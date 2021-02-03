 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cousins by birth, brothers at heart, Jefferson's Schnitlzers' sign to play college football
0 comments

Cousins by birth, brothers at heart, Jefferson's Schnitlzers' sign to play college football

Dylan Schnitzler went numb.

A senior running back and linebacker for the Jefferson High football team in Festus, Schnitzler heard what Alex Rouggly told him on the phone. He trusted Rouggly, Jefferson’s coach, but he just couldn’t believe it was real.

Southeast Missouri State wanted him.

Any number of kids grow up dreaming of playing Division I football. Schnitzler, who’s 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, was not one of them. He didn’t think he had the size to play at that level, so he never bothered getting his hopes up.

“Never in my life did I think I’d be going to play football at a Division I school,” Schnitzler said. “I never dreamed about it. I figured it was (Division II) tops.”

When Schnitzler’s side of the phone remained quiet, Rouggly checked his connection.

“You still there?” Rouggly asked.

Schnitzler, 18, found his voice and managed to beat back the urge to commit to the Redhawks on the spot.

“I gave it a week or two,” he said. “It’s a big commitment.”

Schnitzler made that commitment official Wednesday when he signed his binding national letter of intent to play at SEMO.

He wasn’t the only football player from Jefferson to sign on Wednesday. He wasn’t even the only Schnitzler.

Will Schnitzler, Dylan’s cousin, signed to continue his football career at NCAA Division II member McKendree University.

“It was a sigh of relief,” Will said. “I’ve always wanted to play college football.”

Both Schnitzlers overcame numerous obstacles to reach Wednesday’s celebration. The coronavirus pandemic complicated matters for every senior high school athlete with college aspirations. The NCAA offered an extra year of eligibility to every athlete due to COVID-19. College recruiting is headed into uncharted territory, but that’s not what the Schnitzlers dealt with. Their hurdles were more traditional.

Injury and size.

Will is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He played in the defensive secondary at Jefferson but McKendree would like him to live in the weight room and plans to plug him in at inside linebacker.

“I’m ready for it,” Will said. “I see it as a chance to get better.”

Will, 18, is ready to put in the work because that’s what got him back on the football field after he cracked his spine.

He thinks he injured his back in the sixth game of his junior season against Valle Catholic. He’s not entirely sure if it was that game because he was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion that night, too.

“That was a rough game for me,” Will said.

He sat out a week due to his concussion, but he said his body felt good enough to play so he finished out the football season. It wasn’t until he was playing for the Blue Jays basketball team and he went up for a rebound that his back became too much to bear.

Will wasn’t bumped, pushed or shoved. He didn’t get undercut. He landed on both feet, but something in his back went haywire and left him in significant pain. After a visit to the doctor and scans on his back it was revealed Will's spine was cracked in two places and he had bulging discs in his back.

“I couldn’t move very well,” Will said. “That pain was like no other.”

He was sidelined for the rest of basketball season. For a guy who plays multiple high-level sports, it was a completely different pain to be forced to sit still and slow down to let his back heal.

“I wore a back brace,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to stretch.”

Will needed months of physical therapy. Turns out he had the time as COVID-19 wiped away the spring sports season.

Eventually Will healed enough to play baseball in the summer as he suited up for Festus Legion Post 253.

Did he return to the diamond and take an easy assignment, like left field?

No.

He pulled on his catcher’s gear and crouched behind home plate.

Even when the sweat stings his eyes in the brutal summer sun, there is no place Will would rather be. Inspired by Yadier Molina, he can’t remember a time he didn’t want to be a catcher.

“I just like being part of the game,” he said. “Being a big part in every play is something I like.”

Will was a huge part of Jefferson’s football success this season. The Blue Jays went 9-3, won the first district championship in school history and played in the Class 2 state semifinals against eventual champion Lamar. Will rushed for 788 yards and scored 12 touchdowns at running back. He made 48 tackles and four interceptions at defensive back.

He was only able to do all of that by drilling down in his rehabilitation and embracing an extensive stretching routine that loosened up his back prior to every practice and game.

“I started taking that stuff more seriously,” Will said. “I felt stronger going into this football season. I felt confident in my body. I never thought twice about my back.”

Dylan watched as his cousin contorted himself into odd shapes before games. Whatever it took for Will to be out there with him, Dylan was all for it. Seeing his cousin sidelined was hard for Dylan.

“It was painful,” he said. “The fact it’s my cousin made it hard to see him go through that.”

On the field Dylan was a two-way standout for Jefferson. At running back he rushed for 1,170 yards, scored 21 touchdowns and was named an all-state first-team selection in Class 2, something he’s still wrapping his head around.

“I’ve always been one of the smallest ones out there,” Dylan said.

Defensively Dylan moved where the Blue Jays needed him. He started at free safety, then shifted to strong safety and when the coaches changed the defensive formation he wound up at outside linebacker. It was a significant change of responsibilities for Dylan, but he was ready for it. The coaching staff had given him bits and pieces of the linebacker’s role in their defense as a junior. When he officially made the move it wasn’t long before he had it figured.

