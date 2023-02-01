 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football signing day notebook: St. Mary's sends 11 to next level; Hultman lands at Wyoming

St. Mary's vs. St. Pius X (KC)

St. Mary's Chase Hendricks (7) celebrates during the Class 3 football state championship on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

 Paul Halfacre

If Ken Turner said it once he said it 100 times.

St. Mary’s football coach, Turner kept telling senior wide receiver Chase Hendricks that everyone’s recruiting process is different and his time would come.

It finally did Wednesday when Hendricks signed his binding national letter of intent with Ohio University.

“He doesn’t have to hear my say that anymore,” Turner said with a chuckle.

Hendricks was one of 11 Dragons who signed to play college football Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period for high school senior football players.

Of the 11 who signed, three will stay together at Southwest Baptist University and three more will head together to Iowa Wesleyan University.

Safety, linebacker and Class 4 all-state defensive player of the year Kalile Boyd (6-foot, 215 pounds) leads the contingent headed to Bolivar-based Southwest Baptist. He’s joined by fellow seniors in linebacker Gabe Booker (6-1, 220) and defensive lineman Adrion Atkinson (6-0, 270).

That trio will reunite with 2022 St. Mary’s graduate and defensive lineman Cartez Peoples (6-0, 280), who also signed with Southwest Baptist after spending the fall semester at Iowa Wesleyan.

“I’m happy for my guys,” Turner said. “They’re happy where they’re going so I’m happy.”

Southwest Baptist cleaned up locally as Oakville running back Will McIver (5-8, 170), Troy Buchanan quarterback Charos Sutton (5-10, 170) and Hillsboro two-way lineman Alex Medina (5-11, 215) all signed there as well.

Cornerback Farand Washington (6-0, 153) signed with Southeast Missouri State. Turner said the progress Washington made as a player in his three years with the program is among the most impressive he’s seen in his coaching career.

“He might be the most improved player I’ve ever coached,” Turner said. “He’s going to be a heck of a football player for them. He was for us.”

The trio headed to Iowa Wesleyan include left guard Adam Badwan (6-1, 270), center Quentin Ervin (6-0, 341) and running back/linebacker John Roberts Jr. (6-2, 218).

Heading off to college is a significant step in life and Turner likes that there will be familiar faces at the next level for these Dragons.

“That’s so helpful I think,” Turner said. “You’ve got that person you can lean on, you’ve got a friend.”

Hendricks (5-11, 185) won’t have any high school teammates with him at Ohio, but he’s fired up to head that way and make some new friends immediately.

Like today.

“I want to get to school right now,” Hendricks said with a laugh.

His excitement is understandable after the long and arduous recruiting process he went through. Hendricks and the rest of these seniors had to deal with ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning at the end of their freshman years. The NCAA granted a blanket year of eligibility to all participants affected by the pandemic. The transfer portal and name, image and likeness changes have added a different spin to what had been an established recruiting progression.

Through it all Hendricks knew he was going to find a place to continue his academic and athletic career, but it wasn’t always easy to stay patient.

“It was very long and tough,” Hendricks said.

When he signed his official paperwork Wednesday morning and sent it off, Hendricks could finally let the weight of the situation go. He’s locked in with Ohio and Ohio is locked in with him. There’s no more stressing about what the future looks like. It’s finally settled.

“It’s like a big relief,” Hendricks said. “You can take the pressure off your shoulders. This is the place for you and you’re good.”

Ohio got an excellent playmaker as Hendricks caught 39 passes for 932 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns as St. Mary’s won the Class 4 state championship, its second consecutive state title after claiming the Class 3 crown in 2021.

Hendricks knew college football was something he wanted to try before he began high school. When he arrived at St. Mary’s he said he understood it was a stepping stone for the bigger goal and approached it as such.

“Coming into high school I knew it’d be different,” Hendricks said. “You have to work, work, work and earn your spot.”

Summit vs. Union football

Union's Liam Hughes looks to pass during a Class 4 District 2 semi final boys football game against Summit on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo.

McKendree loads up on locals

There is no shortage of talent in the area, and McKendree lured some of the best into signing with it Wednesday.

Union quarterback Liam Hughes (6-4, 185) is among the most prolific players to sign with the Bearcats. He passed for 1,849 yards, 27 touchdowns and was intercepted four times in the fall. He also rushed for six more touchdowns. As a junior he was even better as he passed for 1,944 yards, 24 touchdowns and was picked off three times.

Collinsville has two key pieces of its program sign with McKendree in multipurpose standout Kolby Anderson (5-10, 195) and running back Jerry Richardson (5-9, 170).

The Gateway Athletic Conference will be well represented as Troy Buchanan linebacker Nick Bova (6-0, 190), Holt cornerback Jack Byrne (6-1, 185), Holt quarterback Owen Merrell (5-10, 195), Fort Zumwalt North running back DJ Jones (5-8, 180) and St. Charles running back Kofi Mbroh (5-7, 195) are all headed to McKendree.

The Southwestern Conference has its share of players making their way to McKendree in O’Fallon wide receiver Christian Joiner (5-9, 175), Belleville East linebacker Jayden Howard (5-11, 179) and Belleville East defensive lineman OJ Mosley (6-0, 277).

The defensive secondary will be buffed up with the signing of Lutheran St. Charles’s CJ Holloway (6-0, 160), Marquette’s Drew Ellis (6-2,164), Parkway South’s Pierce Bryant (6-1, 180), Cahokia’s Keshawn Lyons (6-0, 160) and Madison’s Kameron Trammel (5-10, 150).

Mehlville’s Marvin Hall Jr. (6-2, 286) and Red Bud’s Devin Hall (6-2, 220) were recruited as defensive linemen.

There’s plenty of playmaking in Mascoutah’s multi-talented Quincy Hall Jr. (6-0, 160), who caught 41 passes for 810 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns as a senior.

Also headed to McKendree are Columbia offensive lineman Thomas Koenigstein (6-2, 285), Breese Central linebacker Justin Walsh and Althoff running back Malik Nave (5-10, 175).

Class 5 State Football: Francis Howell v. Fort Osage

Francis Howell's Brady Hultman (4) carries the ball during the Class 5 Show-Me Bowl against Fort Osage, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Hultman leads trio at Howell

Brady Hultman did everything he was asked at Francis Howell.

