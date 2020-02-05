Notebook: Westminster's Anderson eyes double major at Yale; Mehlville's Galentine takes mullet to Northwest Missouri State

JENNINGS — The phone call Bennie Anderson Jr. dreamed about and hoped for much of his young life had just finished and he had to share the news.
“I called my grandma and told her I got an offer from Yale,” Anderson said. “She’s like, ‘OK, that’s good. Now you need to hit the weight room.’ ”
You don’t get to Yale without a willingness to work. Anderson’s family knows no other way, as his grandmother can attest.
A 6-foot-3 and 280-pound offensive lineman at Westminster, Anderson was one of more than 50 area seniors celebrated Wednesday morning by the National Football Foundation’s Lombardo Chapter at its annual Signing Day Breakfast at Norwood Hills Country Club.
The event is open to all area seniors who will play football at the collegiate level, from junior college to NCAA Division I. All of the players in attendance step on stage and share where they’re from and where they are going.
Of the assembled group, Anderson received a rousing ovation when he announced he was headed to Yale. He was the only player in attendance who will continue his education an Ivy League program. Anderson didn’t think he stood out one bit.
“I think everybody got a lot of applause,” Anderson said. “I think it’s just the fact we have the opportunity to continue our education and get a college degree, whether it’s Yale or Missouri Southern State. It’s about taking that next step and growing to become better young men.”
Anderson has a vision for his future and — surprise, surprise — it involves an enormous amount of work. Anderson’s plan is to major in political science and economics while holding down a spot on the Bulldogs offensive line. It’s aggressive, challenging and something Anderson believes he’s capable of conquering.
“It’s not easy, but there are certain goals I want to reach in life,” Anderson said. “Trying to get into the world of politics, trying to do better for my community.”
The biggest challenge will be carving out enough hours in the day to accomplish all the goals he’s chasing. It’s hard enough being a regular student at an Ivy League institution, much less a student-athlete who’s carrying a significant course load. Anderson feels his family has prepared him to meet the challenge.
“Being disciplined in my time-management skills. Having a really regimented schedule,” Anderson said. “A lot of that comes from my parents and the background they instilled in me.”
Anderson’s father, Bennie Anderson Sr., had a six-year career in the National Football League. He spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens at right guard. He graduated from Cleveland NJROTC in 1995 and played four years at Tennessee State.
With his father’s tutelage, the younger Anderson is capable of lining up at center, guard or tackle on the offensive line. Anderson said versatility was a point of emphasis as he developed his skills on the field. He can play anywhere, but it appears his main position in the future will be guard when he finally arrives at Yale.
And what’s it like to know you’ve secured your place at one of the world’s leading academic institutions?
“The Ivy League was always my goal. Throughout the recruiting process I was blessed to have a lot of different offers from schools,” Anderson said. “What it came down to was making sure I always get my grades, get the test score and give everything I can on the football field. In July I got the call from Yale and it was pretty much a done deal from there.”
GALENTINE, HARRIS FIND A HOME AT NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE
Charlie Galentine sports a mighty mullet.
Trimmed down to his scalp on the sides and almost to his shoulders in the back, if Galentine’s mullet was any stronger it would have a scholarship offer.
“I wanted the mullet and I’ve wanted one for so long. I grew my hair out just for it,” Galentine said with a smile. “This is my haircut. I think I’m going to have this haircut for the rest of college.”
A senior kicker at Mehlville, the 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Galentine is one of several area players who will continue their careers at Northwest Missouri State, one of the nation’s top NCAA Division II programs. It might not have the same name appeal as bigger Division I programs, but make no mistake, the Bearcats are not to be trifled with.
Northwest Missouri State has won a record six Division II national championships and appeared in record 10 Division II championship games. The Bearcats were the first Division II program to go 15-0 and have done it multiple times.
“I want to win football games. I know our 2020 class our goal is to come in and win a ring,” Galentine said. “That’s our goal by the time we graduate and maybe even two.”
St. Mary’s defensive end Patrick Harris is part of that incoming class. The Dragons' all-time leader in career sacks, Harris had a hard time catching eyes at the Division I level. At 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds he’s not blessed with the prototypical size those types of programs are looking for. He worked with what he was given and continued to grind. When Harris was invited to an official visit at Northwest Missouri State, he took it. He’d attended a camp at the university in the summer and enjoyed himself. Once he was back on campus he felt it was a place that could help him achieve all the goals he has set for himself.
“When I was invited for an official visit I had to sit down and think. Is this a place I want to be for four years?” Harris said. “I thought about life after football and Northwest will set me up for life.”
Harris felt fortunate to have the chance to join such a highly competitive program. He did not have a myriad of choices but believes he’s made the right one.
“It means everything to me. I’ve been dreaming about playing college football since I was 7,” he said. “I wasn’t a kid with 100 offers, but only one matters. You can only go to one school. I feel blessed to be a part of the family.”
Among the other area players headed to Northwest Missouri State are Lafayette running back Caden Phipps, Fox linebacker Carson Elwood and Hazelwood Central receiver Kayden Jackson.
FOX’S DEARING FINDS A HOME DESPITE INJURY
Austin Dearing is a little too comfortable on his crutches.
An offensive lineman at Fox, Dearing is in his second week of recovery from hip surgery. The 6-foot-1 and 295-pounder injured his right labrum during the fall season. He played through the injury to complete his senior season. He had surgery Jan. 20 to repair it.
“We decided to go ahead and clean it up,” Dearing said.
It’s the first major injury in Dearing’s career and it came at precarious time in his recruiting process. Still, he found a place to call home as he signed with Missouri Western State. Dearing said he should be good to go well before he arrives on campus in St. Joseph — where the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs conduct training camp — to start preseason workouts.
“The doctor said I’ll be good to go in probably less than four months,” he said. “You have to put the time in for physical therapy so I can get ready for college.”
Dearing was joined by Fox teammates Carson Elwood (Northwest Missouri State), Jake Pisoni (Quincy) and Jeffery Keller (Missouri Baptist).
He said he enjoyed Wednesday’s celebration because it allowed him to be recognized with his lifelong friends one more time.
“I’ve played with all three of them since little league,” Dearing said. “It’s awesome.”
DE SMET’S BAUER PUTS BOW ON SENIOR YEAR
Luke Bauer thought winning the Class 6 state championship couldn’t be topped.
Then he committed to play at Missouri.
“After winning state it’s the highlight of my life so far,” Bauer said. “It’s a new chapter and I’m excited to see what happens.”
A 6-foot-5 and 190-pound punter and kicker, Bauer accepted Mizzou’s offer as a preferred walk-on last week. He’s expected to compete for reps at punter, and if things go well, he could work his way into a kicking role, too.
“I’m excited,” Bauer said. “I’ve always been a Mizzou Tiger fan. My mom and dad both went there so it’s the dream of their life right now.”
Bauer is the latest standout from a loaded senior class at De Smet to find a home at the collegiate level.
Wide receiver Jordan Johnson (Notre Dame) and linebacker Lannell Carr (West Virginia) are headed to Power 5 programs. Armon Wallace (Missouri State), Lavon Jones (Emporia State) and Sam Winter (Dayton) joined Bauer at Wednesday’s signing day breakfast. There was a lot of talent on the field for the Spartans this fall, and Bauer was happy to be a part of it.
“Just having those guys around you and seeing their talent, I can’t explain it,” Bauer said. “It’s great having them.”