Lindenwood loads up on local talent on heels of successive conference titles

When Tre Bell was running up hills and through nature, playing college football was the last thing on his mind.
A senior cornerback and wide receiver for the Parkway West football team, Bell was a two-way standout this past fall. But during the fall of his freshman year, he didn’t don a helmet and pads. After Bell skipped football in middle school, his father didn’t think he was ready to jump right back in and play.
Instead, Bell went out for the cross country team.
He had no idea what he was getting himself into.
“The first practice was kind of rough,” Bell said with a laugh.
His cross country career lasted just the one season and he made his return to the football field as a sophomore. But it was short lived. After playing two quarters in the Longhorns first varsity game of the season on a Friday, Bell was set to play a full game with the junior varsity the following Tuesday.
It was in the JV game he broke his collarbone and was out for nearly the entire season.
In a situation that easily could have soured him on football, Bell found he loved playing more than he thought. He credits the Parkway West coaches for pulling him through that rough spot.
“When I got hurt I had to think deeper about the game and get closer with my teammates. It was something I couldn’t pass up,” Bell said. “The whole coaching staff was so supportive and they made it fun throughout the year so I knew I had to come back and play.”
Bell not only came back but did so well he’ll get the chance to keep playing. On Wednesday, Bell was one of several local players who signed their national letters of intent with Lindenwood University. Wednesday was the first day of the regular signing period for high school senior football players. It runs through April 1 for NCAA Division I signees and August 1 for Division II.
Bell joins Ladue standout running back Jared Rhodes, De Smet defensive back Khalid Stewart and Summit’s Mason Brown and Drew Krobath in signing with the Lions. It’s another impressive haul of local players for coach Jed Stugart, who has guided Lindenwood to consecutive Division II playoff berths and consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference titles. The program’s success was not lost on its newest recruits.
“Definitely the fact that they’re good, that was part of my decision,” Krobath said. “The main thing I’d say is how much I loved all of the coaches. All of them seemed like genuine nice guys.”
A 6-foot-2 and 195-pound wide receiver, Krobath wasn’t even sure if he wanted to play college football. The goofy 2020 fall season that started, stopped and restarted due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health messed with Krobath. It wasn’t a fun experience. The recruiting process wasn’t all that enjoyable either.
“I didn’t like the recruiting process at all,” Krobath said. “It kind of bored me.”
It wasn’t until the midpoint of his senior season that Krobath came around on playing beyond high school. He was having such a good time with his teammates as Summit set a school record with 11 consecutive wins, won a district title and finished 11-1 that he changed his mind. Maybe college football was something he needed to consider
“I just had the most fun my senior year. Our team was really close, which was part of the reason we were so good,” Krobath said. “One thing I was thinking about is this is an opportunity I’ll probably regret not doing later in life.”
Once he decided he wanted to play, Krobath had to figure out what position he wanted to pursue. A Swiss army knife for the Falcons, Krobath played wide receiver, cornerback and was the primary kicker and punter. A soccer player as a youth, he always had a strong leg and that made him an asset as he knocked in 40 extra point kicks and eight field goals his senior season. He caught 42 passes for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns at receiver. In the end if he was going to play, he wanted to play the position he loved most.
“I do like catching touchdowns more than kicking,” Krobath said. “I’d rather play receiver because it’s way more fun catching passes, making runs and scoring touchdowns than being a kicker, even though I loved kicking.”
That he’ll have the opportunity to catch passes from his teammate Brown is an added bonus. A 6-foot-3 and 215-pound quarterback, there was never a question Brown was going to play football as long as possible. The only question was where he would get to continue his career. He had limited film as a junior with only a few games allowed to be played.
“We didn’t have much of a junior season which is super important at the quarterback position as far as film goes,” Brown said.
The film is key, but Brown’s size makes him an attractive prospect. That his father, Mike, is a coach only added to the intrigue. Brown had a slew of Division II teams that offered him a chance to play even after he suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the lineup for three games. Brown completed 97 of his 164 passes for 1,309 yards, 17 touchdowns and was intercepted four times, two of which came against powerhouse Jackson.
It came down to Lindenwood or Truman State. Brown went with Lindenwood in large part because of the relationship he developed with offensive coordinator Dusty Hovorka.