Now he’ll take his talents to Big Sky Country.

The 6-foot and 215-pound Hultman signed Wednesday with Wyoming. Hultman was a two-way standout for the Vikings as he made 131 tackles and 12 tackles for loss and six sacks at linebacker. He rushed for 1,274 yards and 24 touchdowns as Howell won the Class 5 state championship, its first in school history.

Teammate and kicker Josh Deal (6-0, 205) signed with Missouri State. Deal is the state’s all-time leader in points by a kicker and a four-year varsity standout. Howell long snapper Luke McChesney (5-10, 220) signed with Central Missouri.

Lafayette at MICDS Football

MICDS' Steven Hall (9) carries the ball during a game against Lafayette, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, Mo.

Lindenwood lands two area players

Steve Hall was part of one of the great programs in the area the last four years.

Now he gets to test himself at the NCAA Division I level.

A running back at MICDS, Hall signed Wednesday with Lindenwood University. Hall rushed for 1,709 yards and scored 32 total touchdowns for the Rams in the fall. He was the only local senior who signed with the Lions Wednesday, but they did add another area player folks will recognize.

CBC graduate and wide receiver Zach Hahn signed with Lindenwood, too. Last seen at Missouri, Hahn (5-11, 182) redshirted his freshman season in 2021 and made his Tigers' debut against Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

CBC vs. Milton, Ga. football

CBC's Wyatt Haverstick (90)) brings downs Milton's Luke Nickel (5) on a quarterback keeper in the first quarter action in Canton Freedom Bowl on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

CBC sends five more to college

CBC had five players sign in the early period in mid-December.

That was a lot.

The Cadets added five more Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Beau Brown (6-2, 265) signed with Truman State. Linebacker Kyan Franklin (6-3, 236) signed with Central Missouri. Linebacker Wyatt Haverstick (6-2, 200) signed with Benedictine College, offensive lineman Levi McGee (6-1, 300) signed with Pittsburg State and quarterback/defensive lineman James DiStaso-Hutchins (6-5, 220) signed with Mississippi College.

De Smet vs. Lee's Summit North

De Smet's Christian Cotton (4) looks at the opposing sideline before a Class 6 semifinal football game on Friday, November 18, 2022 at De Smet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo.

De Smet's Cotton finds a home

The long, hard recruiting journey of Chris Cotton has finally come to an end.

The senior quarterback at De Smet, Cotton signed with Central State University on Wednesday. The 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Cotton was a four-year starter in high school but he had to split his time between Trinity and De Smet. Trinity closed after his sophomore year and then he enrolled at De Smet.

As a senior Cotton rushed for a team-high 1,082 yards and 18 touchdowns. He passed for 1,733 yards, 14 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times.

Senior offensive lineman Chandler Brown (6-1, 275) signed with Illinois College. They joined cornerback Elijah Thomas (New Mexico State), Christian Gray (Notre Dame) and Mac Markway (LSU) as seniors that signed this school year. Gray, Markway and Thomas all signed in December.

