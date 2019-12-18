De Smet keeps the good times rolling with trio of signing day standouts

CREVE COEUR — Lanell Carr tossed and turned. Armon Wallace slept just fine. Jordan Johnson woke up nice and easy Wednesday morning.

A little too nice and easy for the folks at Notre Dame.

A senior receiver for the De Smet football team, Johnson had a message waiting on him when he opened up his phone. Notre Dame's football staff was looking for his paperwork.

“I got a text pretty early,” Johnson said with a chuckle.

Wednesday marked the first day senior football players could sign binding letters of intent with NCAA Division I programs. The early period runs through Friday. The regular signing period begins Feb. 8 and goes to April.

Carr, Johnson and Wallace all had their national letters of intent signed, sealed and faxed to their respective universities when they walked into De Smet's Innovation Center for a ceremony in front of their families, friends, coaches and teammates.

It's been a busy two and half weeks for the Spartans. On Nov. 30 they won the Class 6 state championship, the school's second. On Sunday, they celebrated their victory with a banquet at Ballpark Village. Wednesday morning, they made their college destinations official.

“It's been real exciting,” said Wallace, who signed with Missouri State. “It felt good to win that state ring. I took my official visit (to Missouri State) the week after state. That was real fun.”

A 6-foot and 285-pound defensive lineman, Wallace was ready for Wednesday, but not enough to disrupt his sleep schedule.

“I was knocked out,” Wallace said. “I was excited, I wasn't nervous at all. I woke up and got ready to sign.”