Football signing day notebook: St. Mary's sends 11 to next level; Hultman lands at Wyoming

If Ken Turner said it once he said it 100 times.

St. Mary’s football coach, Turner kept telling senior wide receiver Chase Hendricks that everyone’s recruiting process is different and his time would come.

It finally did Wednesday when Hendricks signed his binding national letter of intent with Ohio University.

“He doesn’t have to hear my say that anymore,” Turner said with a chuckle.

Hendricks was one of 11 Dragons who signed to play college football Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period for high school senior football players.

Of the 11 who signed, three will stay together at Southwest Baptist University and three more will head together to Iowa Wesleyan University.

Safety, linebacker and Class 4 all-state defensive player of the year Kalile Boyd (6-foot, 215 pounds) leads the contingent headed to Bolivar-based Southwest Baptist. He’s joined by fellow seniors in linebacker Gabe Booker (6-1, 220) and defensive lineman Adrion Atkinson (6-0, 270).

That trio will reunite with 2022 St. Mary’s graduate and defensive lineman Cartez Peoples (6-0, 280), who also signed with Southwest Baptist after spending the fall semester at Iowa Wesleyan.

“I’m happy for my guys,” Turner said. “They’re happy where they’re going so I’m happy.”

Southwest Baptist cleaned up locally as Oakville running back Will McIver (5-8, 170), Troy Buchanan quarterback Charos Sutton (5-10, 170) and Hillsboro two-way lineman Alex Medina (5-11, 215) all signed there as well.

Cornerback Farand Washington (6-0, 153) signed with Southeast Missouri State. Turner said the progress Washington made as a player in his three years with the program is among the most impressive he’s seen in his coaching career.

“He might be the most improved player I’ve ever coached,” Turner said. “He’s going to be a heck of a football player for them. He was for us.”

The trio headed to Iowa Wesleyan include left guard Adam Badwan (6-1, 270), center Quentin Ervin (6-0, 341) and running back/linebacker John Roberts Jr. (6-2, 218).

Heading off to college is a significant step in life and Turner likes that there will be familiar faces at the next level for these Dragons.

“That’s so helpful I think,” Turner said. “You’ve got that person you can lean on, you’ve got a friend.”

Hendricks (5-11, 185) won’t have any high school teammates with him at Ohio, but he’s fired up to head that way and make some new friends immediately.

Like today.

“I want to get to school right now,” Hendricks said with a laugh.

His excitement is understandable after the long and arduous recruiting process he went through. Hendricks and the rest of these seniors had to deal with ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning at the end of their freshman years. The NCAA granted a blanket year of eligibility to all participants affected by the pandemic. The transfer portal and name, image and likeness changes have added a different spin to what had been an established recruiting progression.

Through it all Hendricks knew he was going to find a place to continue his academic and athletic career, but it wasn’t always easy to stay patient.

“It was very long and tough,” Hendricks said.

When he signed his official paperwork Wednesday morning and sent it off, Hendricks could finally let the weight of the situation go. He’s locked in with Ohio and Ohio is locked in with him. There’s no more stressing about what the future looks like. It’s finally settled.

“It’s like a big relief,” Hendricks said. “You can take the pressure off your shoulders. This is the place for you and you’re good.”

Ohio got an excellent playmaker as Hendricks caught 39 passes for 932 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns as St. Mary’s won the Class 4 state championship, its second consecutive state title after claiming the Class 3 crown in 2021.

Hendricks knew college football was something he wanted to try before he began high school. When he arrived at St. Mary’s he said he understood it was a stepping stone for the bigger goal and approached it as such.

“Coming into high school I knew it’d be different,” Hendricks said. “You have to work, work, work and earn your spot.”

McKendree loads up on locals

There is no shortage of talent in the area, and McKendree lured some of the best into signing with it Wednesday.

Union quarterback Liam Hughes (6-4, 185) is among the most prolific players to sign with the Bearcats. He passed for 1,849 yards, 27 touchdowns and was intercepted four times in the fall. He also rushed for six more touchdowns. As a junior he was even better as he passed for 1,944 yards, 24 touchdowns and was picked off three times.

Collinsville has two key pieces of its program sign with McKendree in multipurpose standout Kolby Anderson (5-10, 195) and running back Jerry Richardson (5-9, 170).

The Gateway Athletic Conference will be well represented as Troy Buchanan linebacker Nick Bova (6-0, 190), Holt cornerback Jack Byrne (6-1, 185), Holt quarterback Owen Merrell (5-10, 195), Fort Zumwalt North running back DJ Jones (5-8, 180) and St. Charles running back Kofi Mbroh (5-7, 195) are all headed to McKendree.

The Southwestern Conference has its share of players making their way to McKendree in O’Fallon wide receiver Christian Joiner (5-9, 175), Belleville East linebacker Jayden Howard (5-11, 179) and Belleville East defensive lineman OJ Mosley (6-0, 277).

The defensive secondary will be buffed up with the signing of Lutheran St. Charles’s CJ Holloway (6-0, 160), Marquette’s Drew Ellis (6-2,164), Parkway South’s Pierce Bryant (6-1, 180), Cahokia’s Keshawn Lyons (6-0, 160) and Madison’s Kameron Trammel (5-10, 150).

Mehlville’s Marvin Hall Jr. (6-2, 286) and Red Bud’s Devin Hall (6-2, 220) were recruited as defensive linemen.

There’s plenty of playmaking in Mascoutah’s multi-talented Quincy Hall Jr. (6-0, 160), who caught 41 passes for 810 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns as a senior.

Also headed to McKendree are Columbia offensive lineman Thomas Koenigstein (6-2, 285), Breese Central linebacker Justin Walsh and Althoff running back Malik Nave (5-10, 175).

Hultman leads trio at Howell

Brady Hultman did everything he was asked at Francis Howell.

Now he’ll take his talents to Big Sky Country.

The 6-foot and 215-pound Hultman signed Wednesday with Wyoming. Hultman was a two-way standout for the Vikings as he made 131 tackles and 12 tackles for loss and six sacks at linebacker. He rushed for 1,274 yards and 24 touchdowns as Howell won the Class 5 state championship, its first in school history.

