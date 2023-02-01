Football signing day notebook: St. Mary's sends 11 to next level; Hultman lands at Wyoming

If Ken Turner said it once he said it 100 times.
St. Mary’s football coach, Turner kept telling senior wide receiver Chase Hendricks that everyone’s recruiting process is different and his time would come.
It finally did Wednesday when Hendricks signed his binding national letter of intent with Ohio University.
“He doesn’t have to hear my say that anymore,” Turner said with a chuckle.
Hendricks was one of 11 Dragons who signed to play college football Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period for high school senior football players.
Of the 11 who signed, three will stay together at Southwest Baptist University and three more will head together to Iowa Wesleyan University.
Safety, linebacker and Class 4 all-state defensive player of the year Kalile Boyd (6-foot, 215 pounds) leads the contingent headed to Bolivar-based Southwest Baptist. He’s joined by fellow seniors in linebacker Gabe Booker (6-1, 220) and defensive lineman Adrion Atkinson (6-0, 270).
That trio will reunite with 2022 St. Mary’s graduate and defensive lineman Cartez Peoples (6-0, 280), who also signed with Southwest Baptist after spending the fall semester at Iowa Wesleyan.
“I’m happy for my guys,” Turner said. “They’re happy where they’re going so I’m happy.”
Southwest Baptist cleaned up locally as Oakville running back Will McIver (5-8, 170), Troy Buchanan quarterback Charos Sutton (5-10, 170) and Hillsboro two-way lineman Alex Medina (5-11, 215) all signed there as well.
Cornerback Farand Washington (6-0, 153) signed with Southeast Missouri State. Turner said the progress Washington made as a player in his three years with the program is among the most impressive he’s seen in his coaching career.
“He might be the most improved player I’ve ever coached,” Turner said. “He’s going to be a heck of a football player for them. He was for us.”
The trio headed to Iowa Wesleyan include left guard Adam Badwan (6-1, 270), center Quentin Ervin (6-0, 341) and running back/linebacker John Roberts Jr. (6-2, 218).
Heading off to college is a significant step in life and Turner likes that there will be familiar faces at the next level for these Dragons.
“That’s so helpful I think,” Turner said. “You’ve got that person you can lean on, you’ve got a friend.”
Hendricks (5-11, 185) won’t have any high school teammates with him at Ohio, but he’s fired up to head that way and make some new friends immediately.
Like today.
“I want to get to school right now,” Hendricks said with a laugh.
His excitement is understandable after the long and arduous recruiting process he went through. Hendricks and the rest of these seniors had to deal with ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning at the end of their freshman years. The NCAA granted a blanket year of eligibility to all participants affected by the pandemic. The transfer portal and name, image and likeness changes have added a different spin to what had been an established recruiting progression.
Through it all Hendricks knew he was going to find a place to continue his academic and athletic career, but it wasn’t always easy to stay patient.
“It was very long and tough,” Hendricks said.
When he signed his official paperwork Wednesday morning and sent it off, Hendricks could finally let the weight of the situation go. He’s locked in with Ohio and Ohio is locked in with him. There’s no more stressing about what the future looks like. It’s finally settled.
“It’s like a big relief,” Hendricks said. “You can take the pressure off your shoulders. This is the place for you and you’re good.”
Ohio got an excellent playmaker as Hendricks caught 39 passes for 932 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns as St. Mary’s won the Class 4 state championship, its second consecutive state title after claiming the Class 3 crown in 2021.
Hendricks knew college football was something he wanted to try before he began high school. When he arrived at St. Mary’s he said he understood it was a stepping stone for the bigger goal and approached it as such.
“Coming into high school I knew it’d be different,” Hendricks said. “You have to work, work, work and earn your spot.”
McKendree loads up on locals
There is no shortage of talent in the area, and McKendree lured some of the best into signing with it Wednesday.
Union quarterback Liam Hughes (6-4, 185) is among the most prolific players to sign with the Bearcats. He passed for 1,849 yards, 27 touchdowns and was intercepted four times in the fall. He also rushed for six more touchdowns. As a junior he was even better as he passed for 1,944 yards, 24 touchdowns and was picked off three times.
