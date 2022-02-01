 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MICDS quarterback Andrew finds his future home at Butler

Standing in a line that appeared to have no end, Fred Bouchard had a captive audience.

The MICDS football coach, Bouchard was waiting to register Jan. 9 at the American Football Coaches Association convention in San Antonio when he struck up a conversation with a college coach from San Diego. Over the course of their conversation Bouchard mentioned where he coached in St. Louis.

The guy in front of Bouchard turned around, his interest piqued. Despite wearing a Temple University shirt, he said he had just been hired to be the quarterback coach at Butler University.

“I watched your quarterback for two hours last night, tell me about him,” Caden Murphy said.

Bouchard needs little prodding to go long when discussing Reagan Andrew.

“I don’t know how long it was, but it was probably longer than he wanted it to be,” Bouchard said with a laugh.

Now, four weeks later, Andrew is set to sign a binding national letter of intent with Butler to continue his football career.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Andrew said. “I’m excited to keep playing football.”

Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and Division II football players. There is an early period in December where the vast majority of the nation’s Power 5 recruits signed. The regular period runs from through April 1 for Division I players and August 1 for Division II.

That Andrew, 18, will get to participate in this annual spectacle is a dream come true. There was a long period of time it didn’t look like he would have the chance.

The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro first-team quarterback, Andrew has a resume overloaded with accolades. He’s been recognized as an all-state player by both the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri media. He was named the Class 4 offensive player of the year by the MFCA this past season.

In his four years as the Rams varsity quarterback, Andrew passed for 6,228 yards, 65 touchdowns and was intercepted 17 times. He rushed for 1,706 yards and 43 touchdowns.

During Andrew’s career the Rams went 39-8, finished as the Class 4 runner-up twice and advanced to the state semifinals three times.

He’s experienced, talented and led his team to 31 more wins than losses. But none of those numbers shined brighter than the ones college coaches love more than any other — height.

Andrew is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds.

Whatever he did on the field was always weighed against his size. It left him without much of a recruiting process his first three years of high school. Even with COVID-19 and the transfer portal reshaping the current state of college football, Andrew was going to have to overcome the hurdle of his height.

“It was quiet for the most part the first three years of high school,” Andrew said. “I went to a lot of camps over the summer.”

Andrew appeared to have a choice destination in his sights. He had done enough to convince Washington University he could play at the Division III level. It was a good fit academically and athletically. When other programs showed interest in him, Andrew was up front and told them he was hoping to stay close to home.

“He told everybody that expressed interest that he was waiting to hear from Wash U.,” Bouchard said.

But getting into Washington University is extremely difficult and the leeway granted to potential student athletes is minimal. Long story short, Andrew’s application was not accepted. Wash U. was off the table.

After coming so close to being finished with recruiting, Andrew had to start over.

“It was hard, but I have a really good support system,” Andrew said.

Bouchard and the MICDS coaching staff ramped up the promotion of their standout signal caller. They would talk to anyone that would listen.

Mike Uremovich wanted to hear more.

Recently hired as Butler’s new head coach, Uremovich was intrigued by Andrew’s resume. So much so that he acknowledged if Andrew’s measurables were more prototypical the chance he would still be looking for a place to play would be minimal.

“He said the reason Butler had a shot was because he’s not 6-2,” Bouchard said.

Butler wasn’t alone in coming late to the party. Andrew was also being pursued by William Jewel, Truman State and a few other programs.

Uremovich got Andrew on campus for a visit. As they toured the downtown Indianapolis campus, Andrew talked shop with the coaching staff. The more they talked the more he felt their vision aligned with his. It wasn’t a scheme that sold Andrew. It was Uremovich’s philosophy.

“Having an expectation to win is something Coach is bringing to Butler,” Andrew said. “It felt right to me.”

Andrew was ready to commit on the spot but not before he made a few phone calls to the other coaches that had been recruiting him. In the cold-blooded business that is recruiting, Andrew remained his standup self.

“Reagan is pretty special,” Bouchard said. “I think Butler is getting a tremendous player, playmaker, a great teammate and a driven competitor.”

With Wednesday’s weather forecast calling for an avalanche of snow, Andrew didn’t expect to sign his national letter of intent until later in the week. It’s something he’s been looking toward for a long time. After waiting to find his future home his long, what’s a few more days?