Teammate and kicker Josh Deal (6-0, 205) signed with Missouri State. Deal is the state’s all-time leader in points by a kicker and a four-year varsity standout. Howell long snapper Luke McChesney (5-10, 220) signed with Central Missouri.

Lindenwood lands two area players

Steve Hall was part of one of the great programs in the area the last four years.

Now he gets to test himself at the NCAA Division I level.

A running back at MICDS, Hall signed Wednesday with Lindenwood University. Hall rushed for 1,709 yards and scored 32 total touchdowns for the Rams in the fall. He was the only local senior who signed with the Lions Wednesday, but they did add another area player folks will recognize.

CBC graduate and wide receiver Zach Hahn signed with Lindenwood, too. Last seen at Missouri, Hahn (5-11, 182) redshirted his freshman season in 2021 and made his Tigers' debut against Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

CBC sends five more to college

CBC had five players sign in the early period in mid-December.

That was a lot.

The Cadets added five more Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Beau Brown (6-2, 265) signed with Truman State. Linebacker Kyan Franklin (6-3, 236) signed with Central Missouri. Linebacker Wyatt Haverstick (6-2, 200) signed with Benedictine College, offensive lineman Levi McGee (6-1, 300) signed with Pittsburg State and quarterback/defensive lineman James DiStaso-Hutchins (6-5, 220) signed with Mississippi College.

De Smet's Cotton finds a home

The long, hard recruiting journey of Chris Cotton has finally come to an end.

The senior quarterback at De Smet, Cotton signed with Central State University on Wednesday. The 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Cotton was a four-year starter in high school but he had to split his time between Trinity and De Smet. Trinity closed after his sophomore year and then he enrolled at De Smet.

As a senior Cotton rushed for a team-high 1,082 yards and 18 touchdowns. He passed for 1,733 yards, 14 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times.

Senior offensive lineman Chandler Brown (6-1, 275) signed with Illinois College. They joined cornerback Elijah Thomas (New Mexico State), Christian Gray (Notre Dame) and Mac Markway (LSU) as seniors that signed this school year. Gray, Markway and Thomas all signed in December.