“I’ve always paid attention to everything on the football field,” Dylan said. “It was fairly quick (I picked up the position).”

Before pledging to SEMO, Dylan considered joining his cousin at McKendree. He took the tour, visited admissions, the whole package. When it was all said and done, though, it wasn’t in the cards.

“I wanted to go with Will,” Dylan said. “We’re really close like brothers. It’s going to suck being away from each other.”

They’ll be close enough that seeing one another won’t be a burden. SEMO is about an hour away from Festus, McKendree just a little more. It won’t quite be like when they were babysat by their grandmother every day growing up, but neither will be far from the other’s heart.

“I’m proud of him and I’m happy for him,” Will said. “I’m going to miss seeing him every day.”

0 comments

Class of 2021 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
A.J. Agers St. Pius X basketball Missouri S&T
Luke Allen Fox football Lindenwood
Andrew Alwell Lafayette baseball CSU-Pueblo
Bryce Amann Red Bud football Upper Iowa
TJ Atkins Cardinal Ritter football SIU Carbondale
Cami Augustine Belleville East volleyball New Jersey Tech
Lizzie Bailey Eureka track Charlotte
Lily Baker MICDS field hockey Columbia
Madison Baker Timberland swimming Southwest Minnesota
Rico Barfield De Smet football Ball State
Sean Barnett Summit baseball Wingate
Brock Barton Belleville East baseball Drury
Alexis Basler Lafayette volleyball Drury
Brandon Battle Edwardsville track Eastern Illinois
Drew Baughman CBC baseball Quincy
Madison Baum Fort Zumwalt South soccer Southern Indiana
Hunter Beck Vianney baseball Drury
Benjamin Beier Lutheran South baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Bradley Beier Lutheran South baseball Missouri-St. Louis
William Beldner CBC lacrosse Alabama-Huntsville
Amelia Bell O'Fallon basketball Mississippi College
Olivia Bell Nerinx Hall field hockey Syracuse
Kaeli Benedict Pattonville soccer Missouri State
Emma Berens St. Dominic soccer Truman State
Joey Bertel CBC baseball Drury
Mya Bethany Rosati-Kain softball Lindenwood
Brooke Biermann Lafayette golf Michigan State
Brooke Biffar Gibault soccer Illinois Springfield
Sarah Biscan Eureka golf Rockhurst
Hunter Blackburn Holt baseball Quincy
Jessie Blaine St. Dominic softball Auburn
Emily Bloomfield Fort Zumwalt South soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Colby Bolden O'Fallon Christian football Adams State
Paige Bolling Parkway North swimming Maryville
Latrell Bonner O'Fallon football Southeast Missouri
Marshaun Bostic Gateway STEM basketball Auburn
Clare Breden Jerseyville basketball McKendree
Chevalier Brenson CBC football Ball State
Kailyn Bridges Rosati-Kain soccer Bellarmine
Jackson Brooks Alton baseball Henderson State
Tyler Brown Trinity football Southwest Baptist
Bryce Broyles CBC baseball Central Missouri
Sam Bryan Kirkwood baseball Missouri
Sam Buck Highland football SIU Carbondale
Crawford Bundy MICDS lacrosse Georgetown
David Burke CBC diving Miami (Ohio)
Eli Butters St. Louis U. High swimming Florida State
Angelo Butts O'Fallon Christian football Miami (Ohio)
Taj Butts De Smet football Missouri
Kaden Byrne CBC baseball Drury
Tori Calvert Wesclin soccer Maryville
Jordan Calvin De Smet football Missouri S&T
Demetrius Cannon Trinity football Louisville
Ella Castro Ursuline soccer Truman State
Peyton Cizek Lafayette baseball Spring Hill
Aiden Clancy Lindbergh baseball Quincy
Conner Clancy De Smet lacrosse Maryville
Max Clark Vianney baseball Washburn
Jordan Clay CBC football William Jewell
Grace Clement Westminster soccer McKendree
Kylie Cleveland Columbia softball Illinois
Emma Cloud Union soccer Arkansas State
Justin Coleman Timberland baseball Lindenwood
Rylie Combs St. Dominic soccer Mississippi State
Maddie Connors Francis Howell soccer Quincy
Kelsey Corcoran Liberty lacrosse Missouri Western
Kate Corrigan Visitation rowing Central Florida
Matt Cosgrove Parkway West volleyball Penn State
Jaycee Cotton Waterloo soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Julia Crenshaw Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri
Sophia Cross Fort Zumwalt South soccer Miami
Brock Daniels Vianney baseball Oklahoma
Zach Dantuono Westminster baseball Missouri
Chloe Davidson O'Fallon golf Maryville
Carter Davis Eureka football Lindenwood
Madalyn Davis Gibault soccer Western Kentucky
Natalie Davis Cor Jesu rowing Rutgers
Sydney Davis Troy volleyball Quincy
Isabelle Delarue Howell North basketball Missouri State