“I loved the coaches,” Brown said. “I felt like the culture, the location, it was a better fit for me.”
Rhodes adds a dynamic presence to the backfield. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound speedster rushed for 1,191 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for the Rams. He also had 36 tackles and three interceptions at defensive back.
The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Stewart made 42 tackles and an interception with the Spartans in the fall.
The 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Bell is expecting to compete for time at cornerback. He made 25 tackles and had two interceptions as a senior. But not only will he get to try his hand at college football but he’s going to attempt to pull off the rare double and play college basketball, too.
The reason Bell punted football in middle school was he wanted to play basketball year round. He figured hoops was his ticket to college and wanted to give himself the best chance. Even at the beginning of his senior football season, Bell wasn’t sure college football was something he wanted. It wasn’t until he joined teammate and Missouri signee Ja’Marion Wayne for an unofficial visit at Mizzou that his wheels got to turning.
“I had a realization, football is up there with basketball,” Bell said. “I had to think about what I was going to do. Thank God the opportunity at Lindenwood came around that I can play both. So that’s what I decided to do.”
Bell decided against pursuing cross country after his freshman year at Parkway West. He was quite content to put on a helmet and pads as a sophomore even if it meant dealing with a broken collarbone. But his time as a harrier was fruitful. It gave him insight into a deeper level of mental toughness that he has carried with him ever since.
“All of it kind of carried over, the mental aspect and the physical. It definitely got me into shape, I’ll say that,” Bell said. “The mental aspect, I’d never had to go through something like that before. I never had to fight against my body and tell it I had to keep going. I have a different level of respect for cross country kids.”
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Sydney
|Acker
|Villa Duchesne
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Joshua
|Anderson
|Westminster
|football
|Eastern Michigan
|Reagan
|Andrew
|MICDS
|football
|Butler
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Matthew
|Austin
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Derrick
|Baker
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|William Jewell
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Jaylen
|Banks
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Luca
|Bartoni
|CBC
|soccer
|Maryville
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Collin
|Bell
|CBC
|football
|Butler
|Tre
|Bell
|Parkway West
|football
|Lindenwood
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Daniel
|Berry
|Cahokia
|football
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Tabitha
|Bevan
|Parkway North
|track
|SIU Carbondale
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Ian
|Bollinger
|Gibault
|golf
|Lewis
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Andrew
|Bontrager
|Timberland
|football
|William Jewell
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Julia
|Boyher
|Summit
|track
|Lindenwood
|Sarah
|Bozeman
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Memphis
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Chris
|Brooks Jr.
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Wisconsin
|Brian
|Brown
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Mason
|Brown
|Summit
|football
|Lindenwood
|Symondrea
|Brown
|Cahokia
|football
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Luther
|Burden
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Bradley
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Owen
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Nasim
|Cairo
|Edwardsville
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Caden
|Cannon
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Florida A&M
|Kenneth
|Cargill
|Lafayette
|football
|Washburn
|Jacob
|Carmack
|Freeburg
|football
|Truman State
|Chris
|Caston
|St. Mary's
|football
|Lincoln
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Anna
|Chor
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Texas-El Paso
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Coleman
|Ball State
|football
|Ball State
|Kevin
|Coleman
|St. Mary's
|football
|Jackson State
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Alyssa
|Dennis
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Colgate
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Andrew
|Doehring
|Lafayette
|wrestling
|SIU Edwardsville
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Piper
|Douglas
|Parkway Central
|lacrosse
|Quincy
|Shaya
|Dry
|Principia
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Kinsey
|Dueker
|Troy
|track
|Lindenwood
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Adam
|DuPont
|Lindbergh
|football
|Quincy
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Izzy
|Ehrlich
|Francis Howell
|volleyball
|Augustana
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Schuler
|Erickson
|Hermann
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Anna
|Finley
|Owensville
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Sarah
|Foley
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Illinois
|Tyson
|Ford
|John Burroughs
|football
|Notre Dame
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Joey
|Friedel
|Fort Zumwalt South
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Anthony
|Fumagalli
|Timberland
|baseball
|Illinois-Springfield
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Mason
|Gessert
|Troy
|football
|Truman State
|Kameron
|Gillespie
|McCluer
|football
|Pittsburg State
|Alex
|Ginnever
|Holt
|football
|Eastern Illinois
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Emma
|Gober
|St. Dominic
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Marquis
|Gracial
|St. Charles
|football
|Missouri
|Grace
|Grana
