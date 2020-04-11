Coronavirus pandemic puts football recruits in limbo

Chris Kreh’s spring break road trip would have been epic.
Did he have plans for sand, surf and sun?
More like academics, facilities and personalities.
The standout junior running back for the Marquette football team, Kreh was in search of a potential future home. He and his family were scheduled to make unofficial visits to four or five college campuses so he could meet coaches in the flesh and get a lay of the land.
Within a day, all of those schools canceled on-campus visits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kreh had nowhere to go.
“It was upsetting (then),” Kreh said. “I wanted to see those schools.”
On Thursday, Kreh got another blast of bad news, albeit not completely unexpected, when the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association announced the cancellation of spring sports. Kreh, who has played a multitude of sports at Marquette, was going to dabble in lacrosse and make his debut with the track team. The 5-foot-10 and 205-pound Kreh was going to run the 100- and 200-meter sprints to make himself more attractive to college programs.
“I wanted to get those times to show people I’m not slow,” Kreh said.
You might think that would be evident in his highlight tape. This past fall Kreh rushed for a school record and area best 2,238 yards and scored 30 touchdowns as Marquette went 10-2 and lost to Joplin in a Class 6 district championship game. A Post-Dispatch first-team All-Metro selection, a Class 6 first-team all-state selection and the Suburban West Conference player of the year, Kreh’s accomplishments and accolades add up to exactly zero college scholarship offers.
“They’ll come eventually,” Kreh said.
In pre-coronavirus times, the spring was a crucial recruiting period for high school juniors. There are campus visits to take and prospect camps to compete in. College coaches were out in full force as they scoured the country looking for the next wave of players to lure to campus.
None of that is happening now. The NCAA put a stop to in-person contact in March and on April 1 extended its mandatory recruiting dead period through May 31. During the dead period, college coaches can’t meet face-to-face with recruits or their families in any way, shape or form.
This has left college prospects in an unprecedented pickle.
How do you get recruited during a pandemic?
“By being proactive,” Clint Cosgrove said.
A former high school coach and now in his sixth year as director of Midwest scouting at National Preps, Cosgrove is in regular contact with a large swath of college coaches. National Preps is a paid service that scouts for more than 250 college football programs that range from the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) to NCAA Division III. With the dead period in place, time to kill and rosters to fill, college coaches are combing through film in search of potential recruits.
“The film has always been important,” Cosgrove said. “If you don’t have a lot of film, you have to look for ways to stand out from the crowd.”
One of those ways is by using social media. Kreh was never much of a Twitter guy but has found it a good place to show what he can do. He’s posted videos of himself in his garage bench pressing 225 pounds ten times and power cleaning 225 pounds five times. Kreh already had the school record for top back squat.
“As a sophomore, I was lifting the same weight as some of the senior linemen,” Kreh said.
One of the most alluring aspects for a recruit are “measurables.” That’s height, weight, wing span, 40-yard dash times, vertical leap and other factors that can be measured. If a recruit doesn’t have those from a previous prospect camp, they need to find a way to show college coaches what they have. Be it putting a tape measure up to get a wing span, taking a photo of a weight on a scale or even showcasing their athleticism with video from another sport.
“Maybe you have basketball film,” Cosgrove said.
High school coaches have always played a major role in the recruiting process but that role has expanded significantly. Without on-campus visits and camps, college coaches are relying more on the high school coaches, especially those they have a good relationship with and can trust as phone calls replace in-person visits.
“College coaches trust their evaluation, that’s huge,” Cosgrove said.
De Smet football coach Robert Steeples said his phone rings regularly as colleges call to do their due diligence on a recruit.
“They want me to rate work ethic and leadership skills,” Steeples said. “They’re doing everything they can to educate themselves.”
Steeples, who played at the University of Missouri and the University of Memphis before stints with four different NFL teams, has always been hands on with his players’ recruitment. He edits highlight tapes, shares his experience as a high-major recruit and gives his players guidance as they search to find the right fit at the next level.
“Outside of teaching, I’m really a recruiting coordinator,” Steeples said with a chuckle.
Steeples has started using his video editing skills to try and answer specific questions college coaches have about his Spartans. If they want to know if a recruit is fast, he might send them a special teams clip showing them opening up and blazing down the field. It’s not the type of highlight that would typically be included, but it answers their query.
“It’s not a highlight play but an evaluation play,” Steeples said.
One of the biggest questions going forward is how the NCAA handles its standardized test requirements. The coronavirus pandemic forced the April 4 ACT test to be rescheduled for June 13. What happens if the ACT is pushed back again? So far the NCAA has not changed its eligibility requirements which means a student’s grade-point average and ACT test score are still vital to their chances at receiving a scholarship offer.
Missouri students won’t attend schools the rest of this academic year but virtual learning will continue until late May. Staying on top of school work is a must.
“If you have a good GPA, it might open up a lot of doors,” Cosgrove said.
Group workouts have all but disappeared as high school coaches are not supposed to have any organized practices or workouts in person with their athletes. But that does not mean working out stops all together. Finding a way to stay physically fit when the weight room is closed and the neighborhood gym is shuttered is crucial. Anything a recruit can do to stay in good shape and keep their skills sharp could make a significant impact should life resume in a way that appears relatively normal.
“Muscle memory is huge in football. It can come back but it takes time,” Cosgrove said. “The kids that take advantage of this will rise above the kids that do not.”
Which is why Kreh is on Twitter in his garage tossing 225 pounds around like its pizza dough. The virus already took his spring break. He won’t let it take his future, too.
