Cousins by birth, brothers at heart, Jefferson's Schnitlzers' sign to play college football

“That was a rough game for me,” Will said.

He sat out a week due to his concussion, but he said his body felt good enough to play so he finished out the football season. It wasn’t until he was playing for the Blue Jays basketball team and he went up for a rebound that his back became too much to bear.

Will wasn’t bumped, pushed or shoved. He didn’t get undercut. He landed on both feet, but something in his back went haywire and left him in significant pain. After a visit to the doctor and scans on his back it was revealed Will's spine was cracked in two places and he had bulging discs in his back.

“I couldn’t move very well,” Will said. “That pain was like no other.”

He was sidelined for the rest of basketball season. For a guy who plays multiple high-level sports, it was a completely different pain to be forced to sit still and slow down to let his back heal.

“I wore a back brace,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to stretch.”

Will needed months of physical therapy. Turns out he had the time as COVID-19 wiped away the spring sports season.

Eventually Will healed enough to play baseball in the summer as he suited up for Festus Legion Post 253.