Sydney Dennis Eureka softball Southeast Missouri
Zack Dodd Summit baseball Missouri S&T
Will Doherty Francis Howell baseball Missouri Southern
Dakota Doyle-Robinson De Smet football Baylor
Abigail Droege Jerseyville volleyball Monmouth
Alex Duerfahrd Eureka football Central Missouri
Alex Duerfahrd Eureka football Central Missouri
Mackenzie Duff Nerinx Hall soccer Clemson
Maggie Duggan Francis Howell soccer Southern Indiana
Jonathan Dunn Hazelwood Central basketball Western Illinois
Emma Ealey Kirkwood soccer Lindenwood
Kamryn Ealey Kirkwood soccer Lindenwood
Cole Ebberding Lutheran South baseball Truman State
Adam Ebling Westminster baseball Tulane
Cartrell Ecford-Green O'Fallon Christian football Southwest Baptist
Elijah Edmonds Fort Zumwalt South football Northeastern State
Carter Edwards De Smet football Northwest Missouri
J'Nyah Elbert Parkway Central track Central Missouri
Alex Esker CBC baseball Southeast Missouri
Katie Ferbert Parkway West rowing St. Mary's (Cal.)
Drew Findley Summit soccer Drury
Luc Fladda Lafayette baseball Oklahoma
Kathryn Flowers Lafayette softball Belmont
Alex Fluhr CBC lacrosse Walsh
Jaylen Ford Belleville East football Upper Iowa
Travion Ford Lutheran North football Missouri
Jackson Fortner Kirkwood football Central Missouri
Teddy Frigillana Vianney soccer Missouri S&T
Morgan Frye Warrenton volleyball Lindenwood
Luc Fuller Westminster baseball Drury
Emily Gaebe Union soccer St. Louis U.
Kylie Gagen Belleville West soccer McKendree
Sofia Gamayo Lindbergh golf Missouri-St. Louis
Josh Ganson Parkway West football Truman State
Ja'Markus Gary Alton football McKendree
Mary Gasaway Columbia soccer North Dakota
John Gates John Burroughs soccer Loyola (Chicago)
Tatum Gerwitz Fort Zumwalt West softball Southeast Missouri
Kylie Ghormley Eureka cross country Missouri State
Gracie Giacoletto Triad soccer Appalachian State
Morgan Gindler Kirkwood golf SIU Carbondale
Rachel Goebel Edwardsville field hockey Lindenwood
Kylie Goldfarb John Burroughs track Yale
Lexi Gorniak Edwardsville softball Arkansas Tech
Kaytlin Graefe Lindbergh soccer Lindenwood
Brandon Granger Seckman football Quincy
Jessica Grayek St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Jaliyah Green Holt basketball Southeast Missouri
Natalie Gum Waterloo soccer McKendree
Tyler Guthrie Father McGivney cross country SIU Edwardsville
Mustafa Hajami Mehlville football Quincy
Katelyn Hampton Nerinx Hall soccer Rockhurst
Jamie Handyside Nerinx Hall soccer Illinois Springfield
Kaden Hart Howell Central wrestling Nebraska-Kearney
Isabella Hartwell De Soto wrestling William Penn
Kara Hauser St. Joseph's soccer Southwest Baptist
Chase Heath O'Fallon Christian baseball Central Missouri
Gabby Hennessy St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Nick Herrick CBC cross country Rockhurst
Gus Hetzel Francis Howell football Lindenwood
Jackson Hetzel Francis Howell football Lindenwood
Tyler Hibbler Trinity football Missouri
Katie Hilke Fort Zumwalt West soccer Quincy
Belle Hill Fort Zumwalt North track Drury
Kate Hillyer Eureka basketball William Jewell
Ryan Hoerstkamp Washington football Missouri
Mitchel Hoffman Lafayette football Truman State
Drew Hollman De Smet golf Christian Brothers
Jackson Holmes Columbia baseball St. Louis U.
Ryan Hoshaw Howell Central baseball Maryville
Zoie Howard O'Fallon softball Illinois
Courtney Hughes St. Louis U. High football Quincy
Jack Hunke Holt baseball Missouri State
Konner Hutchings Liberty baseball Southeast Missouri
Jordan Iliff Mehlville volleyball Missouri
Brock Inman Fox football Quincy
Avery Irwin Althoff golf Tennessee Tech
Bryson Ivy Belleville East football McKendree
William Jackson Cardinal Ritter football Tulsa
Kaden Jacobi Liberty baseball Missouri State
Matt James Francis Howell baseball Lindenwood
Hannah Jansen Webster Groves softball Florida International
Kaden Joggerst O'Fallon baseball Missouri State
Hanna Johanning Sullivan softball Florida International
Amar Johnson Chaminade football South Dakota State
Jakailin Johnson De Smet football Ohio State
Justin Johnson Edwardsville football West Virginia
Landen Johnson Westminster baseball Indiana State
Parker Johnson Mater Dei baseball Missouri State
Tim Johnson Alton football Truman State
Michael Jones Brentwood football Missouri S&T
Ryleigh Jones Jerseyville softball Quincy
Kayley Judy Fort Zumwalt North soccer SIU Edwardsville
Sydney Juszczyk Trinity track Texas Christian
Will Kacmarek MICDS football Ohio
Jane Kaniecki Waterloo softball St. Louis U.