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: cgove@stltoday.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
First Last High school Sport University
Preston Achter Priory tennis Army
Bailey Allen Webster Groves soccer Truman State
Jonah Allison Hillsboro cross country/track SIU Carbondale
Josh Allison Hillsboro cross country/track SIU Carbondale
Kylie Anderson Oakville soccer Northern Kentucky
Maya Anderson MICDS track Kentucky
Rylie Andrews St. Joseph's golf Missouri State
Olivia Appel Kirkwood soccer Spring Hill
Maggie Arceneaux Lafayette diving Missouri State
Lily Arndt Troy Buchanan softball Truman State
Bryer Arview Civic Memorial baseball Western Kentucky
Adrion Atkinson St. Mary's football Southwest Baptist
Megan Aulbert Lutheran St. Charles basketball Tennessee Tech
Natalie Avise Parkway South lacrosse Drury
Taylor Babb Ladue soccer SIU Edwardsville
Olivia Baca Edwardsville soccer Xavier
Emily Baker Alton soccer Southeast Missouri
Peyton Baker Alton soccer McKendree
Josh Baker-Mays Duchesne football Northwestern Oklahoma
Estelle Ballet John Burroughs field hockey Brown
Avery Bangert Oakville soccer IUPUI
Matt Barnes St. Louis U. High football Dayton
Audrey Base Marquette rowing Tennessee
Kel Battle Vianney football Truman State
Drew Baugus Kirkwood baseball Missouri S&T
Kamryn Bea O'Fallon Christian soccer Southern Indiana
Seth Benes Liberty baseball Indiana
Mia Berg Eureka volleyball Nebraska-Kearney
Benjamin Berger Francis Howell Central golf Missouri-St. Louis
Kennedy Bernsen Fort Zumwalt West soccer North Texas
Charles Berry Lafayette baseball Truman State
Addie Biehl St. Dominic soccer Illinois-Springfield
Brayden Biggs Belleville West baseball McKendree
Tank Billings Timberland football Missouri Southern
Sofia Birkenholz Francis Howell softball Truman State
Alli Bishop Westminster volleyball South Carolina-Aiken
Jack Bishop Oakville football Quincy
Tyler Bizzle Festus baseball Missouri S&T
Danielle Blackstun Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri
Emma Blaine Francis Howell Central volleyball Troy
Maleah Blomenkamp Freeburg softball SIU Edwardsville
Alyssa Bockius Lindbergh soccer St. Louis U.
Sophia Boente Belleville West softball St. Louis U.
Gabe Booker St. Mary's football Southwest Baptist
Nick Bova Troy Buchanan football McKendree
Maddie Bowman St. Joseph's soccer Cincinnati
Kaliel Boyd St. Mary's football Southwest Baptist
Arhmad Branch Festus football Purdue
Bowen Brantingham John Burroughs baseball Air Force
Alex Bray Marquette football Illinois
Emma Breier Jefferson volleyball Pittsburg State
Jessica Briers Kirkwood swimming New Hampshire
Brayden Briggs Belleville West baseball McKendree
Lorenzo Brinkley Kirkwood football Northwest Missouri
Beau Brown CBC football Truman State
Britney Brown O'Fallon triathlon Arizona State
Wyatt Brown Affton baseball Eastern Illinois
David Broughton Vianney baseball Quincy
Max Bruening Althoff golf SIU Edwardsville
Jackson Brungart Whitfield cross country/track Coastal Carolina
Khayli Buckels Parkway South tennis Omaha
Trevor Buhr Washington football Iowa State
Jack Burke Vianney football Truman State
Vivian Burke Webster Groves soccer Austin Peay
Luke Burns De Smet baseball William Jewell
Charlie Burt Chaminade baseball Truman State
Jack Byrne Holt football McKendree
Kyle Byrne CBC baseball Drury
Levis Caldwell Troy Buchanan soccer Rockhurst
Danny Campbell St. Louis U. High lacrosse Hobart
Demetrion Cannon De Smet football Southeast Missouri
Sam Cardwell De Smet baseball Maryville
Hailey Carmichael Fort Zumwalt East cross country/track Trevecca Nazarene
Madison Carney Marquette softball Southeast Missouri
Brooke Cattoor Fort Zumwalt South soccer Missouri State
Kathryn Chaves Maplewood-RH swimming Lindenwood
Caleb Cheatham Francis Howell Central baseball McKendree
Macy Christensen Kirkwood rowing Louisville
Aiden Cizek Lafayette baseball Missouri S&T
Brooke Coffey Incarnate Word basketball Illinois State
Julia Coleman Westminster basketball Texas State
Bryant Coley O'Fallon football Lincoln
Taylor Colmo Francis Howell soccer McKendree
Erin Connolly Clayton soccer Wisconsin
Quinn Conroy St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Kate Cooper Timberland wrestling Lindenwood
Jaxson Copelin Fort Zumwalt West cross country/track Bradley
Chris Cotton De Smet football Central State
Quinn Council Chaminade baseball Lindenwood
Georgia Cox Collinsville soccer McKendree
Matt Craig Liberty football Pittsburg State
Calista Crocker Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
David Cross Francis Howell Central wrestling Missouri
Mary Grace Cummings Francis Howell Central lacrosse Quincy
Anthony Cunningham Belleville East football Iowa State
Josh Cunningham De Smet baseball St. Louis U.
Abbie Danchus St. Dominic softball Truman State
Kennard Davis Vashon basketball SIU Carbondale
Josh Deal Francis Howell football Missouri State
Nicholas Deloach Cahokia football Missouri
Lilli Dempewolf Francis Howell swimming Quincy
Kenton Deverman Fort Zumwalt West baseball Evansville
Ana DiMaria Cor Jesu soccer Missouri
Ean DiPasquale Belleville East baseball Minnesota State
Barrett Disselhorst St. Charles West football Central Missouri
James DiStaso-Hutchins CBC football Mississippi College
Genesis Dixon Kirkwood track Kentucky
Jessica Dodd Marquette soccer Eastern Kentucky
Evelyn Doles Whitfield equestrian SMU
Shannon Dowell O'Fallon basketball Illinois State
Bella Dugger Civic Memorial track SIU Edwardsville
Anna Duncan St. Joseph's volleyball Manhattan
Grace Dunham Eureka soccer Purdue-Fort Wayne
Gigi Edwards Villa Duchesne field hockey Louisville
Kevin Emmanuel Eureka football Murray State
