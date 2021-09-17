Mizzou makes the cut as East St. Louis star Burden trims list of suitors to three

Even on the rare Friday night the East St. Louis football team has off, Luther Burden III managed to make a splash.

The consensus five-star recruit, the top-rated prospect in Illinois and among the top players at his position in the nation, Burden announced on his Twitter page he has trimmed his list of potential college suitors to three.

The finalists are Missouri, Alabama and Georgia.

The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro offensive player of the year, Burden had been committed to Oklahoma as a junior but broke that commitment in August to explore his other options after being limited by the in-person recruiting dead period instituted by the NCAA to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Burden has been the most electrifying player in the area through the first third of the season. He’s caught 17 passes for 302 yards and scored five touchdowns. He’s returned two punts for touchdowns.

Burden also has provided an immense amount of value as a kicker and punter for the Flyers. He’s averaged nearly 54 yards per kickoff and 39 yards per punt.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (2-1) opens up Southwestern Conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Belleville East (0-3).