Carson Katz Eureka baseball Spring Hill
Bryce Kazmaier Francis Howell track North Carolina
Samuel Keeper Cardinal Ritter football Southeast Missouri
Kelsey Kehoe Francis Howell soccer SIU Edwardsville
Nick Kern Vashon basketball Virginia Commonwealth
Chris Kerr Fort Zumwalt West football Truman State
Taylor Kesner Highland track Illinois State
Caleb Kickham Fort Zumwalt West cross country McKendree
Dylan Kirchoff O'Fallon golf McKendree
Landon Klein Lutheran St. Charles baseball Missouri Western
Logan Kopp Lindbergh football North Dakota State
Malia Kossina Columbia golf Mississippi College
Eleni Kotzamanis Alton swimming Kansas
John Kramer Lafayette baseball Mississippi
Elliot Krewson Parkway West baseball Dartmouth
Julia Kristensen Howell North soccer St. Louis U.
Lacey Kunz Granite City cross country Western Colorado
Bella LaPorta Highland volleyball William Jewell
Matt Lehr Alton Marquette baseball Lindenwood
Andrew Lenzen Northwest football Quincy
Keontez Lewis East St. Louis football UCLA
Hutson Lillibridge De Smet football Tulane
Jakob Limpert Kirkwood soccer Drury
Christian Little CBC baseball Vanderbilt
Andrew Loeffelman St. Louis U. High baseball Rockhurst
Anna Lombardo Eureka cross country Missouri State
Kyle Long Hazelwood Central football Maryland
Dominic Lovett East St. Louis football Missouri
Kaitlyn Loyet Edwardsville track Tennessee Martin
Jackson Lunders Howell Central baseball CSU-Pueblo
Addison Lyon O'Fallon Christian volleyball Missouri
Lilli Machado Francis Howell basketball Missouri S&T
Ben Macinnes Lafayette soccer Rockhurst
Tyler Macon East St. Louis football Missouri
Sam Maddox Francis Howell baseball Western Illinois
Jake Markert Fort Zumwalt South baseball Washburn
Jordan Marshall CBC football Ball State
Ashley Martinez St. Dominic soccer Wisconsin
Ashley Mather Cor Jesu soccer West Florida
Chase Maxey Fox football McKendree
Ethan Mayo CBC soccer Rockhurst
Blake Mazzola Marquette golf Drury
Arthur McAlpine CBC football McKendree
Kaya McArdle Kirkwood lacrosse McKendree
Shea McGahan Lindbergh baseball Missouri
Genevieve McIntyre Fort Zumwalt West soccer Missouri State
Kobe McLendan St. Mary's football Lindenwood
Kaden McMullen O'Fallon Christian football Alabama A&M
J.D. McReynolds Sullivan baseball Central Missouri
Lexi Mecker Timberland soccer Rockhurst
Olivia Meier Marquette volleyball Harding
Reece Merrifield Marquette soccer Lindenwood
Samantha Mersnick Orchard Farm diving South Dakota
Jack Meyer Francis Howell football Missouri
Jack Meyer Summit baseball Lindenwood
Samantha Miener Highland softball Austin Peay
Addison Miller Alton soccer Illinois Springfield
Nolan Miller Fort Zumwalt West baseball Maryville
Julia Mincher Fort Zumwalt East soccer Quincy
Brynn Miracle Edwardsville soccer Drake
Aubrey Mister O'Fallon soccer Memphis
Jackson Mitchell Howell North baseball Truman State
Ellie Mollish Eureka soccer McKendree
Belle Monaco O'Fallon Christian volleyball Missouri S&T
Piper Montgomery Windsor softball SIU Edwardsville
Hayden Moore Edwardsville baseball Missouri State
Aaron Moss Lindbergh baseball Indiana State
Nick Moten Westminster baseball Missouri
Adel Mountassir Howell North football Lindenwood
Emma Mueller St. Joseph's soccer Vanderbilt
Tanner Mueller Lutheran St. Charles baseball Southeast Missouri
Joel Mylin Lafayette wrestling Hofstra
Owen Nagel Howell Central baseball Maryville
Harry Nardini De Smet lacrosse Rockhurst
Kasey Neidhardt Granite City soccer Illinois State
Chloe Netzel Liberty soccer Xavier
Wyatt Newby Troy trap Lindenwood
Gillian Nicholson Howell Central soccer McKendree
Drew Nienhaus St. Joseph's golf Penn State
Jacqueline Nieters Cor Jesu soccer Rutgers
Tyler Oakes Fort Zumwalt North football Lindenwood
Justin Olwig Francis Howell soccer Truman State
Margo O'Meara Westminster diving Duke
Denver Parker De Smet football Austin Peay
Sydney Parkerson Highland softball Truman State
Izzy Patterson Incarnate Word soccer Tennessee Martin
Andrew Patton Borgia football Missouri S&T
Ella Pearl Kirkwood swimming Arkansas
Cole Petrus Vianney football Kansas
Mason Petty Fox football Quincy
Emily Piel Fort Zumwalt North soccer Missouri S&T
Luke Pisoni Fox football McKendree
Alex Polston Wright City football Quincy
Sam Powell St. Louis U. High football Aurora
Jack Powers Westminster football Cornell
Scott Presson East St. Louis football Illinois State
Samantha Pruitt Marquette lacrosse Missouri Western
Katie Quade Marquette track Drury
Victor Quinn Liberty baseball Oregon State