Lauren Fenoglio Granite City track Missouri S&T
Katy Fitzler St. Dominic soccer Drury
Conner Flieg Lutheran South baseball Drury
Chavi Flowers Incarnate Word track Illinois State
Caroline Foltz Cor Jesu swimming Indiana
Patrick Fortune Kirkwood football Missouri S&T
Ryan Foster Columbia bass fishing McKendree
Ellie Francoise Kirkwood field hockey Ball State
Kyan Franklin CBC football Central Missouri
Conner Freeze Breese Central baseball Quincy
Grant Fridley Wesclin basketball McKendree
Nick Fuess Mascoutah cross country Truman State
Drue Gaal Kirkwood soccer Missouri S&T
Chloe Gaither Ladue rowing North Carolina
Ella Gaona Nerinx Hall volleyball Florida State
Tyler Gant CBC football Northwestern
Jordan Gary Collinsville soccer St. Louis U.
Annika Gebel Summit lacrosse Drury
Madi Geisler Parkway South soccer Southeast Missouri
Ashley Geluck Belleville West volleyball Lindenwood
Emma Gianino Nerinx Hall soccer Dayton
Elise Gibson Belleville West volleyball Truman State
Maura Giesler Kirkwood soccer Cincinnati
Sarah Gilmore St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Olivia Goeke Ladue field hockey Davidson
Audrey Goodyear Parkway South soccer Ball State
Alex Grapsos Eureka gymnastics William & Mary
Christian Gray De Smet football Notre Dame
Adelaide Green Francis Howell Central soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Josh Gregory CBC football Cincinnati
Lucy Grier Francis Howell lacrosse Dominican
Trent Groff Eureka football Air Force
Molly Grohman Waterloo track Southeast Missouri
Norah Gum Waterloo basketball Missouri S&T
Adam Hachman Timberland baseball Arkansas
Matthew Haefner Lafayette basketball Truman State
Olivia Hahn Incarnate Word basketball Maryville
DeAundre Hall O'Fallon football Missouri Southern
Devin Hall Red Bud football McKendree
Steven Hall MICDS football Lindenwood
Avery Hamilton Edwardsville basketball Illinois-Springfield
Marcus Hansen O'Fallon football Western Illinois
Lane Harris Francis Howell Central baseball Charleston (W.V.)
Ryan Harper Villa Duchesne golf Truman State
Madelyn Hartman Lafayette volleyball Arkansas Tech
Abigail Harvell Seckman softball SIU Edwardsville
Kaden Harvie DuBourg cross country/track Rockhurst
Peyton Hatfield Granite City soccer Lindenwood
Dylan Hawthorne Ladue football Butler
Antwon Hayden East St. Louis football Illinois
Mackenzie Hayes Fort Zumwalt East soccer SIU Edwardsville
Maloy Heaghney Eureka baseball Missouri State
Reagan Hegarty Timberland soccer Drury
Holly Heldt Hermann volleyball Missouri Western
Samantha Helmering Clayton rowing Miami (Fla.)
Brandon Henderson East St. Louis football Illinois
Chase Hendricks St. Mary's football Ohio
Samara Henry Mascoutah bowling Arkansas State
Mark Hensley Washington football Northern Illinois
Ella Hickam Granite City soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Abby Hickman St. Joseph's beach volleyball McKendree
Maddie Hickman Kirkwood softball Central Arkansas
Emmi Hogan Granite City soccer Quincy
Riley Hoff Francis Howell lacrosse Rockhurst
Alexa Holley Triad soccer Maryville
Jordan Hollingsworth St. Dominic soccer Lindenwood
Jackson Holubowski Marquette baseball Missouri
Evan Hook Westminster baseball UT-Permian Basin
Aidan Houseworth Chaminade baseball Arkansas State
Zach Hudson Seckman football Southeast Missouri
Christian Hughes Kirkwood basketball Arkansas-Little Rock
Brady Hultman Francis Howell football Wyoming
Wyatt Huskey Festus baseball Harding
Madison Illingworth Francis Howell softball Missouri-St. Louis
Anna Intagliata Kirkwood beach volleyball Missouri State
Letuligasenoa Isaia Seckman track Arkansas State
Autumn Jackson Fort Zumwalt West soccer St. Louis U.
Laylah Jackson O'Fallon basketball Illinois-Springfield
Ashleigh Jamruk Mater Dei volleyball McKendree
Karsen Jany Columbia softball St. Louis U.
Megan Jeremias Collinsville soccer Murray State
Al-Mani Jimerson McCluer football Washburn
Dakota Joggerst Eureka baseball Truman State
Aden Johnson Francis Howell baseball Purdue Northwest
Drew Johnson Summit soccer Purdue Northwest
Kate Johnson Parkway South soccer Southern Indiana
Nicole Johnson Edwardsville golf Middle Tennesse State
Reece Johnson Festus track Missouri S&T
Christian Joiner O'Fallon football McKendree
DJ Jones Fort Zumwalt North football McKendree
Brian Jubelt Gillespie baseball McKendree
Kylie Kallision Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Samuel Kantarevic Oakville football Missouri S&T
Aubrey Kaupas Timberland soccer Truman State
Caroline Keithley Eureka volleyball Kansas City
Owen Kelly Belleville East baseball St. Louis U.
Addi Kersting St. Charles volleyball Troy
Lauren King Belleville West lacrosse McKendree
Jacob Kirt St. Charles West football Central Missouri
Kylie Kisgen Freeburg volleyball Ouachita Baptist
Ashley Klaus Fort Zumwalt East soccer Lewis
Tom Koenigstein Columbia football McKendree
Kilian Kohl St. Joseph's soccer Lindenwood
Greta Kohnz Notre Dame soccer Illinois-Springfield
Anna Kraemer Lafayette volleyball Lindenwood
Luke Kraft Kirkwood volleyball Maryville
Cullen Krieg Festus cross country/track SIU Edwardsville
Molly Kroenlein Lindbergh soccer Drury
Julia Lammert Ursuline soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Jahkai Lang Troy Buchanan football Missouri
Jenna Lang Fox lacrosse Quincy
Payton Lauer Eureka soccer Jacksonville University
Georgia Leary Villa Duchesne field hockey Wake Forest
Cameron Lee Duchesne football Northwestern Oklahoma
Nick Lee Marquette rowing San Diego
Samantha Lee Westminster swimming IUPUI
Warner Lenahan Marquette baseball Truman State
Zach Liggett Summit baseball Maryville
Sophia Loden Mascoutah basketball Southern Indiana
