John Burroughs standout Ford picks Notre Dame

Ford said he chose to announce his commitment on Martin Luther King Jr. Day because it’s an important day for him and his family. King's enduring message is about bringing people together and Ford thought it would be nice to echo that sentiment with the people that mean the most to him.

“I thought today would be a great day to bring everyone together,” Ford said.

In five games during the pandemic shortened fall season, Ford made 19 total tackles and three sacks. As a sophomore he made 52 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 11 games.

Ford said making his verbal commitment will allow him to put his attention on preparing to be at his best for his senior year and the college level.

There is a long path to walk until his time at Notre Dame begins. He wants to be ready.

“It’s great,” he said. “I can focus on my mentality and physically for the next level. They’re grown men. I have a long way to go.”