Gavin Racer Pacific baseball Maryville
Logan Racine St. Dominic soccer Rider
Nicole Rallo St. Joseph's golf Central Missouri
Regan Rapart Union basketball Wofford
Jaylen Reed East St. Louis football Western Illinois
Austin Reis Lutheran South soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Josh Reynolds Lafayette football Central Missouri
Robert Rezek Fort Zumwalt North football Truman State
Tyler Ridgway St. Louis U. High football Missouri S&T
Leigha Riley Fort Zumwalt South soccer SIU Edwardsville
Mason Roehr Granite City baseball Missouri State
Lydia Roller Staunton cross country Missouri
Mallory Ronshausen Cor Jesu basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Donny Ross Priory soccer St. Louis U.
Gabriel Rubio Lutheran St. Charles football Notre Dame
Owen Rudolphi Eureka baseball CSU-Pueblo
Sarah Russom Francis Howell track Southeast Missouri
Brynna Rutherford Howell North soccer Missouri State
Jack Schark Homeschool baseball Central Missouri
Sophia Scheller Lafayette lacrosse McKendree
Macy Schelp Lutheran South track Alabama
Grace Schlabach Eureka golf Rockhurst
Trent Schlittler Eureka baseball Spring Hill
Dylan Schnitzler Jefferson football Southeast Missouri
Will Schnitzler Jefferson football McKendree
Katherine Schreiner Summit golf Valparaiso
Mercedes Schroer O'Fallon Christian soccer Miami (Ohio)
Olivia Schwarzen Nerinx Hall soccer Rockhurst
Blake Seaton Liberty football Missouri Southern
Leah Selm Parkway West soccer Missouri
Emily Senter Orchard Farm soccer Tusculum
Aidan Sharf Parkway South baseball Monmouth
Elijah Shirley Lutheran South golf Rockhurst
Annessa Shively Westminster soccer Arkansas
Xavier Silva John Burroughs football Brown
Mia Simpson Lafayette field hockey Lindenwood
Luke Smith Parkway South baseball Lindenwood
Madelyn Smith Alton Marquette soccer St. Louis U.
Sydney Smith Nerinx Hall soccer Illinois State
Trista Smith Troy soccer Southwest Baptist
Rick Smith Jr. Althoff football McKendree
Terrance Smith Jr. Clayton football Quincy
Darez Snider De Smet football Miami (Ohio)
AJ Snow Orchard Farm football Air Force
Morgan Sprague Parkway South volleyball Missouri State
Griffin St. Pierre Troy golf McKendree
Hannah Stearns Gibault soccer Illinois Springfield
Lily Stedman Belleville West soccer Missouri-Kansas City
Luke Strassner Fort Zumwalt West football Central Missouri
Gracie Stugart Howell Central basketball Truman State
Caroline Stutte Cor Jesu field hockey Cal-Davis
Carson Subbert Francis Howell baseball Lindenwood
Storm Suhre Edwardsville volleyball Indiana State
Natalie Sullivan Troy softball St. Louis U.
Shiane Taylor Triad softball Missouri S&T
Adam Thebeau Belleville East wrestling Nebraska
Connor Throneberry Marquette baseball Penn State
Alex Tillock O'Fallon track Columbia
Domonic Tjaden Fort Zumwalt East football Missouri S&T
Taryn Tkachuk Villa Duchesne field hockey Virginia
Brogan Townsend Vianney soccer St. Louis U.
Emily Traube Nerinx Hall swimming Truman State
Emma Tucker Timberland soccer Southeast Missouri
Sofia Tweedie Howell Central basketball Hawaii Pacific
Blake VanBeers Howell Central baseball Maryville
Abby VanBuskirk Summit volleyball Lindenwood
Paige VanDaele Howell Central soccer Missouri S&T
Ellie Vazzana Incarnate Word basketball Air Force
Quince Venghaus CBC baseball Quincy
Kayla Voelker Eureka cross country Missouri State
Ruth Vogel Summit lacrosse Rockhurst
Maria Voss Collinsville soccer McKendree
Cole Wagner Festus baseball Rockhurst
Lily Walther John Burroughs tennis Tulane
Mali Walton Parkway South football Southeast Missouri
Hope Ware Lafayette track Murray State
Kennedi Watkins Marquette basketball Southeast Missouri
Aubrey Weber St. Dominic volleyball Lindenwood
Jack Weber Chaminade baseball St. Louis U.
Reid Weber Francis Howell football Missouri S&T
Sam Webert CBC football William Jewell
Madi Weydert Fort Zumwalt West basketball Ark. Monticello
Lucas White CBC wrestling American
Parris White Roxana football McKendree
Amy Wier Lafayette gymnastics Oklahoma
Grace Williams Marquette lacrosse Missouri Western
Tameron Williams Trinity football Murray State
Isabella Wilson Troy softball Murray State
Mehki Wingo De Smet football Missouri
Grace Winkelmann Hermann volleyball Central Missouri
Logan Wonders Roxana football Missouri S&T
Garrett Wood Triad golf McKendree
Cade Woodfin Marquette football Missouri S&T
Cole Wunderlich O'Fallon Christian football Quincy
Page Yehling Summit lacrosse Rockhurst
Austin Young Fort Zumwalt East baseball Southeast Missouri