Anna Loeffelman Cor Jesu lacrosse Rockhurst
Jeremiyah Love CBC football Notre Dame
Kirstyn Loyd Jefferson volleyball Missouri Southern
Michael Ludwig Fort Zumwalt West football Truman State
Stella Lusicic Granite City soccer McKendree
Nathaniel Ly MICDS crew Yale
Kate MacBryde Webster Groves rowing North Carolina
Tyler Macon Kirkwood baseball Memphis
Josie Maddox Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Miranda Malcom Duchesne soccer SIU Edwardsville
Angelo Malek Timberland bass fishing McKendree
Collin Maloney Mehlville baseball Arkansas State
Kasenna Mamroth Fort Zumwalt West swimming Virginia Military
Alyssa Mann Civic Memorial cross country/track Southwest Baptist
Jimmy Mannino Hillsboro cross country/track Arkansas State
Dylan Mannino Belleville East baseball Western Kentucky
Isabella Marcum Fox cross country/track Eastern Illinois
Mac Markway De Smet football LSU
Hayleigh Martin Francis Howell soccer Central Missouri
Mia Martin St. Joseph's soccer George Mason
Reagan Martin O'Fallon golf Drury
Taylor Martin Columbia soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Carolyne Mathenia Belleville West soccer Illinois-Springfield
Jamond Mathis Duchesne football SIU Carbondale
Briana Maytas Seckman soccer Central Arkansas
Kofi Mbroh St. Charles football McKendree
Ella McAleenan Nerinx Hall soccer Lindenwood
Lucas McAllister CBC football Indiana State
Luke McChesney Francis Howell football Central Missouri
Xavier McClendon O'Fallon football Central Missouri
Tess McConnell Oakville volleyball Kansas City
Alivia McCulla Parkway South basketball Rockhurst
Wyatt Haverstock CBC football Pittsburg State
Donovan McIntosh St. Mary's football Kansas State
William McIver Oakville football Southwest Baptist
Abigail McMaster Cor Jesu soccer Rockhurst
Kylie McMinn O'Fallon soccer Marquette
Morgan Meador Marquette soccer Missouri
Lauren Meindl Timberland golf Drury
Mason Meinershagen Oakville track Kansas
Ethan Melton Holt baseball McKendree
Patrick Mendiola Belleville East baseball St. Louis U.
Katy Menke Hermann cross country/track Washburn
Owen Merrell Holt football McKendree
Abby Meyer Francis Howell cross country/track Missouri State
Savannah Meyer Liberty volleyball Arkansas Tech
Colt Michael O'Fallon football Missouri Southern
Allen Middleton Mascoutah football SIU Carbondale
Sophie Mika Ursuline volleyball Colorado State-Pueblo
Will Millard O'Fallon baseball Hillsdale
Logan Minton Lafayette football SIU Carbondale
Allen Mitchell Lutheran St. Charles football Campbell
Zoe Mitchell Timberland beach volleyball USC
Brendan Moehle Summit lacrosse Drury
Ray Molett Kirkwood gymnastics Northern Illinois
Megan Molner Incarnate Word soccer Northern Kentucky
Isabel Montileone Fort Zumwalt South soccer Quincy
Ally Moore Fort Zumwalt South soccer Arkansas State
Will Moore Ladue baseball Purdue
Winston Moore MICDS football Colgate
Jenna Mueller Oakville track Missouri S&T
Colin Mueth Vianney baseball Truman State
Zander Mueth Belleville East baseball Mississippi
Mary Kate Mulvaney St. Dominic volleyball Florida Southern
Dylan Murphy Columbia basketball St. Leo
Juliette Myrick Eureka volleyball Army
Quinn Nauman Kirkwood soccer Truman State
Kennedy Newman Francis Howell soccer McKendree
Tkiyah Nelson Whitfield basketball SIU Carbondale
Will Nicholson Belleville West football Lindenwood
Bryce Nicolay Oakville baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Kara Niewoehner Lafayette lacrosse Davidson
Brett Norfleet Francis Howell football Missouri
Emily Northcutt Liberty rowing Kansas State
Mattie Ohlsen Pattonville soccer Lindenwood
Alexis O'Mara Liberty cross country/track Rockhurst
Nick Ortinau Francis Howell Central football Central Missouri
Olivia Ortt Fort Zumwalt West soccer SIU Carbondale
Zach Ortwerth St. Louis U. High football Iowa
Jennifer Padron Francis Howell Central volleyball Illinois-Springfield
Anna Pagano Notre Dame soccer Kansas State
Cecilia Parker Alton swimming McKendree
Tanner Paschke Fort Zumwalt North baseball Iowa
Elise Paul Lutheran South volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Bobby Pauly Orchard Farm soccer SIU Edwardsville
Bryn Pawlik Fort Zumwalt South rowing Kansas State
Jack Pearson Kirkwood baseball Truman State
Kaden Peer CBC baseball Missouri
Sophia Pelligreen Clayton cross country St. Louis U.
Jaliah Pelly O'Fallon basketball Indiana State
Abby Peterson Sullivan basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Juliette Phillips MICDS swimming Binghamton
Eric Podgorny MICDS baseball Xavier
Cameron Poe CBC baseball Duke
Ella Post Incarnate Word soccer Missouri Western
Esther Pottebaum John Burroughs field hockey Stanford
Natalie Potts Incarnate Word basketball Nebraska
Nina Preusser Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U.
Lucy Price Parkway South swimming Lindenwood
Nick Pugh St. Charles baseball McKendree
Morgan Puszkar Timberland soccer Truman State
Ava Quallen Marquette rowing Clemson
AJ Rallo Whitfield wrestling Bellarmine
Dillon Ramella St. Louis U. High football Missouri Southern
Kaleb Randolph O'Fallon football Western Illinois
Griffin Ray Hillsboro wrestling Nebraska
Julia Ray MICDS cross country/track Tennessee
Maggie Reed Visitation field hockey Miami (Ohio)
Tess Reed Visitation field hockey Iowa
Braelynn Reese Hazelwood Central volleyball Central State
Travis Reeves Timberland football Lincoln
Gabby Rettinghaus Timberland golf Missouri Southern
Breden Revermann Breese Central football McKendree
Mattie Reynolds Lutheran St. Charles volleyball Quincy
Madison Rhyne Oakville softball Maryville
Kam Richardson Kirkwood football Delta State
Lyla Rider Fort Zumwalt West track Truman State
