Taylor
|Lutheran South
|football
|Augustana
|Charlie
|Teeter
|Webster Groves
|track
|Johns Hopkins
|Nick
|Thomas
|Holt
|soccer
|Webster
|Noah
|Thomas
|Holt
|soccer
|Webster
|Jordan
|Tierney
|Visitation
|field hockey
|MIT
|Austin
|Toler
|Highland
|baseball
|Harris-Stowe
|Kate
|Trickey
|Belleville East
|volleyball
|STL Pharmacy
|Sophie
|Vandeloecht
|Lutheran South
|football
|Concordia (Wisc.)
|Megan
|Vidmar
|Highland
|volleyball
|Blackburn
|Nicholas
|Viers
|Troy
|baseball
|Lewis & Clark
|Grace
|Vogel
|MICDS
|swimming
|Transylvania
|Tomiko
|Walker
|Trinity
|football
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Sydney
|Webber
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Lincoln Land
|Sam
|Weilgus
|Granite City
|golf
|Lewis & Clark
|Mackenzie
|Wessels
|Trinity
|volleyball
|William Penn
|Taylor
|Whitehead
|Wood River
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Jacob
|Wiedemann
|Troy
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Erin
|Williams
|Nerinx Hall
|bowling
|St. Ambrose
|Ta Niya
|Williams
|Howell Central
|track
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|Maiya
|Wilmes
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Abby
|Woolverton
|Visitation
|volleyball
|Centre
|Anika
|Zepeda
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Hiram
|Dallas
|Zirkelbach
|Triad
|softball
|Lewis & Clark