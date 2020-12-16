East St. Louis wide receiver Lewis ready to call UCLA home

"I'm going to try to give them that playmaker that they need," Lewis said.

Terry Fenton, East St. Louis' receivers coach, has worked with his fair share of big-name receivers. Lewis and Lovett will be the sixth and seventh receivers that will be going on to the next level under his guidance.

"His attention to detail is second to none," Fenton said of Lewis. "Coach Sunkett has a great system for those guys to thrive in and Keontez's skill set, with what we do here, will definitely translate to the next level."

Lewis and his teammates were not able to defend their state title in the fall due to the uncertainty of high school sports in Illinois. But all five players have decided to graduate early and enroll in the spring semester at their respective schools.

"I just wanted to get used to everything," Lewis said. "With Illinois being so iffy with everything as far as sports are concerned, we wanted to be on the safe side and not risk anything."

Sunkett said the move to enroll early was a good one for his players.

"They went back and forth with it and it wasn't easy on them," Sunkett said. "In the long run, it's the best decision. Their plan was to leave in January anyway after we played. I feel bad for them because every kid wants to play their senior season in high school. Once spring comes and we're able to get out there with the kids still here, we'll win that title for those guys and finish the job these guys started."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.