Class of 2021 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport College
Daniel Akkerman Lafayette football Missouri Baptist
Sharrod Alexander O'Fallon Christian football Iowa Western
Caden Allen Parkway South baseball Southwestern Illinois
Cole Allen Liberty wrestling Hannibal-LaGrange
Kelly Allensworth Fort Zumwalt North softball St. Charles CC
Sophie Arceneaux Lafayette water polo Augustana
Natalie Archer Parkway South softball Missouri Baptist
Elijah Austin Hazelwood Central football Aurora
Amelia Ayotte Brentwood softball Millikin
Jamilyn Bagby Timberland softball Jefferson
Maddie Bailey Pattonville softball Kaskaskia
Jack Baptist-Jarvis MICDS football Aurora
Owen Bartlett Washington football William Penn
Peyton Beem Lutheran South soccer Central Methodist
Isabelle Benson Francis Howell volleyball Stephens
Jenna Bernstein MICDS field hockey Washington & Lee
Ellie Biedenstein Cor Jesu volleyball Benedictine
Molly Biermann Parkway South softball Missouri Baptist
Jack Bishop Fort Zumwalt South football Central Methodist
Kalin Black O'Fallon Christian football Iowa Western
Adam Blumhoff John Burroughs football Amherst
Jenna Bohnenstiehl Triad softball Southwestern Illinois
Sam Bonaldi Columbia baseball Southwestern Illinois
Kaelin Borcherding John Burroughs softball Denison
Belle Boschert Duchesne soccer William Woods
Zack Bowman Marquette football Central Methodist
Faith Bridges Howell Central soccer Hannibal-LaGrange
Becka Brissette Howell North softball Webster
Trevor Brock Affton football Iowa Western
Macie Browne Columbia volleyball Kaskaskia
Lawson Bruce Alton baseball John Wood
CJ Brunaugh Jerseyville baseball Southwestern Illinois
Kevin Bryant Francis Howell track Culver-Stockton
Emily Buchholz Lindbergh soccer Webster
Maddie Buske Webster Groves softball Aurora
Olivia Carle Red Bud volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Andrew Castelli Fort Zumwalt South baseball St. Charles CC
Catryn Cattoor Jefferson softball Washington
Malachi Chunn John Burroughs football Lake Forest
Riley Clancy Vianney baseball St. Louis CC
Kelly Collins Webster Groves softball Lake Forest
Jayna Connoyer Edwardsville softball Spoon River
Lydia Cornett St. Dominic lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Jonah Cox Fort Zumwalt South football Missouri Baptist
Dustin Crawford Waterloo baseball Southwestern Illinois
Lydia Criveau Alton tennis Illinois College
Joe Dasho Vianney baseball Jefferson
Chanel Davis Parkway North basketball Briar Cliff
Luke Deakos Father McGivney baseball Ave Maria
Makenna DeClue Troy basketball Morningside
Kate Domian Kirkwood soccer Illinois Tech
Gabi Doza Orchard Farm softball Missouri Baptist
Alexis Drbul Lafayette soccer William Woods
Anna Duncan John Burroughs field hockey MIT
Jayda Eggemeyer St. Pius X golf Central Methodist
Kyla Ellis O'Fallon volleyball Culver-Stockton
Tucker Engelmann Highland trap shooting Midland (Neb.)
Evan Erb MICDS tennis Washington & Lee
Kennady Estes Warrenton softball Illinois Wesleyan
Nathan Eye Parkway South baseball St. Charles CC
Will Falk MICDS track Rhodes
Charlie Ferbet De Smet baseball Willamette
Devon Fields Alton Marquette football Peru State
Lynna Fischer Alton softball Spoon River
Kennedy Floyd Lutheran South baseball Missouri Baptist
Ramarco Ford O'Fallon Christian football Dubuque
Jordan Fritzsche Ritenour golf Central Methodist
Hayden Garrison Eureka volleyball Lincoln College
Sophie Gibbs St. Charles volleyball Millikin
Nysa Gilchrist Holt basketball Webster
Jacob Gisi Chaminade lacrosse Illinois Wesleyan
Ben Goff John Burroughs baseball Amherst
Baleigh Good Belleville West soccer Southwestern Illinois
Pete Grebe Lindbergh lacrosse Elmhurst
Morgan Green Festus softball East Central
Quinton Greer Trinity football Iowa Western
Alyson Haegele Alton softball Aurora
Cate Hahn Howell North volleyball William Penn
Cameron Hailstone Gillespie baseball Kirkwood CC (Iowa)
Matt Haley Summit baseball Parkland
Kenneth Hamilton CBC football Washington