|Affton
|lacrosse
|Lincoln Memorial
|Sophia
|Green
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Drury
|Conner
|Greninger
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Nathan
|Grewe
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Truman State
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Diego
|Guzman
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Truman State
|Abby
|Hacker
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Quincy
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Lily
|Haire
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Bogden
|Hamilton
|MICDS
|fencing
|Columbia
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Arlen
|Harris Jr.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Stanford
|Jay
|Harris
|Timberland
|football
|Northwest Missouri
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Patrick
|Heitert
|CBC
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Quin
|Hoening
|Francis Howell
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Sami
|Huck
|Potosi
|softball
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Marisa
|Jacknewitz
|Nerinx Hall
|cross country
|Army
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Logan
|Jacobson
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Justus
|Johnson
|CBC
|football
|Murray State
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Mathew
|Jones
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Harding
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Brooke
|Kittner
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Coastal Carolina
|Olivia
|Klump
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Grogan
|Krauss
|Howell North
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Drew
|Krobath
|Summit
|football
|Lindenwood
|Chase
|Krug
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Jalen
|Lee
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|South Dakota State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Robert
|LeMaster
|CBC
|football
|Truman State
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Alex
|Lindewirth
|Holt
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Marissa
|Liu
|Parkway West
|field hockey
|MIT
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Anna
|Lockhead
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Colgate
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Brian
|Loudenslager
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Tara
|Lowe
|Nerinx Hall
|cross country
|William Woods
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Matt
|Ludwig
|Lindbergh
|football
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Luitjohan
|Edwardsville
|track
|Southern Indiana
|Austin
|Mahoney
|Fort Zumwalt South
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Matthew
|Mayer
|CBC
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|Caleb
|Merritt
|John Burroughs
|football
|Wyoming
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Jacob
|Millard
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|LJ
|Minner
|Westminster
|football
|Washburn
|Jacob
|Mishkin
|Crossroads
|baseball
|McKendree
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Riley
|Monroe
|St. Dominic
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Julia
|Monson
|O'Fallon
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Regan
|Moody
|Althoff
|soccer
|Illinois
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Dylan
|Moulton
|Lafayette
|swimming
|UMass
|Samad
|Mounger
|Summit
|football
|Quincy
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Finnegan
|Mulvaney
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Drury
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Lee
|Naber
|MICDS
|swimming
|Virginia Tech
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Nnenna
|Okpara
|Parkway Central
|track
|Illinois State
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Payton
|Oviatt
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|McKendree
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Makai
|Parton
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Cameron
|Paul
|Kirkwood
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Brad
|Phillips
|Parkway Central
|shotgun
|Lindenwood
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Hunter
|Powell
|St. Dominic
|archery
|Lindenwood
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Kaleb
|Purdy
|De Smet
|football
|Kansas
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|Tyler
|Rauser
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Truman State
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Nolan
|Reed
|North County
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|David
|Richard
|Liberty
|football
|McKendree
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Kaian
|Robers-Day
|Festus
|football
|Baylor
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ayden
|Robinson
|CBC
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Nathan
|Ruble
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Eric
|Ruess
|Festus
|football
|Missouri State
|Ashtin
|Rustemeyer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Arkansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Nathan
|Ryan
|Troy
|football
|Truman State
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Taytum
|Scarborough
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Gavin
|Schaefer
|Timberland
|track
|Valparaiso
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Peyton
|Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|track
|Bradley
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Blair
|Schonhorst
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ryan
|Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Jack
|Schwering
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Western Illinois
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Samantha
|Short
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Isaiah
|Slaughter
|Holt
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Kathryn
|Smith
|Belleville East
|golf
|McKendree
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Henry
|Staebell
