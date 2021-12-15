Lutheran North duo models humility in journey to SIU Carbondale

As a senior, he rushed for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns while gaining 8.5 yards per carry.

“He was always poised even at a young age,” Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said. “He knew our system as well as I do and could probably coach it. At some point down the line, I intend to hire him as my offensive coordinator.”

That deep understanding of offensive principles should prove helpful in his new challenge. According to Brown, the Salukis plan to convert him to a wide receiver.

“I’ll know the timing of the routes, where to be, when to be there,” Brown said. “It’s perfect for me. I’ll get to move around a lot.”

Movement is not something that often happened to nose tackle Jaylen Banks, the No. 16 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 Countdown.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman excelled despite facing double and triple teams. He accumulated 74 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss and six sacks over his final two seasons.

“I call him a humble beast,” Wagner said. “He does all the dirty work with very little shine. Nobody was better at going one-on-two and not losing.”