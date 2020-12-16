Football notebook: CBC's Brenson reopens recruitment; Lindenwood loads up on locals

As a senior, Mountassir made 44 tackles, six for loss and six sacks. For his career, he made 115 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

The Lions also added former Timberland defensive back Brett Hiatt, who transferred from Indiana State after a redshirt freshman year in 2019. Indiana State did not play football due to COVID-19 this fall.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI LANDS LOCAL TRIO

Latrell Bonner, Sam Keeper and Mali Walton all signed with Southeast Missouri State Wednesday.

Their paths to signing day were quite different.

A 6-foot-1, 255-pound defensive lineman at Cardinal Ritter, Keeper made 39 tackles, two for loss and five sacks in eight games. He also had an offer from Tennessee-Martin.

A 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver at O’Fallon, Bonner did not take the field this fall with the Panthers after the Illinois High School Association moved the football season into the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a junior, Bonner caught 29 passes for 386 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also had scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin and Murray State. Bonner saw his stock rise as a junior after a significant growth spurt pushed him to his current height.