Jamal Roberts St. Mary's football Missouri
Malia Robertson O'Fallon softball Western Illinois
Santino Robinson Mascoutah wrestling SIU Edwardsville
Jackson Rodgers Father McGivney baseball Western Illinois
Brendan Rodis Vianney baseball Rockhurst
Megan Rogan Francis Howell soccer Arkansas-Little Rock
Austin Romaine Hillsboro football Kansas State
Sofia Rositano Oakville lacrosse Tusculum
Ava Roth Jefferson volleyball Arkansas
Brayden Rubel Francis Howell Central baseball Maryville
Cole Ruble Seckman football Southeast Missouri
Jessi Rudar Winfield socccer Missouri Western
Thomas Ruder De Smet lacrosse Canisius
Natalie Ruffus Summit lacrosse East Stroudsburg
Trey Rusthoven Fort Zumwalt East golf Central Michigan
Annie Ryan St. Joseph's field hockey Ohio
Riley Sahrhage Oakville soccer Maryville
Anna Sainato Marquette soccer Lewis
Elizabeth Saitz Lutheran South track Missouri S&T
Marissa Sanabria Holt wrestling Lindenwood
Keka Sanborn Timberland football William Jewell
Jackson Sapp North Point wrestling Wisconsin Parkside
Parker Scheele MICDS soccer Indiana
Sophia Schoen Nerinx Hall soccer McKendree
Ian Schram Festus cross country/track Wichita State
Alex Schreckenberg Columbia baseball McKendree
Allison Schrumpf Pattonville soccer Lindenwood
Drew Schulte Troy baseball Drury
Joe Schwartz Waterloo cross country Southern Indiana
Lucie Schwartz Visitation soccer St. Louis U.
Justin Selbert Eureka football Princeton
Garrett Shearer St. Louis U. High baseball Northwestern
Jayson Shorb Summit baseball Missouri Western
Julia Shoults St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Alexis Shuster Liberty soccer Austin Peay
Sam Siegel Ladue soccer Dayton
Magdalena Singleton Parkway South cross country/track Missouri State
Ellie Skale John Burroughs beach volleyball Santa Clara
Rachel Skyberg Liberty soccer Bellarmine
Brett Smith Troy Buchanan wrestling Northern Illinois
Caitlyn Smith St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Calli Smith Waterloo golf SIU Carbondale
Gabe Smith Father McGivney baseball Mississippi
Hailey Smith Timberland track Missouri S&T
Jalen Smith O'Fallon football Lindenwood
Khamari Smith Webster Groves football Northwest Missouri
Madison Smith St. Joseph's volleyball Illinois State
Keira Smyser Cor Jesu soccer Iowa
Adam Snoke Lutheran South cross country/track Tennessee
Owen Spore Priory soccer Army
Slayton Spencer De Smet soccer Truman State
Ellison Springer Clayton rowing Wisconsin
Avery Stanfill Westminster volleyball Harding
Gabby Starman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Indiana State
Kylie Stehlin Summit volleyball Louisiana-Monroe
Katie Steinhoff Fort Zumwalt West soccer Arkansas State
Kendall Stone Visitation golf Rockhurst
Mackenzie Stroisch Fox lacrosse McKendree
Cannon Stuckey Lafayette baseball Drury
JD Suarez Kirkwood swimming Colgate
Kylee Sullivan Parkway South swimming Missouri
Sam Summer Sullivan football Missouri Southern
Charos Sutton Troy Buchanan football Southwest Baptist
Michael Teason CBC football Missouri State
Ella Their Summit cross country/track SIU Edwardsville
Elijah Thomas De Smet football New Mexico State
Henry Thomas CBC bowling Lindenwood
Zane Timon Mascoutah baseball Eastern Illinois
Cami Torres Cor Jesu rowing Seattle
Jacie Tottleben Visitation soccer Rockhurst
Kameron Trammel Madison football McKendree
Jayden Trotter Hazelwood Central football Lincoln
Hutton Trout Priory baseball Rockhurst
Alli Tudor Holt softball Lindenwood
Grace Tyson Lafayette cross country/track Indiana
Kayden Uhlmeyer Troy Buchanan football Missouri S&T
Kayla Ulrich Sullivan softball Missouri State
Abby Ulsas Summit softball St. Louis U.
Meera Upadhyay Ladue golf Eastern Illinois
Madison Valenti Francis Howell Central soccer Illinois State
Dylan Van CBC football Western Illinois
Abby Vaughn Incarnate Word soccer Illinois-Springfield
Abby Venhaus Columbia track Eastern Illinois
Mary Vetter Ladue field hockey St. Louis U.
Marin Vines Kirkwood soccer SIU Edwardsville
Kate Virtel Cor Jesu soccer Belmont
Dominic Voegele Columbia baseball Kansas
Aubree Wallace Civic Memorial soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Bryan J. Ward Chaminade basketball Southeast Missouri
Ashley Ware Parkway South softball Missouri-St. Louis
Farand Washington St. Mary's football Southeast Missouri
Jeremiah Watson Hazelwood Central football Lincoln
Nathan Watson Ritenour track Pittsburg State
Addisyn Weiskopf Oakville soccer Missouri State
Emerson Weller Edwardsville basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Bella Welton Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri S&T
Jacob Werner Summit lacrosse Drury
Drew Whitaker De Smet lacrosse Rockhurst
Melissa White Lafayette soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Sofia Whitelaw Holt soccer Northern Iowa
Peyton Willeford Hillsboro archery Lindenwood
Brinley Willenbrock Fox lacrosse Missouri Western
Linzy Williams Francis Howell track Missouri State
Quaran Williams Parkway North football Miami (Ohio)
Rebecca Williams Incarnate Word swimming Nebraska-Kearney
Layne Witherspoon Lafayette volleyball Eastern Illinois
Abrham Wojcikiewicz Civic Memorial wrestling Stanford
Katie Wondell Jefferson archery Lindenwood
Tyler Woodcock St. Louis U. High baseball Rockhurst
Audrey Woods Nerinx Hall field hockey Lindenwood
Jackson Yarberry Timberland baseball St. Louis U.
Joshua Yin Ladue rowing Princeton
Audra Yoder Marquette lacrosse Rockhurst
Nazzan Zanetello CBC baseball Arkansas
William Zareh Webster Groves baseball Missouri State
Henry Zenor St. Louis U. High baseball Queens of Charlotte
Kendall Zimmer Eureka soccer Truman State

