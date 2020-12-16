Edwardsville's Johnson headed to, "almost heaven," West Virginia

EDWARDSVILLE — Justin Johnson Sr. was all set for a west coast swing. He had visions of seeing his son wear the red and white colors of Stanford University.

But that all changed after Justin Jr, an Edwardsville High senior running back, returned from a recruiting trip out east.

"My son came home after he, my wife and kids went off to West Virginia," Johnson Sr. said. "He came home and said 'Dad, you have to go (see this place).'"

Once the elder Johnson saw the Morgantown campus, he knew it was a perfect fit for his son.

Johnson put ink to paper on Wednesday and signed a letter of intent to play football at West Virginia University.

"I know I verbally committed, but signing that paper and making it official is a whole new feeling," Johnson Jr. said. "It let me know that I'm moving on to the next level."

Wednesday was the first day athletes could sign binding letters of intent to play for colleges in the early-signing period that will last until Friday. The next opportunity for athletes to sign will be in the regular signing period that will start Feb. 3 and run through April 1 for NCAA Division I schools and Aug. 1 for Division II schools.