Chaminade's Fortune joins loaded local class by signing with Missouri Southern State

He was hired to run Missouri Southern State last November, so he didn’t get a full cycle on the recruiting trail. This time around he did and the fruits of his labor are evident in the sheer number of local players pledging to and signing with his program.

“He said he likes the grit (St. Louis guys) play with,” Fortune said. “We always play like we have something to prove.”

Fortune, 18, became fast friends with Sims as the two of them talked about their roots. Fortune grew up in the Pattonville district. He and Sims attended the same middle school. Despite having just met last month, there was a lot of familiarity right off the bat.

“It’s insane,” Fortune said. “We had a real St. Louis connection. And he recruited me to play wide receiver.”

Missouri Southern State runs a wide-open offense that’s prone to five-receiver sets and gaudy scoring totals. It’s a system that can take advantage of Fortune’s talents.

Fortune showed what he could do at receiver this fall when he led the Red Devils with 37 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his first year playing the position and he and Mizzou-bound quarterback Brady Cook had an instant connection.

“We all saw how that worked out,” Fortune said.