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Grace
|Stafford
|Lafayette
|golf
|Drury
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Kyndal
|Stark
|Lebanon
|bowling
|Quincy
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Ben
|Stelken
|Lindbergh
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Spencer
|Stephenson
|Howell North
|baseball
|McKendree
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kayelyn
|Tate
|Parkway Central
|track
|VCU
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Isaac
|Thompson
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Missouri
|Tyler
|Tieman
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Dareonte
|Turman
|Summit
|football
|Quincy
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Rashad
|Turner
|Carnahan
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Jane
|Upmeyer
|Kirkwood
|rowing
|Clemson
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Megan
|VanValkenburgh
|Parkway West
|swimming
|Butler
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ryan
|Walsh
|Chaminade
|golf
|Loyola-Chicago
|Ja'Marion
|Wayne
|Parkway West
|football
|Missouri
|Jaydon
|Wannstedt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Murray State
|Sterling
|Webb
|Westminster
|football
|New Mexico State
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Charlie
|Weber
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Wofford
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Cameron
|Whitt
|St. Dominic
|football
|Missouri Western
|Landon
|Willbrand
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ally
|Williams
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryland
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Caldra
|Williford
|Lutheran North
|football
|Murray State
|Tre'marr
|Willis
|McCluer
|football
|Lincoln
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Roger
|Wolf
|Triad
|football
|McKendree
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Emma
|Wood
|Fort Zumwalt North
|softball
|MSU Moorhead
|Micah
|Worley
|Principia
|baseball
|Missouri
|Kyle
|Wuebbling
|Holt
|football
|Truman State
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Charles
|Young III
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Derrick
|Archer
|Howell North
|baseball
|Westminster
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Clayton
|Arrowood
|St. Dominic
|sprint football
|Fontbonne
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Xavier
|Austin
|Kirkwood
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Cassidy
|Avery
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Columbia College
|Joey
|Avitia
|Washington
|football
|Concordia (Wis.)
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Dantoine
|Ballard
|CBC
|bowling
|St. Mary (Kansas)
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Ginaris
|Betancourt Diaz
|Lafayette
|softball
|Eureka
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Cade
|Bobbitt
|Granite City
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Max
|Boland
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Occidental
|Cameron
|Booth
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Webster
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Elliott
|Boyer
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Grace
|Bray
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Ayden
|Brendenkamp
|Fort Zumwalt North
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Christian
|Briggs
|Lafayette
|lacrosse
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Cooper
|Brown
|Holt
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Piper
|Brown
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Colin
|Bunner
|Holt
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|John
|Butka
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Chicago
|Grant
|Campbell
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Grinnell
|NaKaila
|Campbell
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Emma
|Caplinger
|Timberland
|softball
|Rhodes
|Emma
|Carr
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Millikin
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Izaac
|Cell
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Joshua
|Clark
|John Burroughs
|football
|Grinnell
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Catherine
|Connolly
|Howell North
|lacrosse
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Kylee
|Crowder
|Belleville East
|softball
|Pensacola State
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Anand
|Dharmarajan
|John Burroughs
|basketball
|Case Western
|Madison
|Dixon
|Hermann
|track
|William Woods
|Clare
|Doering
|Summit
|wrestling
|Lakeland
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Jack
|Dunn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|Mineral Area
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Hannah
|Emeling
|Howell North
|basketball
|Millikin
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Ella
|Field
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Belhaven
|Alex
|Fillner
|Liberty
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Zac
|Fruend
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Moberly
|Deshawn
|Fuller
|St. Mary's
|football
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Adam
|Gates
|Kirkwood
|football
|Washington
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Caroline
|Gibson
|Jerseyville
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Brady
|Gotter
|O'Fallon
|swimming
|Stevenson
|Trista
|Grobe
|De Soto
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Aaron
|Guller
|John Burroughs
|football
|Chicago
|Abby
|Hammond
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|UW River Falls
|Aubrey
|Harris
|Pacific
|track
|Central (Iowa)
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Payton
|Harting
|Parkway South
|soccer
|Webster
|Landon
|Hartsell
|CBC
|soccer
|Wartburg
|Blayne
|Holman
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Moberly
|Grace
|Hupp
|Kirkwood
|basketball
|Webster
|Adelina
|Huric
|Bayless
|volleyball
|St. Louis CC
|Hadleigh
|Iborg
|Troy
|soccer
|Millikin
|Devon
|Jennings
