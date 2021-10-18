Decision day has come for East St. Louis's Burden

One of Burden’s closest friends is current Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred from Ohio State in the spring. Burden and Williams were teammates at Cardinal Ritter in the fall of 2018 when the Lions finished as the Class 3 runner-up to Trinity.

Burden transferred from Ritter to East St. Louis in January. In his three seasons at Ritter Burden caught 124 passes for 2,941 yards and scored 39 touchdowns.

The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive player of the year, Burden had been committed to Oklahoma for 10 months before announcing he was breaking that pledge to explore his options in August.

One of the reasons Burden broke with Oklahoma was he had been unable to take any official visits due to the NCAA’s in-person recruiting dead period due to COVID-19 that was lifted in July.

This season Burden has been nothing short of spectacular as he has caught 39 passes for 647 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has returned 11 punts this season, five of them have gone for touchdowns.