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: cgove@stltoday.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Joey Aiello Civic Memorial soccer Southwestern Illinois
Carter Allen Francis Howell baseball St. Charles CC
Josie Allen Festus basketball Jefferson
Parker Anderson Hermann baseball St. Charles CC
Quinn Argetsinger De Smet baseball Southwestern Illinois
Ana Arman Festus softball East Central
Mason Arnold Lutheran South baseball Jefferson
Zoey Arnold Pacific soccer Culver-Stockton
Colin Aubuchon St. Dominic golf Concordia (Neb.)
Allie Auer Oakville soccer Westminster
Adam Badwan St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan
Emme Bailey Kirkwood lacrosse Benedictine (Kan.)
Heather Bana Holt volleyball Columbia College
Jessie Beaumont Kirkwood track Taylor
Shleby Beckman Holt volleyball Baker
McKenna Beene Holt soccer Culver-Stockton
Amelia Bendick Westminster field hockey Sewanee
Lauren Bickel Marquette softball Texas-Dallas
Miles Birke CBC baseball Washington
Quin Blackburn Pacific basketball Culver-Stockton
Ella Bland St. Dominic volleyball Webster
Maddie Bock Ursuline volleyball Fontbonne
Dean Booker Fox baseball Baptist Bible
Ella Borgmeyer Francis Howell Central soccer St. Charles CC
Bella Borja Freeburg volleyball Kaskaskia
Peyton Braile Liberty baseball St. Charles CC
Carter Breuchaud O'Fallon soccer Monmouth
Ben Bricket Holt baseball William Woods
Erin Brooks Pacific volleyball East Central
Chandler Brown De Smet football Illinois College
Delaynie Brown Francis Howell Central soccer Columbia College
Alli Brumfield Fort Zumwalt West cross country/track Missouri Baptist
Hannah Burch St. Pius X volleyball Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Kamdyn Burman Mascoutah bowling Avila
Daleigh Cairns Fox softball Wabash Valley
Chris Caldwell O'Fallon football Wisconsin-Whitewater
Philandias Calvin Eureka football Culver-Stockton
Tavion Campbell Roosevelt football Missouri Valley
Brianna Chong Lafayette lacrosse Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Emma Clark John Burroughs volleyball Rhodes
Lauren Clawson Francis Howell volleyball Missouri Baptist
Evan Cleveland Kirkwood lacrosse DePauw
Kelsey Cochran Lindbergh soccer Westminster
Aiden Cole Liberty baseball St. Charles CC
Isabel Coleman Seckman soccer Illinois College
Courtney Conlon Lindbergh soccer Carroll (Wisc.)
Peter Conard Priory rowing Tufts
Mya Courtois Festus basketball Mount Mercy
Addison Curtis Timberland soccer Benedictine
Emma Daleen Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Culver-Stockton
Mariah Dallas Fort Zumwalt South basketball Moberly
Nick Daugherty Fox baseball Baptist Bible
Ashleigh Davis Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri Baptist
Dalton Dawson Francis Howell Central golf Missouri Baptist
Lydia DeBello Summit lacrosse Aurora
Jacobee Delaney McCluer football Missouri Valley
Louis Dieckmann St. Charles West football Missouri Baptist
Tirzah Dodorico Hermann track Columbia College
Maya Dowdy Duchesne soccer Benedictine
Reed Drabant Columbia baseball Vincennes
Payton Dunn Fort Zumwalt East volleyball Lewis & Clark
Max Eastman Ladue football Pomona
Michael Elvin MICDS football Grinnell
Jack Enger John Burroughs baseball Kenyon
Iabel Erdman Clayton cross country Washington
Quentin Ervin St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan
Cole Evans Timberland baseball East Central
Madalyn Everly Francis Howell soccer Millikin
Oliver Ferris Whitfield baseball Benedictine
Porter Fike Columbia baseball Missouri Valley
Lexi Filkins Lutheran South softball/volleyball East Central
Spencer Fleming Francis Howell Central wrestling Missouri Baptist
Alex Fowler St. Louis U. High football DePauw
Maya Fuller Crossroads volleyball Wisconsin-Platteville
Logan Flynn Kirkwood baseball Central Methodist
Kara Gagliano Liberty volleyball Benedictine
Montez Gear Parkway North football Missouri Valley
Ethan Gjelvik Kirkwood football Carthage
Allison Glenn Fort Zumwalt West soccer Stephens
Mikayla Goforth Francis Howell Central softball Avila
Aiden Goldstein Ladue lacrosse DePauw
Jacob Goldstein Ladue lacrosse Gettysburg
Toby Goodwin St. Charles baseball St. Charles CC
Gavin Grass Festus football Westminster
Emily Griege Westminster ice hockey Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Abby Grohmann Gibault volleyball Greenville
Lilly Hackworth Timberland wrestling Missouri Baptist
Lucas Hammond St. Louis U. High soccer Johns Hopkins
Jaylain Hampton St. Mary's football Missouri Baptist
Zion Hampton Ladue basketball Illinois College
Dave'Yana Harding Duchesne tennis St. Mary (Kan.)
Jeremiah Hardnett O'Fallon football Monmouth
Adam Hastings Chaminade baseball Johnson County
Wyatt Haverstock CBC football Benedictine
Shelby Hawk Collinsville soccer Lewis & Clark
Cooper Hayes Holt soccer Columbia College
Molly Heller Nerinx Hall soccer DePauw
Coryn Higby Warrenton soccer St. Charles CC
Jarah Hoffman Holt softball St. Charles CC
Brookyn Hollander St. Louis U. High volleyball Wittenberg
Kaylea Holmes Festus cross country/track Mobile
Carson Howe O'Fallon soccer Loras
Tyler Howe O'Fallon soccer Wartburg
Sophie Howell Kirkwood swimming Olivet Nazarene
Riley Huelsmann Parkway North swimming Stevens Institute
Olivia Hulsey Oakville soccer Illinois College
Nick Hunkins Pacific cross country Columbia College
MacKenzie Hurst Warrenton softball St. Charles CC
Meghan Illingworth Francis Howell basketball Webster
Kahlek Jackson Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan
Graden Jansen Kirkwood lacrosse Milwaukee Engineering
Denereio Jarriett Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan
Robert Johns Lafayette baseball State Fair
Jesse Johnson Hazelwood Central football Missouri Valley
Luke Johnson Seckman football Missouri Baptist
Rob Jones Duchesne football Culver-Stockton
Ian Junkin Washington baseball Moberly
Katie Kantrovitz John Burroughs field hockey Amherst
Morgan Keefe Belleville West tennis Lewis & Clark
Aidan Kelly Liberty wrestling Baldwin Wallace
Cameron Kempft Parkway North football Missouri Valley
Becca Kennon Fort Zumwalt East softball Kansas Wesleyan
Benjamin Kern CBC baseball William Woods
Alyssa King St. Charles wrestling Missouri Baptist
Zoe Klaus Warrenton volleyball Morton
Samantha Kozlowski Liberty softball East Central
Kailynn Kruep Mater Dei basketball/softball Blackburn
Myles Kruger Kirkwood baseball Rhodes
Ty Kueper Breese Central baseball Greenville
Sydney Ladage Oakville soccer Hiram
Ian Lancaster Kirkwood baseball East Central
Hannah Lange Francis Howell Central soccer William Woods
Emma Lanz Affton softball Jefferson
Ryan Lavery Priory soccer Benedictine, Kan.
Jeremy Lewis Lafayette football Iowa Western
Cal L'Hommedieu Priory soccer Washington
Emily Likes Warrenton volleyball Ottawa
Kamryn Link Gillespie baseball Johnson County
Blake Lintzenich O'Fallon football Missouri Baptist
Courtnee Lowery Herculaneum softball Jefferson
