Childhood connection pays dividends for Holt’s Smith

Jackson Smith played youth football for the O’Fallon Renegades, catching passes and dreaming of one day playing college football. He didn’t know that same organization would help determine his future on the gridiron.
The Holt High senior has pledged his intent to play for NCAA Division III Graceland University, located in Lamoni, Iowa.
But how Smith landed at his decision can be traced back to a childhood connection — one he’s held onto all these years.
Caid Ross is a year older than Smith, but both grew up playing in the Renegades' organization. Patrick Ross, Caid’s father, coached his son’s team. Smith kept those relationships in his back pocket, thinking maybe someday they would pay off. Turns out it did.
“It pretty much just all worked out,” Smith said.
Smith was one of seven Holt student-athletes whose college destinations were announced Wednesday on national signing day.
Cooper Brown and Colin Bunner signed to play football at Missouri Baptist University, while Isaiah Slaughter (Southwest Baptist) and Kyle Wuebling (Truman State University) also will continue their football careers at the next level.
Meghan Nolte signed with Westminster College, where she will play volleyball. Alex Lindewirth signed with Bellarmine University in Louisville, where she will play soccer.
One of the top receivers in the state last season and a first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection, Smith will catch passes at Graceland from Caid Ross, with Patrick Ross overseeing the offense this fall in his first season as the program's head coach.
"(He has an) ability to make a difficult catch look easy," Holt coach Ethan Place said. "He can take a five-yard slant and turn it into a touchdown very quickly."
Smith helped lead Holt to the best season in program history last fall. Holt went 13-1 and appeared in the Missouri Class 5 state championship game — a 26-21 loss Dec. 3 to perennial power Webb City at Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Missouri.
“It was awesome,” Smith said of his senior season. “It was fun playing with the guys this year, and I’m ready to get after it these next four years.”
Smith led the state with 107 receptions and ranked fifth with 1,184 receiving yards for Holt. He also scored 21 total touchdowns, including snagging four of those in a 49-7 win over Liberty on Oct. 22. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound wideout posted a season-high 12 catches for 156 yards in a Class 5 quarterfinal against Chaminade on Nov. 19.
The speedster did most of his damage from the slot — the same position he will be used in at Graceland.
“Give me the ball in the open field (and) find a mismatch for me,” Smith said.
The Yellowjackets are going through a rebuild of their own.
They have lost 29 consecutive games and have gone winless in each of their last three seasons. Yet Smith is eager to help jumpstart the turnaround.
“Instantly, I’m definitely ready to go,” he said. “They hired a whole new coaching staff, and I’m definitely ready to help them rebuild the program and win a national championship.”
Smith, who had offers to a few NAIA schools and a couple of NCAA Division II programs, plans to major in sports management at Graceland.
While catching passes as a kid in youth football, Smith dreamed of going to a Division I program. His plans may have changed, but his desire to keep playing the sport he loves most continues to burn in his gut.
“I grew up always watching the guys on TV and those D-I guys, but, as I got older, it’s really just college ball,” he said. “It’s either I’m getting a degree or not, so I really just look at it that way.”
