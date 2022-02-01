MICDS quarterback Andrew finds his future home at Butler

Standing in a line that appeared to have no end, Fred Bouchard had a captive audience.
The MICDS football coach, Bouchard was waiting to register Jan. 9 at the American Football Coaches Association convention in San Antonio when he struck up a conversation with a college coach from San Diego. Over the course of their conversation Bouchard mentioned where he coached in St. Louis.
The Post-Dispatch and STLhighschoolsports.com annually publish a list of signees from area h…
The guy in front of Bouchard turned around, his interest piqued. Despite wearing a Temple University shirt, he said he had just been hired to be the quarterback coach at Butler University.
“I watched your quarterback for two hours last night, tell me about him,” Caden Murphy said.
Bouchard needs little prodding to go long when discussing Reagan Andrew.
“I don’t know how long it was, but it was probably longer than he wanted it to be,” Bouchard said with a laugh.
Now, four weeks later, Andrew is set to sign a binding national letter of intent with Butler to continue his football career.
People are also reading…
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Andrew said. “I’m excited to keep playing football.”
Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and Division II football players. There is an early period in December where the vast majority of the nation’s Power 5 recruits signed. The regular period runs from through April 1 for Division I players and August 1 for Division II.
That Andrew, 18, will get to participate in this annual spectacle is a dream come true. There was a long period of time it didn’t look like he would have the chance.
The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro first-team quarterback, Andrew has a resume overloaded with accolades. He’s been recognized as an all-state player by both the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri media. He was named the Class 4 offensive player of the year by the MFCA this past season.
In his four years as the Rams varsity quarterback, Andrew passed for 6,228 yards, 65 touchdowns and was intercepted 17 times. He rushed for 1,706 yards and 43 touchdowns.
During Andrew’s career the Rams went 39-8, finished as the Class 4 runner-up twice and advanced to the state semifinals three times.
He’s experienced, talented and led his team to 31 more wins than losses. But none of those numbers shined brighter than the ones college coaches love more than any other — height.
Andrew is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds.
Whatever he did on the field was always weighed against his size. It left him without much of a recruiting process his first three years of high school. Even with COVID-19 and the transfer portal reshaping the current state of college football, Andrew was going to have to overcome the hurdle of his height.
“It was quiet for the most part the first three years of high school,” Andrew said. “I went to a lot of camps over the summer.”
Andrew appeared to have a choice destination in his sights. He had done enough to convince Washington University he could play at the Division III level. It was a good fit academically and athletically. When other programs showed interest in him, Andrew was up front and told them he was hoping to stay close to home.
“He told everybody that expressed interest that he was waiting to hear from Wash U.,” Bouchard said.
But getting into Washington University is extremely difficult and the leeway granted to potential student athletes is minimal. Long story short, Andrew’s application was not accepted. Wash U. was off the table.
After coming so close to being finished with recruiting, Andrew had to start over.
“It was hard, but I have a really good support system,” Andrew said.
Bouchard and the MICDS coaching staff ramped up the promotion of their standout signal caller. They would talk to anyone that would listen.
Mike Uremovich wanted to hear more.
Recently hired as Butler’s new head coach, Uremovich was intrigued by Andrew’s resume. So much so that he acknowledged if Andrew’s measurables were more prototypical the chance he would still be looking for a place to play would be minimal.
“He said the reason Butler had a shot was because he’s not 6-2,” Bouchard said.
Butler wasn’t alone in coming late to the party. Andrew was also being pursued by William Jewel, Truman State and a few other programs.
Uremovich got Andrew on campus for a visit. As they toured the downtown Indianapolis campus, Andrew talked shop with the coaching staff. The more they talked the more he felt their vision aligned with his. It wasn’t a scheme that sold Andrew. It was Uremovich’s philosophy.
“Having an expectation to win is something Coach is bringing to Butler,” Andrew said. “It felt right to me.”
Andrew was ready to commit on the spot but not before he made a few phone calls to the other coaches that had been recruiting him. In the cold-blooded business that is recruiting, Andrew remained his standup self.
“Reagan is pretty special,” Bouchard said. “I think Butler is getting a tremendous player, playmaker, a great teammate and a driven competitor.”
With Wednesday’s weather forecast calling for an avalanche of snow, Andrew didn’t expect to sign his national letter of intent until later in the week. It’s something he’s been looking toward for a long time. After waiting to find his future home his long, what’s a few more days?