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 First Last High school Sport University Preston Achter Priory tennis Army Bailey Allen Webster Groves soccer Truman State Jonah Allison Hillsboro cross country/track SIU Carbondale Josh Allison Hillsboro cross country/track SIU Carbondale Kylie Anderson Oakville soccer Northern Kentucky Maya Anderson MICDS track Kentucky Rylie Andrews St. Joseph's golf Missouri State Olivia Appel Kirkwood soccer Spring Hill Maggie Arceneaux Lafayette diving Missouri State Lily Arndt Troy Buchanan softball Truman State Bryer Arview Civic Memorial baseball Western Kentucky Adrion Atkinson St. Mary's football Southwest Baptist Megan Aulbert Lutheran St. Charles basketball Tennessee Tech Natalie Avise Parkway South lacrosse Drury Taylor Babb Ladue soccer SIU Edwardsville Olivia Baca Edwardsville soccer Xavier Emily Baker Alton soccer Southeast Missouri Peyton Baker Alton soccer McKendree Josh Baker-Mays Duchesne football Northwestern Oklahoma Estelle Ballet John Burroughs field hockey Brown Avery Bangert Oakville soccer IUPUI Matt Barnes St. Louis U. High football Dayton Audrey Base Marquette rowing Tennessee Kel Battle Vianney football Truman State Drew Baugus Kirkwood baseball Missouri S&T Kamryn Bea O'Fallon Christian soccer Southern Indiana Seth Benes Liberty baseball Indiana Mia Berg Eureka volleyball Nebraska-Kearney Benjamin Berger Francis Howell Central golf Missouri-St. Louis Kennedy Bernsen Fort Zumwalt West soccer North Texas Charles Berry Lafayette baseball Truman State Addie Biehl St. Dominic soccer Illinois-Springfield Brayden Biggs Belleville West baseball McKendree Tank Billings Timberland football Missouri Southern Sofia Birkenholz Francis Howell softball Truman State Alli Bishop Westminster volleyball South Carolina-Aiken Jack Bishop Oakville football Quincy Tyler Bizzle Festus baseball Missouri S&T Danielle Blackstun Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri Emma Blaine Francis Howell Central volleyball Troy Maleah Blomenkamp Freeburg softball SIU Edwardsville Alyssa Bockius Lindbergh soccer St. Louis U. Sophia Boente Belleville West softball St. Louis U. Gabe Booker St. Mary's football Southwest Baptist Nick Bova Troy Buchanan football McKendree Maddie Bowman St. Joseph's soccer Cincinnati Kaliel Boyd St. Mary's football Southwest Baptist Arhmad Branch Festus football Purdue Bowen Brantingham John Burroughs baseball Air Force Alex Bray Marquette football Illinois Emma Breier Jefferson volleyball Pittsburg State Jessica Briers Kirkwood swimming New Hampshire Brayden Briggs Belleville West baseball McKendree Lorenzo Brinkley Kirkwood football Northwest Missouri Beau Brown CBC football Truman State Britney Brown O'Fallon triathlon Arizona State Wyatt Brown Affton baseball Eastern Illinois David Broughton Vianney baseball Quincy Max Bruening Althoff golf SIU Edwardsville Jackson Brungart Whitfield cross country/track Coastal Carolina Khayli Buckels Parkway South tennis Omaha Trevor Buhr Washington football Iowa State Jack Burke Vianney football Truman State Vivian Burke Webster Groves soccer Austin Peay Luke Burns De Smet baseball William Jewell Charlie Burt Chaminade baseball Truman State Jack Byrne Holt football McKendree Kyle Byrne CBC baseball Drury Levis Caldwell Troy Buchanan soccer Rockhurst Danny Campbell St. Louis U. High lacrosse Hobart Demetrion Cannon De Smet football Southeast Missouri Sam Cardwell De Smet baseball Maryville Hailey Carmichael Fort Zumwalt East cross country/track Trevecca Nazarene Madison Carney Marquette softball Southeast Missouri Brooke Cattoor Fort Zumwalt South soccer Missouri State Kathryn Chaves Maplewood-RH swimming Lindenwood Caleb Cheatham Francis Howell Central baseball McKendree Macy Christensen Kirkwood rowing Louisville Aiden Cizek Lafayette baseball Missouri S&T Brooke Coffey Incarnate Word basketball Illinois State Julia Coleman Westminster basketball Texas State Bryant Coley O'Fallon football Lincoln Taylor Colmo Francis Howell soccer McKendree Erin Connolly Clayton soccer Wisconsin Quinn Conroy St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst Kate Cooper Timberland wrestling Lindenwood Jaxson Copelin Fort Zumwalt West cross country/track Bradley Chris Cotton De Smet football Central State Quinn Council Chaminade baseball Lindenwood Georgia Cox Collinsville soccer McKendree Matt Craig Liberty football Pittsburg State Calista Crocker Lindbergh field hockey Maryville David Cross Francis Howell Central wrestling Missouri Mary Grace Cummings Francis Howell Central lacrosse Quincy Anthony Cunningham Belleville East football Iowa State Josh Cunningham De Smet baseball St. Louis U. Abbie Danchus St. Dominic softball Truman State Kennard Davis Vashon basketball SIU Carbondale Josh Deal Francis Howell football Missouri State Nicholas Deloach Cahokia football Missouri Lilli Dempewolf Francis Howell swimming Quincy Kenton Deverman Fort Zumwalt West baseball Evansville Ana DiMaria Cor Jesu soccer Missouri Ean DiPasquale Belleville East baseball Minnesota State Barrett Disselhorst St. Charles West football Central Missouri James DiStaso-Hutchins CBC football Mississippi College Genesis Dixon Kirkwood track Kentucky Jessica Dodd Marquette soccer Eastern Kentucky Evelyn Doles Whitfield equestrian SMU Shannon Dowell O'Fallon basketball Illinois State Bella Dugger Civic Memorial track SIU Edwardsville Anna Duncan St. Joseph's volleyball Manhattan Grace Dunham Eureka soccer Purdue-Fort Wayne Gigi Edwards Villa Duchesne field hockey Louisville Kevin Emmanuel Eureka football