Collinsville has two key pieces of its program sign with McKendree in multipurpose standout Kolby Anderson (5-10, 195) and running back Jerry Richardson (5-9, 170).
The Gateway Athletic Conference will be well represented as Troy Buchanan linebacker Nick Bova (6-0, 190), Holt cornerback Jack Byrne (6-1, 185), Holt quarterback Owen Merrell (5-10, 195), Fort Zumwalt North running back DJ Jones (5-8, 180) and St. Charles running back Kofi Mbroh (5-7, 195) are all headed to McKendree.
The Southwestern Conference has its share of players making their way to McKendree in O’Fallon wide receiver Christian Joiner (5-9, 175), Belleville East linebacker Jayden Howard (5-11, 179) and Belleville East defensive lineman OJ Mosley (6-0, 277).
The defensive secondary will be buffed up with the signing of Lutheran St. Charles’s CJ Holloway (6-0, 160), Marquette’s Drew Ellis (6-2,164), Parkway South’s Pierce Bryant (6-1, 180), Cahokia’s Keshawn Lyons (6-0, 160) and Madison’s Kameron Trammel (5-10, 150).
Mehlville’s Marvin Hall Jr. (6-2, 286) and Red Bud’s Devin Hall (6-2, 220) were recruited as defensive linemen.
There’s plenty of playmaking in Mascoutah’s multi-talented Quincy Hall Jr. (6-0, 160), who caught 41 passes for 810 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns as a senior.
Also headed to McKendree are Columbia offensive lineman Thomas Koenigstein (6-2, 285), Breese Central linebacker Justin Walsh and Althoff running back Malik Nave (5-10, 175).
Hultman leads trio at Howell
Brady Hultman did everything he was asked at Francis Howell.
Now he’ll take his talents to Big Sky Country.
The 6-foot and 215-pound Hultman signed Wednesday with Wyoming. Hultman was a two-way standout for the Vikings as he made 131 tackles and 12 tackles for loss and six sacks at linebacker. He rushed for 1,274 yards and 24 touchdowns as Howell won the Class 5 state championship, its first in school history.
Teammate and kicker Josh Deal (6-0, 205) signed with Missouri State. Deal is the state’s all-time leader in points by a kicker and a four-year varsity standout. Howell long snapper Luke McChesney (5-10, 220) signed with Central Missouri.
Lindenwood lands two area players
Steve Hall was part of one of the great programs in the area the last four years.
Now he gets to test himself at the NCAA Division I level.
A running back at MICDS, Hall signed Wednesday with Lindenwood University. Hall rushed for 1,709 yards and scored 32 total touchdowns for the Rams in the fall. He was the only local senior who signed with the Lions Wednesday, but they did add another area player folks will recognize.
CBC graduate and wide receiver Zach Hahn signed with Lindenwood, too. Last seen at Missouri, Hahn (5-11, 182) redshirted his freshman season in 2021 and made his Tigers' debut against Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.
CBC sends five more to college
CBC had five players sign in the early period in mid-December.
That was a lot.
The Cadets added five more Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Beau Brown (6-2, 265) signed with Truman State. Linebacker Kyan Franklin (6-3, 236) signed with Central Missouri. Linebacker Wyatt Haverstick (6-2, 200) signed with Benedictine College, offensive lineman Levi McGee (6-1, 300) signed with Pittsburg State and quarterback/defensive lineman James DiStaso-Hutchins (6-5, 220) signed with Mississippi College.
De Smet's Cotton finds a home
The long, hard recruiting journey of Chris Cotton has finally come to an end.
The senior quarterback at De Smet, Cotton signed with Central State University on Wednesday. The 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Cotton was a four-year starter in high school but he had to split his time between Trinity and De Smet. Trinity closed after his sophomore year and then he enrolled at De Smet.
As a senior Cotton rushed for a team-high 1,082 yards and 18 touchdowns. He passed for 1,733 yards, 14 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times.
Senior offensive lineman Chandler Brown (6-1, 275) signed with Illinois College. They joined cornerback Elijah Thomas (New Mexico State), Christian Gray (Notre Dame) and Mac Markway (LSU) as seniors that signed this school year. Gray, Markway and Thomas all signed in December.
Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
