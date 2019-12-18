East St. Louis sends trio off to next level after capturing ninth state title

EAST ST. LOUIS — Javontez Spraggins said he hadn't heard the song "Rocky Top" before he visited Knoxville on his recruiting visit.

The East St. Louis High senior lineman definitely won't mind getting accustomed to the iconic tune next fall after he signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at the University of Tennessee.

"I'm blessed to be part of this," Spraggins said. "Not a lot of people get this opportunity, so I've just got to take it to become a better person every day. They're a really good program and they work every day, there is no stopping at Tennessee."

The early period ends Friday and the regular signing period starts Feb. 8.

Spraggins's recruiting process hit hyper speed during the summer. It was a welcome change of pace for the hulking lineman.

"You're always frustrated, but you never let it take part of you," Spraggins said. "You never let it take your mentality. You've just got to keep constantly working and eventually somebody is going to find you. Like finding a diamond in the rough."

For Johnson, the recruiting process was exhilarating and exhausting at times. One of the top recruits in the state, Johnson held offers from countless programs.

And when he signed his name on the dotted line with Texas A&M, he finally realized his dream.

"It was a perfect opportunity," Johnson said. "I had to just wear it down to where it was the best fit for me, academically and athletically."

Johnson had 40 receptions for 837 yards and seven scores, but it's on defense where he'll be expected to make an impact.