Jacob Hammond St. Louis U. High soccer Johns Hopkins
Taylor Hanger Pacific softball East Central
Nicholas Harris Liberty baseball Fontbonne
Noah Hargraves Fort Zumwalt West baseball Jefferson
Hayden Hauser Francis Howell football Culver-Stockton
Brady Heinzmann Carlyle baseball St. Charles CC
Trey Hemminghaus Columbia baseball Lewis & Clark
Desiree Hensiek Triad soccer Culver-Stockton
Alex Hermann Fort Zumwalt West soccer Lewis & Clark
Gannon Herring Belleville East baseball Southwestern Illinois
Marcus Heusohn Waterloo baseball Iowa Western
Mya Hillermann Borgia softball East Central
Torri Hinnah Holt softball Jefferson
Breanna Hollowell St. Charles softball Central Methodist
Madelyn Holtmeyer Washington softball Fontbonne
Tayler Hope Edwardsville softball Southwestern Illinois
Donovan Horn Timberland baseball St. Charles CC
Sophie Hoshaw Howell Central basketball Grinnell
Matt Howard Columbia baseball Westminster
Paige Howell Kirkwood swimming Olivet Nazarene
Gavin Huffman Roxana baseball Parkland
Cody Hughes Brentwood wrestling Central Methodist
Brooke Hutchison Troy volleyball Missouri Valley
Ryland Irvin Kirkwood football DePauw
Jonah James Columbia baseball Southwestern Illinois
Korey Jarell Washington football William Penn
Janna Joerling Francis Howell softball St. Charles CC
Sakoya Johnson Lutheran St. Charles track Central Methodist
Jailyn Jones Parkway West football Missouri Baptist
Mark Anthony Jones Marquette football Iowa Western
Jlessa Jordan Hazelwood Central basketball Missouri Baptist
Chloe Kane Alton Marquette soccer Parkland
Shane Kearbey Francis Howell baseball East Central
Audrey Keeven Timberland volleyball Missouri Baptist
Gabe Kerr Lutheran South baseball Rose State
Ava Khoury Columbia softball Illinois Wesleyan
Colton King De Smet wrestling Central Methodist
Olivia Klein Trinity soccer Westminster
Shelby Koenig Jerseyville softball John Wood
Eli Kraabel Triad soccer UW-Superior
Cassidy Kretschmer Breese Central basketball Lincoln Land
Kate Krogen Marquette swimming Centre
Anna Krueger Granite City soccer Evangel
Jackson Landewe Marquette volleyball Missouri Baptist
Xavier Lane Brentwood wrestling Lincoln (Ill.)
Rianna Lange Granite City soccer Southwestern Illinois
Dylan Lawson Parkway North baseball Harris-Stowe
Jack Lawson Lutheran South basketball Colby
Caroline Lindsey Incarnate Word lacrosse Culver-Stockton
Kylie Linson Troy track Missouri Valley
Londyn Little Columbia football UW-Oshkosh
Christian Logue Father McGivney baseball Culver-Stockton
Julie Lopanec Parkway South softball Millikin
Marisol Lopez Eureka soccer East Central
Brynne Luebbers Breese Central volleyball John A. Logan
Conor Maher Washington football William Penn
Elayna Malak Lafayette field hockey Amherst
Austin Martin Roxana baseball John Wood
Cameron Martin Eureka football Missouri Baptist
Daniel Martin John Burroughs track Amherst
Jack Matousek Kirkwood baseball Jefferson
Cole Matthews Fort Zumwalt West football Missouri Valley
Faith Mayfield O'Fallon volleyball Cumberland
Rylie Maze Eureka softball Jefferson
Ellie McArthur Cor Jesu field hockey Amherst
Quiote McBroom St. Mary's football Coffeyville
Kyle McCrary Howell North football Culver-Stockton
Emmanuel McLemore Holt basketball Millikin
Emma Menke Alton Marquette volleyball Missouri Valley
Natalie Messinger Alton golf Rend Lake
Morgan Monia Fort Zumwalt West soccer Lewis & Clark
Ella Moore Triad softball Lewis & Clark
Drew Moran Belleville East baseball Southwestern Illinois
Jacob Morris Alton Marquette soccer Culver-Stockton
Cameron Mortland Highland soccer Missouri Baptist
Sam Myers St. Charles baseball Parkland
Victoria Naeger Ursuline lacrosse St. Mary's (Kan.)
Cole Nahlik Washington football Peru State
Kannon Nesslage Kirkwood football UW-Whitewater
Kate Neuman Fort Zumwalt North softball St. Charles CC
Jenny Nguyen Lafayette volleyball STL Pharmacy
Lilly Nix Washington cross country Missouri Baptist
Kaydence Nixon Troy soccer Culver-Stockton
Matt Nolan CBC baseball St. Charles CC
