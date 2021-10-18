Decision day has come for East St. Louis's Burden

“Touchdown" Luther's decision day has come.
East St. Louis star senior wide receiver Luther Burden III is scheduled to announce his verbal commitment to a college football program at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club. Verbal commitments are not binding, and seniors can’t sign their national letters of intent with NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II programs until Dec. 15, when the early signing period begins.
A five-star recruit, the consensus top senior prospect in Illinois and either the No. 1- or No. 2-ranked wide receiver in the nation, Burden whittled his extensive list of scholarship offers to Alabama, Georgia and Missouri.
The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound Burden took an official visit last weekend to Georgia. He was up close and personal as the top-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 30-13 win over previously unbeaten Kentucky in front of a sellout crowd of 92,746.
Burden took an official visit Oct. 9 to Mizzou as the Tigers beat North Texas.
One of Burden’s closest friends is current Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred from Ohio State in the spring. Burden and Williams were teammates at Cardinal Ritter in the fall of 2018 when the Lions finished as the Class 3 runner-up to Trinity.
Burden transferred from Ritter to East St. Louis in January. In his three seasons at Ritter Burden caught 124 passes for 2,941 yards and scored 39 touchdowns.
The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive player of the year, Burden had been committed to Oklahoma for 10 months before announcing he was breaking that pledge to explore his options in August.
One of the reasons Burden broke with Oklahoma was he had been unable to take any official visits due to the NCAA’s in-person recruiting dead period due to COVID-19 that was lifted in July.
This season Burden has been nothing short of spectacular as he has caught 39 passes for 647 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has returned 11 punts this season, five of them have gone for touchdowns.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (7-1) will finish the regular season when it faces national powerhouse IMG Academy (6-0) at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, at 7 p.m. Friday. IMG is ranked No. 2 in the nation in USA Today’s Super 25 rankings.