“It’s a relief being done with recruiting stuff,” Andrew said. “It takes the stress off the whole situation.”
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Joshua
|Anderson
|Westminster
|football
|Eastern Michigan
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Jaylen
|Banks
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Ian
|Bollinger
|Gibault
|golf
|Lewis
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Julia
|Boyher
|Summit
|track
|Lindenwood
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Brian
|Brown
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Luther
|Burden
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Bradley
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Nasim
|Cairo
|Edwardsville
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Caden
|Cannon
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Florida A&M
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Anna
|Chor
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Texas-El Paso
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Coleman
|Ball State
|football
|Ball State
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Shaya
|Dry
|Principia
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Anna
|Finley
|Owensville
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Sarah
|Foley
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Illinois
|Tyson
|Ford
|John Burroughs
|football
|Notre Dame
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Anthony
|Fumagalli
|Timberland
|baseball
|Illinois-Springfield
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Alex
|Ginnever
|Holt
|football
|Eastern Illinois
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Marquis
|Gracial
|St. Charles
|football
|Missouri
|Sophia
|Green
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Drury
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Arlen
|Harris Jr.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Stanford
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Patrick
|Heitert
|CBC
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Quin
|Hoening
|Francis Howell
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Sami
|Huck
|Potosi
|softball
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Logan
|Jacobson
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Mathew
|Jones
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Harding
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Olivia
|Klump
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Jalen
|Lee
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|South Dakota State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Ryan
|Luitjohan
|Edwardsville
|track
|Southern Indiana
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|Caleb
|Merritt
|John Burroughs
|football
|Wyoming
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Jacob
|Millard
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Julia
|Monson
|O'Fallon
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Regan
|Moody
|Althoff
|soccer
|Illinois
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Cameron
|Paul
|Kirkwood
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Kaleb
|Purdy
|De Smet
|football
|Kansas
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|Tyler
|Rauser
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Truman State
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Nolan
|Reed
|North County
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Kaian
|Robers-Day
|Festus
|football
|Baylor
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ayden
|Robinson
|CBC
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Nathan
|Ruble
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Eric
|Ruess
|Festus
|football
|Missouri State
|Ashtin
|Rustemeyer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Arkansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Taytum
|Scarborough
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Peyton
|Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|track
|Bradley
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Blair
|Schonhorst
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ryan
|Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Isaac
|Thompson
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Missouri
|Tyler
|Tieman
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Rashad
|Turner
|Carnahan
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ryan
|Walsh
|Chaminade
|golf
|Loyola-Chicago
|Ja'Marion
|Wayne
|Parkway West
|football
|Missouri
|Jaydon
|Wannstedt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Murray State
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Charlie
|Weber
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Wofford
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Ally
|Williams
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryland
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Caldra
|Williford
|Lutheran North
|football
|Murray State
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Micah
|Worley
|Principia
|baseball
|Missouri
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Charles
|Young III
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Joey
|Avitia
|Washington
|football
|Concordia (Wis.)
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Cade
|Bobbitt
|Granite City
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Elliott
|Boyer
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Grace
|Bray
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|John
|Butka
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Chicago
|Emma
|Carr
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Millikin
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Izaac
|Cell
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Ella
|Field
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Belhaven
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Zac
|Fruend
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Moberly
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Brady
|Gotter
|O'Fallon
|swimming
|Stevenson
|Trista
|Grobe
|De Soto
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Aaron
|Guller
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Chicago
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Blayne
|Holman
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Moberly
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Emma
|Kinder
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Indiana Tech
|Elijah
|Kjellberg
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Greenville
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Grace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Kyle
|Mosley
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Aurora
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Singh
|Paramanmol
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Riley
|Petsch
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Kylie
|Petroski
|Althoff
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Thai
|Prakit
|O'Fallon
|golf
|North Park
|Meghan
|Quinones
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Westminster
|Allison
|Recar
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Joshua
|Schulhofer
|O'Fallon
|football
|Illinois College
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|Joe
|Siervo
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Ben
|Spear
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Andrew
|Staph
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Logan
|Stipes
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lake Land
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lake Land
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Michael
|Yemm
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Frederic
|Zheng
|Owensville
|cross country
|William Woods
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois