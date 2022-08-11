East St. Louis lineman McVay commits to Alabama in ceremony unlike any area has ever seen

Miles McVay stepped out of a stretch limo Thursday evening in front of the Herbert Hoover Girls and Boys Club of St. Louis.

Dressed in a slick gray suit with a fresh white pair of Air Force Ones — size 16 — on his feet and sunglasses on his face, he looked ready for a party.

A party to celebrate his future.

A 6-foot-7 and 343-pound offensive lineman for the East St. Louis High football team, McVay strolled into a commitment ceremony unlike any other ever in the area. There was a red carpet for him and his guests, velvet ropes and a DJ. Maurice Scott hosted the event as it was broadcast live online.

At one point the sheet cake in the back of the room was lit up with sparklers.

It was a big-time event for a big-time player. One of the most coveted offensive tackle prospects in the country, McVay had more than 40 college scholarship offers to choose from. He whittled his list to a final six that included Missouri, Alabama, Jackson State, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Bishop Terence Coleman said a prayer and blessed the assembled family, friends and teammates to begin the program. Several of McVay’s youth football coaches and trainers offered kind words that praised his family and work ethic. East Side coach Darren Sunkett couldn’t say enough about how the commitment to be great McVay has displayed since the first day he walked into the Flyers’ weight room and made it his home away from home.

“I’ve never seen a kid with a greater work ethic,” Sunkett said. “The kid practices three times a day, literally.”

McVay’s father, Armando Fuqua, and his mother, Renita Harvey, spoke briefly. The nearly 6-foot tall Fuqua joked the reason his son grew so much larger than him was they gave McVay two vitamins a day instead of one.

When the laughter died down Fuqua talked about the lessons he learned, or learned later than he hoped, as a young man and how he’s tried to pour them into his son.

“You learn a lot on the path that you take so when your kids come, you’re able to pass on those same things you learned,” Fuqua said. “Miles’ path has been great, he’s worked so hard.”

When it was McVay’s turn at the microphone he took time to read some prepared thoughts where he thanked all the people that have helped him reach this point. He had some special words for his parents, especially.

“My mom has held me after losing little league super bowls to holding me after winning high school state championships. There is nothing in the world I can do to thank her for that,” he said. “My pops, he has been the man with the plan since day one. He has taught me how to be a man and loved me from the bottom of his heart. He’s been backbone.”

Finally it was time for McVay to share his decision.

In the true spirit of an over-the-top show, McVay’s reveal included balloons with Alabama’s logo appearing from under a box and he pulled on the burgundy hat as his commitment video played on the television behind him.

The Crimson Tide had won his pledge. McVay said the choice was clear after he took in a practice during his visit. For all the bells and whistles that come with college recruiting, the way the Crimson Tide got to work hit him in a way that none of the other programs did.

“It just felt like home. It’s where I felt I belong. It’s where I come from,” McVay said. “The intensity level is what I fell in love with. It reminded me of being at East Side my freshman year.”

McVay is the second area recruit to verbally commit to Alabama since Nick Saban was hired as coach in 2007. Lafayette graduate Brendan Scales pledged to the Crimson Tide in the 2015 but didn’t sign after he flipped his commitment to Missouri. The last high school recruit from Missouri to sign with Alabama was Helias tight end Hale Hentges in 2014.

McVay said it was a hard choice but one he feels is the right choice.