“It’s a relief being done with recruiting stuff,” Andrew said. “It takes the stress off the whole situation.”

Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Delaney Ahearn Nerinx Hall soccer Mississippi State
Kyla Allen Jefferson track Southwest Baptist
Joshua Anderson Westminster football Eastern Michigan
Annie Arand Borgia volleyball Missouri S&T
Alexis Arnel Howell Central volleyball Truman State
Reese Baechle Francis Howell gymnastics Missouri
Connor Bain Triad baseball Drury
Rose Baldus Ursuline soccer Truman State
Jaylen Banks Lutheran North football SIU Carbondale
Dylan Bates Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri S&T
Chase Beattie Holt baseball St. Louis U.
Gabriella Becker Lindbergh soccer Missouri State
Macie Begley St. Dominic soccer SIU Edwardsville
PJ Behan MICDS lacrosse Brown
Meghan Belrose Ursuline soccer Northern Kentucky
Reagen Berra Troy soccer McKendree
Jordan Berry Summit softball Cedarville
Jacqueline Beville Cor Jesu volleyball South Alabama
Liz Bierhals Whitfield field hockey Maryville
Grace Bindbeutel St. Dominic soccer Oklahoma State
Evan Binder Whitfield wrestling Air Force
Kyra Blondin Francis Howell lacrosse Rockhurst
Keegan Bluette Webster Groves soccer Truman State
Ava Blum Nerinx Hall soccer Omaha
Paige Boeger Clayton soccer SMU
Ian Bollinger Gibault golf Lewis
Will Bonnett Parkway West swimming BYU
Dalton Boruff Breese Central baseball Lindenwood
Cole Boston Timberland baseball McKendree
Julia Boyher Summit track Lindenwood
Mason Breidenbach Marquette baseball Bradley
Ella Brinkmann Borgia volleyball Maryville
Chase Brock Whitfield baseball Lindenwood
Brian Brown Lutheran North football SIU Carbondale
Kinley Brown Francis Howell soccer South Carolina
Lily Brown Borgia volleyball Maryville
Macy Brown Incarnate Word softball McKendree
Jaiden Bryant Incarnate Word basketball Missouri State
Luther Burden East St. Louis football Missouri
Finley Burns Marquette volleyball Lindenwood
Steven Busch John Burroughs swimming South Carolina
Bradley Butler Lafayette football Butler
Dillion Byrkit CBC soccer William Jewell
Audrey Cain Alton Marquette golf McKendree
Nasim Cairo Edwardsville football Southeast Missouri
Brecken Calcari MICDS field hockey New Hampshire
Caden Cannon O'Fallon golf Florida A&M
Gina Catanzaro Triad soccer Maryville
Emily Chadwick Howell Central softball Missouri State
Hailey Chambliss Eureka soccer Missouri State
Tyler Charlton CBC baseball Missouri State
Ellie Choate St. Joseph's tennis Navy
Anna Chor O'Fallon soccer Texas-El Paso
Claire Christeson Civic Memorial basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Avery Christopher O'Fallon soccer Western Kentucky
Jenna Clark Webster Groves golf Maryville
Jordan Coleman Ball State football Ball State
Elizabeth Collins O'Fallon softball McKendree
Cami Crouch Nerinx Hall track Alabama
Alivia Daniels Troy softball Truman State
Dallis Darnell Troy softball Lindenwood
Parker Dempsey Timberland baseball Drury
Rylee Denbow Howell Central basketball Quincy
Ryan Dickherber Timberland baseball Lindenwood
Jordan Dix Parkway South track Jacksonville
Tanner Dougherty St. Louis U. High volleyball St. Francis
Shaya Dry Principia field hockey St. Louis U.
Kaylie Drysdale Cor Jesu beach volleyball Georgia State
Jack DuMont St. Louis U. High baseball St. Louis U.
Jessica Earley Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
Abby Eberwine Francis Howell soccer Truman State
Sam Emrick Howell Central golf Lindenwood
