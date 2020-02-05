No signing ceremony, no problem as St. John picks Arkansas live on Instagram

The 6-foot-5 and 300-pound beast had whittled his list to Arkansas and Missouri. With his cell phone broadcasting to the world, St. John unzipped his hoodie to reveal an Arkansas polo shirt. As he pulled an Arkansas hat over his head full of twists, his mother, Krystal Dinkins, was doing her best “woo pig sooie” and rejoicing in her son’s decision.

“I’m so proud of him, great choice,” Dinkins said.

St. John had been all in on Mizzou after verbally committing in the summer. When Barry Odom was fired as head coach on the last day of November, St. John reopened his recruiting the next day.

The pieces started to fall into place for St. John to wind up at Arkansas in short order. Sam Pittman was hired as the Razorbacks head coach Dec. 8 after serving as an associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia. The first person Pittman hired was Brad Davis, who had been the offensive line coach at Mizzou. A few days later, Odom was tabbed as the Arkansas defensive coordinator. It didn’t take long for the new staff at Arkansas to reach out to St. John and tell him they might have moved but they hadn’t moved on from him. He was one of their top recruiting priorities. Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a top-10 recruit in Missouri, St. John was a rare upper echelon talent who did not sign during the early period in December.