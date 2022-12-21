Lindenwood recruit Nicholson ready to break out after lost senior season at Belleville West

BELLEVILLE — Will Nicholson is eager to get back on the football field.

The Belleville West senior linebacker missed most of the 2022 season with a broken left wrist suffered in the Maroons’ first game against Danville. Nicholson returned for the finale against Columbia Hickman, but it only whetted his appetite for what’s ahead.

What’s next is a career at Lindenwood University in St. Charles. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Nicholson signed a letter of intent with the Division I Lions on Wednesday.

“I missed (football) so much,” Nicholson said. “Some nights, I would sit in my room and just think about it. I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait to be on the field again.”

Nicholson’s injury was a contributing factor in his decision to sign with Lindenwood over Illinois State University. Lindenwood checked in on Nicholson regularly; Illinois State did not. Nicholson said that made the decision to attend Lindenwood “an easy choice.”

“I liked the way they kept communicating with me, even when I had the broken wrist and couldn’t play,” Nicholson said. “They kept calling me, asking me how I was doing. They were very family-oriented. I didn’t like how I couldn’t play at all because it was my last season. But everything came together. I had fun that last game, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Nicholson, who had five tackles, said he can play safety and cornerback, but he considers linebacker his best position. His quickness on the edge creates havoc for quarterbacks.

“I play outside linebacker, so I do a little bit of (pass) coverage and I rush,” Nicholson said. “I’m really good at rushing. One of my goals for my first year is I want to start. I think it’s going to be a nice four years with a nice program. I like how everything is set up.”

Lindenwood, which was 7-3 last season, added 21 players to its program Wednesday, including four transfers. The Lions also signed 6-4, 190-pound receiver Jalen Smith of O’Fallon, Illinois, who had 61 catches for 931 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Belleville West assistant coach Kris Stephens, who works with the linebackers and running backs, said Nicholson’s speed translates well to the D-I level.

“He has incredible athleticism; he is off-the-charts athletic,” said Stephens, the former Belleville East coach. “He can close gaps and make things happen on the football field unlike most kids you run across. He can really put himself in a good position, and if he’s not in a good position, he can overcome it with his speed and athleticism.

“He loves rushing the passer from the edge. He’s deceptively strong. A good D-I program is going to put some good weight on him and he’s really going to be explosive.”

Jason Wells recently resigned as the Maroons’ coach and as a physical education instructor at Belleville West. Athletics director Joe Muniz said Wednesday he hopes to have a candidate to recommend to the District 118 School Board at its February meeting.

The Maroons were 0-9 last season and 0-18 in Wells’ two years at the helm.