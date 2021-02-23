Football recruiting notebook: Lutheran North's Pride impresses; five-star Coleman trims his list

Because of the NCAA extending the in-person recruiting dead period through May 31, Pride and other potential recruits can’t take official visits, but they can drop by and explore on their own. Pride has family in South Carolina not far from Clemson and got a lay of the land.

Pride said he would like to get in more visits if possible when he can as he wades into his recruiting process. His plan at this point is not trim his lengthy list of offers but instead figure out where he’d like to go and then verbally commit at some point in August. That way he can have it put to bed before focusing on his senior year and chasing a third state championship ring.

Pride was a freshman on Vianney’s 2018 Class 5 title team and then won his second when Lutheran North claimed the Class 2 title in 2019.

Finding his college home might grow significantly more difficult after his performance this weekend. Pride was already popular among some of the most recognized college football programs in the country, but he said he’s already starting to see an uptick of interest.

“It’s blown up a little more,” he said.