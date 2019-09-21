EAST ST. LOUIS — Antonio Johnson said he felt at home when he was walking around the Texas A&M campus in College Station.
The four-star senior defensive back from East St. Louis knew it was where he wanted to continue his football career, and Saturday he announced a verbal commitment to play for the Aggies.
"There's a lot of things going on with A&M," Johnson said. "I feel like it's one of the best fits for me. When I went down there, I had a marvelous time and it just felt like home."
Johnson can sign his letter of intent in the early signing period from Dec. 18-20 or wait for the regular signing period that starts Feb. 5, 2020.
East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett didn't have a lot of influence on where Johnson chose to play but knows what A&M is getting.
"I believe he's going to be a great fit for Texas A&M," Sunkett said. "He's one of those athletes where you can play him at several different positions, so he's not locked in at a safety spot. He's got the frame where if they want they can put 20-25 more pounds on him and play him at a hybrid linebacker or keep him where he is at corner or safety. He's going to be a great fit for what those guys do defensively."
Johnson has recorded 35 tackles from the safety position this season for East St. Louis. He also has seven receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver. As a junior, Johnson had 81 tackles and five interceptions.
The lure of the Southeastern Conference was attractive to Johnson, as well.
"To me, that's one of the best conferences in college," Johnson said. "I felt that the SEC is a good fit for me. I'm a big safety and I'm only going to get bigger."
Johnson was ranked No. 4 in the Post-Dispatch preseason Super 30 recruiting countdown.
He gave credit to the coaching staff at East St. Louis for his football knowledge.
"They've done a lot," Johnson said. "The schemes we run on defense, it's as close as we'll get to college. I learned so much being here defensively wise. I thought I knew a lot, but I've been learning every day since I've been here."