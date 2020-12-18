Lutheran St. Charles' Rubio hopes to make immediate impact at Notre Dame

“The speed, the agility, the strength training will all carry over (to the next level), but the thing I’m most excited about is my want-to,” Rubio said.

Rubio will join 2018 Vianney High graduate Kyren Williams as a member of the Fighting Irish. Williams, as a sophomore running back, has gained 1,011 yards and scored 12 touchdowns this season.

“Seeing him start as a freshman and now to see the success he’s having this year is really inspiring,” Rubio said. “My goal is to be a first-year starter and to make an immediate impact like Kyren.”

A two-way player in high school, Rubio also played left tackle, protecting the blindside of junior quarterback Aaron Coffey. It helped him learn valuable lessons about line play as a whole.

“Having the ability to play both ways gave me insight about what the offensive line is trying to accomplish and what they’re trying to do in order to win," Rubio said. "Learning how to do it helped me learn how to defeat it."