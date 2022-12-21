LSU-bound Markway cleared to play as he joins Gray, Thomas for De Smet's signing day

CREVE COEUR — The purple was overpowering Wednesday morning at De Smet.

It was a jarring sight in Spartan country, where maroon reigns supreme. But this was a special occasion. A moment years in the making.

Mac Markway is headed to Louisiana State University.

A 6-foot-4 and 250-pound tight end, Markway hasn’t played a game since his sophomore season in 2020 as he’s recovered from injuries. He joined teammates Christian Gray and Elijah Thomas as part of De Smet’s early signing day ceremony on campus in the Emerson Lobby.

Wednesday was the first day high school senior football players could sign their binding national letters of intent.

It’s a day Markway has thought about for a long time, not knowing if it would become a reality.

“It feels like a childhood dream,” Markway said. “I haven’t been this happy in forever. This is one of the coolest moments I’ve had.”

It was one he shared with a large swath of family and friends who were all clad in purple, rival CBC’s primary color. It was that extensive support system that helped this day come to fruition. Prior to the ceremony, Markway offered his thanks for all the love and assistance he received along the way.

“I want to thank my family for keeping my head straight, not letting me get down and chasing my dream,” Markway said. “De Smet for always being behind me and helping me through everything that’s happened in my career already.”

Markway said he’s been medically cleared to play and will begin preseason practices when he arrives at LSU’s campus in January. Having the chance to get back on the field is something he’s been waiting on for what feels like an eternity.

“That meant a lot, it was a long time coming, but at the end of the day it made me a better player,” Markway said.

As freshmen, this class of seniors helped De Smet win the 2019 Class 6 state championship, the second in school history. They would then be a bigger part of the team the following season as the Spartans made the title game again and finished as runner-up. It was the culmination of years of work as De Smet went from struggling to string wins together to contending for district and state championships.

The 6-foot and 200-pound Thomas arrived at the right time. He’ll do the same again after signing with New Mexico State to play safety. The Aggies finished 6-6 this season and will play Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26. It’s the first time since 2017 New Mexico State won more than five games. It’s just the second time since 2000 they won at least six.

“I always want to be a part of a team that’s on the way up,” Thomas said. “When I came to De Smet they were on the way up, too.”

Led by one-time Webb City High coach Jerry Kill, the Aggies landed the hard-hitting and athletic Thomas because they made him feel like he was important to them. It’s not easy selling players to move across the country to Las Cruces, but Thomas liked what he heard and he enjoyed his visit. He was hooked.

“(The coaches) told me if I come there I’m not a number, you’re an actual person, you matter,” Thomas said. “It’s real far, nice weather. There’s not a lot to do out there. There’s nothing but greatness out there. You can’t do anything but be great.”

Wednesday was a day Thomas never imagined would happen. He started playing football in middle school and when he did he was a kicker. It wasn’t until he arrived at De Smet he started to develop his other talents which earned him a scholarship.

“It makes me speechless,” Thomas said. “I never thought I’d experience something like that. Not playing football to being top in the area and signing with four stars. It’s a lot.”

Sitting down to sign was always part of Gray’s plans. The 6-foot and 175-pound Notre Dame-bound cornerback was like Markway in that this was what he hoped to achieve and worked to make it happen. Both Gray and Markway will graduate De Smet early and enroll at their respective universities in January. Both had to put in extra time taking summer classes to get the requisite credits.

“It’s a lot of classes, but I had to work hard and get it done,” Gray said. “I got it done and now I’m off to the next level.”

Gray joins a highly touted recruiting class for the Fighting Irish that includes CBC running back Jeremiyah Love. He said one of the reasons he was interested in Notre Dame was because it was his grandfather’s favorite. Clad in green and surrounded by his family, Gray was touched as his and his teammates’ achievements were celebrated by so many that helped make them happen.

“Words can’t even describe right now,” Gray said.