Elle Evans Edwardsville basketball North Dakota State
Jeff Fearnley Howell Central baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Payton Federmann Edwardsville soccer Omaha
Kendyll Feiste Fort Zumwalt West soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Lydia Feiste Fort Zumwalt West softball Lindenwood
Kathryn Ferguson Lafayette tennis Cincinnati
Dorothy Fife Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
Anna Finley Owensville basketball Missouri S&T
Kaitlyn Finnegan Cor Jesu soccer Maryville
Allie Fishering Incarnate Word soccer SIU Edwardsville
Ally Fitzgerald Marquette basketball Colorado
Cameron Flynn Fort Zumwalt South lacrosse Colorado Mesa
Sarah Foley Belleville West soccer Illinois
Tyson Ford John Burroughs football Notre Dame
Tyler Freiner Timberland track Missouri
Anthony Fumagalli Timberland baseball Illinois-Springfield
Joey Funk Vianney baseball Drury
Quinten Gallagher CBC water polo McKendree
Ramiri Gardner Fort Zumwalt South volleyball Southeast Missouri
Landon Gelven MICDS lacrosse St. Joseph's
Abigail Gerstner Nerinx Hall lacrosse Rockhurst
Alex Ginnever Holt football Eastern Illinois
Alex Gitt Parkway West baseball Lindenwood
Carolina Glastetter Borgia volleyball Maryville
Carly Glendinning Timberland volleyball Cincinnati
Morgan Goodrich Lindbergh softball Indiana State
Marquis Gracial St. Charles football Missouri
Sophia Green St. Dominic soccer Drury
Rylee Griffith Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Alyssa Haile Howell Central softball Missouri S&T
Mia Ham Parkway North soccer Quincy
Mikenna Ham Parkway North soccer Quincy
Mary Hardy Parkway West soccer Murray State
Zaire Harrell MICDS basketball Kansas City
Arlen Harris Jr. Lutheran St. Charles football Stanford
Sydney Harris Edwardsville basketball Central Michigan
Tori Hatton Troy softball Lindenwood
Tristen Head Wright City softball Tennessee Tech
Patrick Heitert CBC football Southeast Missouri
Allison Hemsath Francis Howell softball Washburn
Sophie Henriksen MICDS swimming Penn
Brooke Highmark Westminster basketball Belmont
Eli Hill Freeburg baseball Eastern Illinois
Mia Hinkamper Cor Jesu volleyball Quincy
Maci Hockett Edwardsville soccer Southeast Missouri
Quin Hoening Francis Howell golf Missouri S&T
Maddie Hoffman Cor Jesu volleyball Wingate
Zack Hoffman Lafayette baseball Missouri Southern
Hayley Hogenmiller Seckman soccer Murray State
Zoe Houston Francis Howell soccer Southeast Missouri
Rylee Howard Lafayette soccer Wisconsin
Sami Huck Potosi softball Missouri
Cooper Hyken John Burroughs track Bucknell
Maggie Illig Troy soccer Michigan State
Lily Jackson St. Charles West cross country Omaha
Rachel Jackson Francis Howell soccer Lindenwood
Logan Jacobson St. Pius X football Northern Illinois
Alayna Jakul Orchard Farm soccer Southeast Missouri
Mackenzie James O'Fallon soccer Western Michigan
Allison Jansen St. Joseph's volleyball Colorado Mines
Ethan Jennings Parkway West volleyball Pepperdine
Kyle Johnson Wright City baseball Lindenwood
Hailey Jolliff Liberty soccer Central Missouri
Christian Jones East St. Louis basketball Missouri
Mathew Jones Lafayette baseball Harding
Hannah Kampwerth Breese Central volleyball McKendree
Riley Katen Holt soccer Southwest Baptist
Ana Keller Triad track SIU Edwardsville
Nate Kemp St. Dominic baseball Missouri S&T
Amira Khayyat Liberty soccer Quincy
Olivia Klump Oakville volleyball Maryville
Jordan Knight Eureka lacrosse UVA Wise
Nick Kramer St. Louis U. High basketball St. Louis U.
Allison Kruger Liberty track Kentucky
