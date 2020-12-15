Signing day during a pandemic presents no shortage of questions

Zoom calls and virtual visits have become the norm in recruiting. So has verbally committing early. Verbal commitments are not binding for either the player or the school, but in an effort to shore up their scholarship offer, players committed at a higher rate than in the past.

“A lot of kids were trying to protect themselves and you had some kids commit to schools where they have never been there or met the coach in person,” said Clint Cosgrove, director of Midwest scouting for National Preps. “They’re signing with a college where they’ve never been on campus. They don’t know how they’ll fit in culturally. They didn’t take an official visit and didn’t meet the kids on the team.”

That won’t be the case for every recruit or every program. Haubert said that in conversations with programs in places like the Southeastern Conference or the Atlantic Coast Conference, where the recruiting base is nearby, the majority of their signees will have spent some time on campus for events while they were underclassmen. That’s not the case across the board, even for other Power 5 programs.

“I talked to a Pac 12 team where nearly half of their recruiting class had never been on campus,” Haubert said.