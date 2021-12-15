East St. Louis celebrates five signees, including Burden and Pride

Burden remained true to his pledge and signed with Mizzou. The five-star standout and his family debuted a new logo that will surely be a hot item as they begin their way into the new world of name, image and likeness that has opened up an immense amount of financial opportunities for college athletes.

Burden is itching to get right into the thick of things in Columbia. He said he’s enrolling in January with every intention of doing what he can to make an impact as soon as he can.

“I just know I have to get up there early, learn the offense and get ready for the season,” Burden said. “I’m tired of high school. I’m ready to go on to the next chapter.”

That’s a common refrain from high school seniors. They have been here, done this and are eager to see what’s next. Macon’s experience is somewhat different if only because his senior season was submarined by COVID-19. Illinois moved football from the fall to the spring in the 2020-21 school year and Macon wasn’t going to stick around to play an exhibition season when he could get a head start on college.