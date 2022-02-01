MICDS quarterback Andrew finds his future home at Butler

Standing in a line that appeared to have no end, Fred Bouchard had a captive audience.

The MICDS football coach, Bouchard was waiting to register Jan. 9 at the American Football Coaches Association convention in San Antonio when he struck up a conversation with a college coach from San Diego. Over the course of their conversation Bouchard mentioned where he coached in St. Louis.

The guy in front of Bouchard turned around, his interest piqued. Despite wearing a Temple University shirt, he said he had just been hired to be the quarterback coach at Butler University.

“I watched your quarterback for two hours last night, tell me about him,” Caden Murphy said.

Bouchard needs little prodding to go long when discussing Reagan Andrew.

“I don’t know how long it was, but it was probably longer than he wanted it to be,” Bouchard said with a laugh.

Now, four weeks later, Andrew is set to sign a binding national letter of intent with Butler to continue his football career.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Andrew said. “I’m excited to keep playing football.”

Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and Division II football players. There is an early period in December where the vast majority of the nation’s Power 5 recruits signed. The regular period runs from through April 1 for Division I players and August 1 for Division II.

That Andrew, 18, will get to participate in this annual spectacle is a dream come true. There was a long period of time it didn’t look like he would have the chance.

The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro first-team quarterback, Andrew has a resume overloaded with accolades. He’s been recognized as an all-state player by both the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri media. He was named the Class 4 offensive player of the year by the MFCA this past season.

In his four years as the Rams varsity quarterback, Andrew passed for 6,228 yards, 65 touchdowns and was intercepted 17 times. He rushed for 1,706 yards and 43 touchdowns.

During Andrew’s career the Rams went 39-8, finished as the Class 4 runner-up twice and advanced to the state semifinals three times.

He’s experienced, talented and led his team to 31 more wins than losses. But none of those numbers shined brighter than the ones college coaches love more than any other — height.

Andrew is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds.

Whatever he did on the field was always weighed against his size. It left him without much of a recruiting process his first three years of high school. Even with COVID-19 and the transfer portal reshaping the current state of college football, Andrew was going to have to overcome the hurdle of his height.

“It was quiet for the most part the first three years of high school,” Andrew said. “I went to a lot of camps over the summer.”

Andrew appeared to have a choice destination in his sights. He had done enough to convince Washington University he could play at the Division III level. It was a good fit academically and athletically. When other programs showed interest in him, Andrew was up front and told them he was hoping to stay close to home.

“He told everybody that expressed interest that he was waiting to hear from Wash U.,” Bouchard said.

But getting into Washington University is extremely difficult and the leeway granted to potential student athletes is minimal. Long story short, Andrew’s application was not accepted. Wash U. was off the table.

After coming so close to being finished with recruiting, Andrew had to start over.

“It was hard, but I have a really good support system,” Andrew said.

Bouchard and the MICDS coaching staff ramped up the promotion of their standout signal caller. They would talk to anyone that would listen.

Mike Uremovich wanted to hear more.

Recently hired as Butler’s new head coach, Uremovich was intrigued by Andrew’s resume. So much so that he acknowledged if Andrew’s measurables were more prototypical the chance he would still be looking for a place to play would be minimal.

“He said the reason Butler had a shot was because he’s not 6-2,” Bouchard said.

Butler wasn’t alone in coming late to the party. Andrew was also being pursued by William Jewel, Truman State and a few other programs.

Uremovich got Andrew on campus for a visit. As they toured the downtown Indianapolis campus, Andrew talked shop with the coaching staff. The more they talked the more he felt their vision aligned with his. It wasn’t a scheme that sold Andrew. It was Uremovich’s philosophy.

“Having an expectation to win is something Coach is bringing to Butler,” Andrew said. “It felt right to me.”

Andrew was ready to commit on the spot but not before he made a few phone calls to the other coaches that had been recruiting him. In the cold-blooded business that is recruiting, Andrew remained his standup self.

“Reagan is pretty special,” Bouchard said. “I think Butler is getting a tremendous player, playmaker, a great teammate and a driven competitor.”

With Wednesday’s weather forecast calling for an avalanche of snow, Andrew didn’t expect to sign his national letter of intent until later in the week. It’s something he’s been looking toward for a long time. After waiting to find his future home his long, what’s a few more days?

“It’s a relief being done with recruiting stuff,” Andrew said. “It takes the stress off the whole situation.”

