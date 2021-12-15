Lutheran North duo models humility in journey to SIU Carbondale

Lutheran North seniors Brian Brown and Jaylen Banks were never a package deal.
But after they visited the campus of SIU Carbondale over the summer, they left with identical impressions.
“It felt like home from the beginning,” Banks said.
Brown, Banks and Caldra Williford, who signed with Murray State, took part in early college football signing ceremonies Wednesday at Lutheran North — the first opportunity for high school football players to sign binding national letters of intent.
The early signing period goes through Friday. A second signing period begins Feb. 2.
Williford, a defensive back and the No. 9 recruit in the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the top senior prospects, took part in a private outdoor signing event attended only by immediate family due to a COVID-19 quarantine situation.
All three were key contributors in the Crusaders’ march to the 2019 Class 2 state championship.
Over three seasons, Brown excelled as a passer and a ball carrier as the starting quarterback for Lutheran North. He completed over 63 percent of his passes during his career while tossing 57 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.
As a senior, he rushed for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns while gaining 8.5 yards per carry.
“He was always poised even at a young age,” Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said. “He knew our system as well as I do and could probably coach it. At some point down the line, I intend to hire him as my offensive coordinator.”
That deep understanding of offensive principles should prove helpful in his new challenge. According to Brown, the Salukis plan to convert him to a wide receiver.
“I’ll know the timing of the routes, where to be, when to be there,” Brown said. “It’s perfect for me. I’ll get to move around a lot.”
Movement is not something that often happened to nose tackle Jaylen Banks, the No. 16 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 Countdown.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman excelled despite facing double and triple teams. He accumulated 74 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss and six sacks over his final two seasons.
“I call him a humble beast,” Wagner said. “He does all the dirty work with very little shine. Nobody was better at going one-on-two and not losing.”
When teams decided not to double-team Banks, he destroyed their offense, as evidenced by a 17-tackle performance in a 45-10 victory over Borgia in the 2020 district championship game.
Despite his ability to dominate a game, Banks takes pride in the selfless role of helping his teammates rack up stats.
“I’m taking on blocks so the linebackers can run freely. I help the defense make plays,” Banks said.
Williford, a four-year starter at defensive back, chose Murray State after decommitting from Kansas following a change in the Jayhawks' coaching staff. He averaged 43.5 tackles per season while accumulating 17 tackles for loss, six interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
“He’s been through adversity, even today, and he continues to adjust and fight through it,” Wagner said. “I told him the lessons that he learned this past year will make him a better father, better husband and a better businessman knowing how to overcome adversity.”
Both Banks and Brown served as senior captains, and both engaged in quiet reflection on Wednesday.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 7 years old. Playing at the next level is just a blessing,” Banks said.
Brown looked out at his teammates in attendance and hoped his special moment might also inspire them.
“I was thinking that this is a good chance to be a role model and set an example for the younger guys, so maybe one day they can come up here and sign,” Brown said.