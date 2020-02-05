Notebook: Westminster's Anderson eyes double major at Yale; Mehlville's Galentine takes mullet to Northwest Missouri State

Northwest Missouri State has won a record six Division II national championships and appeared in record 10 Division II championship games. The Bearcats were the first Division II program to go 15-0 and have done it multiple times.

“I want to win football games. I know our 2020 class our goal is to come in and win a ring,” Galentine said. “That’s our goal by the time we graduate and maybe even two.”

St. Mary’s defensive end Patrick Harris is part of that incoming class. The Dragons' all-time leader in career sacks, Harris had a hard time catching eyes at the Division I level. At 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds he’s not blessed with the prototypical size those types of programs are looking for. He worked with what he was given and continued to grind. When Harris was invited to an official visit at Northwest Missouri State, he took it. He’d attended a camp at the university in the summer and enjoyed himself. Once he was back on campus he felt it was a place that could help him achieve all the goals he has set for himself.

“When I was invited for an official visit I had to sit down and think. Is this a place I want to be for four years?” Harris said. “I thought about life after football and Northwest will set me up for life.”