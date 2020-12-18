Lutheran St. Charles RB Harris Jr. commits to Stanford

“I’ve always been fascinated by animals, and to be able to care for them and learn more about them and how they work will just be awesome,” Harris Jr. said.

In addition to his passion for animals, Harris Jr. loves to read and recently has immersed himself in the stories of athletes outside the game of football.

“Right now, I have this obsession with Mike Tyson and his hunger for his sport," Harris Jr. said. "I read a couple of boxing books from him and watched his interviews. It really motivated me this season.”

The season required perseverance for Harris Jr. In a five-week stretch, the Cougars played just once due to coronavirus concerns in other programs. Often, Lutheran St. Charles was already deep into a week of preparation when its game was canceled.

“(The season) brought us all a little bit of patience, taught us to enjoy the moment and brought us closer. No game was guaranteed, so we had to motivate ourselves to play for each other, even at practice, whether we had a game or not,” Harris Jr. said.

Harris Jr., who admits to being an overthinker at times, felt a pang of nervousness before stepping to the podium to make his announcement, but he looked into the crowd, saw all of his teammates and took a breath.

“I just had to realize that everyone is here to support me and there’s nothing to worry about. I just had to calm myself down and speak from the heart,” Harris Jr. said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.