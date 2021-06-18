Football notebook: Pride commits to Clemson; Parkway West's Wayne shines; Coleman sets commitment date

“He was a beast in the red zone and also gained separation. The Missouri commitment has an excellent build at close to 6’4 and his body control was excellent,” 247sports Bud Elliott wrote.

These types of events can lead to more exposure and more college offers, but that’s not why Wayne was out there. He gave Missouri a verbal commitment in December and remains locked in with the Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz.

“I’m solid with Mizzou,” Wayne said. “I’d rather make my own city’s team better than another. (The choice) wasn’t hard for me.”

Wayne, 18, was having some fun and testing himself against the best competition he could find. He was joined by several other local players, including St. Mary’s DeShawn Fuller, on the Texas Team Elite roster. Wayne said one of their coaches from youth football, Garland Tayor, asked if they wanted to come play for the club team and they all agreed.

“It was fun for sure,” Wayne said. “I got to do a lot of things.”