Clark Norris Jerseyville golf Hannibal-LaGrange
Myles Norwwod Trinity football Iowa Western
CeCe Nourie MICDS volleyball Hamilton
Aaron Okello Howell North football St. Ambrose
Gavin Oswald Lafayette baseball Mineral Area
Dylan Pape Washington football William Penn
Owen Parker Francis Howell lacrosse Hanover
Rennell Parker Jr. Alton Marquette soccer Central Methodist
Mara Pawelek Francis Howell softball Central Methodist
Emily Pegg Trinity soccer Missouri Baptist
Rylie Perry Parkway Central softball Illinois Wesleyan
Keashon Petty Parkway North basketball Culver-Stockton
Alex Pipes Francis Howell baseball Parkland
Kevin Pointer Trinity football Iowa Western
Emi Pope John Burroughs soccer MIT
Darci Popmarkoff Granite City soccer Southwestern Illinois
Carson Prescott St. Dominic baseball William Woods
Madison Presson Fort Zumwalt South soccer Millikin
Olivia Quigley Marissa golf John A. Logan
Nate Rapplean Fort Zumwalt North football Illinois Wesleyan
Mia Reed Washington cross country Missouri Baptist
Sophie Reimer Lutheran St. Charles volleyball Westminster
Kaydence Reller Troy soccer Webster
Cal Reynolds Parkway Central baseball Beloit
Anthony Ribes Gillespie baseball Culver-Stockton
William Roderfield Alton Marquette golf Lewis & Clark
Grace Rodgers Fort Zumwalt North soccer Webster
Sophia Rose Visitation lacrosse Rhodes
Easton Rosen Highland cross country Heartland
Jenna Roth Northwest softball Jefferson
Sarah Roth Northwest softball Jefferson
Trace Ruckman Eureka football Missouri Baptist
Nolan Ruder De Smet lacrosse St. John Fisher
Madelyn Ruszala St. Clair softball East Central
Sam Sanders Edwardsville softball Lewis & Clark
Garrett Schantz CBC rugby Marian
Kelsi Schieppe O'Fallon volleyball Culver-Stockton
Corey Seaward Trinity baseball St. Louis CC
Blake Seifert Kirkwood lacrosse Anderson
Morgan Shields Troy softball St. Louis CC
Zhane' Sims Hazelwood Central volleyball Mineral Area
Beyla Smith Belleville East softball Southwestern Illinois
Devon Smith Alton Marquette football Peru State
Kate Smith John Burroughs field hockey Amherst
Nate Smith MICDS football UW-Whitewater
Zach Smith Alton Marquette football Peru State
Kate Sommer Lafayette softball Elmhurst
Drew Sowerwine Father McGivney baseball Culver-Stockton
Madyson Stahl Sullivan softball Jefferson
Mya Stegen Summit soccer Webster
Audrey Stone Edwardsville field hockey Concordia (Wisc.)
Mackenzie Sundhausen Summit soccer Webster
Aliya Swearngin Kirkwood swimming Grinnell
Boston Talley Jerseyville basketball Missouri Baptist
AJ Taylor O'Fallon Christian football Iowa Western
Brennan Theisman Timberland soccer Central Methodist
Sophie Thoman Francis Howell soccer Webster
Grant Thuer Jerseyville football Culver-Stockton
Joab Tobin Alton baseball Missouri Valley
Nathan Torrence Francis Howell volleyball Missouri Baptist
Gabbi Trauernicht Edwardsville field hockey Belmont Abbey
Avery Tucker Warrenton softball Missouri Baptist
Josh Turner Lutheran St. Charles baseball Parkland
Koryn Vanglider Lutheran St. Charles basketball Concordia (Neb.)
Jada Vence Trinity soccer Tabor
Addison Vogt Lutheran St. Charles volleyball Concordia (Ill.)
Nick Walker Jr. Kirkwood baseball Westminster
Asher Weinberg Kirkwood football Culver-Stockton
Mitchell Weitkamp Timberland soccer Central Methodist
Carson Wessel Wesclin golf Rend Lake
Emma Wesselmann Breese Central soccer Kaskaskia
Emma Weston Ursuline softball East Central
Chloe Whited Jerseyville soccer Kaskaskia
Jack Whited De Smet baseball St. Louis CC
Adam Wibbenmeyer Columbia baseball Southwestern Illinois
Anthony Willenberg CBC baseball William Woods
Dalton Wiser Wright City football Missouri Valley
Evan Workman Parkway North football Central Methodist
Vivian Worobec Francis Howell soccer Hannibal-LaGrange
Hanna Wurdack MICDS field hockey Bowdoin
Delvon Yates Trinity baseball St. Louis CC
Kole Younger Summit baseball St. Charles CC
Olivia Zykan Howell Central soccer Stephens

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports