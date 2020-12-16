De Smet displays talent with eight players moving on to NCAA Division I schools

Barfield led the Spartans in carries and yards as a freshman. He welcomed the sharing of the workload his sophomore season.

“We knew the (time share) was going to happen at some time and we knew when it did, it was going to help us all out in the long run,” Barfield said.

Steeples remembered telling his trio of talented backs about the plan of putting the team ahead of personal glory. He was impressed that the group needed very little convincing.

“They bought in with no expectation of what it would mean to them personally and it inspired a lot of guys around them,” Steeples said. “Their respect for each other overtook any jealousy or animosity and it paid off. They’re all going to the next level and fairly healthy as well.”

Snider and Barfield will go from backfield mates to league rivals in the Mid-America Conference, something they talk about often.

“We’re going to go hard against each other and we’re going to want to showcase our talents," Snider said. But at the end of the game we know that we’re family."

The offensive line is by nature a selflessness position and Hutson Lillibridge, who is headed to Tulane University, is grateful to have had the chance to carve out running lanes for the three backs.