Football notebook: CBC's Brenson reopens recruitment; Lindenwood loads up on locals

Chevalier Brenson’s signing day plans took a turn this weekend.
A senior receiver for the CBC football team, Brenson verbally committed to Illinois in August. On Sunday, Illinois announced it had fired coach Lovie Smith after five seasons.
On Wednesday, the first day high school seniors could sign binding national letters of intent with NCAA Division I or Division II programs, Brenson announced he would not be signing with the Illini and reopened his recruitment with a post on his Twitter account.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Brenson is rated by 247sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 17 prospect in Missouri. Prior to verbally committing to Illinois, Brenson had whittled his more than 20 scholarship offers to a top six that included Ball State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Memphis and Toledo.
During his COVID-19 shortened senior season, Brenson caught 32 passes for 545 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
At No. 18 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top prospects, Brenson is the highest ranked player to not sign Wednesday.
Smith’s firing did not preclude the other Illinois recruits from signing with the Illini. Former De Smet offensive lineman and current Ozark senior Brody Wisecarver signed on Wednesday afternoon. Of the 14 verbal commitments the Illini had entering signing day, they received letters of intent from 12 of them.
LINDENWOOD CLEANS UP
Jed Stugart can never be accused of not recruiting in his own backyard. The Lindenwood University coach, Stugart landed another handful of area standouts.
Eureka quarterback Carter Davis, Francis Howell defensive back Gus Hetzel, Francis Howell receiver and linebacker Jackson Hetzel and Francis Howell North defensive end Adel Mountassir all signed with the Lions on Wednesday.
Davis leaves Eureka as its all-time leader in nearly every category relevant to a quarterback. He started as a sophomore and junior. His junior season ended with a significant leg injury that he recovered from to begin his senior season. Davis finished his career with 4,999 yards passing, 58 touchdown passes and was intercepted 13 times. As a senior, he threw for 700 yards, five touchdowns and was picked off four times. He rushed for a career-best 303 yards and three touchdowns in five games this fall.
Twins Gus Hetzel and Jackson Hetzel were varsity staples for the Vikings for three seasons. As sophomores, Gus made 74 tackles and an interception. Jackson caught 26 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns.
In three varsity seasons, Gus made 212 tackles and recorded five interceptions while Jackson caught 86 passes for 1,503 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Mountassir is the most highly rated prospect to choose Lindenwood. A 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive and defensive lineman at Francis Howell North, Mountassir received scholarship offers from Ball State, Brown, Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Murray State, Navy, Princeton and Southern Illinois.
As a senior, Mountassir made 44 tackles, six for loss and six sacks. For his career, he made 115 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
The Lions also added former Timberland defensive back Brett Hiatt, who transferred from Indiana State after a redshirt freshman year in 2019. Indiana State did not play football due to COVID-19 this fall.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI LANDS LOCAL TRIO
Latrell Bonner, Sam Keeper and Mali Walton all signed with Southeast Missouri State Wednesday.
Their paths to signing day were quite different.
A 6-foot-1, 255-pound defensive lineman at Cardinal Ritter, Keeper made 39 tackles, two for loss and five sacks in eight games. He also had an offer from Tennessee-Martin.
A 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver at O’Fallon, Bonner did not take the field this fall with the Panthers after the Illinois High School Association moved the football season into the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a junior, Bonner caught 29 passes for 386 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also had scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin and Murray State. Bonner saw his stock rise as a junior after a significant growth spurt pushed him to his current height.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Walton played nearly every position for Parkway South during his four years of varsity action. He signed with the Redhawks as a linebacker, but spent time as a quarterback, running back, tight end, kicker, punter and on the defensive line. Walton was solid no matter where the Patriots needed him as he averaged more than 38 yards per punt and 58 yards on kickoffs.
Walton played in six games as a senior where he made 67 tackles at linebacker. He rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries at running back.
No. 1: Jakailin Johnson, DB, De Smet
No. 2: Dominic Lovett, WR, East St. Louis
No. 3: Keontez Lewis, WR, East St. Louis
No. 4: Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis
No. 5: Gabriel Rubio, DL, Lutheran St. Charles
No. 6: Travion Ford, DL, Lutheran North
No. 7: Justin Johnson, RB, Edwardsville
No. 8. Tyler Hibbler, DB, Trinity
No. 9. Taj Butts, RB, De Smet
No. 10. Mekhi Wingo, DL, De Smet
No. 11. Ryan Hoerskamp, TE, Washington
No. 12. Demetrious Cannon, WR, Trinity
No. 13. Dakote Doyle-Robinson, DL, De Smet
No. 14. Rico Barfield, RB, De Smet
No. 15. Darez Snider, RB, De Smet
No. 16. Will Jackson, RB, Cardinal Ritter
No. 17. Hutson Lillibridge, OL, De Smet
No. 18. Chevalier Brenson, WR, CBC
No. 19: Myles Norwood, DB, Trinity
No. 20: Logan Kopp, LB, Lindbergh
No. 21: Jordan Marshall, S, CBC
No. 22: Angelo Butts, WR, O’Fallon Christian
No. 23: Will Lee, WR/LB, Kirkwood
No. 24: Latrell Bonner, S, O’Fallon
No. 25: Kaden McMullen, QB, O’Fallon Christian
No. 26: Kyle Long, OL, Hazelwood Central
No. 27: Sam Buck, OL/DL, Highland
No. 28: Carter Davis, QB, Eureka
No. 29: Mali Walton, LB, Parkway South
No. 30: Shawn Binford, ATH, Cahokia
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.