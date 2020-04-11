Coronavirus pandemic puts football recruits in limbo

Chris Kreh’s spring break road trip would have been epic.

Did he have plans for sand, surf and sun?

More like academics, facilities and personalities.

The standout junior running back for the Marquette football team, Kreh was in search of a potential future home. He and his family were scheduled to make unofficial visits to four or five college campuses so he could meet coaches in the flesh and get a lay of the land.

Within a day, all of those schools canceled on-campus visits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kreh had nowhere to go.

“It was upsetting (then),” Kreh said. “I wanted to see those schools.”

On Thursday, Kreh got another blast of bad news, albeit not completely unexpected, when the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association announced the cancellation of spring sports. Kreh, who has played a multitude of sports at Marquette, was going to dabble in lacrosse and make his debut with the track team. The 5-foot-10 and 205-pound Kreh was going to run the 100- and 200-meter sprints to make himself more attractive to college programs.

“I wanted to get those times to show people I’m not slow,” Kreh said.

You might think that would be evident in his highlight tape. This past fall Kreh rushed for a school record and area best 2,238 yards and scored 30 touchdowns as Marquette went 10-2 and lost to Joplin in a Class 6 district championship game. A Post-Dispatch first-team All-Metro selection, a Class 6 first-team all-state selection and the Suburban West Conference player of the year, Kreh’s accomplishments and accolades add up to exactly zero college scholarship offers.