Murray State Lauren Fenoglio Granite City track Missouri S&T Katy Fitzler St. Dominic soccer Drury Conner Flieg Lutheran South baseball Drury Chavi Flowers Incarnate Word track Illinois State Caroline Foltz Cor Jesu swimming Indiana Patrick Fortune Kirkwood football Missouri S&T Ryan Foster Columbia bass fishing McKendree Ellie Francoise Kirkwood field hockey Ball State Kyan Franklin CBC football Central Missouri Conner Freeze Breese Central baseball Quincy Grant Fridley Wesclin basketball McKendree Nick Fuess Mascoutah cross country Truman State Drue Gaal Kirkwood soccer Missouri S&T Chloe Gaither Ladue rowing North Carolina Ella Gaona Nerinx Hall volleyball Florida State Tyler Gant CBC football Northwestern Jordan Gary Collinsville soccer St. Louis U. Annika Gebel Summit lacrosse Drury Madi Geisler Parkway South soccer Southeast Missouri Ashley Geluck Belleville West volleyball Lindenwood Emma Gianino Nerinx Hall soccer Dayton Elise Gibson Belleville West volleyball Truman State Maura Giesler Kirkwood soccer Cincinnati Sarah Gilmore St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst Olivia Goeke Ladue field hockey Davidson Audrey Goodyear Parkway South soccer Ball State Alex Grapsos Eureka gymnastics William & Mary Christian Gray De Smet football Notre Dame Adelaide Green Francis Howell Central soccer Missouri-St. Louis Josh Gregory CBC football Cincinnati Lucy Grier Francis Howell lacrosse Dominican Trent Groff Eureka football Air Force Molly Grohman Waterloo track Southeast Missouri Norah Gum Waterloo basketball Missouri S&T Adam Hachman Timberland baseball Arkansas Matthew Haefner Lafayette basketball Truman State Olivia Hahn Incarnate Word basketball Maryville DeAundre Hall O'Fallon football Missouri Southern Devin Hall Red Bud football McKendree Steven Hall MICDS football Lindenwood Avery Hamilton Edwardsville basketball Illinois-Springfield Marcus Hansen O'Fallon football Western Illinois Lane Harris Francis Howell Central baseball Charleston (W.V.) Ryan Harper Villa Duchesne golf Truman State Madelyn Hartman Lafayette volleyball Arkansas Tech Abigail Harvell Seckman softball SIU Edwardsville Kaden Harvie DuBourg cross country/track Rockhurst Peyton Hatfield Granite City soccer Lindenwood Dylan Hawthorne Ladue football Butler Antwon Hayden East St. Louis football Illinois Mackenzie Hayes Fort Zumwalt East soccer SIU Edwardsville Maloy Heaghney Eureka baseball Missouri State Reagan Hegarty Timberland soccer Drury Holly Heldt Hermann volleyball Missouri Western Samantha Helmering Clayton rowing Miami (Fla.) Brandon Henderson East St. Louis football Illinois Chase Hendricks St. Mary's football Ohio Samara Henry Mascoutah bowling Arkansas State Mark Hensley Washington football Northern Illinois Ella Hickam Granite City soccer Missouri-St. Louis Abby Hickman St. Joseph's beach volleyball McKendree Maddie Hickman Kirkwood softball Central Arkansas Emmi Hogan Granite City soccer Quincy Riley Hoff Francis Howell lacrosse Rockhurst Alexa Holley Triad soccer Maryville Jordan Hollingsworth St. Dominic soccer Lindenwood Jackson Holubowski Marquette baseball Missouri Evan Hook Westminster baseball UT-Permian Basin Aidan Houseworth Chaminade baseball Arkansas State Zach Hudson Seckman football Southeast Missouri Christian Hughes Kirkwood basketball Arkansas-Little Rock Brady Hultman Francis Howell football Wyoming Wyatt Huskey Festus baseball Harding Madison Illingworth Francis Howell softball Missouri-St. Louis Anna Intagliata Kirkwood beach volleyball Missouri State Letuligasenoa Isaia Seckman track Arkansas State Autumn Jackson Fort Zumwalt West soccer St. Louis U. Laylah Jackson O'Fallon basketball Illinois-Springfield Ashleigh Jamruk Mater Dei volleyball McKendree Karsen Jany Columbia softball St. Louis U. Megan Jeremias Collinsville soccer Murray State Al-Mani Jimerson McCluer football Washburn Dakota Joggerst Eureka baseball Truman State Aden Johnson Francis Howell baseball Purdue Northwest Drew Johnson Summit soccer Purdue Northwest Kate Johnson Parkway South soccer Southern Indiana Nicole Johnson Edwardsville golf Middle Tennesse State Reece Johnson Festus track Missouri S&T Christian Joiner O'Fallon football McKendree DJ Jones Fort Zumwalt North football McKendree Brian Jubelt Gillespie baseball McKendree Kylie Kallision Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis Samuel Kantarevic Oakville football Missouri S&T Aubrey Kaupas Timberland soccer Truman State Caroline Keithley Eureka volleyball Kansas City Owen Kelly Belleville East baseball St. Louis U. Addi Kersting St. Charles volleyball Troy Lauren King Belleville West lacrosse McKendree Jacob Kirt St. Charles West football Central Missouri Kylie Kisgen Freeburg volleyball Ouachita Baptist Ashley Klaus Fort Zumwalt East soccer Lewis Tom Koenigstein Columbia football McKendree Kilian Kohl St. Joseph's soccer Lindenwood Greta Kohnz Notre Dame soccer Illinois-Springfield Anna Kraemer Lafayette volleyball Lindenwood Luke Kraft Kirkwood volleyball Maryville Cullen Krieg Festus cross country/track SIU Edwardsville Molly Kroenlein Lindbergh soccer Drury Julia Lammert Ursuline soccer Missouri-St. Louis Jahkai Lang Troy Buchanan football Missouri Jenna Lang Fox lacrosse Quincy Payton Lauer Eureka soccer Jacksonville University Georgia Leary Villa Duchesne field hockey Wake Forest Cameron Lee Duchesne football Northwestern Oklahoma Nick Lee Marquette rowing San Diego Samantha Lee Westminster swimming IUPUI Warner Lenahan Marquette baseball Truman State Zach Liggett Summit baseball Maryville Sophia Loden Mascoutah