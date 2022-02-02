Lindenwood loads up on local talent on heels of successive conference titles

When Tre Bell was running up hills and through nature, playing college football was the last thing on his mind.

A senior cornerback and wide receiver for the Parkway West football team, Bell was a two-way standout this past fall. But during the fall of his freshman year, he didn’t don a helmet and pads. After Bell skipped football in middle school, his father didn’t think he was ready to jump right back in and play.

Instead, Bell went out for the cross country team.

He had no idea what he was getting himself into.

“The first practice was kind of rough,” Bell said with a laugh.

His cross country career lasted just the one season and he made his return to the football field as a sophomore. But it was short lived. After playing two quarters in the Longhorns first varsity game of the season on a Friday, Bell was set to play a full game with the junior varsity the following Tuesday.

It was in the JV game he broke his collarbone and was out for nearly the entire season.

In a situation that easily could have soured him on football, Bell found he loved playing more than he thought. He credits the Parkway West coaches for pulling him through that rough spot.

“When I got hurt I had to think deeper about the game and get closer with my teammates. It was something I couldn’t pass up,” Bell said. “The whole coaching staff was so supportive and they made it fun throughout the year so I knew I had to come back and play.”

Bell not only came back but did so well he’ll get the chance to keep playing. On Wednesday, Bell was one of several local players who signed their national letters of intent with Lindenwood University. Wednesday was the first day of the regular signing period for high school senior football players. It runs through April 1 for NCAA Division I signees and August 1 for Division II.

Bell joins Ladue standout running back Jared Rhodes, De Smet defensive back Khalid Stewart and Summit’s Mason Brown and Drew Krobath in signing with the Lions. It’s another impressive haul of local players for coach Jed Stugart, who has guided Lindenwood to consecutive Division II playoff berths and consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference titles. The program’s success was not lost on its newest recruits.

“Definitely the fact that they’re good, that was part of my decision,” Krobath said. “The main thing I’d say is how much I loved all of the coaches. All of them seemed like genuine nice guys.”

A 6-foot-2 and 195-pound wide receiver, Krobath wasn’t even sure if he wanted to play college football. The goofy 2020 fall season that started, stopped and restarted due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health messed with Krobath. It wasn’t a fun experience. The recruiting process wasn’t all that enjoyable either.

“I didn’t like the recruiting process at all,” Krobath said. “It kind of bored me.”

It wasn’t until the midpoint of his senior season that Krobath came around on playing beyond high school. He was having such a good time with his teammates as Summit set a school record with 11 consecutive wins, won a district title and finished 11-1 that he changed his mind. Maybe college football was something he needed to consider

“I just had the most fun my senior year. Our team was really close, which was part of the reason we were so good,” Krobath said. “One thing I was thinking about is this is an opportunity I’ll probably regret not doing later in life.”

Once he decided he wanted to play, Krobath had to figure out what position he wanted to pursue. A Swiss army knife for the Falcons, Krobath played wide receiver, cornerback and was the primary kicker and punter. A soccer player as a youth, he always had a strong leg and that made him an asset as he knocked in 40 extra point kicks and eight field goals his senior season. He caught 42 passes for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns at receiver. In the end if he was going to play, he wanted to play the position he loved most.

“I do like catching touchdowns more than kicking,” Krobath said. “I’d rather play receiver because it’s way more fun catching passes, making runs and scoring touchdowns than being a kicker, even though I loved kicking.”

That he’ll have the opportunity to catch passes from his teammate Brown is an added bonus. A 6-foot-3 and 215-pound quarterback, there was never a question Brown was going to play football as long as possible. The only question was where he would get to continue his career. He had limited film as a junior with only a few games allowed to be played.

“We didn’t have much of a junior season which is super important at the quarterback position as far as film goes,” Brown said.

The film is key, but Brown’s size makes him an attractive prospect. That his father, Mike, is a coach only added to the intrigue. Brown had a slew of Division II teams that offered him a chance to play even after he suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the lineup for three games. Brown completed 97 of his 164 passes for 1,309 yards, 17 touchdowns and was intercepted four times, two of which came against powerhouse Jackson.

It came down to Lindenwood or Truman State. Brown went with Lindenwood in large part because of the relationship he developed with offensive coordinator Dusty Hovorka.

“I loved the coaches,” Brown said. “I felt like the culture, the location, it was a better fit for me.”

Rhodes adds a dynamic presence to the backfield. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound speedster rushed for 1,191 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for the Rams. He also had 36 tackles and three interceptions at defensive back.

The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Stewart made 42 tackles and an interception with the Spartans in the fall.

The 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Bell is expecting to compete for time at cornerback. He made 25 tackles and had two interceptions as a senior. But not only will he get to try his hand at college football but he’s going to attempt to pull off the rare double and play college basketball, too.

The reason Bell punted football in middle school was he wanted to play basketball year round. He figured hoops was his ticket to college and wanted to give himself the best chance. Even at the beginning of his senior football season, Bell wasn’t sure college football was something he wanted. It wasn’t until he joined teammate and Missouri signee Ja’Marion Wayne for an unofficial visit at Mizzou that his wheels got to turning.

“I had a realization, football is up there with basketball,” Bell said. “I had to think about what I was going to do. Thank God the opportunity at Lindenwood came around that I can play both. So that’s what I decided to do.”

Bell decided against pursuing cross country after his freshman year at Parkway West. He was quite content to put on a helmet and pads as a sophomore even if it meant dealing with a broken collarbone. But his time as a harrier was fruitful. It gave him insight into a deeper level of mental toughness that he has carried with him ever since.

“All of it kind of carried over, the mental aspect and the physical. It definitely got me into shape, I’ll say that,” Bell said. “The mental aspect, I’d never had to go through something like that before. I never had to fight against my body and tell it I had to keep going. I have a different level of respect for cross country kids.”