Sydney Lane Edwardsville soccer SIU Edwardsville
Ava Langheim Whitfield diving Pepperdine
Jessica Larson St. Dominic soccer Missouri
Casen Lawrence Westminster basketball Truman State
Jalen Lee Fort Zumwalt North football South Dakota State
Noah Leingang Westminster baseball Maryville
Riley Lewis Edwardsville golf Iowa
Caleb Lind Lutheran St. Charles cross country Bradley
Kinlee Lippert Triad soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Rolen Lively Mehlville volleyball McKendree
Madeline Lotspeich Fort Zumwalt West soccer Indiana State
Lizzy Ludwig Freeburg softball Kansas
Ryan Luitjohan Edwardsville track Southern Indiana
Katie Malzahn O'Fallon Christian beach volleyball Lindenwood
Evan Margherita CBC baseball Quincy
Maya Martin Lafayette tennis Rockhurst
Luke Matschiner CBC baseball Drury
Eliza Maupin Webster Groves basketball Kansas State
Mia Mazzola Eureka softball Abilene Christian
Cameron McCrary Fort Zumwalt West swimming Missouri S&T
Jake McCutcheon Francis Howell baseball Missouri State
Ella Mead Lindbergh volleyball UNC Pembroke
Caleb Merritt John Burroughs football Wyoming
KJ Miley Whitfield wrestling Little Rock
Jacob Millard Lutheran St. Charles baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Brandon Mitchell-Day MICDS basketball Dartmouth
Anna Moehn Cor Jesu swimming Penn
Julia Monson O'Fallon track Eastern Illinois
Paige Montgomery Waterloo volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Regan Moody Althoff soccer Illinois
Taryn Moore Marquette soccer SIU Edwardsville
Logan Mueller Columbia baseball Quincy
Maddie Muhr Incarnate Word soccer Kansas City
McKenzie Murphy Columbia beach volleyball North Florida
Mary Kate Neal Howell Central soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Josh Newell St. Charles West baseball Lindenwood
Mia Nicastro St. Charles West basketball St. Louis U.
Sophia Nittinger Webster Groves basketball Eastern Michigan
Molly O'Brien John Burroughs track Davidson
Kate Oliver MICDS field hockey Harvard
Kylee Orf Liberty softball Southwest Baptist
Caiden Otte Troy baseball Drury
Ellie Paloucek Webster Groves soccer St. Louis U.
Baker Pashea St. Louis U. High track Dartmouth
Emily Passini Cor Jesu soccer Bellarmine
Kaitlyn Patke Borgia basketball Truman State
Cameron Paul Kirkwood football Southeast Missouri
Kharis Perona Westminster lacrosse Rockhurst
Kenzie Petch Marquette field hockey Maryville
Gracie Piar Alton Marquette golf CSU Northridge
Skylinn Pogue Eureka softball Iowa
Vanessa Polk John Burroughs volleyball Pepperdine
Grace Pottebaum John Burroughs field hockey North Carolina
Jack Potteiger Summit baseball Eastern Illinois
Alyssa Powell Alton Marquette basketball McKendree
Brynn Presley Triad soccer Maryville
Brooke Punnewaert Nerinx Hall swimming Tampa
Kaleb Purdy De Smet football Kansas
Easton Rakers Breese Central baseball Lindenwood
Mia Rallo St. Joseph's golf Central Missouri
Morgan Ramthun Incarnate Word basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Anna Raumschuh Ursuline lacrosse Mars Hill
Tyler Rauser Francis Howell baseball Truman State
John Rea Triad baseball Lindenwood
Nolan Reed North County football Southeast Missouri
Jadyn Renth Edwardsville soccer Northeastern State
Chloe Rhine Summit softball St. Louis U.
Grant Richars St. Dominic baseball Coastal Carolina
Joey Riggs Wright City track Southwest Baptist
Haley Ritchie Eureka lacrosse Grand Valley State
Kaian Robers-Day Festus football Baylor
Tess Roberts Liberty soccer Concordia St. Paul