basketball Southern Indiana Anna Loeffelman Cor Jesu lacrosse Rockhurst Jeremiyah Love CBC football Notre Dame Kirstyn Loyd Jefferson volleyball Missouri Southern Michael Ludwig Fort Zumwalt West football Truman State Stella Lusicic Granite City soccer McKendree Nathaniel Ly MICDS crew Yale Kate MacBryde Webster Groves rowing North Carolina Tyler Macon Kirkwood baseball Memphis Josie Maddox Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis Miranda Malcom Duchesne soccer SIU Edwardsville Angelo Malek Timberland bass fishing McKendree Collin Maloney Mehlville baseball Arkansas State Kasenna Mamroth Fort Zumwalt West swimming Virginia Military Alyssa Mann Civic Memorial cross country/track Southwest Baptist Jimmy Mannino Hillsboro cross country/track Arkansas State Dylan Mannino Belleville East baseball Western Kentucky Isabella Marcum Fox cross country/track Eastern Illinois Mac Markway De Smet football LSU Hayleigh Martin Francis Howell soccer Central Missouri Mia Martin St. Joseph's soccer George Mason Reagan Martin O'Fallon golf Drury Taylor Martin Columbia soccer Missouri-St. Louis Carolyne Mathenia Belleville West soccer Illinois-Springfield Jamond Mathis Duchesne football SIU Carbondale Briana Maytas Seckman soccer Central Arkansas Kofi Mbroh St. Charles football McKendree Ella McAleenan Nerinx Hall soccer Lindenwood Lucas McAllister CBC football Indiana State Luke McChesney Francis Howell football Central Missouri Xavier McClendon O'Fallon football Central Missouri Tess McConnell Oakville volleyball Kansas City Alivia McCulla Parkway South basketball Rockhurst Wyatt Haverstock CBC football Pittsburg State Donovan McIntosh St. Mary's football Kansas State William McIver Oakville football Southwest Baptist Abigail McMaster Cor Jesu soccer Rockhurst Kylie McMinn O'Fallon soccer Marquette Morgan Meador Marquette soccer Missouri Lauren Meindl Timberland golf Drury Mason Meinershagen Oakville track Kansas Ethan Melton Holt baseball McKendree Patrick Mendiola Belleville East baseball St. Louis U. Katy Menke Hermann cross country/track Washburn Owen Merrell Holt football McKendree Abby Meyer Francis Howell cross country/track Missouri State Savannah Meyer Liberty volleyball Arkansas Tech Colt Michael O'Fallon football Missouri Southern Allen Middleton Mascoutah football SIU Carbondale Sophie Mika Ursuline volleyball Colorado State-Pueblo Will Millard O'Fallon baseball Hillsdale Logan Minton Lafayette football SIU Carbondale Allen Mitchell Lutheran St. Charles football Campbell Zoe Mitchell Timberland beach volleyball USC Brendan Moehle Summit lacrosse Drury Ray Molett Kirkwood gymnastics Northern Illinois Megan Molner Incarnate Word soccer Northern Kentucky Isabel Montileone Fort Zumwalt South soccer Quincy Ally Moore Fort Zumwalt South soccer Arkansas State Will Moore Ladue baseball Purdue Winston Moore MICDS football Colgate Jenna Mueller Oakville track Missouri S&T Colin Mueth Vianney baseball Truman State Zander Mueth Belleville East baseball Mississippi Mary Kate Mulvaney St. Dominic volleyball Florida Southern Dylan Murphy Columbia basketball St. Leo Juliette Myrick Eureka volleyball Army Quinn Nauman Kirkwood soccer Truman State Kennedy Newman Francis Howell soccer McKendree Tkiyah Nelson Whitfield basketball SIU Carbondale Will Nicholson Belleville West football Lindenwood Bryce Nicolay Oakville baseball Missouri-St. Louis Kara Niewoehner Lafayette lacrosse Davidson Brett Norfleet Francis Howell football Missouri Emily Northcutt Liberty rowing Kansas State Mattie Ohlsen Pattonville soccer Lindenwood Alexis O'Mara Liberty cross country/track Rockhurst Nick Ortinau Francis Howell Central football Central Missouri Olivia Ortt Fort Zumwalt West soccer SIU Carbondale Zach Ortwerth St. Louis U. High football Iowa Jennifer Padron Francis Howell Central volleyball Illinois-Springfield Anna Pagano Notre Dame soccer Kansas State Cecilia Parker Alton swimming McKendree Tanner Paschke Fort Zumwalt North baseball Iowa Elise Paul Lutheran South volleyball SIU Edwardsville Bobby Pauly Orchard Farm soccer SIU Edwardsville Bryn Pawlik Fort Zumwalt South rowing Kansas State Jack Pearson Kirkwood baseball Truman State Kaden Peer CBC baseball Missouri Sophia Pelligreen Clayton cross country St. Louis U. Jaliah Pelly O'Fallon basketball Indiana State Abby Peterson Sullivan basketball Missouri-St. Louis Juliette Phillips MICDS swimming Binghamton Eric Podgorny MICDS baseball Xavier Cameron Poe CBC baseball Duke Ella Post Incarnate Word soccer Missouri Western Esther Pottebaum John Burroughs field hockey Stanford Natalie Potts Incarnate Word basketball Nebraska Nina Preusser Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U. Lucy Price Parkway South swimming Lindenwood Nick Pugh St. Charles baseball McKendree Morgan Puszkar Timberland soccer Truman State Ava Quallen Marquette rowing Clemson AJ Rallo Whitfield wrestling Bellarmine Dillon Ramella St. Louis U. High football Missouri Southern Kaleb Randolph O'Fallon football Western Illinois Griffin Ray Hillsboro wrestling Nebraska Julia Ray MICDS cross country/track Tennessee Maggie Reed Visitation field hockey Miami (Ohio) Tess Reed Visitation field hockey Iowa Braelynn Reese Hazelwood Central volleyball Central State Travis Reeves Timberland football Lincoln Gabby Rettinghaus Timberland golf Missouri Southern Breden Revermann Breese Central football McKendree Mattie Reynolds Lutheran St. Charles volleyball Quincy Madison Rhyne Oakville softball Maryville Kam Richardson Kirkwood football Delta State Lyla Rider Fort Zumwalt West track Truman State Jamal Roberts St. Mary's football Missouri Malia Robertson O'Fallon softball Western Illinois Santino Robinson Mascoutah wrestling SIU Edwardsville Jackson Rodgers Father McGivney baseball Western Illinois Brendan Rodis Vianney baseball Rockhurst Megan Rogan Francis Howell soccer Arkansas-Little Rock Austin Romaine Hillsboro football Kansas State Sofia Rositano Oakville lacrosse Tusculum Ava Roth Jefferson volleyball Arkansas Brayden Rubel Francis Howell Central baseball Maryville Cole Ruble Seckman football Southeast Missouri Jessi Rudar Winfield socccer Missouri Western Thomas Ruder De Smet lacrosse Canisius Natalie Ruffus Summit lacrosse East Stroudsburg Trey Rusthoven Fort Zumwalt East golf Central Michigan Annie Ryan St. Joseph's field hockey Ohio Riley Sahrhage Oakville soccer Maryville Anna Sainato Marquette soccer Lewis Elizabeth Saitz Lutheran South track Missouri S&T Marissa Sanabria Holt wrestling Lindenwood Keka Sanborn Timberland football William Jewell Jackson Sapp North Point wrestling Wisconsin Parkside Parker Scheele MICDS soccer Indiana Sophia Schoen Nerinx Hall soccer McKendree Ian Schram Festus cross country/track Wichita State Alex Schreckenberg Columbia baseball McKendree Allison Schrumpf Pattonville soccer Lindenwood Drew Schulte Troy baseball Drury Joe Schwartz Waterloo cross country Southern Indiana Lucie Schwartz Visitation soccer St. Louis U. Justin Selbert Eureka football Princeton Garrett Shearer St. Louis U. High baseball Northwestern Jayson Shorb Summit baseball Missouri Western Julia Shoults St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst Alexis Shuster Liberty soccer Austin Peay Sam Siegel Ladue soccer Dayton Magdalena Singleton Parkway South cross country/track Missouri State Ellie Skale John Burroughs beach volleyball Santa Clara Rachel Skyberg Liberty soccer Bellarmine Brett Smith Troy Buchanan wrestling Northern Illinois Caitlyn Smith St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst Calli Smith Waterloo golf SIU Carbondale Gabe Smith Father McGivney baseball Mississippi Hailey Smith Timberland track Missouri S&T Jalen Smith O'Fallon football Lindenwood Khamari Smith Webster Groves football Northwest Missouri Madison Smith St. Joseph's volleyball Illinois State Keira Smyser Cor Jesu soccer Iowa Adam Snoke Lutheran South cross country/track Tennessee Owen Spore Priory soccer Army Slayton Spencer De Smet soccer Truman State Ellison Springer Clayton rowing Wisconsin Avery Stanfill Westminster volleyball Harding Gabby Starman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Indiana State Kylie Stehlin Summit volleyball Louisiana-Monroe Katie Steinhoff Fort Zumwalt West soccer Arkansas State Kendall Stone Visitation golf Rockhurst Mackenzie Stroisch Fox lacrosse McKendree Cannon Stuckey Lafayette baseball Drury JD Suarez Kirkwood swimming Colgate Kylee Sullivan Parkway South swimming Missouri Sam Summer Sullivan football Missouri Southern Charos Sutton Troy Buchanan football Southwest Baptist Michael Teason CBC football Missouri State Ella Their Summit cross country/track SIU Edwardsville Elijah Thomas De Smet football New Mexico State Henry Thomas CBC bowling Lindenwood Zane Timon Mascoutah baseball Eastern Illinois Cami Torres Cor Jesu rowing Seattle Jacie Tottleben Visitation soccer Rockhurst Kameron Trammel Madison football McKendree Jayden Trotter Hazelwood Central football Lincoln Hutton Trout Priory baseball Rockhurst Alli Tudor Holt softball Lindenwood Grace Tyson Lafayette cross country/track Indiana Kayden Uhlmeyer Troy Buchanan football Missouri S&T Kayla Ulrich Sullivan softball Missouri State Abby Ulsas Summit softball St. Louis U. Meera Upadhyay Ladue golf Eastern Illinois Madison Valenti Francis Howell Central soccer Illinois State Dylan Van CBC football Western Illinois Abby Vaughn Incarnate Word soccer Illinois-Springfield Abby Venhaus Columbia track Eastern Illinois Mary Vetter Ladue field hockey St. Louis U. Marin Vines Kirkwood soccer SIU Edwardsville Kate Virtel Cor Jesu soccer Belmont Dominic Voegele Columbia baseball Kansas Aubree Wallace Civic Memorial soccer Missouri-St. Louis Bryan J. Ward Chaminade basketball Southeast Missouri Ashley Ware Parkway South softball Missouri-St. Louis Farand Washington St. Mary's football Southeast Missouri Jeremiah Watson Hazelwood Central football Lincoln Nathan Watson Ritenour track Pittsburg State Addisyn Weiskopf Oakville soccer Missouri State Emerson Weller Edwardsville basketball Missouri-St. Louis Bella Welton Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri S&T Jacob Werner Summit lacrosse Drury Drew Whitaker De Smet lacrosse Rockhurst Melissa White Lafayette soccer Missouri-St. Louis Sofia Whitelaw Holt soccer Northern Iowa Peyton Willeford Hillsboro archery Lindenwood Brinley Willenbrock Fox lacrosse Missouri Western Linzy Williams Francis Howell track Missouri State Quaran Williams Parkway North football Miami (Ohio) Rebecca Williams Incarnate Word swimming Nebraska-Kearney Layne Witherspoon Lafayette volleyball Eastern Illinois Abrham Wojcikiewicz Civic Memorial wrestling Stanford Katie Wondell Jefferson archery Lindenwood Tyler Woodcock St. Louis U. High baseball Rockhurst Audrey Woods Nerinx Hall field hockey Lindenwood Jackson Yarberry Timberland baseball St. Louis U. Joshua Yin Ladue rowing Princeton Audra Yoder Marquette lacrosse Rockhurst Nazzan Zanetello CBC baseball Arkansas William Zareh Webster Groves baseball Missouri State Henry Zenor St. Louis U. High baseball Queens of Charlotte Kendall Zimmer Eureka soccer Truman State

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO First Last High school Sport University Joey Aiello Civic Memorial soccer Southwestern Illinois Carter Allen Francis Howell baseball St. Charles CC Josie Allen Festus basketball Jefferson Parker Anderson Hermann baseball St. Charles CC Quinn Argetsinger De Smet baseball Southwestern Illinois Ana Arman Festus softball East Central Mason Arnold Lutheran South baseball Jefferson Zoey Arnold Pacific soccer Culver-Stockton Colin Aubuchon St. Dominic golf Concordia (Neb.) Allie Auer Oakville soccer Westminster Adam Badwan St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan Emme Bailey Kirkwood lacrosse Benedictine (Kan.) Heather Bana Holt volleyball Columbia College Jessie Beaumont Kirkwood track Taylor Shleby Beckman Holt volleyball Baker McKenna Beene Holt soccer Culver-Stockton Amelia Bendick Westminster field hockey Sewanee Lauren Bickel Marquette softball Texas-Dallas Miles Birke CBC baseball Washington Quin Blackburn Pacific basketball Culver-Stockton Ella Bland St. Dominic volleyball Webster Maddie Bock Ursuline volleyball Fontbonne Dean Booker Fox baseball Baptist Bible Ella Borgmeyer Francis Howell Central soccer St. Charles CC Bella Borja Freeburg volleyball Kaskaskia Peyton Braile Liberty baseball St. Charles CC Carter Breuchaud O'Fallon soccer Monmouth Ben Bricket Holt baseball William Woods Erin Brooks Pacific volleyball East Central Chandler Brown De Smet football Illinois College Delaynie Brown Francis Howell Central soccer Columbia College Alli Brumfield Fort Zumwalt West cross country/track Missouri Baptist Hannah Burch St. Pius X volleyball Health Sciences & Pharmacy Kamdyn Burman Mascoutah bowling Avila Daleigh Cairns Fox softball Wabash Valley Chris Caldwell O'Fallon football Wisconsin-Whitewater Philandias Calvin Eureka football Culver-Stockton Tavion Campbell Roosevelt football Missouri Valley Brianna Chong Lafayette lacrosse Health Sciences & Pharmacy Emma Clark John Burroughs volleyball Rhodes Lauren Clawson Francis Howell volleyball Missouri Baptist Evan Cleveland Kirkwood lacrosse DePauw Kelsey Cochran Lindbergh soccer Westminster Aiden Cole Liberty baseball St. Charles CC Isabel Coleman Seckman soccer Illinois College Courtney Conlon Lindbergh soccer Carroll (Wisc.) Peter Conard Priory rowing Tufts Mya Courtois Festus basketball Mount Mercy Addison Curtis Timberland soccer Benedictine Emma Daleen Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Culver-Stockton Mariah Dallas Fort Zumwalt South basketball Moberly Nick Daugherty Fox baseball Baptist Bible Ashleigh Davis Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri Baptist Dalton Dawson Francis Howell Central golf Missouri Baptist Lydia DeBello Summit lacrosse Aurora Jacobee Delaney McCluer football Missouri Valley Louis Dieckmann St. Charles West football Missouri Baptist Tirzah Dodorico Hermann track Columbia College Maya Dowdy Duchesne soccer Benedictine Reed Drabant Columbia baseball Vincennes Payton Dunn Fort Zumwalt East volleyball Lewis & Clark Max Eastman Ladue football Pomona Michael Elvin MICDS football Grinnell Jack Enger John Burroughs baseball Kenyon Iabel Erdman Clayton cross country Washington Quentin Ervin St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan Cole Evans Timberland baseball East Central Madalyn Everly Francis Howell soccer Millikin Oliver Ferris Whitfield baseball Benedictine Porter Fike Columbia baseball Missouri Valley Lexi Filkins Lutheran South softball/volleyball East Central Spencer Fleming Francis Howell Central wrestling Missouri Baptist Alex Fowler St. Louis U. High football DePauw Maya Fuller Crossroads volleyball Wisconsin-Platteville Logan Flynn Kirkwood baseball Central Methodist Kara Gagliano Liberty volleyball Benedictine Montez Gear Parkway North football Missouri Valley Ethan Gjelvik Kirkwood football Carthage Allison Glenn Fort Zumwalt West soccer Stephens Mikayla Goforth Francis Howell Central softball Avila Aiden Goldstein Ladue lacrosse DePauw Jacob Goldstein Ladue lacrosse Gettysburg Toby Goodwin St. Charles baseball St. Charles CC Gavin Grass Festus football Westminster Emily Griege Westminster ice hockey Wisconsin-Stevens Point Abby Grohmann Gibault volleyball Greenville Lilly Hackworth Timberland wrestling Missouri Baptist Lucas Hammond St. Louis U. High soccer Johns Hopkins Jaylain Hampton St. Mary's football Missouri Baptist Zion Hampton Ladue basketball Illinois College Dave'Yana Harding Duchesne tennis St. Mary (Kan.) Jeremiah Hardnett O'Fallon football Monmouth Adam Hastings Chaminade baseball Johnson County Wyatt Haverstock CBC football Benedictine Shelby Hawk Collinsville soccer Lewis & Clark Cooper Hayes Holt soccer Columbia College Molly Heller Nerinx Hall soccer DePauw Coryn Higby Warrenton soccer St. Charles CC Jarah Hoffman Holt softball St. Charles CC Brookyn Hollander St. Louis U. High volleyball Wittenberg Kaylea Holmes Festus cross country/track Mobile Carson Howe O'Fallon soccer Loras Tyler Howe O'Fallon soccer Wartburg Sophie Howell Kirkwood swimming Olivet Nazarene Riley Huelsmann Parkway North swimming Stevens Institute Olivia Hulsey Oakville soccer Illinois College Nick Hunkins Pacific cross country Columbia College MacKenzie Hurst Warrenton softball St. Charles CC Meghan Illingworth Francis Howell basketball Webster Kahlek Jackson Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan Graden Jansen Kirkwood lacrosse Milwaukee Engineering Denereio Jarriett Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan Robert Johns Lafayette baseball State Fair Jesse Johnson Hazelwood Central football Missouri Valley Luke Johnson Seckman football Missouri Baptist Rob Jones Duchesne football Culver-Stockton Ian Junkin Washington baseball Moberly Katie Kantrovitz John Burroughs field hockey Amherst Morgan Keefe Belleville West tennis Lewis & Clark Aidan Kelly Liberty wrestling Baldwin Wallace Cameron Kempft Parkway North football Missouri Valley Becca Kennon Fort Zumwalt East softball Kansas Wesleyan Benjamin Kern CBC baseball William Woods Alyssa King St. Charles wrestling Missouri Baptist Zoe Klaus Warrenton volleyball Morton Samantha Kozlowski Liberty softball East Central Kailynn Kruep Mater Dei basketball/softball Blackburn Myles Kruger Kirkwood baseball Rhodes Ty Kueper Breese Central baseball Greenville Sydney Ladage Oakville soccer Hiram Ian Lancaster Kirkwood baseball East Central Hannah Lange Francis Howell Central soccer William Woods Emma Lanz Affton softball Jefferson Ryan Lavery Priory soccer Benedictine, Kan. Jeremy Lewis Lafayette football Iowa Western Cal L'Hommedieu Priory soccer Washington Emily Likes Warrenton volleyball Ottawa Kamryn Link Gillespie baseball Johnson County Blake Lintzenich O'Fallon football Missouri Baptist Courtnee Lowery Herculaneum softball Jefferson Logan Malott Ladue golf Missouri Baptist Claire Markovich Timberland soccer Columbia College Amir Martin St. Charles West football Westminster Lilly McCollum Eureka wrestling Missouri Baptist Ryan McDonald Troy Buchanan baseball St. Charles CC Haidyn McGill O'Fallon baseball John A. Wood Lauren McGualey Marquette field hockey DePauw Rylie McLeod Oakville volleyball Manchester Isabella McMillan Parkway North lacrosse Missouri Baptist Maddox Meier St. Charles baseball William Jewell Megan Menaj Lindbergh volleyball Washington Max Mentel Westminster baseball Jefferson Jack Meyer Pacific baseball East Central Kara Middleton Francis Howell Central lacrosse Aurora Brayden Miller St. Charles West football Grand View Kanise Mills Lift for Life basketball Principia Genevieve Moeller Duchesne bowling Missouri Baptist Brayden Montgomery Festus baseball Jefferson Jersey Moonier Festus soccer Mineral Area Nate Moore Festus baseball Jefferson Lucas Morgan Owensville cross country William Woods Delaney Morio Mascoutah volleyball Webster Will Morris Francis Howell Central soccer Culver-Stockton Ahren Muehleisen Westminster trap shooting Montreat Will Muench Timberland baseball State Fair Payten Mugele Wesclin baseball Lincoln Land Anna Murphy Marquette soccer Fontbonne Kylie Murray Alton Marquette volleyball Baker Nick Muskopf Belleville West baseball Lewis & Clark Paul Myles Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan Arielle Neal Nerinx Hall volleyball Carthage Brysen Nepute Francis Howell baseball San Jacinto Austin Ney Lafayette soccer Belhaven Aidan Nicholson Francis Howell Central lacrosse Benedictine Ella Nikodym Duchesne volleyball Missouri Baptist Maci Nolie Sullivan volleyball Jefferson Alex Nortrup Fort Zumwalt North soccer William Woods Zara Nourie MICDS soccer Ithaca Erin O'Connell Nerinx Hall soccer Illinois College Omorion Oliphant Duchesne football Iowa Wesleyan Avary Osborne Edwardsville field hockey Earlham Cristian Padilla Francis Howell Central soccer/tennis Missouri Baptist Ian Parker Parkway North football Ottawa Jadyn Patton Westminster trap shooting Emmanuel Sam Paule Washington baseball State Fair Cameron Pidcock Kirkwood baseball Jefferson Aubrey Piel Red Bud volleyball Southwestern Illinois Reese Plont Alton volleyball North Park Chloe Plough Alton tennis Illinois College Alexis Pohlman Summit volleyball Brandeis Greg Powell-Kenner Duchesne football Greenville Molly Prichard Pacific track State Fair Nolan Pruett Breese Central football Missouri Baptist Izzy Toeben Breese Central volleyball Kaskaskia Haley Puetz Borgia softball Central Methodist AJ Raines Timberland football Iowa Western Nina Reckamp Duchesne basketball Ave Maria Dorian Reddic MICDS football Monmouth Anthony Reding Fox football Missouri Valley Trevor Reed John Burroughs basketball Denison Gavin Reidel Fort Zumwalt South baseball Jefferson Amilio Renteria Belleville West baseball Harris Stowe Abbi Renwick Seckman soccer Illinois College Addie Rhea Ursuline softball William Woods Paige Rice Francis Howell Central soccer Missouri Baptist John Roberts St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan Cooper Robertson Fort Zumwalt West baseball St. Charles CC Devyn Rodger MICDS track Augustana Isabella Rodriguez Holt volleyball William Penn Patrick Rogan Lafayette baseball Parkland Ayden Rogers Francis Howell baseball Jefferson Jack Rollo MICDS baseball Denison Tyler Rosecrans Columbia baseball Hannibal-LaGrange Summer Sansoucie Festus soccer Illinois College Eve Sandoval Fort Zumwalt West softball East Central Alyssa Sauls Alton softball Lewis & Clark Sami Scholtz Summit softball Jefferson Savannah Seel DuBourg soccer Huntington Madelyn Seitz Eureka softball Indiana Wesleyan Sydney Shields Kirkwood lacrosse DePauw Vito Signaigo Liberty rowing Milwaukee Engineering Paige Siebert Jefferson volleyball Missouri Valley Ethan Simpson Pacific baseball East Central Haylie Silva Lutheran South soccer Culver-Stockton Dillon Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC Logan Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC Mason Snider Pacific baseball East Central Cameron Snow CBC bowling William Woods Alex Snyder Nerinx Hall swimming Trinity Amad Soufi Oakville wrestling Missouri Baptist Faith Spicer Fox wrestling Ottawa Sydney Starks John Burroughs basketball Washington Jacob Stickles Fort Zumwalt West football Rhodes Michael Stivers Seckman football Illinois College Emma Storck Webster Groves soccer Wilmington (Ohio) Lily Stout Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Missouri Baptist Samuel Street Fox football Missouri Valley Ryan Stevens CBC baseball Jefferson Olivia Stroker Incarnate Word softball Concordia (Ill.) Gannon Sturdy Kirkwood football DePauw Camdyn Suttory Fort Zumwalt East soccer St. Charles CC Alexa Swaller Cor Jesu volleyball Univ. of Dallas Bea Talbott Ladue field hockey Connecticut College Luke Tanner Summit baseball St. Charles CC Christopher Taylor Granite City soccer Health Sciences & Pharmacy Kai Taylor Summit football Missouri Baptist Jenna Teakert Parkway North softball Florida Southwestern Noah Tepe Red Bud football Westminster Grace Theiss Ursuline golf Millikin Olivia Thurman Kirkwood rowing Williams Jackson Tobias Warrenton golf Central Methodist Maryann Tomlinson Pacific volleyball Stephens Grant Trentmann Washington baseball Moberly Raegen Trentman Freeburg softball Hannibal-LaGrange Peter Underwood CBC baseball Jefferson Henry Upshaw Clayton baseball Cornerstone Rayne VanReed Warrenton volleyball East Central Brody Vondera Francis Howell golf Missouri Baptist Emily Wagner St. Charles bowling Missouri Baptist Lillian Ware Lafayette softball Emory Riley Watson Liberty volleyball Fontbonne Brennan Weik Columbia baseball St. Louis CC Darya Weintz Summit lacrosse Trine Adonis Whitley Ladue football Missouri Valley Mia Wikoff Liberty soccer Fontbonne Abigail Wilken Eureka softball Millikin Karen Willaredt Granite City track Marian Danielle Williams Notre Dame soccer Illinois College James Williams Fort Zumwalt East football Missouri Baptist Taylor Williams Affton basketball Greenville Tobias Williams Hazelwood Central football Missouri Valley Anamaria Wilson Oakville golf St. Mary (Neb.) Brady Wilson Francis Howell baseball Jefferson Thaddeaus Woodard Kirkwood lacrosse Missouri Baptist Lily Work Cor Jesu softball Webster Ashlynn Wuebbels Belleville West soccer Greenville Nathan Yao MICDS soccer Carnegie Mellon Emalee Young Fort Zumwalt West volleyball William Penn Megan Zablonski Timberland volleyball Webster Matthew Zeller Seckman football Illinois College Nina Zimmermann Washington wrestling Missouri Baptist Graham Zucker Clayton swimming Emory Brayden Zyung Civic Memorial soccer Southwestern Illinois