Logan Malott Ladue golf Missouri Baptist
Claire Markovich Timberland soccer Columbia College
Amir Martin St. Charles West football Westminster
Lilly McCollum Eureka wrestling Missouri Baptist
Ryan McDonald Troy Buchanan baseball St. Charles CC
Haidyn McGill O'Fallon baseball John A. Wood
Lauren McGualey Marquette field hockey DePauw
Rylie McLeod Oakville volleyball Manchester
Isabella McMillan Parkway North lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Maddox Meier St. Charles baseball William Jewell
Megan Menaj Lindbergh volleyball Washington
Max Mentel Westminster baseball Jefferson
Jack Meyer Pacific baseball East Central
Kara Middleton Francis Howell Central lacrosse Aurora
Brayden Miller St. Charles West football Grand View
Kanise Mills Lift for Life basketball Principia
Genevieve Moeller Duchesne bowling Missouri Baptist
Brayden Montgomery Festus baseball Jefferson
Jersey Moonier Festus soccer Mineral Area
Nate Moore Festus baseball Jefferson
Lucas Morgan Owensville cross country William Woods
Delaney Morio Mascoutah volleyball Webster
Will Morris Francis Howell Central soccer Culver-Stockton
Ahren Muehleisen Westminster trap shooting Montreat
Will Muench Timberland baseball State Fair
Payten Mugele Wesclin baseball Lincoln Land
Anna Murphy Marquette soccer Fontbonne
Kylie Murray Alton Marquette volleyball Baker
Nick Muskopf Belleville West baseball Lewis & Clark
Paul Myles Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan
Arielle Neal Nerinx Hall volleyball Carthage
Brysen Nepute Francis Howell baseball San Jacinto
Austin Ney Lafayette soccer Belhaven
Aidan Nicholson Francis Howell Central lacrosse Benedictine
Ella Nikodym Duchesne volleyball Missouri Baptist
Maci Nolie Sullivan volleyball Jefferson
Alex Nortrup Fort Zumwalt North soccer William Woods
Zara Nourie MICDS soccer Ithaca
Erin O'Connell Nerinx Hall soccer Illinois College
Omorion Oliphant Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan
Avary Osborne Edwardsville field hockey Earlham
Cristian Padilla Francis Howell Central soccer/tennis Missouri Baptist
Ian Parker Parkway North football Ottawa
Jadyn Patton Westminster trap shooting Emmanuel
Sam Paule Washington baseball State Fair
Cameron Pidcock Kirkwood baseball Jefferson
Aubrey Piel Red Bud volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Reese Plont Alton volleyball North Park
Chloe Plough Alton tennis Illinois College
Alexis Pohlman Summit volleyball Brandeis
Greg Powell-Kenner Duchesne football Greenville
Molly Prichard Pacific track State Fair
Nolan Pruett Breese Central football Missouri Baptist
Izzy Toeben Breese Central volleyball Kaskaskia
Haley Puetz Borgia softball Central Methodist
AJ Raines Timberland football Iowa Western
Nina Reckamp Duchesne basketball Ave Maria
Dorian Reddic MICDS football Monmouth
Anthony Reding Fox football Missouri Valley
Trevor Reed John Burroughs basketball Denison
Gavin Reidel Fort Zumwalt South baseball Jefferson
Amilio Renteria Belleville West baseball Harris Stowe
Abbi Renwick Seckman soccer Illinois College
Addie Rhea Ursuline softball William Woods
Paige Rice Francis Howell Central soccer Missouri Baptist
John Roberts St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan
Cooper Robertson Fort Zumwalt West baseball St. Charles CC
Devyn Rodger MICDS track Augustana
Isabella Rodriguez Holt volleyball William Penn
Patrick Rogan Lafayette baseball Parkland
Ayden Rogers Francis Howell baseball Jefferson
Jack Rollo MICDS baseball Denison
Tyler Rosecrans Columbia baseball Hannibal-LaGrange
Summer Sansoucie Festus soccer Illinois College
Eve Sandoval Fort Zumwalt West softball East Central
Alyssa Sauls Alton softball Lewis & Clark
Sami Scholtz Summit softball Jefferson
Savannah Seel DuBourg soccer Huntington
Madelyn Seitz Eureka softball Indiana Wesleyan
Sydney Shields Kirkwood lacrosse DePauw
Vito Signaigo Liberty rowing Milwaukee Engineering
Paige Siebert Jefferson volleyball Missouri Valley
Ethan Simpson Pacific baseball East Central
Haylie Silva Lutheran South soccer Culver-Stockton
Dillon Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC
Logan Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC
Mason Snider Pacific baseball East Central
Cameron Snow CBC bowling William Woods
Alex Snyder Nerinx Hall swimming Trinity
Amad Soufi Oakville wrestling Missouri Baptist
Faith Spicer Fox wrestling Ottawa
Sydney Starks John Burroughs basketball Washington
Jacob Stickles Fort Zumwalt West football Rhodes
Michael Stivers Seckman football Illinois College
Emma Storck Webster Groves soccer Wilmington (Ohio)
Lily Stout Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Missouri Baptist
Samuel Street Fox football Missouri Valley
Ryan Stevens CBC baseball Jefferson
Olivia Stroker Incarnate Word softball Concordia (Ill.)
Gannon Sturdy Kirkwood football DePauw
Camdyn Suttory Fort Zumwalt East soccer St. Charles CC
Alexa Swaller Cor Jesu volleyball Univ. of Dallas
Bea Talbott Ladue field hockey Connecticut College
Luke Tanner Summit baseball St. Charles CC
Christopher Taylor Granite City soccer Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Kai Taylor Summit football Missouri Baptist
Jenna Teakert Parkway North softball Florida Southwestern
Noah Tepe Red Bud football Westminster
Grace Theiss Ursuline golf Millikin
Olivia Thurman Kirkwood rowing Williams
Jackson Tobias Warrenton golf Central Methodist
Maryann Tomlinson Pacific volleyball Stephens
Grant Trentmann Washington baseball Moberly
Raegen Trentman Freeburg softball Hannibal-LaGrange
Peter Underwood CBC baseball Jefferson
Henry Upshaw Clayton baseball Cornerstone
Rayne VanReed Warrenton volleyball East Central
Brody Vondera Francis Howell golf Missouri Baptist
Emily Wagner St. Charles bowling Missouri Baptist
Lillian Ware Lafayette softball Emory
Riley Watson Liberty volleyball Fontbonne
Brennan Weik Columbia baseball St. Louis CC
Darya Weintz Summit lacrosse Trine
Adonis Whitley Ladue football Missouri Valley
Mia Wikoff Liberty soccer Fontbonne
Abigail Wilken Eureka softball Millikin
Karen Willaredt Granite City track Marian
Danielle Williams Notre Dame soccer Illinois College
James Williams Fort Zumwalt East football Missouri Baptist
Taylor Williams Affton basketball Greenville
Tobias Williams Hazelwood Central football Missouri Valley
Anamaria Wilson Oakville golf St. Mary (Neb.)
Brady Wilson Francis Howell baseball Jefferson
Thaddeaus Woodard Kirkwood lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Lily Work Cor Jesu softball Webster
Ashlynn Wuebbels Belleville West soccer Greenville
Nathan Yao MICDS soccer Carnegie Mellon
Emalee Young Fort Zumwalt West volleyball William Penn
Megan Zablonski Timberland volleyball Webster
Matthew Zeller Seckman football Illinois College
Nina Zimmermann Washington wrestling Missouri Baptist
Graham Zucker Clayton swimming Emory
Brayden Zyung Civic Memorial soccer Southwestern Illinois