Ayden Robinson CBC football Missouri Southern
Ella Roesch Parkway West soccer Indiana State
Alaina Ronning Westminster rowing Kansas
Isabella Ross Clayton rowing Kansas State
Nathan Ruble St. Pius X football Northern Illinois
Eric Ruess Festus football Missouri State
Ashtin Rustemeyer Lutheran St. Charles football Arkansas State
Joe Ruzicka Webster Groves baseball Belmont
Tia Sansone Whitfield field hockey Maryville
Taytum Scarborough St. Dominic soccer Illinois-Springfield
Cooper Scharff St. Louis U. High swimming Wisconsin
Madison Scheer Eureka volleyball Auburn
Peyton Schieppe O'Fallon track Bradley
Rachel Schipper St. Dominic volleyball Maryville
Gabby Schlapper Duchesne soccer Missouri State
Maddie Schneiderhahn Ursuline soccer Miami (Ohio)
Owen Schneider Summit baseball Missouri Southern
Blair Schonhorst CBC football Ball State
Breanna Schreimann St. Dominic volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Ryan Schwendeman St. Dominic football SIU Carbondale
Kellen Scruggs O'Fallon baseball Missouri Western
Madilyn Sell Marquette volleyball Missouri
Jeremy Sheffield Westminster baseball Georgetown
Ellie Sigman Lafayette gymnastics West Virginia
Macy Silvey Edwardsville basketball SIU Edwardsville
Ayalew Sisay Timberland baseball Indianapolis
Cora Skaggs Eureka softball Arkansas Tech
Anis Smajlovic Mehlville soccer Akron
Ethan Smith Lindbergh baseball Missouri Southern
Hannah Smith Eureka soccer St. Louis U.
Parker Smith Westminster baseball Drury
Anna Sommer Parkway South volleyball USC Aiken
Ashtoon Soots Fort Zumwalt West soccer Lindenwood
Mia Stahl Parkway South lacrosse Youngstown State
Giavonna Starman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Missouri State
Julie Steiger Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Lydia Strasser Holt soccer Southwest Baptist
Dylan Tate Eureka baseball Lindenwood
Kellen Thames Pattonville basketball St. Louis U.
Isaac Thompson St. Louis U. High football Missouri
Tyler Tieman Althoff baseball Truman State
Sydney Tolbert Marquette diving Lindenwood
Alex Turley Webster Groves wrestling Hofstra
Connor Turnbull Fort Zumwalt North basketball Butler
Rashad Turner Carnahan football Southeast Missouri
Saniah Tyler Incarnate Word basketball Kentucky
Ryan Ulm Fort Zumwalt West baseball Quincy
Maddie Vanderheyden O'Fallon golf Maryville
Carlie Vick Westminster basketball Florida Atlantic
Jack Wagoner Marquette soccer Indiana
Michael Walsh CBC baseball Lindenwood
Ryan Walsh Chaminade golf Loyola-Chicago
Ja'Marion Wayne Parkway West football Missouri
Jaydon Wannstedt Lutheran St. Charles football Murray State
Adriana Weber St. Dominic lacrosse Drury
Charlie Weber Chaminade baseball Wofford
Camille Welker Cor Jesu soccer Iowa
Brianna Wellen Collinsville softball Quincy
Brenden White Howell Central baseball McKendree
Ally Williams Oakville volleyball Maryland
Zora Williams Francis Howell track St. Louis U.
Caldra Williford Lutheran North football Murray State
Jessica Willsey Marquette softball Evansville
Delanie Winkelmann St. Joseph's field hockey Maryville
Daniel Wissler Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri
Alex Wittenauer Westminster baseball Truman State
Sadie Wolf Lafayette soccer Colorado Mines
Ella Wolfard Lindbergh soccer Quincy
Micah Worley Principia baseball Missouri
Andrew Young Marquette basketball Missouri S&T
Charles Young III Lutheran St. Charles football SIU Carbondale
Alex Zoellner St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst

Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Jenna Achs Nerinx Hall softball Missouri Baptist
Madison Adolphsen Parkway North basketball William Woods
Kaley Adzick Lafayette softball Webster
Anthony Anderson St. Dominic volleyball St. Ambrose
Lauren Argo Marquette softball Millikin
Abby Atherton Fort Zumwalt South basketball Hannibal-LaGrange
Joey Avitia Washington football Concordia (Wis.)
Zachary Baker Timberland lacrosse Columbia College
Kieffer Beckmann Eureka water polo Penn St.-Behrend
Amanda Beuth Triad swimming St. Ambrose
Josie Bezzole Howell Central softball Three Rivers
Cade Bobbitt Granite City soccer Missouri Baptist
Katie Boston Nerinx Hall volleyball Carthage
Elliott Boyer Granite City soccer Southwestern Illinois
Grace Bray Fort Zumwalt West soccer Fontbonne
Avery Budde Breese Central softball John A. Logan
John Butka John Burroughs baseball Chicago
Emma Carr Fort Zumwalt East soccer Millikin
Maddie Casey Francis Howell soccer Southwestern Illinois
Izaac Cell Granite City soccer Blackburn
Sophie Colson Waterloo soccer Milwaukee Engineering
Hayden Cook Lafayette baseball East Central
Rylie Crecelius Fort Zumwalt West basketball Lake Forest
Maddy Davis Waterloo softball Southwestern Illinois
Cadence Dempsey Fort Zumwalt South softball Lake Forest
Ethan Edinger Troy baseball Kirkwood CC
Ella Evans Liberty softball Belhaven
Audrey Evola Alton softball Briar Cliff
Ella Field St. Dominic soccer Belhaven
Daniel Flier CBC baseball Jefferson
Carli Foersterling Alton Marquette softball Southwestern Illinois
Adison Foutch Breese Central softball John A. Logan
Zac Fruend Lutheran St. Charles baseball Moberly
Hailey Gerard Fort Zumwalt South cross country William Woods
Mackenzie Gieseler Marquette softball St. Louis CC
Sophie Gill-Kemper Columbia volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Brady Gotter O'Fallon swimming Stevenson
Trista Grobe De Soto softball Three Rivers
Aaron Guller John Burroughs baseball Chicago
Lillian Harris Granite City cross country Missouri Baptist
Cameron Hart Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri Baptist
Blayne Holman Francis Howell baseball Moberly
Camryn Kessler Summit softball Jefferson
Emma Kinder St. Dominic lacrosse Indiana Tech
Elijah Kjellberg Parkway Central baseball Greenville
Madison Klein Parkway South softball Missouri Baptist
Andi Lipic Cor Jesu soccer Trine
Kyle Mager Webster Groves baseball Jefferson
Irena Malek Timberland soccer Millikin
Joey Marcinkiewicz Summit baseball Moberly
Gwen Marino Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Columbia College
Trinniti Matthews Howell Central basketball Webster
Megan McBride Summit soccer Missouri Baptist
Grace McGinnis Summit softball Jefferson
Kylee McKay Timberland soccer Evangel
Hannah Menke Summit track St. Louis Pharmacy
Grace Middendorf Marissa softball Wabash Valley
Ella Middleton Civic Memorial volleyball Illinois College
Sean Mitchell Alton Marquette baseball Parkland
Payton Montana Seckman soccer Westminster
Brady Moore Breese Central basketball Rend Lake
Kyle Mosley Parkway Central baseball Aurora
Jillian Nelson Alton Marquette soccer Concordia Moorhead
Hattie Ostermeyer Francis Howell softball Jefferson
Ella Palm Mater Dei softball John A. Logan
Singh Paramanmol Granite City soccer Blackburn
Riley Petsch De Soto cross country Mineral Area
Kylie Petroski Althoff soccer Southwestern Illinois
Thai Prakit O'Fallon golf North Park
Meghan Quinones Fort Zumwalt East soccer Westminster
Allison Recar De Soto cross country Mineral Area
Ellie Rodriguez Wright City soccer St. Charles CC
Hayden Sanborn Vianney baseball Westminster
Adam Sausele Vianney basketball Columbia College
Joshua Schulhofer O'Fallon football Illinois College
Emily Rae Sheffield Holt softball Cornell College
Joe Siervo Parkway Central baseball Jefferson
Ben Spear O'Fallon volleyball Kansas Wesleyan
Andrew Staph Timberland lacrosse Columbia College
Logan Stipes Francis Howell baseball Culver-Stockton
Cooper Swift Liberty baseball Moberly
Lauren Ulrich Eureka tennis Savannah A&D
Cole Vance Liberty baseball East Central
Kyleigh Villareal Summit softball Missouri Valley
Emily VonHatten Mater Dei softball Greenville
Ailene Walker Belleville East softball Lake Land
Kannon Walker Belleville East baseball Lake Land
Taryn Wallace Alton volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Abby Wampler Summit swimming Davenport
Dyllan Weicht Holt soccer Missouri Baptist
Isaac Will Summit baseball Missouri Baptist
Hayden Wilson Fort Zumwalt West baseball Moberly
Nick Witcher St. Louis U. High lacrosse Centre
Ian Wolff Wright City baseball Black Hawk
Allison Woobright Alton Marquette volleyball Greenville
Luke Wright Parkway West baseball Heartland
Michael Yemm St. Louis U. High volleyball Carthage
Frederic Zheng Owensville cross country William Woods
Alyssa Zimmerman Triad volleyball Southwestern Illinois