|Howell North
|baseball
|East Central
|Alex
|Johnson
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Rhodes
|Luke
|Johnston
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Washington
|Grace
|Justus
|Troy
|powerlifting
|Missouri Valley
|Doug
|Kafigian
|Howell North
|baseball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Emily
|Kantrovitz
|John Burroughs
|tennis
|Emory
|Melissa
|Keeton
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Emma
|Kinder
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Indiana Tech
|Elijah
|Kjellberg
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Greenville
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Logan
|Knapp
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Megan
|Korte
|Villa Duchesne
|volleyball
|Rose-Hulman
|Erin
|Lamping
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|Bowdoin
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Abby
|Love
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Ryan
|Mauney
|MICDS
|swimming
|Middlebury
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Elena
|McCarthy
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|Wartburg
|Andie
|McCool
|Timberland
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Grace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Matthew
|Mehrhoff
|Summit
|football
|William Penn
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Andrew
|Meyers
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|State Fair
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Theo
|Millas
|Belleville East
|football
|North Central
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Chelsey
|Moeckli
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Cydney
|Moeckli
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Kyle
|Mosley
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Aurora
|Kellen
|Mottl
|Clayton
|swimming
|Colby
|Chris
|Mueller
|Belleville East
|football
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Dan
|Nickel
|Lindergh
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Meghan
|Nolte
|Holt
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Maura
|Oge
|Notre Dame
|volleyball
|Fontbonne
|Amanda
|Olivas
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Cayden
|Owens
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Millikin
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Singh
|Paramanmol
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Danny
|Parks
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Webster
|Riley
|Petsch
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Kylie
|Petroski
|Althoff
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sami
|Picha
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|State Fair
|Julia
|Poole
|Freeburg
|volleyball
|Kaskaskia
|Owen
|Powers
|Timberland
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Thai
|Prakit
|O'Fallon
|golf
|North Park
|Meghan
|Quinones
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Westminster
|Jacob
|Raines
|Troy
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Allison
|Recar
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Nevaeh
|Redmond
|Lebanon
|softball
|Fontbonne
|Matthew
|Reinsch
|St. Dominic
|sprint football
|Fontbonne
|Skyler
|Repp
|Timberland
|baseball
|Central Methodist
|Colton
|Richardson
|Jefferson
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Wil
|Rieves
|Parkway Central
|soccer
|William Woods
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Averi
|Runge
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Millikin
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Justin
|Schnelt
|St. Dominic
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Joshua
|Schulhofer
|O'Fallon
|football
|Illinois College
|Wyatt
|Seymour
|Timberland
|baseball
|Spoon River
|Jack
|Shanahan
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Drew
|Sharpe
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|William
|Sheppard
|Webster Groves
|football
|Missouri Valley
|Cooper
|Shinn
|Timberland
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Hunter
|Shoulta
|Howell North
|baseball
|Moberly
|Hannah
|Shylanski
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Westminster
|Joe
|Siervo
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Jackson
|Smith
|Holt
|football
|Graceland
|Caitlyn
|Snider
|Pacific
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Caron
|Spann
|St. Mary's
|football
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Ben
|Spear
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Andrew
|Staph
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Jordan
|Starkey
|Troy
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Logan
|Stipes
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Britton
|Struewing
|Belleville East
|tennis
|Webster
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Niko
|Theodos
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|Kenyon
|Gavin
|Thomas
|Clayton
|swimming
|Occidental
|Willem
|Thomas
|Clayton
|swimming
|Occidental
|Ted
|Toney
|Pacific
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Aiden
|Troup
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Bethany
|Sydney
|Tucker
|Timberland
|golf
|North Central
|Mia
|Turner
|Affton
|soccer
|Westminster
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Lizzie
|Wagner
|John Burroughs
|track
|Washington
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lakeland
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lakeland
|Thornton
|Walker
|John Burroughs
|golf
|Grinnell
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Terry
|Washington
|McCluer
|football
|Graceland
|Monte
|Weaver
|Parkway North
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Caitlyn
|Wheadon
|Howell North
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Lillian
|Williams
|Parkway North
|volleyball
|Allen
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Cooper
|Yates
|Timberland
|football
|Hamline
|Michael
|Yemm
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Frederic
|Zheng
|Owensville
|cross country
|William Woods
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois